First United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated net income was $7.2 million on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") basis for the third quarter of 2026, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and $5.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $19.5 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.7 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million and $21.1 million for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 were 1.26% and 12.37%, respectively.
According to Jason Rush, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, "We delivered another solid quarter, benefiting from an improved net interest margin, continued growth in wealth management income, and steady loan growth. Our loan pipelines remain robust heading into the fourth quarter, providing positive momentum as we close out the year. Credit quality remains strong. However, given continued inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding interest rates, we believe it is prudent to maintain a disciplined approach to reserves. We also remain focused on expense management and are continuing to identify opportunities to improve efficiency across the organization."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 4.05% for the third quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.
- Strong loan production during the quarter, with $115.0 million in commercial loan originations and $34.7 million in residential mortgage originations.
- Provision expense was $1.9 million in the third quarter, primarily due to solid growth in loans and unfunded commitments, and the continued economic and political uncertainty.
- Operating expenses decreased by $2.0 million when compared to the linked quarter driven by a one-time, $1.7 million, net of tax, expense related to consulting fees incurred for contract negotiations with our core processor recorded in the second quarter of 2026.
- A cash dividend of $0.28 per share was declared in the third quarter.
Income Statement Overview
On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $7.2 million, compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, third-party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations, and $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2025.
Q3 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2025
Net Income, GAAP (millions)
$ 7.2
$ 5.7
$ 6.9
Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)
$ 7.2
$ 7.3
$ 6.9
Diluted net income per share, GAAP
$ 1.11
$ 0.88
$ 1.07
Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP
$ 1.11
$ 1.14
$ 1.07
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
Consolidated net income increased by $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by an increase of $2.2 million in net interest income, and an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, offset by a $1.4 million increase in provision for credit losses as a result of solid growth in loans and unfunded commitments and a $0.8 million increase in other operating expenses. Comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $1.8 million driven by solid loan growth and the continued repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expenses. The decrease was attributable to the repayment of $50.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit in January and July 2026 at their maturities and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026. Other operating income increased slightly by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production and favorable market values on assets under management. Other operating expenses increased by $0.8 million, driven by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits attributable to new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased life and health insurance costs due to increased claims. Equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses increased by $0.3 million as a result of the implementation of new loan origination software in late 2025. Other expenses, such as marketing and contract labor, increased slightly and were offset by decreases in professional services and other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses and contributions.
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026
Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.5 million driven by an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million as a result of increased yields on loans and reduced funding costs and an increase of $0.2 million in other operating income, inclusive of net gains. The increase in net gains was due to gains on sales of mortgages to the secondary market and the receipt of funds related to a branch sale in late 2025. Other miscellaneous income increased as a result of a one-time cash receipt of incentives related to check fees and the increased other expenses in the second quarter as a result of the one-time third-party expense incurred for core contract negotiations. An increase of $1.2 million in the provision for credit losses was recognized due to the growth in loans and unfunded commitments experienced in the third quarter as well as the continued economic and political uncertainty.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $19.5 million on a GAAP basis, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred on core contract negotiations completed in the second quarter, and $21.1 million on a non-GAAP basis compared to GAAP and non-GAAP basis income of $18.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase of $0.8 million was attributable to a $6.1 million increase in net interest income driven by the continued increase on the yield on earning assets and overall decrease in funding costs, an increase in other non-interest income of $1.0 million, inclusive of net gains, as a result of increased trust and brokerage income of $0.8 million, and increased bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income of $0.3 million related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $4.7 million driven by the aforementioned consulting fee, increased salaries and benefits of $2.2 million and an increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses of $0.6 million, primarily due to the implementation of a new loan origination software in late 2025. The increase in salaries and benefits was the result of new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, annual merit increases in April 2026, increased incentives related to the accruals for projected annual payouts, and increased life and health insurance costs due to higher claims, partially offset by the reduction of costs associated with loan originations.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.2 million in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $1.8 million due to the increase of 16 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as a result of growth in average balances of $78.8 million and the continued upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Investment income remained stable year over year. Interest income on federal funds sold decreased by $0.5 million due to a decrease of $18.5 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of funding the loan growth in the third quarter of 2026. Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest on deposits decreased by $0.2 million despite a $65.1 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits, primarily in our value money market product as customers desire to maintain liquid funding. Interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased $0.8 million due to an $86.7 million decrease in average balances for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025, primarily related to the repayment of $25.0 million and $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in September 2025 and March 2026, respectively.
