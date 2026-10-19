First United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated net income was $7.2 million on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") basis for the third quarter of 2026, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and $5.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $19.5 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.7 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million and $21.1 million for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 were 1.26% and 12.37%, respectively.

According to Jason Rush, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, "We delivered another solid quarter, benefiting from an improved net interest margin, continued growth in wealth management income, and steady loan growth. Our loan pipelines remain robust heading into the fourth quarter, providing positive momentum as we close out the year. Credit quality remains strong. However, given continued inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding interest rates, we believe it is prudent to maintain a disciplined approach to reserves. We also remain focused on expense management and are continuing to identify opportunities to improve efficiency across the organization."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 4.05% for the third quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.

Strong loan production during the quarter, with $115.0 million in commercial loan originations and $34.7 million in residential mortgage originations.

Provision expense was $1.9 million in the third quarter, primarily due to solid growth in loans and unfunded commitments, and the continued economic and political uncertainty.

Operating expenses decreased by $2.0 million when compared to the linked quarter driven by a one-time, $1.7 million, net of tax, expense related to consulting fees incurred for contract negotiations with our core processor recorded in the second quarter of 2026.

A cash dividend of $0.28 per share was declared in the third quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $7.2 million, compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, third-party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations, and $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2025.



Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $ 7.2 $ 5.7 $ 6.9 Net Income, non-GAAP (millions) $ 7.2 $ 7.3 $ 6.9 Diluted net income per share, GAAP $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 1.07 Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP $ 1.11 $ 1.14 $ 1.07

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Consolidated net income increased by $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by an increase of $2.2 million in net interest income, and an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, offset by a $1.4 million increase in provision for credit losses as a result of solid growth in loans and unfunded commitments and a $0.8 million increase in other operating expenses. Comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $1.8 million driven by solid loan growth and the continued repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expenses. The decrease was attributable to the repayment of $50.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit in January and July 2026 at their maturities and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026. Other operating income increased slightly by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production and favorable market values on assets under management. Other operating expenses increased by $0.8 million, driven by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits attributable to new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased life and health insurance costs due to increased claims. Equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses increased by $0.3 million as a result of the implementation of new loan origination software in late 2025. Other expenses, such as marketing and contract labor, increased slightly and were offset by decreases in professional services and other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses and contributions.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.5 million driven by an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million as a result of increased yields on loans and reduced funding costs and an increase of $0.2 million in other operating income, inclusive of net gains. The increase in net gains was due to gains on sales of mortgages to the secondary market and the receipt of funds related to a branch sale in late 2025. Other miscellaneous income increased as a result of a one-time cash receipt of incentives related to check fees and the increased other expenses in the second quarter as a result of the one-time third-party expense incurred for core contract negotiations. An increase of $1.2 million in the provision for credit losses was recognized due to the growth in loans and unfunded commitments experienced in the third quarter as well as the continued economic and political uncertainty.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $19.5 million on a GAAP basis, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred on core contract negotiations completed in the second quarter, and $21.1 million on a non-GAAP basis compared to GAAP and non-GAAP basis income of $18.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase of $0.8 million was attributable to a $6.1 million increase in net interest income driven by the continued increase on the yield on earning assets and overall decrease in funding costs, an increase in other non-interest income of $1.0 million, inclusive of net gains, as a result of increased trust and brokerage income of $0.8 million, and increased bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income of $0.3 million related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $4.7 million driven by the aforementioned consulting fee, increased salaries and benefits of $2.2 million and an increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses of $0.6 million, primarily due to the implementation of a new loan origination software in late 2025. The increase in salaries and benefits was the result of new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, annual merit increases in April 2026, increased incentives related to the accruals for projected annual payouts, and increased life and health insurance costs due to higher claims, partially offset by the reduction of costs associated with loan originations.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.2 million in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $1.8 million due to the increase of 16 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as a result of growth in average balances of $78.8 million and the continued upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Investment income remained stable year over year. Interest income on federal funds sold decreased by $0.5 million due to a decrease of $18.5 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of funding the loan growth in the third quarter of 2026. Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest on deposits decreased by $0.2 million despite a $65.1 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits, primarily in our value money market product as customers desire to maintain liquid funding. Interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased $0.8 million due to an $86.7 million decrease in average balances for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025, primarily related to the repayment of $25.0 million and $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in September 2025 and March 2026, respectively.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.0 million. Interest income increased by $0.8 million driven by an increase in average loan balances of $31.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 and a 9 basis point increase in yield. Interest expense decreased by $0.2 million when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026. While we saw an increase in average deposit balances of $2.6 million, we continue to be focused on funding costs and recognized a decrease of 9 basis points. Management's strategic focus on margin management during the third quarter of 2026 resulted in a 7 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 4.05% compared to 3.98% for the second quarter of 2026.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $6.2 million. Interest income increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by an increase of $4.1 million on interest and fees on loans, as average loan balances increased by $53.0 million and the yield increased by 15 basis points. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $2.0 million despite an increase in average deposit balances of $79.6 million driven by increases of $28.7 million in demand deposit accounts and $84.1 million in retail money market balances, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $9.4 million and brokered time deposits of $24.7 million. Interest expense on short-term borrowings remained stable and interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $2.0 million as a result of a decrease in average balances of $70.3 million, due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in March 2026. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.94% compared to 3.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production of new accounts as well as favorable market values in assets under management. Net gains decreased by $0.1 million as new residential mortgage production is more favorable to book to our in-house portfolio as compared to selling to secondary market outlets. Debit card income, service charge income and BOLI income were stable when comparing the quarters.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.2 million. Net gains increased by $0.1 million as a result of the receipt of proceeds on the previously recorded branch office sale as well as an increase in gains on sale of mortgages. Check fees increased by $0.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the linked quarter as a result of a one-time cash incentive received during the third quarter.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $1.0 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.8 million as a result of increased production of new business as well as favorable market values in assets under management, a $0.1 million increase in debit card income, and an increase in BOLI income of $0.3 million as previously mentioned, partially offset by a reduction in net gains as new production of residential mortgage loans were booked in house rather than selling them to the secondary market.

