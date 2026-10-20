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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
57 Leser
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Inderes Oyj: Change in the Inderes Management Team: Change in CFO position

Inderes Oyj, Company announcement, October 20, 2026 at 9:30 am EEST

Change in the Inderes Management Team: Change in CFO position

Mikko Wartiovaara, CFO and member of the Management Team of Inderes, has resigned to assume the role of CFO at Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Tesi). He will step down from his position on December 31, 2026.

At the same time Inderes has appointed Krista Monto as Interim CFO and a Member of the Management Team, effective January 1, 2027. Monto has worked at Inderes since 2021, most recently in the role of Group Controller. She has 18 years of experience in financial management. Monto will serve in the role until further notice.

"In 2020, Mikko left his role as CFO of a significantly larger company to join Inderes, with the mandate to prepare our governance and administrative structures for an IPO and to execute a successful listing. Following the IPO, he has led M&A transactions, investments, and strategic projects. I've always considered him a billion-euro-scale CFO talent, and I am happy to see him move on to such a prominent role from Inderes," says Mikael Rautanen, CEO of Inderes.

"Mikko has built a strong team in Inderes' Finance that is ready to take on more responsibility. In line with our decentralized leadership model, current team members are stepping up into new roles. Appointing an interim CFO ensures continuity, and the team and I can take the time to consider the optimal permanent solution. Krista is a natural choice for Interim CFO and enjoys the strong trust of key stakeholders," Rautanen continues.

Contact information:

Mikael Rautanen
CEO, Inderes Oyj
mikael.rautanen@inderes.com
Tel. +358 50 346 0321

Certified advisor:

Sisu Partners Oy
Jori-Pekka Rautalahti
jori-pekka.rautalahti@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 382 9323

Jukka Järvelä
jukka.jarvela@sisupartners.com
Tel. +358 50 553 8990

Inderes in brief

Inderes democratizes investor information by connecting investors and listed companies. For investors, we are an investing community and a trusted source of financial information and equity research. For listed companies, we are a partner in delivering high-quality investor relations. Over 500 listed companies in Europe utilize our investor communications products and equity research services to provide better investor communications to their shareholders. Our goal is to be the most investor-minded company in finance. Inderes was founded in 2009 by investors, for investors. As a Nasdaq First North-listed company, we understand the day-to-day reality of our customers. Read more: https://group.inderes.fi/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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