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026
Comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.0 million. Interest income increased by $0.8 million driven by an increase in average loan balances of $31.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 and a 9 basis point increase in yield. Interest expense decreased by $0.2 million when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026. While we saw an increase in average deposit balances of $2.6 million, we continue to be focused on funding costs and recognized a decrease of 9 basis points. Management's strategic focus on margin management during the third quarter of 2026 resulted in a 7 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 4.05% compared to 3.98% for the second quarter of 2026.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $6.2 million. Interest income increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by an increase of $4.1 million on interest and fees on loans, as average loan balances increased by $53.0 million and the yield increased by 15 basis points. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $2.0 million despite an increase in average deposit balances of $79.6 million driven by increases of $28.7 million in demand deposit accounts and $84.1 million in retail money market balances, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $9.4 million and brokered time deposits of $24.7 million. Interest expense on short-term borrowings remained stable and interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $2.0 million as a result of a decrease in average balances of $70.3 million, due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in March 2026. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.94% compared to 3.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Non-Interest Income
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
Other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production of new accounts as well as favorable market values in assets under management. Net gains decreased by $0.1 million as new residential mortgage production is more favorable to book to our in-house portfolio as compared to selling to secondary market outlets. Debit card income, service charge income and BOLI income were stable when comparing the quarters.
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026
On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.2 million. Net gains increased by $0.1 million as a result of the receipt of proceeds on the previously recorded branch office sale as well as an increase in gains on sale of mortgages. Check fees increased by $0.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the linked quarter as a result of a one-time cash incentive received during the third quarter.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $1.0 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.8 million as a result of increased production of new business as well as favorable market values in assets under management, a $0.1 million increase in debit card income, and an increase in BOLI income of $0.3 million as previously mentioned, partially offset by a reduction in net gains as new production of residential mortgage loans were booked in house rather than selling them to the secondary market.
Non-Interest Expense
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
Other operating expenses increased by $0.8 million driven by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires to complete the build out of our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased life and health insurance costs due to increased claims in the third quarter of 2026, partially offset by the reduction of costs associated with loan originations. Equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses increased $0.3 million as a result of the implementation of a new loan origination software in late 2025. These increases were partially offset by reductions in professional services and OREO expenses and contributions.
Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026
Other operating expenses decreased by $2.0 million driven by the one-time, $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred with core contract negotiations in the second quarter. All other expenses were stable when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026 as we continue a strategic focus on expense control.
Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025
Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating expenses increased by $4.7 million primarily driven by the one-time, third-party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations discussed above, a $2.2 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026, increased incentives related to the accrual for projected annual payouts, increased life and health insurance costs due to higher claims, partially offset by the reductions of costs associated with loan originations, and an increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses of $0.6 million, primarily due to a new loan origination software implementation in late 2025.
The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were 24.1% and 24.7%, respectively.
Balance Sheet Overview
Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $2.1 billion, representing a $10.6 million increase since December 31, 2025. During the first nine months of 2026, gross loans increased by $83.7 million and the pension assets increased $2.3 million due to increased market values. These increases were partially offset by a $56.7 million decrease in cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks, a decrease in the investment portfolio of $8.3 million related to principal and interest cashflows, and a decrease in the investments in bank stock related to the reduction in FHLB stock that resulted from the full repayment of borrowings in March 2026.
Total liabilities at September 30, 2026 were $1.9 billion, representing a $0.2 million increase since December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased by $52.6 million when compared to December 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits slightly increased by $2.1 million, savings and money market accounts increased by $45.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first nine months of 2026 and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $61.0 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. A total of $50.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit were fully repaid in January 2026 and July 2026 at their maturities. Retail time deposits decreased by $5.5 million since December 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings increased by $15.2 million at September 30, 2026 when compared to December 31, 2025 as a result of overnight borrowings in anticipation of loan funding. These borrowings were subsequently fully repaid in October 2026.
Outstanding loans of $1.6 billion at September 30, 2026 reflected an $83.7 million increase since December 31, 2025.