Non-Interest Expense

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses increased by $0.8 million driven by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires to complete the build out of our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased life and health insurance costs due to increased claims in the third quarter of 2026, partially offset by the reduction of costs associated with loan originations. Equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses increased $0.3 million as a result of the implementation of a new loan origination software in late 2025. These increases were partially offset by reductions in professional services and OREO expenses and contributions.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Other operating expenses decreased by $2.0 million driven by the one-time, $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred with core contract negotiations in the second quarter. All other expenses were stable when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026 as we continue a strategic focus on expense control.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating expenses increased by $4.7 million primarily driven by the one-time, third-party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations discussed above, a $2.2 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026, increased incentives related to the accrual for projected annual payouts, increased life and health insurance costs due to higher claims, partially offset by the reductions of costs associated with loan originations, and an increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses of $0.6 million, primarily due to a new loan origination software implementation in late 2025.

The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were 24.1% and 24.7%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $2.1 billion, representing a $10.6 million increase since December 31, 2025. During the first nine months of 2026, gross loans increased by $83.7 million and the pension assets increased $2.3 million due to increased market values. These increases were partially offset by a $56.7 million decrease in cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks, a decrease in the investment portfolio of $8.3 million related to principal and interest cashflows, and a decrease in the investments in bank stock related to the reduction in FHLB stock that resulted from the full repayment of borrowings in March 2026.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2026 were $1.9 billion, representing a $0.2 million increase since December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased by $52.6 million when compared to December 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits slightly increased by $2.1 million, savings and money market accounts increased by $45.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first nine months of 2026 and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $61.0 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. A total of $50.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit were fully repaid in January 2026 and July 2026 at their maturities. Retail time deposits decreased by $5.5 million since December 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings increased by $15.2 million at September 30, 2026 when compared to December 31, 2025 as a result of overnight borrowings in anticipation of loan funding. These borrowings were subsequently fully repaid in October 2026.

Outstanding loans of $1.6 billion at September 30, 2026 reflected an $83.7 million increase since December 31, 2025.

