Betolar Oyj: Betolar appoints Ville Sirviö as Chief Financial Officer

Betolar Plc

Company Release

6 November 2026 at 20:54 p.m. EET

Betolar appoints Ville Sirviö as Chief Financial Officer

Betolar Plc has appointed Ville Sirviö as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Team. Sirviö was CFO of Terrafame, the Finnish nickel and battery chemicals producer, from 2016 to 2026.

"Ville helped build Terrafame into a Finnish metals company with more than half a billion euros in net sales and secured the financing to get there. That is the experience we need now that Betolar has moved from technology development to commercial execution. He will strengthen our work with partners and investors as we grow our three businesses," says Vibeke Krohn, President and CEO of Betolar.

Betolar makes more of what is already here and protects it. The company recovers critical metals from mine tailings and industrial waste, supplies low-carbon materials to the construction industry and protects critical infrastructure against physical threats.

As CFO, Sirviö will lead finance and investor relations, and will play a key role in financing the growth of Betolar's three businesses together with its partners.

During Sirviö's ten years as CFO, Terrafame grew from net sales of around EUR 2 million to about EUR 560 million in 2025. He played a central role in securing the company's financing, including about EUR 240 million for its battery chemicals plant. Before Terrafame, he was Financial Manager at talc producer Mondo Minerals (2014-2016) and Controller and Finance Manager at Talvivaara Mining Company (2008-2014). He holds an M.Sc. in Accounting from the Helsinki School of Economics.

"Europe needs more of its own critical metals and better protection of the infrastructure it depends on. At Terrafame I saw what it takes to finance and scale a Finnish metals business. Betolar has the technology and partners who invest alongside it, and I look forward to turning these opportunities into long-term value for our shareholders," says Ville Sirviö.

Sirviö succeeds Mikko Wirkkala, who will leave Betolar on 31 January 2027 to explore opportunities outside the company. Sirviö will start on 11 January 2027.

"We thank Mikko Wirkkala for his contributions to Betolar and wish him the best in onward journey outside Betolar," says Vibeke Krohn, President and CEO of Betolar.

Further information

Vibeke Krohn, President & CEO, Betolar Plc, vibeke.krohn@betolar.com, tel. +47 936 34491

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Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Ltd, +358 50 520 4098

About Betolar

Betolar is a material technology company focused on advancing sustainable and resilient solutions for critical infrastructure and the circular economy. We develop technologies that enable low-carbon construction and the efficient utilization of industrial side streams

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Kannonkoski, Finland. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (ticker: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the US on the OTCQX International market (ticker: BTLRF).