Loan Type
(in millions)
Change since
June 30, 2026
Change since
December 31, 2025
Commercial
$ 7.2
$39.1
Residential Mortgages
$17.0
$27.2
Consumer
$ 9.1
$17.4
Gross Loans
$33.3
$83.7
Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $45.7 million as a result of new business relationships as well as additional growth in existing relationships; acquisition and development loans increased by $34.1 million; commercial and industrial loans decreased by $40.7 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $7.3 million related to sales of businesses, approximately $18.0 million due to a loan refinancing with another institution, and the payoff of a floorplan line of credit. Residential mortgage loans increased by $27.2 million as a result of robust mortgage production booked in house as opposed to selling to the secondary market outlets, offset slightly by normal amortization. Consumer loans increased by $17.4 million related to the purchases of approximately $18.0 million in consumer loan pools in the second and third quarters of 2026, offset by normal paydowns.
New commercial loan production for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $115.0 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of September 30, 2026 was $138.0 million and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $37.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $137.0 million through September 30, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.
New consumer mortgage loan production for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $34.7 million, with most of that production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of September 30, 2026 was $29.8 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $26.0 million at September 30, 2026.
Total deposits of $1.8 billion at September 30, 2026, representing an increase of $52.6 million when compared to December 31, 2025.
Deposit Type
(in millions)
Change since
June 30, 2026
Change since
December 31, 2025
Non-Interest-Bearing
$13.8
$2.1
Interest-Bearing Demand
$47.7
$61.0
Savings and Money Market
$17.4
$45.0
Time Deposits- Brokered
($25.0)
($50.0)
Time Deposits- Retail
($1.7)
($5.5)
Total Deposits
$52.2
$52.6
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $2.1 million, savings and money market accounts increased by $45.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first nine months of 2026 primarily in our value money market product as customers continue to desire liquid funds and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $61.0 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. Brokered certificates of deposit were fully repaid at their maturities in January and July 2026. Retail time deposits decreased by $5.5 million since December 31, 2025.
The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $33.15 per share at September 30, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025. At September 30, 2026, there were 6,456,055 basic outstanding shares and 6,464,823 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at September 30, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $14.4 million for the first nine months of 2026.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $21.8 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $19.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Provision for credit losses was $3.6 million and $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to solid loan growth as well as growth in the unfunded commitments of approximately $39.0 million during the quarter, and the continued economic and political uncertainty. Asset quality remained strong during the first nine months of 2026. Net charge-offs of $0.1 million were recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.36% at September 30, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.28% at September 30, 2025.
The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.04% and 0.08% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.06% and 0.41% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.02% and 0.42% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in net recoveries was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship previously charged off in 2016. Net charge offs in consumer loans decreased in the first nine months of 2026 when compared to the first nine months of 2025 from 1.06% to 0.91%. The decrease was primarily driven by charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans in 2025. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.
Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans
09/30/2026
09/30/2025
Loan Type
(Charge Off) / Recovery
(Charge Off) / Recovery
Commercial Real Estate
0.00 %
0.00 %
Acquisition & Development
0.02 %
0.42 %
Commercial & Industrial
(0.06 %)
(0.41 %)
Residential Mortgage
0.01 %
0.01 %
Consumer
(0.91 %)
(1.06 %)
Total Net Charge Offs
(0.04 %)
(0.08 %)
Non-accrual loans totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-accrual balances at September 30, 2026 was related to a large paydown on one commercial and industrial loan.
Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $41,000 at September 30, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.3 million at September 30, 2026 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily related to one residential mortgage loan of approximately $1.1 million. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.45% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.26% as of September 30, 2025. This increase was attributable to one large non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan.
Loans that have been modified in accordance with ASU 2022-02 increased from $1.2 million at December 31, 2025 to $6.9 million at September 30, 2026. The increase was due to one large commercial and industrial loan of $5.9 million that had a term extension accommodation completed in the third quarter of 2026.
ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with "Trust I", "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust-preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol: FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 26,979
$ 25,762
$ 78,859
$ 74,695
Interest expense
7,365
8,359
22,585
24,569
Net interest income
19,614
17,403
56,274
50,126
Provision for credit losses
1,930
510
3,590
2,026
Other operating income
5,486
5,074
16,013
14,836
Net gains
121
261
292
499
Other operating expense
13,815
12,986
43,273
38,536
Income before taxes
$ 9,476
$ 9,242
$ 25,716
$ 24,899
Income tax expense
2,295
2,294
6,205
6,161
Net income
$ 7,181
$ 6,948
$ 19,511
$ 18,738
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 1.11
$ 1.07
$ 3.02
$ 2.89
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.11
$ 1.07
$ 3.01
$ 2.88
Adjusted Basic net income (1)
$ 1.11
$ 1.07
$ 3.27
$ 2.89
Adjusted Diluted net income (1)
$ 1.11
$ 1.07
$ 3.26
$ 2.88
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.28
$ 0.26
$ 0.80
$ 0.70
Book value
$ 33.15
$ 30.65
Diluted book value
$ 33.10
$ 30.59
Tangible book value per share
$ 31.41
$ 28.87
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 31.37
$ 28.82
Closing market value
$ 42.77
$ 36.77
Market Range:
High
$ 46.18
$ 38.41
Low
$ 42.16
$ 32.02
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,456,055
6,496,908
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,464,823
6,508,790
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.26 %
1.24 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.36 %
1.24 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.37 %
13.23 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
13.38 %
13.23 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $221 and $160
3.94 %
3.64 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.93 %
3.63 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)
56.51 %
58.73 %
(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 2,098,046
$ 2,087,453
Earning assets
$ 1,879,432
$ 1,807,780
Gross loans
$ 1,605,422
$ 1,521,704
Commercial Real Estate
$ 616,483
$ 570,808
Acquisition and Development
$ 124,429
$ 90,272
Commercial and Industrial
$ 236,362
$ 277,034
Residential Mortgage
$ 564,073
$ 536,912
Consumer
$ 64,075
$ 46,678
Investment securities
$ 271,242
$ 279,534
Total deposits
$ 1,787,729
$ 1,735,149
Noninterest bearing
$ 455,127
$ 453,036
Interest bearing
$ 1,332,602
$ 1,282,113
Shareholders' equity
$ 213,988
$ 203,634
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
15.34 %
15.36 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
13.59 %
13.52 %
Tier 1 Leverage
12.83 %
12.21 %
Total risk based capital
16.60 %
16.61 %
Asset quality:
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$ (138)
$ (99)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 3,162
$ 4,192
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
604
477
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 3,766
$ 4,669
Other real estate owned
$ -
$ 1,083
Other repossessed assets
$ 2,692
$ 2,802
Modified loans
$ 6,913
$ 1,209
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.36 %
1.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
688.20 %
464.46 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
336.96 %
227.61 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.23 %
0.31 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.18 %
0.22 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.20 %
0.28 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.31 %
0.41 %
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol: FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 26,979
$ 26,169
$ 25,711
$ 26,153
$ 25,762
$ 24,871
$ 24,062
Interest expense
7,365
7,583
7,637
8,166
8,359
8,164
8,046
Net interest income
19,614
18,586
18,074
17,987
17,403
16,707
16,016
Provision for credit losses
1,930
781
879
717
510
860
656
Other operating income
5,486
5,319
5,208
5,330
5,074
4,940
4,822
Net gains
121
39
132
(97)
261
146
92
Other operating expense
13,815
15,765
13,693
14,869
12,986
12,974
12,576
Income before taxes
$ 9,476
$ 7,398
$ 8,842
$ 7,634
$ 9,242
$ 7,959
$ 7,698
Income tax expense
2,295
1,731
2,179
1,857
2,294
1,975
1,892
Net income
$ 7,181
$ 5,667
$ 6,663
$ 5,777