Loan Type (in millions) Change since June 30, 2026

Change since December 31, 2025 Commercial $ 7.2

$39.1 Residential Mortgages $17.0

$27.2 Consumer $ 9.1

$17.4 Gross Loans $33.3

$83.7

Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $45.7 million as a result of new business relationships as well as additional growth in existing relationships; acquisition and development loans increased by $34.1 million; commercial and industrial loans decreased by $40.7 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $7.3 million related to sales of businesses, approximately $18.0 million due to a loan refinancing with another institution, and the payoff of a floorplan line of credit. Residential mortgage loans increased by $27.2 million as a result of robust mortgage production booked in house as opposed to selling to the secondary market outlets, offset slightly by normal amortization. Consumer loans increased by $17.4 million related to the purchases of approximately $18.0 million in consumer loan pools in the second and third quarters of 2026, offset by normal paydowns.

New commercial loan production for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $115.0 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of September 30, 2026 was $138.0 million and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $37.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $137.0 million through September 30, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $34.7 million, with most of that production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of September 30, 2026 was $29.8 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $26.0 million at September 30, 2026.

Total deposits of $1.8 billion at September 30, 2026, representing an increase of $52.6 million when compared to December 31, 2025.

Deposit Type (in millions)

Change since June 30, 2026 Change since December 31, 2025 Non-Interest-Bearing

$13.8 $2.1 Interest-Bearing Demand

$47.7 $61.0 Savings and Money Market

$17.4 $45.0 Time Deposits- Brokered

($25.0) ($50.0) Time Deposits- Retail

($1.7) ($5.5) Total Deposits

$52.2 $52.6

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $2.1 million, savings and money market accounts increased by $45.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first nine months of 2026 primarily in our value money market product as customers continue to desire liquid funds and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $61.0 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. Brokered certificates of deposit were fully repaid at their maturities in January and July 2026. Retail time deposits decreased by $5.5 million since December 31, 2025.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $33.15 per share at September 30, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025. At September 30, 2026, there were 6,456,055 basic outstanding shares and 6,464,823 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at September 30, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $14.4 million for the first nine months of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $21.8 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $19.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Provision for credit losses was $3.6 million and $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to solid loan growth as well as growth in the unfunded commitments of approximately $39.0 million during the quarter, and the continued economic and political uncertainty. Asset quality remained strong during the first nine months of 2026. Net charge-offs of $0.1 million were recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.36% at September 30, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.28% at September 30, 2025.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.04% and 0.08% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.06% and 0.41% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.02% and 0.42% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in net recoveries was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship previously charged off in 2016. Net charge offs in consumer loans decreased in the first nine months of 2026 when compared to the first nine months of 2025 from 1.06% to 0.91%. The decrease was primarily driven by charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans in 2025. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

09/30/2026 09/30/2025 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00 % 0.00 % Acquisition & Development 0.02 % 0.42 % Commercial & Industrial (0.06 %) (0.41 %) Residential Mortgage 0.01 % 0.01 % Consumer (0.91 %) (1.06 %) Total Net Charge Offs (0.04 %) (0.08 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-accrual balances at September 30, 2026 was related to a large paydown on one commercial and industrial loan.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $41,000 at September 30, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.3 million at September 30, 2026 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily related to one residential mortgage loan of approximately $1.1 million. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.45% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.26% as of September 30, 2025. This increase was attributable to one large non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan.

Loans that have been modified in accordance with ASU 2022-02 increased from $1.2 million at December 31, 2025 to $6.9 million at September 30, 2026. The increase was due to one large commercial and industrial loan of $5.9 million that had a term extension accommodation completed in the third quarter of 2026.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with "Trust I", "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust-preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2026

2025

2026

2025 Results of Operations:















Interest income

$ 26,979

$ 25,762

$ 78,859

$ 74,695 Interest expense

7,365

8,359

22,585

24,569 Net interest income

19,614

17,403

56,274

50,126 Provision for credit losses

1,930

510

3,590

2,026 Other operating income

5,486

5,074

16,013

14,836 Net gains



121

261

292

499 Other operating expense

13,815

12,986

43,273

38,536 Income before taxes

$ 9,476

$ 9,242

$ 25,716

$ 24,899 Income tax expense

2,295

2,294

6,205

6,161 Net income



$ 7,181

$ 6,948

$ 19,511

$ 18,738





















Per share data:

















