Ponsse Oyj: Ponsse's interim report for 1 January - 30 September 2026

PONSSE PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)

JULY - SEPTEMBER:

- Order intake totalled EUR 170.4 (143.4) million

- Net sales amounted to EUR 159.8 (172.7) million

- Operating profit totalled to EUR 5.9 (9.6) million, equalling 3.7 (5.6) per cent of net sales

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.16 (0.27)

- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -20.4 (-0.2) million



JANUARY - SEPTEMBER:

- Order intake totalled EUR 542.8 (505.0) million

- Order books stood at EUR 170.5 (163.2) million at the end of the period under review

- Net sales amounted to EUR 513.7 (530.4) million

- Operating profit totalled to EUR 18.4 (30.2) million, equalling 3.6 (5.7) per cent of net sales

- Net result was EUR 16.4 (23.7) million

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.59 (0.85)

- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -1.3 (4.4) million

- Equity ratio was 57.6 (57.7) per cent at the end of the period under review





PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2026 UNCHANGED

The company's euro-denominated operating profit in 2026 is estimated to be on par with the operating profit in 2025 (EUR 41.6 million).



KEY INDICATORS 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 Change 1-12/2025 Order intake (MEUR) 542.8 505.0 7.5% 702.7 Order books (MEUR) 170.5 163.2 4.5% 141.4 Net sales (MEUR) 513.7 530.4 -3.1% 749.9 Operating profit (MEUR) 18.4 30.2 -39.2% 41.6 Operating profit (%) 3.6 5.7 5.6 Result before taxes (MEUR) 18.7 29.1 -36.0% 40.0 Diluted and undiluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.59 0.85 -30.6% 1.09 R&D expenditure, MEUR 21.2 18.6 14.0% 26.6 Capital expenditure (MEUR) 13.1 17.2 -23.9% 22.7 Equity per share (EUR) 12.13 11.81 2.7% 12.08 Net interest-bearing liabilities (MEUR) 54.0 30.8 75.2% 20.5 Net gearing (%) 15.9 9.3 6.1 Equity ratio (%) 57.6 57.7 59.5 Cash flow from operating activities -1.3 4.4 >-100.0% 23.3 Average number of employees 1,890 2,073 -8.8% 2,083

PRESIDENT AND CEO JUHO NUMMELA:A busy autumn trade fair season supported the order flow in the third quarter. Despite the challenging market conditions, the order intake increased from the comparison period to EUR 170.4 (143.4) million. Production at our Vieremä factory remained at a high level given the market environment, yet our order books grew slightly, standing at EUR 170.5 (163.2) million at the end of the review period. The order books extend partly into next year.Market uncertainty continued, and customers made their investment decisions with great caution. Rising fuel prices also weighed on our customers' profitability in almost every market. Low levels of construction and private consumption continued to affect demand in the forest industry, and consequently impacted Ponsse's customers. Among our market areas, the Nordic countries and Europe were the most active, although demand remained clearly below normal levels.The company's net sales decreased by 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter to EUR 159.8 (172.7) million. The net sales of new machines and maintenance services fell from the comparison period. The change in the net sales of maintenance services was driven by the expiry of the Full Service agreement in Brazil and weaker demand caused by deteriorating market conditions. The net sales of used machines remained at the level of the comparison period. Epec continued on its strong growth path.Our relative profitability was weak in the third quarter, standing at 3.7 (5.6) per cent. The operating profit was supported by customs duty refunds of EUR 3.5 million recognised in the US country organisation's result. Excluding this non-recurring item, operational profitability stood at a very weak level. Profitability was weighed down in particular by lower-than-expected invoicing for new machines and maintenance services, as well as rising cost levels. The reported operating profit was EUR 5.9 (9.6) million.The cash flow for the review period was EUR -1.3 (4.4) million. Used machine sales picked up year-on-year, but the level of sales was not sufficient to turn inventories downwards. Inventories of new machines also grew, as invoicing fell short of expectations. However, the company's solvency remained very strong, and the equity ratio at an excellent level.Despite the challenging situation, we will continue our determined investments in sales and maintenance services, as well as in product development and digital solutions. There is strong momentum across our organisation, and our strategic development projects are progressing according to plan. At the same time, we are tightening cost discipline and prioritising our activities even more carefully. Factory capacity will be adjusted during the remainder of the year to match market conditions, and the goal for sales is to strengthen the order books for 2027 and at the same time promote the secondhand machine sales.OUTLOOK FOR THE FUTUREThe company's euro-denominated operating profit in 2026 is estimated to be on par with the operating profit in 2025 (EUR 41.6 million).Uncertainty related to the market environment persists. However, the company has good invoicing potential for the remainder of the year, and the outlook is based on realistic assumptions regarding invoicing, production and cost development. Factory capacity will be adjusted during the remainder of the year to match market conditions.Ponsse is investing in customer relationships and high-quality service, as well as selectively in product development, digital solutions and strengthening its service network. Productivity at the Vieremä factory is being improved through an expansion of the welding shop and increased automation. Profitability, cost management and a rapid response to market conditions are at the core of our operations.







Vieremä, 20 October 2026



PONSSE PLC

Juho Nummela

President and CEO





FURTHER INFORMATION

Juho Nummela, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 495 690

Petri Härkönen, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 8362



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Principal media

www.ponsse.com





Ponsse Plc is a company specialising in the sales, manufacture, servicing and technology of cut-to-length method forest machines and is driven by genuine interest in its customers and their business. Ponsse develops and manufactures sustainable and innovative harvesting solutions based on customers' needs.



The company was established by forest machine entrepreneur Einari Vidgren in 1970, and it has been a leader in timber harvesting solutions based on the cut-to-length method ever since. Ponsse is headquartered in Vieremä, Finland. The company's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Nordic list.