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WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
19.10.26 | 21:59
65,54 US-Dollar
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57,0058,0010:16
PR Newswire
19.10.2026 22:18 Uhr
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Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBCP) (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $1.5 million from $11.6 million, or $1.48 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2026.

"Quarterly results demonstrated the resilience of our core earnings, with net interest income holding essentially stable despite credit related interest reversals and continued deposit pricing pressure," said John W. Bordelon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Although net interest margin declined five basis points to 4.19%, disciplined balance sheet management partially offset the impact of loans moving to nonaccrual status and higher funding cost. We remain focused on protecting capital, preserving liquidity and deploying resources in ways that support sustainable earnings and long-term shareholder value."

"We moved promptly to recognize and address emerging credit issues during the quarter," said Darren E. Guidry, President of the Company and the Bank. "Six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million were placed on nonaccrual status, increasing criticized and nonperforming loans. Based on our current assessment, we do not anticipate sizable losses from these relationships. Our priorities remain disciplined underwriting, active portfolio management and measured balance sheet growth that produces appropriate risk adjusted returns."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2026, down $4.0 million, or less than 1% (a decrease of 1% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2026.
  • Deposits totaled $3.1 billion at September 30, 2026, down $15.4 million, or 0.5% (a decrease of 2% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2026. Core deposits decreased $28.3 million, or 1.2% (a decrease of 5% on an annualized basis), during the third quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.
  • Net interest income in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $35.9 million, up $110,000, or less than 1%, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.19% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 4.24% in the second quarter of 2026. Credit related interest reversals and higher deposit costs were the primary headwinds, while higher interest-earning asset yields and funding mix provided partial offsets. Net interest income remained essentially stable at $35.9 million, demonstrating the earnings benefit of active balance sheet management.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $53.7 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns during the third quarter of 2026.
  • The Company recorded a $1.0 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $762,000 provision in the second quarter of 2026. The increase primarily reflected higher reserves on individually analyzed loans, partially offset by the reduction in total loans.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2026, down $4.0 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2026. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2026 through September 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2026


6/30/2026


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 469,700


$ 475,602


$ (5,902)


(1) %

Home equity loans and lines


91,279


90,529


750


1

Commercial real estate


1,224,277


1,215,828


8,449


1

Construction and land


303,735


323,541


(19,806)


(6)

Multi-family residential


194,134


197,624


(3,490)


(2)

Total real estate loans


2,283,125


2,303,124


(19,999)


(1)

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


462,665


446,352


16,313


4

Consumer


29,074


29,414


(340)


(1)

Total other loans


491,739


475,766


15,973


3

Total loans


$ 2,774,864


$ 2,778,890


$ (4,026)


- %

The average loan yield was 6.40% for the third quarter of 2026, down 6 basis points from the second quarter of 2026. Loans transferred to nonaccrual status and related interest income reversals of approximately $862,000 reduced the quarterly loan yield by approximately 12 basis points. Loan pricing and portfolio mix recaptured approximately half of that pressure, limiting the reported decline to six basis points and supporting stable net interest income.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $53.7 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, up $14.5 million, or 37%, from $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns. Management's timely recognition of these credits and ongoing workout efforts are intended to contain loss exposure. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $586,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $448,000 during the second quarter of 2026.

The Company provisioned $1.0 million to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $34.4 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $34.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at June 30, 2026. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.


September 30, 2026

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 462,451


$ -


$ 7,249


$ 469,700

Home equity loans and lines


90,766


-


513


91,279

Commercial real estate


1,170,731


14,422


39,124


1,224,277

Construction and land


288,674


1,814


13,247


303,735

Multi-family residential


191,842


1,304


988


194,134

Commercial and industrial


436,301


4,643


21,721


462,665

Consumer


29,055


-


19


29,074

Total


$ 2,669,820


$ 22,183


$ 82,861


$ 2,774,864











June 30, 2026

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 468,132


$ -


$ 7,470


$ 475,602

Home equity loans and lines


89,820


-


709


90,529

Commercial real estate


1,162,045


19,973


33,810


1,215,828

Construction and land


314,811


1,826


6,904


323,541

Multi-family residential


194,864


1,166


1,594


197,624

Commercial and industrial


424,029


3,946


18,377


446,352

Consumer


29,389


-


25


29,414

Total


$ 2,683,090


$ 26,911


$ 68,889


$ 2,778,890

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $415.6 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $6.5 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $36.5 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $25.0 million at June 30, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.6 years and 3.4 years at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $40.7 million, compared to $39.3 million during the second quarter of 2026. The Company had no securities sales during the third quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2026.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 341,618


$ 314,724

Collateralized mortgage obligations


43,090


41,813

Municipal bonds


52,703


45,116

U.S. government agency


9,636


8,942

Corporate bonds


5,000


5,000

Total available for sale


$ 452,047


$ 415,595

Approximately 31% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2026 to secure public deposits and the discount window with the Federal Reserve. As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company had $129.6 million and $139.9 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits, and $572,000 and none, respectively, pledged to the Federal Reserve discount window.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.1 billion at September 30, 2026, down $15.4 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2026. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits decreased $28.3 million, or 1%, during the third quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2026


6/30/2026


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$ 827,696


$ 835,118


$ (7,422)


(1) %

Savings


192,180


197,412


(5,232)


(3)

Money market


585,742


571,474


14,268


2

NOW


697,892


727,839


(29,947)


(4)

Certificates of deposit


749,990


737,040


12,950


2

Total deposits


$ 3,053,500


$ 3,068,883


$ (15,383)


(1) %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 5 basis points from 2.28% for the second quarter of 2026 to 2.33% for the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $729.4 million, or 97%, of total certificates of deposit.

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $933.7 million at September 30, 2026 and $959.4 million at June 30, 2026. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $110,000 to $35.9 million in the third quarter, even as NIM decreased 5 basis points from 4.24% for the second quarter of 2026 to 4.19% for the third quarter of 2026. The margin decline was primarily due to lower loan yields following the transfer of loans to nonaccrual status, which resulted in approximately $862,000 of interest income reversals, and an increase in funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 5 basis points in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026. The increase in deposit costs reflects increases in deposit rates to remain competitive in the market.

Average other interest-earning assets were $150.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, down $7.3 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $187,000 for the third quarter of 2026, down $14,000, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $4.2 million, up $282,000, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026. The increase was related primarily to other income (up $190,000) and service fees and charges (up $105,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans, net (down $75,000), for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $26.3 million, up $1.8 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily related to foreclosed assets, net (up $1.7 million), and franchise and shares tax (up $192,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in other expenses (down $155,000) during the third quarter of 2026.

Capital

At September 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $453.1 million, down $359,000, or less than 1%, compared to $453.5 million at June 30, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities, which was partially offset by the Company's earnings of $10.1 million during the third quarter of 2026. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.33% and 16.09%, respectively, at September 30, 2026, compared to 12.11% and 15.61%, respectively, at June 30, 2026.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.32 per share payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026.

The Company repurchased 350 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $69.34. An additional 382,820 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $57.55 and $46.97, respectively, at September 30, 2026.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025

Reported net income


$ 10,097


$ 11,615


$ 11,360


$ 11,411


$ 12,357

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


165


166


185


203


213

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 10,262


$ 11,781


$ 11,545


$ 11,614


$ 12,570












Total assets


$ 3,596,367


$ 3,603,193


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074

Less: Intangible assets


83,304


83,513


83,723


83,957


84,214

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,513,063


$ 3,519,680


$ 3,470,920


$ 3,408,669


$ 3,409,860












Total shareholders' equity


$ 453,098


$ 453,457


$ 444,410


$ 435,094


$ 423,044

Less: Intangible assets


83,304


83,513


83,723


83,957


84,214

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 369,794


$ 369,944


$ 360,687


$ 351,137


$ 338,830












Return on average equity


8.74 %


10.34 %


10.41 %


10.52 %


11.78 %

Add: Average intangible assets


2.12


2.54


2.64


2.79


3.24

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


10.86 %


12.88 %


13.05 %


13.31 %


15.02 %












Common equity ratio


12.60 %


12.58 %


12.50 %


12.46 %


12.11 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.07


2.07


2.11


2.16


2.17

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


10.53 %


10.51 %


10.39 %


10.30 %


9.94 %












Book value per share


$ 57.55


$ 57.63


$ 56.73


$ 55.56


$ 54.05

Less: Intangible assets


10.58


10.61


10.69


10.72


10.76

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 46.97


$ 47.02


$ 46.04


$ 44.84


$ 43.29

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents


$ 179,053


$ 188,224


$ 223,484


$ 141,605


$ 189,324

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


415,595


408,582


385,729


391,448


383,340

Investment securities held to maturity


-


530


530


1,065


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


774


1,566


1,558


1,558


1,932

Loans, net of unearned income


2,774,864


2,778,890


2,728,146


2,744,023


2,705,895

Allowance for loan losses


(34,427)


(33,994)


(33,680)


(33,142)


(32,827)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,740,437


2,744,896


2,694,466


2,710,881


2,673,068

Office properties and equipment, net


51,467


51,538


50,502


48,995


45,223

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


50,426


50,131


49,842


49,557


49,269

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


83,304


83,513


83,723


83,957


84,214

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


75,311


74,213


64,809


63,560


66,639

Total Assets


$ 3,596,367


$ 3,603,193


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074












Liabilities











Deposits


$ 3,053,500


$ 3,068,883


$ 3,026,781


$ 2,972,806


$ 2,975,503

Other borrowings


-


-


-


-


5,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,838


54,784


54,729


54,675


54,621

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


-


-


-


3,024


3,059

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


34,931


26,069


28,723


27,027


32,308

Total Liabilities


3,143,269


3,149,736


3,110,233


3,057,532


3,071,030












Shareholders' Equity











Common stock


79


79


78


78


78

Additional paid-in capital


172,362


171,234


169,995


168,963


168,016

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(714)


(803)


(893)


(982)


(1,071)

Retained earnings


309,679


302,171


293,554


284,834


275,912

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(28,308)


(19,224)


(18,324)


(17,799)


(19,891)

Total Shareholders' Equity


453,098


453,457


444,410


435,094


423,044

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,596,367


$ 3,603,193


$ 3,554,643


$ 3,492,626


$ 3,494,074


HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2026


6/30/2026


9/30/2025


9/30/2026


9/30/2025

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$ 45,236


$ 45,001


$ 45,607


$ 133,954


$ 134,926

Investment securities


3,134


2,804


2,504


8,498


7,764

Other investments and deposits


1,373


1,414


1,111


4,250


2,362

Total interest income


49,743


49,219


49,222


146,702


145,052

Interest Expense











Deposits


12,984


12,569


13,805


37,959


39,569

Other borrowings


-


-


54


-


160

Subordinated debt expense


844


845


845


2,534


2,534

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


-


-


412


7


3,583

Total interest expense


13,828


13,414


15,116


40,500


45,846

Net interest income


35,915


35,805


34,106


106,202


99,206

Provision (reversal) for loan losses


1,019


762


(229)


2,703


654

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


34,896


35,043


34,335


103,499


98,552

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,512


1,407


1,408


4,356


4,062

Bank card fees


1,773


1,718


1,646


5,085


4,974

Gain on sale of loans, net


154


229


144


613


635

Income from bank-owned life insurance


295


289


288


869


848

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


-


(1)


-


(1)


7

Other income


467


277


252


936


937

Total noninterest income


4,201


3,919


3,738


11,858


11,463

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


15,156


15,036


13,531


43,906


39,505

Occupancy


2,463


2,614


2,544


7,506


7,618

Marketing and advertising


435


522


515


1,451


1,405

Data processing and communication


2,834


2,655


2,556


8,118


7,826

Professional fees


422


417


406


1,240


1,207

Forms, printing and supplies


178


179


175


576


578

Franchise and shares tax


532


340


475


1,212


1,434

Regulatory fees


471


460


459


1,393


1,477

Foreclosed assets, net


2,042


385


377


2,481


1,023

Amortization of acquisition intangible


209


210


268


653


830

Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments


-


-


-


-


(970)

Other expenses


1,581


1,736


1,225


5,281


4,584

Total noninterest expense


26,323


24,554


22,531


73,817


66,517

Income before income tax expense


12,774


14,408


15,542


41,540


43,498

Income tax expense


2,677


2,793


3,185


8,468


8,847

Net income


$ 10,097


$ 11,615


$ 12,357


$ 33,072


$ 34,651












Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.30


$ 1.49


$ 1.60


$ 4.26


$ 4.45












Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.28


$ 1.48


$ 1.59


$ 4.21


$ 4.41












Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.32


$ 0.31


$ 0.29


$ 0.94


$ 0.83


HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2026


6/30/2026


9/30/2025


9/30/2026


9/30/2025

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$ 49,743


$ 49,219


$ 49,222


$ 146,702


$ 145,052

Total interest expense


13,828


13,414


15,116


40,500


45,846

Net interest income


35,915


35,805


34,106


106,202


99,206

Provision for loan losses


1,019


762


(229)


2,703


654

Total noninterest income


4,201


3,919


3,738


11,858


11,463

Total noninterest expense


26,323


24,554


22,531


73,817


66,517

Income tax expense


2,677


2,793


3,185


8,468


8,847

Net income


$ 10,097


$ 11,615


$ 12,357


$ 33,072


$ 34,651












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$ 3,588,774


$ 3,564,832


$ 3,467,070


$ 3,562,136


$ 3,463,833

Total interest-earning assets


3,363,094


3,341,316


3,255,291


3,338,553


3,252,602

Total loans


2,773,575


2,762,370


2,743,695


2,757,008


2,750,985

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,211,365


2,208,807


2,128,540


2,205,625


2,085,330

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,266,175


2,263,561


2,228,117


2,261,009


2,256,278

Total deposits


3,043,559


3,029,628


2,918,938


3,025,372


2,852,176

Total shareholders' equity


458,174


450,365


416,239


450,440


408,083












PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.30


$ 1.49


$ 1.60


$ 4.26


$ 4.45

Earnings per share - diluted


1.28


1.48


1.59


4.21


4.41

Book value at period end


57.55


57.63


54.05


57.55


54.05

Tangible book value at period end


46.97


47.02


43.29


46.97


43.29

Shares outstanding at period end


7,873,701


7,868,139


7,827,481


7,873,701


7,827,481

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


7,795,970


7,768,468


7,712,707


7,768,603


7,789,001

Diluted


7,874,209


7,853,358


7,782,979


7,851,618


7,862,712












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.12 %


1.31 %


1.41 %


1.24 %


1.34 %

Return on average equity


8.74


10.34


11.78


9.82


11.35

Common equity ratio


12.60


12.58


12.11


12.60


12.11

Efficiency ratio (2)


65.62


61.81


59.54


62.52


60.10

Average equity to average assets


12.77


12.63


12.01


12.65


11.78

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


12.33


12.11


11.80


12.33


11.80

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


16.09


15.61


15.24


16.09


15.24

Net interest margin (4)


4.19


4.24


4.10


4.20


4.02












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


10.53 %


10.51 %


9.94 %


10.53 %


9.94 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


10.86


12.88


15.02


12.24


14.59

(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



9/30/2026


6/30/2026


9/30/2025

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















Loans receivable


$ 2,773,575


$ 45,236


6.40 %


$ 2,762,370


$ 45,001


6.46 %


$ 2,743,695


$ 45,607


6.53 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


438,596


3,134


2.87


420,771


2,804


2.68


411,889


2,504


2.45

Other interest-earning assets


150,923


1,373


3.61


158,175


1,414


3.59


99,707


1,111


4.42

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,363,094


$ 49,743


5.82 %


$ 3,341,316


$ 49,219


5.85 %


$ 3,255,291


$ 49,222


5.95 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,467,688


$ 6,524


1.76 %


$ 1,471,806


$ 6,297


1.72 %


$ 1,301,888


$ 5,783


1.76 %

Certificates of deposit


743,677


6,460


3.45


737,001


6,272


3.41


826,652


8,022


3.85

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,211,365


12,984


2.33


2,208,807


12,569


2.28


2,128,540


13,805


2.57

Other borrowings


-


-


-


-


-


-


5,539


54


3.80

Subordinated debt


54,810


844


6.17


54,754


845


6.17


54,593


845


6.19

FHLB advances


-


-


-


-


-


-


39,445


412


4.12

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,266,175


$ 13,828


2.42 %


$ 2,263,561


$ 13,414


2.38 %


$ 2,228,117


$ 15,116


2.69 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 832,194






$ 820,821






$ 790,398





Net interest spread (TE)(1)






3.40 %






3.47 %






3.26 %

Net interest margin (TE)(1)






4.19 %






4.24 %






4.10 %

(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



9/30/2026


9/30/2025

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$ 2,757,008


$ 133,954


6.42 %


$ 2,750,985


$ 134,926


6.49 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


422,340


8,498


2.70


425,915


7,764


2.45

Other interest-earning assets


159,205


4,250


3.57


75,702


2,362


4.17

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,338,553


$ 146,702


5.82 %


$ 3,252,602


$ 145,052


5.90 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,457,177


$ 18,629


1.71 %


$ 1,301,660


$ 16,715


1.72 %

Certificates of deposit


748,448


19,330


3.45


783,670


22,854


3.90

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,205,625


37,959


2.30


2,085,330


39,569


2.54

Other borrowings


-


-


-


5,550


160


3.84

Subordinated debt


54,755


2,534


6.17


54,540


2,534


6.20

FHLB advances


629


7


1.51


110,858


3,583


4.27

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,261,009


$ 40,500


2.39 %


$ 2,256,278


$ 45,846


2.71 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 819,747






$ 766,846





Net interest spread (TE)(1)






3.43 %






3.19 %

Net interest margin (TE)(1)






4.20 %






4.02 %

(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025

CREDIT QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual loans:











One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 6,792


$ 6,423


$ 8,337


$ 6,531


$ 6,402

Home equity loans and lines


513


709


542


531


1,008

Commercial real estate


22,354


10,092


10,837


9,011


10,016

Construction and land


4,808


5,277


12,812


15,367


9,847

Multi-family residential


679


1,281


1,281


1,281


973

Commercial and industrial


6,721


2,585


1,945


1,344


1,161

Consumer


19


25


41


46


60

Total nonaccrual loans


$ 41,886


$ 26,392


$ 35,795


$ 34,111


$ 29,467

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due


282


32


14


65


55

Total nonperforming loans


42,168


26,424


35,809


34,176


29,522

Foreclosed assets and ORE


11,568


12,786


4,093


1,929


1,384

Total nonperforming assets


$ 53,736


$ 39,210


$ 39,902


$ 36,105


$ 30,906












Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.49 %


1.09 %


1.12 %


1.03 %


0.88 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets


1.17


0.73


1.01


0.98


0.84

Nonperforming loans to total loans


1.52


0.95


1.31


1.25


1.09












ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES











Allowance for loan losses:











Beginning balance


$ 33,994


$ 33,680


$ 33,142


$ 32,827


$ 33,432

Provision (reversal) for loan losses


1,019


762


922


480


(229)

Charge-offs


(653)


(564)


(413)


(189)


(488)

Recoveries


67


116


29


24


112

Net charge-offs


(586)


(448)


(384)


(165)


(376)

Ending balance


$ 34,427


$ 33,994


$ 33,680


$ 33,142


$ 32,827












Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)











Beginning balance


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,730


$ 1,730

Reversal for losses on unfunded lending commitments


-


-


-


(105)


-

Ending balance


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,625


$ 1,730

Total allowance for credit losses


36,052


35,619


35,305


34,767


34,557












Total loans


$ 2,774,864


$ 2,778,890


$ 2,728,146


$ 2,744,023


$ 2,705,895

Total unfunded commitments


553,656


520,729


533,398


509,331


509,709












Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets


64.07 %


86.70 %


84.41 %


91.79 %


106.22 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans


81.64


128.65


94.05


96.97


111.20

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.24


1.22


1.23


1.21


1.21

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.30


1.28


1.29


1.27


1.28












Year-to-date loan charge-offs


$ (1,630)


$ (977)


$ (413)


$ (1,363)


$ (1,174)

Year-to-date loan recoveries


212


145


29


455


431

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs


$ (1,418)


$ (832)


$ (384)


$ (908)


$ (743)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans


(0.07) %


(0.06) %


(0.06) %


(0.03) %


(0.04) %

(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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