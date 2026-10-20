Betolar Oyj: Betolar and Enersense sign framework agreement to protect power stations and data centers

Betolar and Enersense sign framework agreement to protect power stations and data centers

Betolar and Enersense have signed a framework agreement to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. The agreement builds on the letter of intent the companies signed in May 2026 and sets the basis for developing and delivering protection solutions for electrical substations in Finland and the Baltic countries.

Attacks and sabotage against critical infrastructure have increased across Europe. Cut subsea cables in the Baltic Sea and drone attacks on substations and power grids show how vulnerable the infrastructure our society depends on has become. A single incident can disrupt power, heating or data services for months.

"Critical infrastructure in Europe is being targeted in a way we have not seen for decades. Together with Enersense, we can take customers all the way from understanding the threat to protection that is built and working on site," says Vibeke Krohn, President and CEO of Betolar.

The cooperation focuses on protecting critical parts in substations and in data centers. The solutions combine physical protection, such as drone nets and protective walls, with other structures that improve security. The cooperation also covers Betolar's low-carbon concrete solutions for use in substation projects.

"Enersense is one of Finland's leading companies in substation design, construction and maintenance. As the need to protect critical infrastructure continues to grow, our customers are increasingly seeking innovative solutions to enhance reliability of energy networks. Together with Betolar, we are helping to make power transmission more secure," says Juha Silvola, EVP, Power at Enersense.

The two companies bring complementary strengths. Betolar develops and supplies the protection solutions and the expertise in threats and protection behind them. Enersense brings its experience in designing, building and maintaining substations. Depending on the customer's needs, either company can lead a project, and the roles in each delivery are agreed in project-specific contracts.

The agreement covers substations and other power grid solutions for both grid and industrial customers, such as data centers.

Further information:

Vibeke Krohn, President and CEO, Betolar Plc, vibeke.krohn@betolar.com, +47 936 34 491

Juha Silvola, EVP, Power, Enersense International Plc, tel. +358 40?763 1599, juha.silvola@enersense.com

About Betolar



Betolar is a material technology company focused on advancing sustainable and resilient solutions for critical infrastructure and the circular economy. We develop technologies that enable low-carbon construction and the efficient utilization of industrial side streams

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Kannonkoski, Finland. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (ticker: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the US on the OTCQX International market (ticker: BTLRF).

www.betolar.com