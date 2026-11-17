New digital presence showcases the integrated Defense Security platform and strengthens access to corporate and investor information

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company") today announced that its new corporate website at www.nuburu.net and redesigned investor relations website at ir.nuburu.net will go live today. The websites give customers, partners and shareholders a clearer view of NUBURU's Defense Security platform and access to corporate and financial information.

The websites reflect NUBURU's strategy to connect Tekne's electronic warfare and specialty vehicles, Lyocon's laser and photonics expertise, and Orbit's operational resilience software within a common platform for defense, security and civilian applications.

A clearer view of the Defense Security platform

The corporate website explains how NUBURU's technologies and industrial capabilities fit together, covering:

Laser and photonics technologies, electronic warfare and defense mobility, operational resilience software, and advanced manufacturing and sustainment.

Tekne, Lyocon and Orbit, and the Company's approach to technology integration and commercialization.

Defense and civilian applications, the development roadmap, executive leadership and strategic advisers.

Investor information in one destination

The redesigned IR website combines the Company's platform strategy with news and presentations, SEC filings, stock information, governance materials, investor contacts and email alert subscriptions.

"We are bringing complementary technologies and operating businesses together around a common Defense Security platform," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. "Our new websites explain that strategy and give shareholders easier access to the information they need to follow our execution."

"Customers and partners can see both the capabilities of each business and how they can work together," said Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of NUBURU Defense LLC. "The corporate website introduces our offering across defense, security and critical infrastructure."

Visit the new websites: www.nuburu.net ir.nuburu.net

About NUBURU Inc.

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) develops software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled systems for defense and security, critical infrastructure and digital resilience. Its dual-use Defense Security platform brings together directed-energy and other non-kinetic technologies, electronic warfare and defense mobility, operational resilience software, and advanced manufacturing and sustainment. NUBURU seeks to integrate these modular capabilities around customer requirements and support them over their operational life.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net and follow NUBURU on X.

About NUBURU Defense LLC

NUBURU Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NUBURU, Inc., supports industrial development, technology integration and commercialization for the Company's Defense Security platform. It holds a 70% controlling interest in Tekne S.p.A. and controls Orbit S.r.l. through board appointment rights. NUBURU Defense Italy S.r.l. supports the coordination and development of the Company's Italian defense platform.

Tekne develops electronic warfare systems and designs and manufactures specialty and tactical vehicles. Orbit provides operational resilience software for business continuity planning, incident coordination and auditable reporting.

About NUBURU Subsidiary Inc.

NUBURU Subsidiary, Inc. wholly owns Lyocon S.r.l., an Italian laser technology company that designs, manufactures and integrates laser systems. Lyocon supports NUBURU's industrial laser business and the development of photonics capabilities for potential dual-use applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include NUBURU's platform strategy, technology integration, commercialization plans, development roadmap and the anticipated benefits of its new websites. Actual results may differ materially due to available funding and resources, technical development and integration, customer demand, procurement timing, regulatory and export-control requirements, cybersecurity risks and the other risks described in NUBURU's SEC filings. Statements speak as of this release's date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117566166/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Websites: www.nuburu.net ir.nuburu.net

Public Relations Global Partnerships: Phoenix MGMT Consulting

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