$ 6,948
$ 5,984
$ 5,806
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 1.11
$ 0.88
$ 1.03
$ 0.89
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.90
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.11
$ 0.88
$ 1.03
$ 0.89
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
Adjusted basic net income (1)
$ 1.11
$ 1.14
$ 1.02
$ 1.10
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.90
Adjusted diluted net income (1)
$ 1.11
$ 1.14
$ 1.02
$ 1.10
$ 1.07
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.28
$ 0.26
$ 0.26
$ 0.26
$ 0.26
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
Book value
$ 33.15
$ 32.91
$ 31.84
$ 31.33
$ 30.65
$ 29.43
$ 28.35
Diluted book value
$ 33.10
$ 32.86
$ 31.78
$ 31.27
$ 30.59
$ 29.38
$ 28.27
Tangible book value per share
$ 31.41
$ 31.16
$ 30.08
$ 29.56
$ 28.87
$ 27.64
$ 26.55
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 31.37
$ 31.12
$ 30.02
$ 29.50
$ 28.82
$ 27.59
$ 26.47
Closing market value
$ 42.77
$ 44.11
$ 36.64
$ 37.19
$ 36.77
$ 31.01
$ 30.02
Market Range:
High
$ 46.18
$ 45.98
$ 40.53
$ 40.79
$ 38.41
$ 32.09
$ 41.61
Low
$ 42.16
$ 36.27
$ 35.02
$ 33.63
$ 32.02
$ 25.90
$ 29.38
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,456,055
6,453,836
6,446,717
6,499,476
6,496,908
6,494,611
6,478,634
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,464,823
6,462,604
6,459,155
6,511,358
6,508,790
6,506,493
6,497,454
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.26 %
1.20 %
1.29 %
1.21 %
1.24 %
1.20 %
1.19 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.36 %
1.36 %
1.28 %
1.28 %
1.24 %
1.20 %
1.19 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.37 %
11.92 %
13.06 %
12.70 %
13.23 %
12.78 %
12.83 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
13.38 %
13.49 %
12.99 %
13.39 %
13.23 %
12.78 %
12.83 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $221 and $160
3.94 %
3.89 %
3.83 %
3.67 %
3.64 %
3.61 %
3.56 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.93 %
3.87 %
3.82 %
3.66 %
3.63 %
3.60 %
3.55 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)
56.51 %
57.49 %
58.45 %
58.19 %
58.73 %
59.66 %
59.95 %
(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 2,098,046
$ 2,082,092
$ 2,039,010
$ 2,087,453
$ 2,023,974
$ 2,007,471
$ 1,979,753
Earning assets
$ 1,879,432
$ 1,854,045
$ 1,810,557
$ 1,807,780
$ 1,784,056
$ 1,789,747
$ 1,762,891
Gross loans
$ 1,605,422
$ 1,572,131
$ 1,525,466
$ 1,521,704
$ 1,496,762
$ 1,502,481
$ 1,479,869
Commercial Real Estate
$ 616,483
$ 625,821
$ 609,491
$ 570,808
$ 554,418
$ 550,717
$ 532,764
Acquisition and Development
$ 124,429
$ 102,211
$ 97,785
$ 90,272
$ 93,968
$ 98,937
$ 94,063
Commercial and Industrial
$ 236,362
$ 242,013
$ 246,192
$ 277,034
$ 279,079
$ 281,484
$ 282,370
Residential Mortgage
$ 564,073
$ 547,118
$ 526,314
$ 536,912
$ 521,317
$ 521,968
$ 520,072
Consumer
$ 64,075
$ 54,968
$ 45,684
$ 46,678
$ 47,980
$ 49,375
$ 50,600
Investment securities
$ 271,242
$ 279,300
$ 282,711
$ 279,534
$ 278,898
$ 279,541
$ 275,143
Total deposits
$ 1,787,729
$ 1,735,513
$ 1,750,703
$ 1,735,149
$ 1,678,902
$ 1,614,207
$ 1,623,574
Noninterest bearing
$ 455,127
$ 441,365
$ 451,303
$ 453,036
$ 429,986
$ 425,784
$ 422,415
Interest bearing
$ 1,332,602
$ 1,294,148
$ 1,299,400
$ 1,282,113
$ 1,248,916
$ 1,188,423
$ 1,201,159
Shareholders' equity
$ 213,988
$ 212,374
$ 205,262
$ 203,634
$ 199,099
$ 191,147
$ 183,694
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
15.34 %
15.26 %
15.82 %
15.36 %
15.59 %
15.22 %
14.87 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
13.59 %
13.48 %
13.94 %
13.52 %
13.68 %
13.32 %
12.97 %
Tier 1 Leverage
12.83 %
12.70 %
12.23 %
12.21 %
12.10 %
12.08 %
11.94 %
Total risk based capital
16.60 %
16.51 %
17.07 %
16.61 %
16.84 %
16.47 %
16.10 %
Asset quality:
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter
$ (138)
$ (96)
$ (198)
$ (99)
$ (435)
$ (151)
$ (360)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 3,162
$ 4,514
$ 4,695
$ 4,192
$ 3,825
$ 3,813
$ 4,026
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
604
391
66
477
801
535
233
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 3,766
$ 4,905
$ 4,761
$ 4,669
$ 4,626
$ 4,348
$ 4,259
Other real estate owned
$ -
$ -
$ 1,083
$ 1,083
$ 2,718
$ 3,035
$ 3,062