Basic net income per share

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.02

$ 2.89 Diluted net income per share

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.01

$ 2.88 Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.27

$ 2.89 Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.26

$ 2.88 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.28

$ 0.26

$ 0.80

$ 0.70 Book value

$ 33.15

$ 30.65







Diluted book value

$ 33.10

$ 30.59







Tangible book value per share

$ 31.41

$ 28.87







Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 31.37

$ 28.82

























Closing market value

$ 42.77

$ 36.77







Market Range:















High

$ 46.18

$ 38.41







Low

$ 42.16

$ 32.02

























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,456,055

6,496,908







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,464,823

6,508,790

























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets





1.26 %

1.24 %







Adjusted return on average assets (1)





1.36 %

1.24 %







Return on average shareholders' equity





12.37 %

13.23 %







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)





13.38 %

13.23 %







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $221 and $160





3.94 %

3.64 %







Net interest margin GAAP





3.93 %

3.63 %







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

56.51 %

58.73 %





























(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating

income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets and costs

incurred on core contract renewal.

September 30,

December 31,















2026

2025







Financial Condition at period end:















Assets



$ 2,098,046

$ 2,087,453







Earning assets



$ 1,879,432

$ 1,807,780







Gross loans



$ 1,605,422

$ 1,521,704







Commercial Real Estate

$ 616,483

$ 570,808







Acquisition and Development

$ 124,429

$ 90,272







Commercial and Industrial

$ 236,362

$ 277,034







Residential Mortgage

$ 564,073

$ 536,912







Consumer



$ 64,075

$ 46,678







Investment securities

$ 271,242

$ 279,534







Total deposits



$ 1,787,729

$ 1,735,149







Noninterest bearing

$ 455,127

$ 453,036







Interest bearing

$ 1,332,602

$ 1,282,113







Shareholders' equity

$ 213,988

$ 203,634





























Capital ratios:







































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.34 %

15.36 %







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.59 %

13.52 %







Tier 1 Leverage

12.83 %

12.21 %







Total risk based capital

16.60 %

16.61 %





























Asset quality:







































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (138)

$ (99)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans

$ 3,162

$ 4,192







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

604

477





























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 3,766

$ 4,669





























Other real estate owned

$ -

$ 1,083







Other repossessed assets

$ 2,692

$ 2,802







Modified loans

$ 6,913

$ 1,209





























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.36 %

1.28 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

688.20 %

464.46 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

336.96 %

227.61 %







Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.23 %

0.31 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.18 %

0.22 %







Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.20 %

0.28 %







Non-performing assets to total assets





0.31 %

0.41 %









FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited







September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Results of Operations:













Interest income $ 26,979 $ 26,169 $ 25,711 $ 26,153 $ 25,762 $ 24,871 $ 24,062 Interest expense 7,365 7,583 7,637 8,166 8,359 8,164 8,046 Net interest income 19,614 18,586 18,074 17,987 17,403 16,707 16,016 Provision for credit losses 1,930 781 879 717 510 860 656 Other operating income 5,486 5,319 5,208 5,330 5,074 4,940 4,822 Net gains 121 39 132 (97) 261 146 92 Other operating expense 13,815 15,765 13,693 14,869 12,986 12,974 12,576 Income before taxes $ 9,476 $ 7,398 $ 8,842 $ 7,634 $ 9,242 $ 7,959 $ 7,698 Income tax expense 2,295 1,731 2,179 1,857 2,294 1,975 1,892 Net income $ 7,181 $ 5,667 $ 6,663 $ 5,777 $ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806



















Per share data:















Basic net income per share $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 Diluted net income per share $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 1.11 $ 1.14 $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 1.11 $ 1.14 $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Book value

$ 33.15 $ 32.91 $ 31.84 $ 31.33 $ 30.65 $ 29.43 $ 28.35 Diluted book value $ 33.10 $ 32.86 $ 31.78 $ 31.27 $ 30.59 $ 29.38 $ 28.27 Tangible book value per share $ 31.41 $ 31.16 $ 30.08 $ 29.56 $ 28.87 $ 27.64 $ 26.55 Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 31.37 $ 31.12 $ 30.02 $ 29.50 $ 28.82 $ 27.59 $ 26.47



















