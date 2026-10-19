Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $262 million, or $1.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2026. This compares with net earnings of $221 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $452 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2026.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, "Third quarter earnings per share increased 20% to $1.78, up from $1.48 a year ago. The higher earnings were primarily a reflection of improved credit quality, as net loan charge-offs were $3 million, down from $56 million a year ago. Although an increased pace of loan payoffs, combined with a highly competitive market, produced flat loan growth compared to the second quarter, customer deposits grew nearly 10% annualized from second quarter levels."

Mr. Simmons continued, "Short- and medium-term interest rates began to rise in the last month of the quarter, and we expect that our moderately asset-sensitive balance sheet should produce stronger net interest income in a higher rate environment, while we're seeing continued improvement in noninterest income that we expect will continue into next year."

Mr. Simmons concluded, "We were pleased to complete the acquisition of Basis Multifamily Finance I, LLC, a subsidiary of Basis Investment Group, at the end of July. This multifamily finance platform becomes an important strategic advantage in serving our commercial real estate clients, particularly in the fast-growing western markets we serve."

For the complete third quarter 2026 earnings release, including detailed financial schedules, please visit www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website in advance of its discussion of third quarter financial results, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on October 19, 2026. Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the general public are invited to participate by calling (877) 709-8150 (domestic and international) and entering the meeting number 13763140, or by joining the on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.zionsbancorporation.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived and accessible for 30 days.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $3.4 billion in 2025, and total assets of approximately $89 billion at December 31, 2025. The Bank operates principally through seven separately managed, geographically defined bank divisions, each operating under its own local brand and management, and serving customers primarily in 11 Western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Zions is a consistent recipient of national and state-level customer survey awards recognizing excellence in small- and middle-market banking. It is also a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. Zions is included in both the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Additional investor information, along with links to local banking brands, is available at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and outcomes. However, they are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, industry developments, or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may include, among others:

Statements concerning the beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, commitments, designs, guidelines, expectations, anticipations, and future financial condition, operating results, and performance of Zions Bancorporation, National Association, and its subsidiaries (collectively "Zions Bancorporation, N.A.," "the Bank," "we," "our," "us"); and

Statements preceded or followed by, or that include, terminology such as "may," "might," "can," "continue," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "target," "commit," "design," "plan," "project," "will," or similar words and expressions, including their negative forms.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to:

Changes in the quality, composition, and concentrations of our loan and investment securities portfolios;

Changes in economic, political, and market conditions nationally and within our key markets in the Western United States, including changes in interest rates, inflation, monetary policy, fiscal, trade, and tax policies, government actions, and other macroeconomic factors that affect our financial results, customer activity, credit demand, and borrower performance;

Changes in deposit levels and composition, access to wholesale funding, and the availability and cost of liquidity sources;

Changes in our credit ratings;

Competition from traditional and nonbank financial service providers, including credit unions, financial technology companies ("fintechs"), private credit funds, special-purpose charters, and other new and evolving industry participants;

Our ability to execute strategic initiatives, manage expenses, attract and retain talent, and achieve our business objectives;

Geopolitical developments, including wars, global conflicts, and environmental or catastrophic events, such as fires, natural disasters, pandemics, and other disruptions that may affect our operations and customers;

Increased demand for and risks associated with the adoption and integration of emerging technologies and products, including tokenized deposits, stablecoins, blockchain, and artificial intelligence ("AI");

The occurrence of fraud, theft, or other forms of misconduct perpetrated by external parties, including customers and business partners, or by our own employees;

Our ability to develop, maintain, and secure resilient technology systems and effective controls to detect and respond to fraud, cybersecurity threats, data breaches, and other operational disruptions, including increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled attacks;

Our ability to effectively oversee third-party providers and mitigate risks arising from supplier performance failures, cybersecurity incidents, technology disruptions, data breaches, or other operational deficiencies;

Changes in accounting standards, asset valuations and impairments, and our ability to access capital and funding markets on favorable terms;

The impact of existing and proposed laws and regulations, supervisory expectations, and the outcome of legal or regulatory proceedings;

Adverse developments affecting the banking industry that may negatively impact depositor, investor, or market confidence and public opinion; and

Other assumptions, risks, and uncertainties described in the earnings release and our other SEC filings.

We caution against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they reflect our views only as of the date they are issued. Except as required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any factors or publicly announce revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation