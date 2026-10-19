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WKN: 923764 | ISIN: US33741H1077 | Ticker-Symbol: FU3
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:04
38,000 Euro
-1,55 % -0,600
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FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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38,00039,80010:17
PR Newswire
19.10.2026 22:15 Uhr
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First United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. Consolidated net income was $7.2 million on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") basis for the third quarter of 2026, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and $5.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $19.5 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.7 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million and $21.1 million for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 were 1.26% and 12.37%, respectively.

According to Jason Rush, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, "We delivered another solid quarter, benefiting from an improved net interest margin, continued growth in wealth management income, and steady loan growth. Our loan pipelines remain robust heading into the fourth quarter, providing positive momentum as we close out the year. Credit quality remains strong. However, given continued inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding interest rates, we believe it is prudent to maintain a disciplined approach to reserves. We also remain focused on expense management and are continuing to identify opportunities to improve efficiency across the organization."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 4.05% for the third quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.
  • Strong loan production during the quarter, with $115.0 million in commercial loan originations and $34.7 million in residential mortgage originations.
  • Provision expense was $1.9 million in the third quarter, primarily due to solid growth in loans and unfunded commitments, and the continued economic and political uncertainty.
  • Operating expenses decreased by $2.0 million when compared to the linked quarter driven by a one-time, $1.7 million, net of tax, expense related to consulting fees incurred for contract negotiations with our core processor recorded in the second quarter of 2026.
  • A cash dividend of $0.28 per share was declared in the third quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $7.2 million, compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, third-party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations, and $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2025.


Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Net Income, GAAP (millions)

$ 7.2

$ 5.7

$ 6.9

Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)

$ 7.2

$ 7.3

$ 6.9

Diluted net income per share, GAAP

$ 1.11

$ 0.88

$ 1.07

Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP

$ 1.11

$ 1.14

$ 1.07

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Consolidated net income increased by $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by an increase of $2.2 million in net interest income, and an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, offset by a $1.4 million increase in provision for credit losses as a result of solid growth in loans and unfunded commitments and a $0.8 million increase in other operating expenses. Comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $1.8 million driven by solid loan growth and the continued repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expenses. The decrease was attributable to the repayment of $50.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit in January and July 2026 at their maturities and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026. Other operating income increased slightly by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production and favorable market values on assets under management. Other operating expenses increased by $0.8 million, driven by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits attributable to new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased life and health insurance costs due to increased claims. Equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses increased by $0.3 million as a result of the implementation of new loan origination software in late 2025. Other expenses, such as marketing and contract labor, increased slightly and were offset by decreases in professional services and other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses and contributions.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.5 million driven by an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million as a result of increased yields on loans and reduced funding costs and an increase of $0.2 million in other operating income, inclusive of net gains. The increase in net gains was due to gains on sales of mortgages to the secondary market and the receipt of funds related to a branch sale in late 2025. Other miscellaneous income increased as a result of a one-time cash receipt of incentives related to check fees and the increased other expenses in the second quarter as a result of the one-time third-party expense incurred for core contract negotiations. An increase of $1.2 million in the provision for credit losses was recognized due to the growth in loans and unfunded commitments experienced in the third quarter as well as the continued economic and political uncertainty.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $19.5 million on a GAAP basis, inclusive of a $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred on core contract negotiations completed in the second quarter, and $21.1 million on a non-GAAP basis compared to GAAP and non-GAAP basis income of $18.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase of $0.8 million was attributable to a $6.1 million increase in net interest income driven by the continued increase on the yield on earning assets and overall decrease in funding costs, an increase in other non-interest income of $1.0 million, inclusive of net gains, as a result of increased trust and brokerage income of $0.8 million, and increased bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income of $0.3 million related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $4.7 million driven by the aforementioned consulting fee, increased salaries and benefits of $2.2 million and an increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses of $0.6 million, primarily due to the implementation of a new loan origination software in late 2025. The increase in salaries and benefits was the result of new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, annual merit increases in April 2026, increased incentives related to the accruals for projected annual payouts, and increased life and health insurance costs due to higher claims, partially offset by the reduction of costs associated with loan originations.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.2 million in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $1.8 million due to the increase of 16 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as a result of growth in average balances of $78.8 million and the continued upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Investment income remained stable year over year. Interest income on federal funds sold decreased by $0.5 million due to a decrease of $18.5 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of funding the loan growth in the third quarter of 2026. Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest on deposits decreased by $0.2 million despite a $65.1 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits, primarily in our value money market product as customers desire to maintain liquid funding. Interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased $0.8 million due to an $86.7 million decrease in average balances for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025, primarily related to the repayment of $25.0 million and $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in September 2025 and March 2026, respectively.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.0 million. Interest income increased by $0.8 million driven by an increase in average loan balances of $31.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 and a 9 basis point increase in yield. Interest expense decreased by $0.2 million when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026. While we saw an increase in average deposit balances of $2.6 million, we continue to be focused on funding costs and recognized a decrease of 9 basis points. Management's strategic focus on margin management during the third quarter of 2026 resulted in a 7 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 4.05% compared to 3.98% for the second quarter of 2026.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $6.2 million. Interest income increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by an increase of $4.1 million on interest and fees on loans, as average loan balances increased by $53.0 million and the yield increased by 15 basis points. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $2.0 million despite an increase in average deposit balances of $79.6 million driven by increases of $28.7 million in demand deposit accounts and $84.1 million in retail money market balances, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $9.4 million and brokered time deposits of $24.7 million. Interest expense on short-term borrowings remained stable and interest expense on long-term borrowings decreased by $2.0 million as a result of a decrease in average balances of $70.3 million, due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturities in March 2026. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.94% compared to 3.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.3 million driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.3 million as a result of increased production of new accounts as well as favorable market values in assets under management. Net gains decreased by $0.1 million as new residential mortgage production is more favorable to book to our in-house portfolio as compared to selling to secondary market outlets. Debit card income, service charge income and BOLI income were stable when comparing the quarters.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $0.2 million. Net gains increased by $0.1 million as a result of the receipt of proceeds on the previously recorded branch office sale as well as an increase in gains on sale of mortgages. Check fees increased by $0.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the linked quarter as a result of a one-time cash incentive received during the third quarter.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating income, inclusive of net gains, increased by $1.0 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.8 million as a result of increased production of new business as well as favorable market values in assets under management, a $0.1 million increase in debit card income, and an increase in BOLI income of $0.3 million as previously mentioned, partially offset by a reduction in net gains as new production of residential mortgage loans were booked in house rather than selling them to the secondary market.

Non-Interest Expense

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses increased by $0.8 million driven by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires to complete the build out of our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026 and increased life and health insurance costs due to increased claims in the third quarter of 2026, partially offset by the reduction of costs associated with loan originations. Equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses increased $0.3 million as a result of the implementation of a new loan origination software in late 2025. These increases were partially offset by reductions in professional services and OREO expenses and contributions.

Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Other operating expenses decreased by $2.0 million driven by the one-time, $1.7 million, net of tax, consulting fee incurred with core contract negotiations in the second quarter. All other expenses were stable when comparing the third quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2026 as we continue a strategic focus on expense control.

Year to date 2026 compared to Year to date 2025

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period of 2025, other operating expenses increased by $4.7 million primarily driven by the one-time, third-party consulting expense incurred for core contract negotiations discussed above, a $2.2 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of new hires to complete the build out of talent in our West and East regions, normal merit increases in April 2026, increased incentives related to the accrual for projected annual payouts, increased life and health insurance costs due to higher claims, partially offset by the reductions of costs associated with loan originations, and an increase in equipment, occupancy and data processing expenses of $0.6 million, primarily due to a new loan origination software implementation in late 2025.

The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were 24.1% and 24.7%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $2.1 billion, representing a $10.6 million increase since December 31, 2025. During the first nine months of 2026, gross loans increased by $83.7 million and the pension assets increased $2.3 million due to increased market values. These increases were partially offset by a $56.7 million decrease in cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks, a decrease in the investment portfolio of $8.3 million related to principal and interest cashflows, and a decrease in the investments in bank stock related to the reduction in FHLB stock that resulted from the full repayment of borrowings in March 2026.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2026 were $1.9 billion, representing a $0.2 million increase since December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased by $52.6 million when compared to December 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits slightly increased by $2.1 million, savings and money market accounts increased by $45.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first nine months of 2026 and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $61.0 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. A total of $50.0 million in brokered certificates of deposit were fully repaid in January 2026 and July 2026 at their maturities. Retail time deposits decreased by $5.5 million since December 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings increased by $15.2 million at September 30, 2026 when compared to December 31, 2025 as a result of overnight borrowings in anticipation of loan funding. These borrowings were subsequently fully repaid in October 2026.

Outstanding loans of $1.6 billion at September 30, 2026 reflected an $83.7 million increase since December 31, 2025.

Loan Type

(in millions)

Change since

June 30, 2026


Change since

December 31, 2025

Commercial

$ 7.2


$39.1

Residential Mortgages

$17.0


$27.2

Consumer

$ 9.1


$17.4

Gross Loans

$33.3


$83.7

Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $45.7 million as a result of new business relationships as well as additional growth in existing relationships; acquisition and development loans increased by $34.1 million; commercial and industrial loans decreased by $40.7 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $7.3 million related to sales of businesses, approximately $18.0 million due to a loan refinancing with another institution, and the payoff of a floorplan line of credit. Residential mortgage loans increased by $27.2 million as a result of robust mortgage production booked in house as opposed to selling to the secondary market outlets, offset slightly by normal amortization. Consumer loans increased by $17.4 million related to the purchases of approximately $18.0 million in consumer loan pools in the second and third quarters of 2026, offset by normal paydowns.

New commercial loan production for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $115.0 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of September 30, 2026 was $138.0 million and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $37.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $137.0 million through September 30, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $34.7 million, with most of that production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of September 30, 2026 was $29.8 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $26.0 million at September 30, 2026.

Total deposits of $1.8 billion at September 30, 2026, representing an increase of $52.6 million when compared to December 31, 2025.

Deposit Type

(in millions)


Change since

June 30, 2026

Change since

December 31, 2025

Non-Interest-Bearing


$13.8

$2.1

Interest-Bearing Demand


$47.7

$61.0

Savings and Money Market


$17.4

$45.0

Time Deposits- Brokered


($25.0)

($50.0)

Time Deposits- Retail


($1.7)

($5.5)

Total Deposits


$52.2

$52.6

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $2.1 million, savings and money market accounts increased by $45.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first nine months of 2026 primarily in our value money market product as customers continue to desire liquid funds and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $61.0 million, primarily related to municipality accounts. Brokered certificates of deposit were fully repaid at their maturities in January and July 2026. Retail time deposits decreased by $5.5 million since December 31, 2025.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $33.15 per share at September 30, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025. At September 30, 2026, there were 6,456,055 basic outstanding shares and 6,464,823 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at September 30, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $14.4 million for the first nine months of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $21.8 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $19.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Provision for credit losses was $3.6 million and $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to solid loan growth as well as growth in the unfunded commitments of approximately $39.0 million during the quarter, and the continued economic and political uncertainty. Asset quality remained strong during the first nine months of 2026. Net charge-offs of $0.1 million were recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.36% at September 30, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.28% at September 30, 2025.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.04% and 0.08% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.06% and 0.41% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.02% and 0.42% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease in net recoveries was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship previously charged off in 2016. Net charge offs in consumer loans decreased in the first nine months of 2026 when compared to the first nine months of 2025 from 1.06% to 0.91%. The decrease was primarily driven by charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans in 2025. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans


09/30/2026

09/30/2025

Loan Type

(Charge Off) / Recovery

(Charge Off) / Recovery

Commercial Real Estate

0.00 %

0.00 %

Acquisition & Development

0.02 %

0.42 %

Commercial & Industrial

(0.06 %)

(0.41 %)

Residential Mortgage

0.01 %

0.01 %

Consumer

(0.91 %)

(1.06 %)

Total Net Charge Offs

(0.04 %)

(0.08 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-accrual balances at September 30, 2026 was related to a large paydown on one commercial and industrial loan.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $41,000 at September 30, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.3 million at September 30, 2026 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily related to one residential mortgage loan of approximately $1.1 million. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.45% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.26% as of September 30, 2025. This increase was attributable to one large non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan.

Loans that have been modified in accordance with ASU 2022-02 increased from $1.2 million at December 31, 2025 to $6.9 million at September 30, 2026. The increase was due to one large commercial and industrial loan of $5.9 million that had a term extension accommodation completed in the third quarter of 2026.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with "Trust I", "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust-preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol: FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,





2026


2025


2026


2025

Results of Operations:









Interest income


$ 26,979


$ 25,762


$ 78,859


$ 74,695

Interest expense


7,365


8,359


22,585


24,569

Net interest income


19,614


17,403


56,274


50,126

Provision for credit losses


1,930


510


3,590


2,026

Other operating income


5,486


5,074


16,013


14,836

Net gains



121


261


292


499

Other operating expense


13,815


12,986


43,273


38,536

Income before taxes


$ 9,476


$ 9,242


$ 25,716


$ 24,899

Income tax expense


2,295


2,294


6,205


6,161

Net income



$ 7,181


$ 6,948


$ 19,511


$ 18,738












Per share data:










Basic net income per share


$ 1.11


$ 1.07


$ 3.02


$ 2.89

Diluted net income per share


$ 1.11


$ 1.07


$ 3.01


$ 2.88

Adjusted Basic net income (1)


$ 1.11


$ 1.07


$ 3.27


$ 2.89

Adjusted Diluted net income (1)


$ 1.11


$ 1.07


$ 3.26


$ 2.88

Dividends declared per share


$ 0.28


$ 0.26


$ 0.80


$ 0.70

Book value


$ 33.15


$ 30.65





Diluted book value


$ 33.10


$ 30.59





Tangible book value per share


$ 31.41


$ 28.87





Diluted Tangible book value per share


$ 31.37


$ 28.82














Closing market value


$ 42.77


$ 36.77





Market Range:









High


$ 46.18


$ 38.41





Low


$ 42.16


$ 32.02














Shares outstanding at period end: Basic


6,456,055


6,496,908





Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted


6,464,823


6,508,790














Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)









Return on average assets




1.26 %


1.24 %





Adjusted return on average assets (1)




1.36 %


1.24 %





Return on average shareholders' equity




12.37 %


13.23 %





Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)




13.38 %


13.23 %





Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $221 and $160




3.94 %


3.64 %





Net interest margin GAAP




3.93 %


3.63 %





Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)


56.51 %


58.73 %
















(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.









(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating
income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets and costs
incurred on core contract renewal.


September 30,


December 31,









2026


2025





Financial Condition at period end:









Assets



$ 2,098,046


$ 2,087,453





Earning assets



$ 1,879,432


$ 1,807,780





Gross loans



$ 1,605,422


$ 1,521,704





Commercial Real Estate


$ 616,483


$ 570,808





Acquisition and Development


$ 124,429


$ 90,272





Commercial and Industrial


$ 236,362


$ 277,034





Residential Mortgage


$ 564,073


$ 536,912





Consumer



$ 64,075


$ 46,678





Investment securities


$ 271,242


$ 279,534





Total deposits



$ 1,787,729


$ 1,735,149





Noninterest bearing


$ 455,127


$ 453,036





Interest bearing


$ 1,332,602


$ 1,282,113





Shareholders' equity


$ 213,988


$ 203,634
















Capital ratios:





















Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


15.34 %


15.36 %





Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets


13.59 %


13.52 %





Tier 1 Leverage


12.83 %


12.21 %





Total risk based capital


16.60 %


16.61 %
















Asset quality:





















Net charge-offs for the quarter


$ (138)


$ (99)





Nonperforming assets: (Period End)









Nonaccrual loans


$ 3,162


$ 4,192





Loans 90 days past due and accruing


604


477
















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due


$ 3,766


$ 4,669
















Other real estate owned


$ -


$ 1,083





Other repossessed assets


$ 2,692


$ 2,802





Modified loans


$ 6,913


$ 1,209
















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.36 %


1.28 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans


688.20 %


464.46 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets


336.96 %


227.61 %





Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans


0.23 %


0.31 %





Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets


0.18 %


0.22 %





Non-accrual loans to total loans


0.20 %


0.28 %





Non-performing assets to total assets




0.31 %


0.41 %





FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol: FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Results of Operations:








Interest income

$ 26,979

$ 26,169

$ 25,711

$ 26,153

$ 25,762

$ 24,871

$ 24,062

Interest expense

7,365

7,583

7,637

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046

Net interest income

19,614

18,586

18,074

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016

Provision for credit losses

1,930

781

879

717

510

860

656

Other operating income

5,486

5,319

5,208

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822

Net gains

121

39

132

(97)

261

146

92

Other operating expense

13,815

15,765

13,693

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576

Income before taxes

$ 9,476

$ 7,398

$ 8,842

$ 7,634

$ 9,242

$ 7,959

$ 7,698

Income tax expense

2,295

1,731

2,179

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892

Net income

$ 7,181

$ 5,667

$ 6,663

$ 5,777

$ 6,948

$ 5,984

$ 5,806











Per share data:









Basic net income per share

$ 1.11

$ 0.88

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.90

Diluted net income per share

$ 1.11

$ 0.88

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.89

Adjusted basic net income (1)

$ 1.11

$ 1.14

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.90

Adjusted diluted net income (1)

$ 1.11

$ 1.14

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 1.07

$ 0.92

$ 0.89

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.28

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

Book value


$ 33.15

$ 32.91

$ 31.84

$ 31.33

$ 30.65

$ 29.43

$ 28.35

Diluted book value

$ 33.10

$ 32.86

$ 31.78

$ 31.27

$ 30.59

$ 29.38

$ 28.27

Tangible book value per share

$ 31.41

$ 31.16

$ 30.08

$ 29.56

$ 28.87

$ 27.64

$ 26.55

Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 31.37

$ 31.12

$ 30.02

$ 29.50

$ 28.82

$ 27.59

$ 26.47











Closing market value

$ 42.77

$ 44.11

$ 36.64

$ 37.19

$ 36.77

$ 31.01

$ 30.02

Market Range:








High


$ 46.18

$ 45.98

$ 40.53

$ 40.79

$ 38.41

$ 32.09

$ 41.61

Low


$ 42.16

$ 36.27

$ 35.02

$ 33.63

$ 32.02

$ 25.90

$ 29.38











Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,456,055

6,453,836

6,446,717

6,499,476

6,496,908

6,494,611

6,478,634

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,464,823

6,462,604

6,459,155

6,511,358

6,508,790

6,506,493

6,497,454











Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)








Return on average assets



1.26 %

1.20 %

1.29 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.36 %

1.36 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



12.37 %

11.92 %

13.06 %

12.70 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



13.38 %

13.49 %

12.99 %

13.39 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $221 and $160



3.94 %

3.89 %

3.83 %

3.67 %

3.64 %

3.61 %

3.56 %

Net interest margin GAAP



3.93 %

3.87 %

3.82 %

3.66 %

3.63 %

3.60 %

3.55 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

56.51 %

57.49 %

58.45 %

58.19 %

58.73 %

59.66 %

59.95 %











(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.








(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by
the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on
sales of securities and/or fixed assets and costs incurred on core contract renewal.

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,




2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Financial Condition at period end:








Assets


$ 2,098,046

$ 2,082,092

$ 2,039,010

$ 2,087,453

$ 2,023,974

$ 2,007,471

$ 1,979,753

Earning assets


$ 1,879,432

$ 1,854,045

$ 1,810,557

$ 1,807,780

$ 1,784,056

$ 1,789,747

$ 1,762,891

Gross loans


$ 1,605,422

$ 1,572,131

$ 1,525,466

$ 1,521,704

$ 1,496,762

$ 1,502,481

$ 1,479,869

Commercial Real Estate

$ 616,483

$ 625,821

$ 609,491

$ 570,808

$ 554,418

$ 550,717

$ 532,764

Acquisition and Development

$ 124,429

$ 102,211

$ 97,785

$ 90,272

$ 93,968

$ 98,937

$ 94,063

Commercial and Industrial

$ 236,362

$ 242,013

$ 246,192

$ 277,034

$ 279,079

$ 281,484

$ 282,370

Residential Mortgage

$ 564,073

$ 547,118

$ 526,314

$ 536,912

$ 521,317

$ 521,968

$ 520,072

Consumer


$ 64,075

$ 54,968

$ 45,684

$ 46,678

$ 47,980

$ 49,375

$ 50,600

Investment securities

$ 271,242

$ 279,300

$ 282,711

$ 279,534

$ 278,898

$ 279,541

$ 275,143

Total deposits


$ 1,787,729

$ 1,735,513

$ 1,750,703

$ 1,735,149

$ 1,678,902

$ 1,614,207

$ 1,623,574

Noninterest bearing

$ 455,127

$ 441,365

$ 451,303

$ 453,036

$ 429,986

$ 425,784

$ 422,415

Interest bearing

$ 1,332,602

$ 1,294,148

$ 1,299,400

$ 1,282,113

$ 1,248,916

$ 1,188,423

$ 1,201,159

Shareholders' equity

$ 213,988

$ 212,374

$ 205,262

$ 203,634

$ 199,099

$ 191,147

$ 183,694











Capital ratios:



















Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.34 %

15.26 %

15.82 %

15.36 %

15.59 %

15.22 %

14.87 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.59 %

13.48 %

13.94 %

13.52 %

13.68 %

13.32 %

12.97 %

Tier 1 Leverage

12.83 %

12.70 %

12.23 %

12.21 %

12.10 %

12.08 %

11.94 %

Total risk based capital

16.60 %

16.51 %

17.07 %

16.61 %

16.84 %

16.47 %

16.10 %











Asset quality:



















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter

$ (138)

$ (96)

$ (198)

$ (99)

$ (435)

$ (151)

$ (360)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)








Nonaccrual loans

$ 3,162

$ 4,514

$ 4,695

$ 4,192

$ 3,825

$ 3,813

$ 4,026

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

604

391

66

477

801

535

233











Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 3,766

$ 4,905

$ 4,761

$ 4,669

$ 4,626

$ 4,348

$ 4,259











Other real estate owned

$ -

$ -

$ 1,083

$ 1,083

$ 2,718

$ 3,035

$ 3,062

Other repossessed assets

$ 2,692

$ 2,780

$ 2,692

$ 2,802

$ 3,043

$ 2,802

$ 2,802

Modified loans

$ 6,913

$ 1,199

$ 1,955

$ 1,209

$ 998

$ 1,198

$ 1,021











Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.36 %

1.31 %

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

688.20 %

456.16 %

424.94 %

464.46 %

499.06 %

499.45 %

458.69 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

336.96 %

267.94 %

233.73 %

227.61 %

183.78 %

186.98 %

182.43 %

Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.23 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.29 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.18 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.20 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.31 %

0.37 %

0.42 %

0.41 %

0.51 %

0.51 %

0.51 %

Consolidated Statement of Condition


















(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)


September
30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31,
2025










Assets









Cash and due from banks

$

73,725

$

84,195

$

89,220

$

129,830

Interest bearing deposits in banks


1,147


993


627


1,782

Cash and cash equivalents


74,872


85,188


89,847


131,612

Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)


101,978


107,997


109,004


107,144

Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)


168,212


170,259


172,672


171,361

Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values


1,052


1,044


1,035


1,029

Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost


1,621


1,621


1,621


4,630

Loans held for sale


-


-


132


130

Loans


1,605,422


1,572,131


1,525,466


1,521,704

Unearned fees


(711)


(592)


(512)


(476)

Allowance for credit losses


(21,761)


(20,591)


(19,951)


(19,470)

Net loans


1,582,950


1,550,948


1,505,003


1,501,758

Premises and equipment, net


29,149


29,550


30,020


29,665

Goodwill and other intangible assets


11,196


11,279


11,361


11,444

Bank owned life insurance


50,884


50,501


50,125


50,360

Deferred tax assets


9,499


8,072


9,141


8,730

Other real estate owned, net


-


-


1,083


1,083

Operating lease asset


788


862


939


1,015

Pension asset


23,140


24,044


20,036


20,798

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


42,705


40,727


36,991


46,694

Total Assets

$

2,098,046

$

2,082,092

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Non-interest bearing deposits

$

455,127

$

441,365

$

451,303

$

453,036

Interest bearing deposits


1,332,602


1,294,148


1,299,400


1,282,113

Total deposits


1,787,729


1,735,513


1,750,703


1,735,149

Short-term borrowings


32,838


69,233


19,588


17,661

Long-term borrowings


30,929


30,929


30,929


95,929

Operating lease liability


927


1,009


1,095


1,180

Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures


2,074


1,463


1,418


1,218

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


27,753


29,893


28,323


30,992

Dividends payable


1,808


1,678


1,692


1,690

Total Liabilities


1,884,058


1,869,718


1,833,748


1,883,819

Shareholders' Equity:









Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding 6,456,055 shares at September 30, 2026,
and 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025


65


64


64


65

Surplus


19,706


19,514


19,360


21,551

Retained earnings


221,636


216,262


212,255


207,284

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(27,419)


(23,466)


(26,417)


(25,266)

Total Shareholders' Equity


213,988


212,374


205,262


203,634

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,098,046

$

2,082,092

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453

Historical Income Statement



























2026


2025


Q3

Q2


Q1


Year to date


Q4


Q3

Q2

Q1

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans

$

24,861

$

23,779

$

22,502

$

90,328

$

23,219

$

23,060

$

22,294

$

21,755

Interest on investment securities

















Taxable


1,837


1,907


1,880


7,210


1,845


1,826


1,776


1,763

Exempt from federal income tax


59


59


59


218


59


57


57


45

Total investment income


1,896


1,966


1,939


7,428


1,904


1,883


1,833


1,808

Other


222


424


1,270


3,092


1,030


819


744


499

Total interest income


26,979


26,169


25,711


100,848


26,153


25,762


24,871


24,062

Interest expense

















Interest on deposits


6,784


7,033


6,631


27,524


7,044


7,009


6,788


6,683

Interest on short-term borrowings


50


26


11


75


17


17


21


20

Interest on long-term borrowings


531


524


995


5,136


1,105


1,333


1,355


1,343

Total interest expense


7,365


7,583


7,637


32,735


8,166


8,359


8,164


8,046

Net interest income


19,614


18,586


18,074


68,113


17,987


17,403


16,707


16,016

Credit loss expense/(credit)

















Loans


1,308


736


679


2,345


480


480


728


657

Debt securities held to maturity


11


-


-


43


-


43


-


-

Off balance sheet credit exposures


611


45


200


355


237


(13)


132


(1)

Provision for credit losses


1,930


781


879


2,743


717


510


860


656

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


17,684


17,805


17,195


65,370


17,270


16,893


15,847


15,360

Other operating income

















Net gains on investments, available for sale


-


-


-


97


-


97


-


-

Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans


89


39


86


533


132


163


146


92

Gains/(Losses) on disposal of fixed assets


32


-


46


(228)


(229)


1


-


-

Net gains/(losses)


121


39


132


402


(97)


261


146


92

Other Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts


590


568


547


2,255


568


563


577


547

Other service charges


201


204


189


845


207


218


214


206

Trust department


2,723


2,684


2,554


9,824


2,667


2,448


2,386


2,323

Debit card income


1,045


1,046


931


4,057


1,173


980


983


921

Bank owned life insurance


384


376


539


1,408


364


355


348


341

Brokerage commissions


385


388


382


1,445


308


346


370


421

Other


158


53


66


332


43


164


62


63

Total other income


5,486


5,319


5,208


20,166


5,330


5,074


4,940


4,822

Total other operating income


5,607


5,358


5,340


20,568


5,233


5,335


5,086


4,914

Other operating expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits


8,122


8,157


8,201


29,347


7,108


7,589


7,319


7,331

FDIC premiums


280


274


279


1,051


273


266


267


245

Equipment


484


525


521


2,217


559


515


565


578

Occupancy


683


690


725


2,860


817


679


675


689

Data processing


1,845


1,739


1,664


6,243


1,623


1,517


1,600


1,503

Marketing


263


193


234


904


288


182


196


238

Professional services


599


2,702


570


2,449


745


639


589


476

Contract labor


156


189


166


634


178


127


166


163

Telephone


96


93


96


380


97


89


96


98

Other real estate owned


4


59


123


2,235


1,866


69


208


92

Investor relations


60


85


60


306


55


57


132


62

Contributions


66


81


65


344


120


90


78


56

Other


1,157


978


989


4,435


1,140


1,167


1,083


1,045

Total other operating expenses


13,815


15,765


13,693


53,405


14,869


12,986


12,974


12,576

Income before income tax expense


9,476


7,398


8,842


32,533


7,634


9,242


7,959


7,698

Provision for income tax expense


2,295


1,731


2,179


8,018


1,857


2,294


1,975


1,892

Net Income

$

7,181

$

5,667

$

6,663

$

24,515

$

5,777

$

6,948

$

5,984

$

5,806

Basic net income per common share

$

1.11

$

0.88

$

1.03

$

3.78

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.90

Diluted net income per common share

$

1.11

$

0.88

$

1.03

$

3.77

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.89


Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding


6,455


6,451


6,483


6,490


6,499


6,496


6,489


6,474

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding


6,464


6,461


6,494


6,504


6,510


6,508


6,506


6,490

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.28

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.96

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.22

$

0.22

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures


The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles
("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial
performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly
comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the
presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition
to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's
performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered
to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.


The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude gains on disposal of fixed assets and consulting fees incurred with core processing contract in 2026.




Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

(in thousands, except for per share amount)













Net income - as reported


$

7,181


$

6,948


$

19,511


$

18,738

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(32)



-



(78)



-

Consulting fee on core processing contract



-



-



2,179



-

Income tax effect of adjustments



8



-



(508)



-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

7,157


$

6,948


$

21,104


$

18,738














Basic earnings per share - as reported


$

1.11


$

1.07


$

3.02


$

2.89

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-



-



(0.01)



-

Consulting fee on core processing contract



-



-



0.26



-

Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

1.11


$

1.07


$

3.27


$

2.89














Diluted earnings per share - as reported


$

1.11


$

1.07


$

3.01


$

2.88

Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



-



-



(0.01)



-

Consulting fee on core processing contract



-



-



0.26



-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)


$

1.11


$

1.07


$

3.26


$

2.88
















As of or for the three months ended


As of or for the nine months ended



September 30,


September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Per Share Data













Basic net income per share - as reported


$

1.11


$

1.07


$

3.02


$

2.89

Basic net income per share - non-GAAP



1.11



1.07



3.27



2.89

Diluted net income per share - as reported


$

1.11


$

1.07


$

3.01


$

2.88

Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP



1.11



1.07



3.26



2.88

Basic book value per share


$

33.15


$

30.65







Diluted book value per share



33.10



30.59























As of or for the nine months ended







Significant Ratios:












September 30,









2026


2025





Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.26 %



1.24 %







Adjustments:













Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.01 %)



-







Consulting fee on core processing contract



0.11 %



-







Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.36 %



1.24 %




















Return on Average Equity - as reported



12.37 %



13.23 %







Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(0.04 %)



-







Consulting fee on core processing contract



1.05 %



-







Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



13.38 %



13.23 %









Three Months Ended




September 30




2026


2025


(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/Rate


Assets


















Loans


$

1,580,631


$

24,897


6.25

%

$

1,501,876



23,072


6.09

%

Investment Securities:


















Taxable



286,479



1,837


2.54

%


285,623



1,826


2.54

%

Non taxable



7,480



106


5.62

%


7,516



102


5.38

%

Total



293,959



1,943


2.62

%


293,139



1,928


2.61

%

Federal funds sold



52,274



177


1.34

%


70,731



697


3.91

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,102



14


5.04

%


5,324



30


2.24

%

Other interest earning assets



2,668



31


4.61

%


5,660



92


6.45

%

Total earning assets



1,930,634



27,062


5.56

%


1,876,730



25,819


5.46

%

Allowance for credit losses



(20,866)








(19,343)







Non-earning assets



160,300








185,364







Total Assets


$

2,070,068







$

2,042,751







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Deposits


















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

406,335


$

1,798


1.76

%

$

367,771


$

1,509


1.63

%

Interest-bearing money markets- retail



569,149



3,848


2.68

%


489,088



3,834


3.11

%

Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



1



-


-

%


436



1


0.91

%

Savings deposits



156,736



39


0.10

%


163,433



43


0.10

%

Time deposits - retail



146,182



1,030


2.80

%


148,955



1,064


2.83

%

Time deposits - brokered



6,371



69


4.30

%


50,000



558


4.43

%

Total deposits



1,284,774



6,784


2.09

%


1,219,683



7,009


2.28

%

Short-term borrowings



20,732



50


0.96

%


21,378



17


0.32

%

Long-term borrowings



30,929



531


6.81

%


117,668



1,333


4.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,336,435



7,365


2.19

%


1,358,729



8,359


2.44

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits



486,337








456,773







Other liabilities



31,965








31,020







Shareholders' Equity



215,331








196,229







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,070,068







$

2,042,751







Net interest income and spread





$

19,697


3.37

%




$

17,460


3.02

%

Net interest margin








4.05

%







3.69

%



Nine Months Ended




September 30,




2026


2025


(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/
Rate


Assets


















Loans


$

1,544,575


$

71,223


6.17

%

$

1,491,573


$

67,144


6.02

%

Investment Securities:


















Taxable



289,495



5,624


2.60

%


285,293



5,365


2.51

%

Non taxable



7,488



317


5.66

%


7,158



284


5.30

%

Total



296,983



5,941


2.67

%


292,451



5,649


2.58

%

Federal funds sold



69,889



1,690


3.23

%


54,385



1,709


4.20

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,433



43


4.01

%


3,899



65


2.23

%

Other interest earning assets



3,515



183


6.96

%


5,749



288


6.70

%

Total earning assets



1,916,395



79,080


5.52

%


1,848,057



74,855


5.42

%

Allowance for credit losses



(20,285)








(18,812)







Non-earning assets



172,002








184,309







Total Assets


$

2,068,112







$

2,013,554







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Deposits


















Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

397,119


$

5,066


1.71

%

$

368,384


$

4,682


1.70

%

Interest-bearing money markets- retail



559,723



11,276


2.69

%


475,592



10,958


3.08

%

Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



56



1


2.39

%


357



7


2.62

%

Savings deposits



158,512



120


0.10

%


167,905



131


0.10

%

Time deposits - retail



148,061



3,324


3.00

%


146,985



3,241


2.95

%

Time deposits - brokered



20,737



661


4.26

%


45,398



1,461


4.30

%

Total deposits



1,284,208



20,448


2.13

%


1,204,621



20,480


2.27

%

Short-term borrowings



19,755



87


0.59

%


21,408



58


0.36

%

Long-term borrowings



49,500



2,050


5.54

%


119,830



4,031


4.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,353,463



22,585


2.23

%


1,345,859



24,569


2.44

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits



471,165








447,478







Other liabilities



32,645








30,795







Shareholders' Equity



210,839








189,422







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

2,068,112







$

2,013,554







Net interest income and spread





$

56,495


3.29

%




$

50,286


2.98

%

Net interest margin








3.94

%







3.64

%

SOURCE First United Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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