Closing market value $ 42.77 $ 44.11 $ 36.64 $ 37.19 $ 36.77 $ 31.01 $ 30.02 Market Range:













High

$ 46.18 $ 45.98 $ 40.53 $ 40.79 $ 38.41 $ 32.09 $ 41.61 Low

$ 42.16 $ 36.27 $ 35.02 $ 33.63 $ 32.02 $ 25.90 $ 29.38



















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,456,055 6,453,836 6,446,717 6,499,476 6,496,908 6,494,611 6,478,634 Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,464,823 6,462,604 6,459,155 6,511,358 6,508,790 6,506,493 6,497,454



















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)













Return on average assets



1.26 % 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.36 % 1.36 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Return on average shareholders' equity



12.37 % 11.92 % 13.06 % 12.70 % 13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



13.38 % 13.49 % 12.99 % 13.39 % 13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 % Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $221 and $160



3.94 % 3.89 % 3.83 % 3.67 % 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.56 % Net interest margin GAAP



3.93 % 3.87 % 3.82 % 3.66 % 3.63 % 3.60 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2) 56.51 % 57.49 % 58.45 % 58.19 % 58.73 % 59.66 % 59.95 %



















(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.













(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by

the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on

sales of securities and/or fixed assets and costs incurred on core contract renewal. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,





2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Financial Condition at period end:













Assets

$ 2,098,046 $ 2,082,092 $ 2,039,010 $ 2,087,453 $ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 Earning assets

$ 1,879,432 $ 1,854,045 $ 1,810,557 $ 1,807,780 $ 1,784,056 $ 1,789,747 $ 1,762,891 Gross loans

$ 1,605,422 $ 1,572,131 $ 1,525,466 $ 1,521,704 $ 1,496,762 $ 1,502,481 $ 1,479,869 Commercial Real Estate $ 616,483 $ 625,821 $ 609,491 $ 570,808 $ 554,418 $ 550,717 $ 532,764 Acquisition and Development $ 124,429 $ 102,211 $ 97,785 $ 90,272 $ 93,968 $ 98,937 $ 94,063 Commercial and Industrial $ 236,362 $ 242,013 $ 246,192 $ 277,034 $ 279,079 $ 281,484 $ 282,370 Residential Mortgage $ 564,073 $ 547,118 $ 526,314 $ 536,912 $ 521,317 $ 521,968 $ 520,072 Consumer

$ 64,075 $ 54,968 $ 45,684 $ 46,678 $ 47,980 $ 49,375 $ 50,600 Investment securities $ 271,242 $ 279,300 $ 282,711 $ 279,534 $ 278,898 $ 279,541 $ 275,143 Total deposits

$ 1,787,729 $ 1,735,513 $ 1,750,703 $ 1,735,149 $ 1,678,902 $ 1,614,207 $ 1,623,574 Noninterest bearing $ 455,127 $ 441,365 $ 451,303 $ 453,036 $ 429,986 $ 425,784 $ 422,415 Interest bearing $ 1,332,602 $ 1,294,148 $ 1,299,400 $ 1,282,113 $ 1,248,916 $ 1,188,423 $ 1,201,159 Shareholders' equity $ 213,988 $ 212,374 $ 205,262 $ 203,634 $ 199,099 $ 191,147 $ 183,694



















Capital ratios:



































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 15.34 % 15.26 % 15.82 % 15.36 % 15.59 % 15.22 % 14.87 % Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 13.59 % 13.48 % 13.94 % 13.52 % 13.68 % 13.32 % 12.97 % Tier 1 Leverage 12.83 % 12.70 % 12.23 % 12.21 % 12.10 % 12.08 % 11.94 % Total risk based capital 16.60 % 16.51 % 17.07 % 16.61 % 16.84 % 16.47 % 16.10 %



















Asset quality:



































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (138) $ (96) $ (198) $ (99) $ (435) $ (151) $ (360) Nonperforming assets: (Period End)













Nonaccrual loans $ 3,162 $ 4,514 $ 4,695 $ 4,192 $ 3,825 $ 3,813 $ 4,026 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 604 391 66 477 801 535 233



