Other repossessed assets
$ 2,692
$ 2,780
$ 2,692
$ 2,802
$ 3,043
$ 2,802
$ 2,802
Modified loans
$ 6,913
$ 1,199
$ 1,955
$ 1,209
$ 998
$ 1,198
$ 1,021
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.36 %
1.31 %
1.31 %
1.28 %
1.28 %
1.27 %
1.25 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
688.20 %
456.16 %
424.94 %
464.46 %
499.06 %
499.45 %
458.69 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
336.96 %
267.94 %
233.73 %
227.61 %
183.78 %
186.98 %
182.43 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.23 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.29 %
0.29 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.18 %
0.24 %
0.23 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.22 %
0.22 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.20 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
0.28 %
0.26 %
0.25 %
0.27 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.31 %
0.37 %
0.42 %
0.41 %
0.51 %
0.51 %
0.51 %
Consolidated Statement of Condition
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
September
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
73,725
$
84,195
$
89,220
$
129,830
Interest bearing deposits in banks
1,147
993
627
1,782
Cash and cash equivalents
74,872
85,188
89,847
131,612
Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)
101,978
107,997
109,004
107,144
Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)
168,212
170,259
172,672
171,361
Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values
1,052
1,044
1,035
1,029
Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost
1,621
1,621
1,621
4,630
Loans held for sale
-
-
132
130
Loans
1,605,422
1,572,131
1,525,466
1,521,704
Unearned fees
(711)
(592)
(512)
(476)
Allowance for credit losses
(21,761)
(20,591)
(19,951)
(19,470)
Net loans
1,582,950
1,550,948
1,505,003
1,501,758
Premises and equipment, net
29,149
29,550
30,020
29,665
Goodwill and other intangible assets
11,196
11,279
11,361
11,444
Bank owned life insurance
50,884
50,501
50,125
50,360
Deferred tax assets
9,499
8,072
9,141
8,730
Other real estate owned, net
-
-
1,083
1,083
Operating lease asset
788
862
939
1,015
Pension asset
23,140
24,044
20,036
20,798
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
42,705
40,727
36,991
46,694
Total Assets
$
2,098,046
$
2,082,092
$
2,039,010
$
2,087,453
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
455,127
$
441,365
$
451,303
$
453,036
Interest bearing deposits
1,332,602
1,294,148
1,299,400
1,282,113
Total deposits
1,787,729
1,735,513
1,750,703
1,735,149
Short-term borrowings
32,838
69,233
19,588
17,661
Long-term borrowings
30,929
30,929
30,929
95,929
Operating lease liability
927
1,009
1,095
1,180
Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures
2,074
1,463
1,418
1,218
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
27,753
29,893
28,323
30,992
Dividends payable
1,808
1,678
1,692
1,690
Total Liabilities
1,884,058
1,869,718
1,833,748
1,883,819
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000
65
64
64
65
Surplus
19,706
19,514
19,360
21,551
Retained earnings
221,636
216,262
212,255
207,284
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,419)
(23,466)
(26,417)
(25,266)
Total Shareholders' Equity
213,988
212,374
205,262
203,634
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,098,046
$
2,082,092
$
2,039,010
$
2,087,453
Historical Income Statement
2026
2025
Q3
Q2
Q1
Year to date
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
In thousands
(Unaudited)
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
24,861
$
23,779
$
22,502
$
90,328
$
23,219
$
23,060
$
22,294
$
21,755
Interest on investment securities
Taxable
1,837
1,907
1,880
7,210
1,845
1,826
1,776
1,763
Exempt from federal income tax
59
59
59
218
59
57
57
45
Total investment income
1,896
1,966
1,939
7,428
1,904
1,883
1,833
1,808
Other
222
424
1,270
3,092
1,030
819
744
499
Total interest income
26,979
26,169
25,711
100,848
26,153
25,762
24,871
24,062
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
6,784
7,033
6,631
27,524
7,044
7,009
6,788
6,683
Interest on short-term borrowings
50
26
11
75
17
17
21
20
Interest on long-term borrowings
531
524
995
5,136
1,105
1,333
1,355
1,343
Total interest expense
7,365
7,583
7,637
32,735
8,166
8,359
8,164
8,046
Net interest income
19,614
18,586
18,074
68,113
17,987
17,403
16,707
16,016
Credit loss expense/(credit)
Loans
1,308
736
679
2,345
480
480
728
657
Debt securities held to maturity
11
-
-
43
-
43
-
-
Off balance sheet credit exposures
611
45
200
355
237
(13)
132
(1)
Provision for credit losses
1,930
781
879
2,743
717
510
860
656
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
17,684
17,805
17,195
65,370
17,270
16,893
15,847
15,360
Other operating income
Net gains on investments, available for sale
-
-
-
97
-
97
-
-
Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans
89
39
86
533
132
163
146
92
Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets
32
-
46
(228)
(229)
1
-
-
Net gains/(losses)
121
39
132
402
(97)
261
146
92
Other Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
590
568
547
2,255
568
563
577
547
Other service charges
201
204
189
845
207
218
214
206
Trust department
2,723
2,684
2,554
9,824
2,667
2,448
2,386
2,323
Debit card income
1,045
1,046
931
4,057
1,173
980
983
921
Bank owned life insurance
384
376
539
1,408
364
355
348
341
Brokerage commissions
385
388
382
1,445
308
346
370
421
Other
158
53
66
332
43
164
62
63
Total other income
5,486
5,319
5,208
20,166
5,330
5,074
4,940
4,822
Total other operating income
5,607
5,358
5,340
20,568
5,233
5,335
5,086
4,914
Other operating expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
8,122
8,157
8,201
29,347
7,108
7,589
7,319
7,331
FDIC premiums
280
274
279
1,051
273
266
267
245
Equipment
484
525
521
2,217
559
515
565
578
Occupancy
683
690
725
2,860
817
679
675
689
Data processing
1,845
1,739
1,664
6,243
1,623
1,517
1,600
1,503
Marketing
263
193
234
904
288
182
196
238
Professional services
599
2,702
570
2,449
745
639
589
476
Contract labor
156
189
166
634
178
127
166
163
Telephone
96
93
96
380
97
89
96
98
Other real estate owned
4
59
123
2,235
1,866
69
208
92
Investor relations
60
85
60
306
55
57
132
62
Contributions
66
81
65
344
120
90
78
56
Other
1,157
978
989
4,435
1,140
1,167
1,083
1,045
Total other operating expenses
13,815
15,765
13,693
53,405
14,869
12,986
12,974
12,576
Income before income tax expense
9,476
7,398
8,842
32,533
7,634
9,242
7,959
7,698
Provision for income tax expense
2,295
1,731
2,179
8,018
1,857
2,294
1,975
1,892
Net Income
$
7,181
$
5,667
$
6,663
$
24,515
$
5,777
$
6,948
$
5,984
$
5,806
Basic net income per common share
$
1.11
$
0.88
$
1.03
$
3.78
$
0.89
$
1.07
$
0.92
$
0.90
Diluted net income per common share
$
1.11
$
0.88
$
1.03
$
3.77
$
0.89
$
1.07
$
0.92
$
0.89
6,455
6,451
6,483
6,490
6,499
6,496
6,489
6,474
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
6,464
6,461
6,494
6,504
6,510
6,508
6,506
6,490
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.28
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.96
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.22
$
0.22
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude gains on disposal of fixed assets and consulting fees incurred with core processing contract in 2026.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(in thousands, except for per share amount)
Net income - as reported
$
7,181
$
6,948
$
19,511
$
18,738
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
(32)
-
(78)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
-
-
2,179
-
Income tax effect of adjustments
8
-
(508)
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
7,157
$
6,948
$
21,104
$
18,738
Basic earnings per share - as reported
$
1.11
$
1.07
$
3.02
$
2.89
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
(0.01)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
-
-
0.26
-
Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.11
$
1.07
$
3.27
$
2.89
Diluted earnings per share - as reported
$
1.11
$
1.07
$
3.01
$
2.88
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
(0.01)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
-
-
0.26
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.11
$
1.07
$
3.26
$
2.88
As of or for the three months ended
As of or for the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Per Share Data
Basic net income per share - as reported
$
1.11
$
1.07
$
3.02
$
2.89
Basic net income per share - non-GAAP
1.11
1.07
3.27
2.89
Diluted net income per share - as reported
$
1.11
$
1.07
$
