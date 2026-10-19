DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a dual-use Defense & Security integrated platform company, today announced that it received a public warning letter dated October 19, 2026 from NYSE Regulation on behalf of NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange").NYSE American warning letterThe Exchange issued the warning letter under Section 1009(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide after determining that NUBURU violated Section 401(a), which requires immediate public disclosure of material information. The finding concerns two material events effective September 30, 2026 that the Company disclosed in a Form 8-K filed on October 6, 2026: a side letter with Esousa Group Holdings, LLC and other purchasers related to certain terms of the Company's July 2026 public offering of common stock, warrants and Series B preferred stock; and an agreement with Brick Lane Capital Management Limited ("Brick Lane") to return shares of Heckler & Koch AG purchased by the Company from Brick Lane in exchange for cancellation of a $15 million promissory note.The letter cites previous violations by the Company of the Company Guide. In light of that history, NYSE Regulation explicitly stated that any future violation that could lead to a public warning letter under Section 1009 of the Company Guide will instead result in immediate suspension and commencement of delisting proceedings against the Company under Parts 4 and 10 of the Company Guide.The October 19 letter does not itself suspend trading or commence delisting proceedings. This announcement is being made pursuant to Section 401(j) of the Company Guide.About NUBURUNUBURU, Inc. is developing a dual-use Defense & Security integrated platform combining operating businesses and technology-development initiatives. Following completion of its acquisition of a 70% controlling interest in Tekne S.p.A. on October 15, 2026, the group brings together Tekne's electronic-warfare and special-vehicle capabilities, Lyocon's laser and photonics engineering, and Orbit's operational-resilience software. NUBURU is focused on integration and commercial execution across defense, security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. New integrated capabilities remain subject to technical validation, customer requirements and applicable approvals. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the Company's compliance with the Company Guide and the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance and continued listing on the NYSE American. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees.Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including adverse Exchange determinations; future violations leading to immediate suspension and commencement of delisting proceedings; failure to satisfy equity or other listing requirements; ineffective disclosure or compliance procedures; changes in reported financial results; operating losses, liquidity and financing needs; dilution; integration and execution risks; and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.ContactsNUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.netMedia Contact: press@nuburu.netPublic Relations & Global Partnerships: Phoenix MGMT & ConsultingPR@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.comWebsite: www.nuburu.net

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