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 3,766 $ 4,905 $ 4,761 $ 4,669 $ 4,626 $ 4,348 $ 4,259



















Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ 1,083 $ 1,083 $ 2,718 $ 3,035 $ 3,062 Other repossessed assets $ 2,692 $ 2,780 $ 2,692 $ 2,802 $ 3,043 $ 2,802 $ 2,802 Modified loans $ 6,913 $ 1,199 $ 1,955 $ 1,209 $ 998 $ 1,198 $ 1,021



















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.36 % 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 688.20 % 456.16 % 424.94 % 464.46 % 499.06 % 499.45 % 458.69 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 336.96 % 267.94 % 233.73 % 227.61 % 183.78 % 186.98 % 182.43 % Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 % Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.18 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets



0.31 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.51 %

Consolidated Statement of Condition

































(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

September

30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31,

2025

















Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 73,725 $ 84,195 $ 89,220 $ 129,830 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,147

993

627

1,782 Cash and cash equivalents

74,872

85,188

89,847

131,612 Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)

101,978

107,997

109,004

107,144 Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)

168,212

170,259

172,672

171,361 Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values

1,052

1,044

1,035

1,029 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

1,621

1,621

1,621

4,630 Loans held for sale

-

-

132

130 Loans

1,605,422

1,572,131

1,525,466

1,521,704 Unearned fees

(711)

(592)

(512)

(476) Allowance for credit losses

(21,761)

(20,591)

(19,951)

(19,470) Net loans

1,582,950

1,550,948

1,505,003

1,501,758 Premises and equipment, net

29,149

29,550

30,020

29,665 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,196

11,279

11,361

11,444 Bank owned life insurance

50,884

50,501

50,125

50,360 Deferred tax assets

9,499

8,072

9,141

8,730 Other real estate owned, net

-

-

1,083

1,083 Operating lease asset

788

862

939

1,015 Pension asset

23,140

24,044

20,036

20,798 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

42,705

40,727

36,991

46,694 Total Assets $ 2,098,046 $ 2,082,092 $ 2,039,010 $ 2,087,453 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Liabilities:















Non-interest bearing deposits $ 455,127 $ 441,365 $ 451,303 $ 453,036 Interest bearing deposits

1,332,602

1,294,148

1,299,400

1,282,113 Total deposits

1,787,729

1,735,513

1,750,703

1,735,149 Short-term borrowings

32,838

69,233

19,588

17,661 Long-term borrowings

30,929

30,929

30,929

95,929 Operating lease liability

927

1,009

1,095

1,180 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

2,074

1,463

1,418

1,218 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

27,753

29,893

28,323

30,992 Dividends payable

1,808

1,678

1,692

1,690 Total Liabilities

1,884,058

1,869,718

1,833,748

1,883,819 Shareholders' Equity:















Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000

shares; issued and outstanding 6,456,055 shares at September 30, 2026,

and 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025

65

64

64

65 Surplus

19,706

19,514

19,360

21,551 Retained earnings

221,636

216,262

212,255

207,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,419)

(23,466)

(26,417)

(25,266) Total Shareholders' Equity

213,988

212,374

205,262

203,634 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,098,046 $ 2,082,092 $ 2,039,010 $ 2,087,453

Historical Income Statement



















































2026

2025

Q3 Q2

Q1

Year to date

Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income































Interest and fees on loans $ 24,861 $ 23,779 $ 22,502 $ 90,328 $ 23,219 $ 23,060 $ 22,294 $ 21,755 Interest on investment securities































Taxable

1,837

1,907

1,880

7,210

1,845

1,826

1,776

1,763 Exempt from federal income tax

59

59

59

218

59

57

57

45 Total investment income

1,896

1,966

1,939

7,428

1,904

1,883

1,833

1,808 Other

222

424

1,270

3,092

1,030

819

744

499 Total interest income

26,979

26,169

25,711

100,848

26,153

25,762

24,871

24,062 Interest expense































Interest on deposits

6,784

7,033

6,631

27,524

7,044

7,009

6,788

6,683 Interest on short-term borrowings

50

26

11

75

17

17

21

20 Interest on long-term borrowings

531

524

995

5,136

1,105

1,333

1,355

1,343 Total interest expense

7,365

7,583

7,637

32,735

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046 Net interest income

19,614

18,586

18,074

68,113

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016 Credit loss expense/(credit)































Loans

1,308

736

679

2,345

480

480

728

657 Debt securities held to maturity

11

-

-

43

-

43

-

- Off balance sheet credit exposures

611

45

200

355

237

(13)

132

(1) Provision for credit losses

1,930

781

879

2,743

717

510

860

656 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

17,684

17,805

17,195

65,370

17,270

16,893

15,847

15,360 Other operating income































Net gains on investments, available for sale

-

-

-

97

-

97

-

- Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

89

39

86

533

132

163

146

92 Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets

32

-

46

(228)

(229)

1

-

- Net gains/(losses)

121

39

132

402

(97)

261

146

92 Other Income































Service charges on deposit accounts

590

568

547

2,255

568

563

577

547 Other service charges

201

204

189

845

207

218

214

206 Trust department

2,723

2,684

2,554

9,824

2,667

2,448

2,386

2,323 Debit card income

1,045

1,046

931

4,057

1,173

980

983

921 Bank owned life insurance

384

376

539

1,408

364

355

348

341 Brokerage commissions

385

388

382

1,445

308

346

370

421 Other

158

53

66

332

43

164

62

63 Total other income

5,486

5,319

5,208

20,166

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822 Total other operating income

5,607

5,358

5,340

20,568

5,233

5,335

5,086

4,914 Other operating expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

8,122

8,157

8,201

29,347

7,108

7,589

7,319

7,331 FDIC premiums

280

274

279

1,051

273

266

267

245 Equipment

484

525

521

2,217

559

515

565

578 Occupancy

683

690

725

2,860

817

679

675

689 Data processing

1,845

1,739

1,664

6,243

1,623

1,517

1,600

1,503 Marketing

263

193

234

904

288

182

196

238 Professional services

599

2,702

570

2,449

745

639

589

476 Contract labor

156

189

166

634

178

127

166

163 Telephone

96

93

96

380

97

89

96

98 Other real estate owned

4

59

123

2,235

1,866

69

208

92 Investor relations

60

85

60

306

55

57

132

62 Contributions

66

81

65

344

120

90

78

56 Other

1,157

978

989

4,435

1,140

1,167

1,083

1,045 Total other operating expenses

13,815

15,765

13,693

53,405

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576 Income before income tax expense

9,476

7,398

8,842

32,533

7,634

9,242

7,959

7,698 Provision for income tax expense

2,295

1,731

2,179

8,018

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892 Net Income $ 7,181 $ 5,667 $ 6,663 $ 24,515 $ 5,777 $ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806 Basic net income per common share $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 1.03 $ 3.78 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 1.03 $ 3.77 $ 0.89 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89

Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,455

6,451

6,483

6,490

6,499

6,496

6,489

6,474 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,464

6,461

6,494

6,504

6,510

6,508

6,506

6,490 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.96 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles

("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial

performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly

comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the

presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition

to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's

performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered

to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude gains on disposal of fixed assets and consulting fees incurred with core processing contract in 2026.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 7,181

$ 6,948

$ 19,511

$ 18,738 Adjustments:























Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(32)



-



(78)



- Consulting fee on core processing contract



-



-



2,179



- Income tax effect of adjustments



8



-



(508)



- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 7,157

$ 6,948

$ 21,104

$ 18,738

























Basic earnings per share - as reported

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.02

$ 2.89 Adjustments:























Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-



-



(0.01)



- Consulting fee on core processing contract



-



-



0.26



- Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.27

$ 2.89

























Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.01

$ 2.88 Adjustments:























Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-



-



(0.01)



- Consulting fee on core processing contract



-



-



0.26



- Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.26

$ 2.88





























As of or for the three months ended

As of or for the nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Per Share Data























Basic net income per share - as reported

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.02

$ 2.89 Basic net income per share - non-GAAP



1.11



1.07



3.27



2.89 Diluted net income per share - as reported

$ 1.11

$ 1.07

$ 3.01

$ 2.88 Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP



1.11



1.07



3.26



2.88 Basic book value per share

$ 33.15

$ 30.65











Diluted book value per share



33.10



30.59











































As of or for the nine months ended











Significant Ratios:





