3.01
$
2.88
Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP
1.11
1.07
3.26
2.88
Basic book value per share
$
33.15
$
30.65
Diluted book value per share
33.10
30.59
As of or for the nine months ended
Significant Ratios:
September 30,
2026
2025
Return on Average Assets - as reported
1.26 %
1.24 %
Adjustments:
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
(0.01 %)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
0.11 %
-
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.36 %
1.24 %
Return on Average Equity - as reported
12.37 %
13.23 %
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
(0.04 %)
-
Consulting fee on core processing contract
1.05 %
-
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)
13.38 %
13.23 %
Three Months Ended
September 30
2026
2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,580,631
$
24,897
6.25
%
$
1,501,876
23,072
6.09
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
286,479
1,837
2.54
%
285,623
1,826
2.54
%
Non taxable
7,480
106
5.62
%
7,516
102
5.38
%
Total
293,959
1,943
2.62
%
293,139
1,928
2.61
%
Federal funds sold
52,274
177
1.34
%
70,731
697
3.91
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
1,102
14
5.04
%
5,324
30
2.24
%
Other interest earning assets
2,668
31
4.61
%
5,660
92
6.45
%
Total earning assets
1,930,634
27,062
5.56
%
1,876,730
25,819
5.46
%
Allowance for credit losses
(20,866)
(19,343)
Non-earning assets
160,300
185,364
Total Assets
$
2,070,068
$
2,042,751
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
406,335
$
1,798
1.76
%
$
367,771
$
1,509
1.63
%
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
569,149
3,848
2.68
%
489,088
3,834
3.11
%
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
1
-
-
%
436
1
0.91
%
Savings deposits
156,736
39
0.10
%
163,433
43
0.10
%
Time deposits - retail
146,182
1,030
2.80
%
148,955
1,064
2.83
%
Time deposits - brokered
6,371
69
4.30
%
50,000
558
4.43
%
Total deposits
1,284,774
6,784
2.09
%
1,219,683
7,009
2.28
%
Short-term borrowings
20,732
50
0.96
%
21,378
17
0.32
%
Long-term borrowings
30,929
531
6.81
%
117,668
1,333
4.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,336,435
7,365
2.19
%
1,358,729
8,359
2.44
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
486,337
456,773
Other liabilities
31,965
31,020
Shareholders' Equity
215,331
196,229
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,070,068
$
2,042,751
Net interest income and spread
$
19,697
3.37
%
$
17,460
3.02
%
Net interest margin
4.05
%
3.69
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,544,575
$
71,223
6.17
%
$
1,491,573
$
67,144
6.02
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
289,495
5,624
2.60
%
285,293
5,365
2.51
%
Non taxable
7,488
317
5.66
%
7,158
284
5.30
%
Total
296,983
5,941
2.67
%
292,451
5,649
2.58
%
Federal funds sold
69,889
1,690
3.23
%
54,385
1,709
4.20
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
1,433
43
4.01
%
3,899
65
2.23
%
Other interest earning assets
3,515
183
6.96
%
5,749
288
6.70
%
Total earning assets
1,916,395
79,080
5.52
%
1,848,057
74,855
5.42
%
Allowance for credit losses
(20,285)
(18,812)
Non-earning assets
172,002
184,309
Total Assets
$
2,068,112
$
2,013,554
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
397,119
$
5,066
1.71
%
$
368,384
$
4,682
1.70
%
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
559,723
11,276
2.69
%
475,592
10,958
3.08
%
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
56
1
2.39
%
357
7
2.62
%
Savings deposits
158,512
120
0.10
%
167,905
131
0.10
%
Time deposits - retail
148,061
3,324
3.00
%
146,985
3,241
2.95
%
Time deposits - brokered
20,737
661
4.26
%
45,398
1,461
4.30
%
Total deposits
1,284,208
20,448
2.13
%
1,204,621
20,480
2.27
%
Short-term borrowings
19,755
87
0.59
%
21,408
58
0.36
%
Long-term borrowings
49,500
2,050
5.54
%
119,830
4,031
4.50
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,353,463
22,585
2.23
%
1,345,859
24,569
2.44
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
471,165
447,478
Other liabilities
32,645
30,795
Shareholders' Equity
210,839
189,422
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,068,112
$
2,013,554
Net interest income and spread
$
56,495
3.29
%
$
50,286
2.98
%
Net interest margin
3.94
%
3.64
%
SOURCE First United Corporation