September 30,















2026

2025







Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.26 %



1.24 %











Adjustments:























Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01 %)



-











Consulting fee on core processing contract



0.11 %



-











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.36 %



1.24 %





































Return on Average Equity - as reported



12.37 %



13.23 %











Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.04 %)



-











Consulting fee on core processing contract



1.05 %



-











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



13.38 %



13.23 %

















Three Months Ended





September 30





2026

2025

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,580,631

$ 24,897

6.25 % $ 1,501,876



23,072

6.09 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



286,479



1,837

2.54 %

285,623



1,826

2.54 % Non taxable



7,480



106

5.62 %

7,516



102

5.38 % Total



293,959



1,943

2.62 %

293,139



1,928

2.61 % Federal funds sold



52,274



177

1.34 %

70,731



697

3.91 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,102



14

5.04 %

5,324



30

2.24 % Other interest earning assets



2,668



31

4.61 %

5,660



92

6.45 % Total earning assets



1,930,634



27,062

5.56 %

1,876,730



25,819

5.46 % Allowance for credit losses



(20,866)













(19,343)











Non-earning assets



160,300













185,364











Total Assets

$ 2,070,068











$ 2,042,751











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 406,335

$ 1,798

1.76 % $ 367,771

$ 1,509

1.63 % Interest-bearing money markets- retail



569,149



3,848

2.68 %

489,088



3,834

3.11 % Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



1



-

- %

436



1

0.91 % Savings deposits



156,736



39

0.10 %

163,433



43

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



146,182



1,030

2.80 %

148,955



1,064

2.83 % Time deposits - brokered



6,371



69

4.30 %

50,000



558

4.43 % Total deposits



1,284,774



6,784

2.09 %

1,219,683



7,009

2.28 % Short-term borrowings



20,732



50

0.96 %

21,378



17

0.32 % Long-term borrowings



30,929



531

6.81 %

117,668



1,333

4.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,336,435



7,365

2.19 %

1,358,729



8,359

2.44 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



486,337













456,773











Other liabilities



31,965













31,020











Shareholders' Equity



215,331













196,229











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,070,068











$ 2,042,751











Net interest income and spread







$ 19,697

3.37 %





$ 17,460

3.02 % Net interest margin













4.05 %











3.69 %





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2026

2025

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,544,575

$ 71,223

6.17 % $ 1,491,573

$ 67,144

6.02 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



289,495



5,624

2.60 %

285,293



5,365

2.51 % Non taxable



7,488



317

5.66 %

7,158



284

5.30 % Total



296,983



5,941

2.67 %

292,451



5,649

2.58 % Federal funds sold



69,889



1,690

3.23 %

54,385



1,709

4.20 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,433



43

4.01 %

3,899



65

2.23 % Other interest earning assets



3,515



183

6.96 %

5,749



288

6.70 % Total earning assets



1,916,395



79,080

5.52 %

1,848,057



74,855

5.42 % Allowance for credit losses



(20,285)













(18,812)











Non-earning assets



172,002













184,309











Total Assets

$ 2,068,112











$ 2,013,554











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 397,119

$ 5,066

1.71 % $ 368,384

$ 4,682

1.70 % Interest-bearing money markets- retail



559,723



11,276

2.69 %

475,592



10,958

3.08 % Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



56



1

2.39 %

357



7

2.62 % Savings deposits



158,512



120

0.10 %

167,905



131

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



148,061



3,324

3.00 %

146,985



3,241

2.95 % Time deposits - brokered



20,737



661

4.26 %

45,398



1,461

4.30 % Total deposits



1,284,208



20,448

2.13 %

1,204,621



20,480

2.27 % Short-term borrowings



19,755



87

0.59 %

21,408



58

0.36 % Long-term borrowings



49,500



2,050

5.54 %

119,830



4,031

4.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,353,463



22,585

2.23 %

1,345,859



24,569

2.44 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



471,165













447,478











Other liabilities



32,645













30,795











Shareholders' Equity



210,839













189,422











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,068,112











$ 2,013,554











Net interest income and spread







$ 56,495

3.29 %





$ 50,286

2.98 % Net interest margin













3.94 %











3.64 %

SOURCE First United Corporation