Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBCP) (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $1.5 million from $11.6 million, or $1.48 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2026.
"Quarterly results demonstrated the resilience of our core earnings, with net interest income holding essentially stable despite credit related interest reversals and continued deposit pricing pressure," said John W. Bordelon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Although net interest margin declined five basis points to 4.19%, disciplined balance sheet management partially offset the impact of loans moving to nonaccrual status and higher funding cost. We remain focused on protecting capital, preserving liquidity and deploying resources in ways that support sustainable earnings and long-term shareholder value."
"We moved promptly to recognize and address emerging credit issues during the quarter," said Darren E. Guidry, President of the Company and the Bank. "Six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million were placed on nonaccrual status, increasing criticized and nonperforming loans. Based on our current assessment, we do not anticipate sizable losses from these relationships. Our priorities remain disciplined underwriting, active portfolio management and measured balance sheet growth that produces appropriate risk adjusted returns."
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Loans totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2026, down $4.0 million, or less than 1% (a decrease of 1% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2026.
- Deposits totaled $3.1 billion at September 30, 2026, down $15.4 million, or 0.5% (a decrease of 2% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2026. Core deposits decreased $28.3 million, or 1.2% (a decrease of 5% on an annualized basis), during the third quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.
- Net interest income in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $35.9 million, up $110,000, or less than 1%, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.19% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 4.24% in the second quarter of 2026. Credit related interest reversals and higher deposit costs were the primary headwinds, while higher interest-earning asset yields and funding mix provided partial offsets. Net interest income remained essentially stable at $35.9 million, demonstrating the earnings benefit of active balance sheet management.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $53.7 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns during the third quarter of 2026.
- The Company recorded a $1.0 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $762,000 provision in the second quarter of 2026. The increase primarily reflected higher reserves on individually analyzed loans, partially offset by the reduction in total loans.
Loans
Loans totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2026, down $4.0 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2026. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2026 through September 30, 2026.
(dollars in thousands)
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 469,700
$ 475,602
$ (5,902)
(1) %
Home equity loans and lines
91,279
90,529
750
1
Commercial real estate
1,224,277
1,215,828
8,449
1
Construction and land
303,735
323,541
(19,806)
(6)
Multi-family residential
194,134
197,624
(3,490)
(2)
Total real estate loans
2,283,125
2,303,124
(19,999)
(1)
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
462,665
446,352
16,313
4
Consumer
29,074
29,414
(340)
(1)
Total other loans
491,739
475,766
15,973
3
Total loans
$ 2,774,864
$ 2,778,890
$ (4,026)
- %
The average loan yield was 6.40% for the third quarter of 2026, down 6 basis points from the second quarter of 2026. Loans transferred to nonaccrual status and related interest income reversals of approximately $862,000 reduced the quarterly loan yield by approximately 12 basis points. Loan pricing and portfolio mix recaptured approximately half of that pressure, limiting the reported decline to six basis points and supporting stable net interest income.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $53.7 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, up $14.5 million, or 37%, from $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns. Management's timely recognition of these credits and ongoing workout efforts are intended to contain loss exposure. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $586,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $448,000 during the second quarter of 2026.
The Company provisioned $1.0 million to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $34.4 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $34.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at June 30, 2026. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.
September 30, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special Mention
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 462,451
$ -
$ 7,249
$ 469,700
Home equity loans and lines
90,766
-
513
91,279
Commercial real estate
1,170,731
14,422
39,124
1,224,277
Construction and land
288,674
1,814
13,247
303,735
Multi-family residential
191,842
1,304
988
194,134
Commercial and industrial
436,301
4,643
21,721
462,665
Consumer
29,055
-
19
29,074
Total
$ 2,669,820
$ 22,183
$ 82,861
$ 2,774,864
June 30, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special Mention
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 468,132
$ -
$ 7,470
$ 475,602
Home equity loans and lines
89,820
-
709
90,529
Commercial real estate
1,162,045
19,973
33,810
1,215,828
Construction and land
314,811
1,826
6,904
323,541
Multi-family residential
194,864
1,166
1,594
197,624
Commercial and industrial
424,029
3,946
18,377
446,352
Consumer
29,389
-
25
29,414
Total
$ 2,683,090
$ 26,911
$ 68,889
$ 2,778,890
Investment Securities
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $415.6 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $6.5 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $36.5 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $25.0 million at June 30, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.6 years and 3.4 years at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $40.7 million, compared to $39.3 million during the second quarter of 2026. The Company had no securities sales during the third quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2026.
The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2026.
(dollars in thousands)
Amortized Cost
Fair Value
Available for sale:
U.S. agency mortgage-backed
$ 341,618
$ 314,724
Collateralized mortgage obligations
43,090
41,813
Municipal bonds
52,703
45,116
U.S. government agency
9,636
8,942
Corporate bonds
5,000
5,000
Total available for sale
$ 452,047
$ 415,595
Approximately 31% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2026 to secure public deposits and the discount window with the Federal Reserve. As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company had $129.6 million and $139.9 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits, and $572,000 and none, respectively, pledged to the Federal Reserve discount window.
Deposits
Total deposits were $3.1 billion at September 30, 2026, down $15.4 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2026. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits decreased $28.3 million, or 1%, during the third quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026.
(dollars in thousands)
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$ 827,696
$ 835,118
$ (7,422)
(1) %
Savings
192,180
197,412
(5,232)
(3)
Money market
585,742
571,474
14,268
2
NOW
697,892
727,839
(29,947)
(4)
Certificates of deposit
749,990
737,040
12,950
2
Total deposits
$ 3,053,500
$ 3,068,883
$ (15,383)
(1) %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 5 basis points from 2.28% for the second quarter of 2026 to 2.33% for the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $729.4 million, or 97%, of total certificates of deposit.
The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $933.7 million at September 30, 2026 and $959.4 million at June 30, 2026. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $110,000 to $35.9 million in the third quarter, even as NIM decreased 5 basis points from 4.24% for the second quarter of 2026 to 4.19% for the third quarter of 2026. The margin decline was primarily due to lower loan yields following the transfer of loans to nonaccrual status, which resulted in approximately $862,000 of interest income reversals, and an increase in funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.
The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 5 basis points in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026. The increase in deposit costs reflects increases in deposit rates to remain competitive in the market.
Average other interest-earning assets were $150.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, down $7.3 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $187,000 for the third quarter of 2026, down $14,000, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $4.2 million, up $282,000, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026. The increase was related primarily to other income (up $190,000) and service fees and charges (up $105,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans, net (down $75,000), for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $26.3 million, up $1.8 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily related to foreclosed assets, net (up $1.7 million), and franchise and shares tax (up $192,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in other expenses (down $155,000) during the third quarter of 2026.
Capital
At September 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $453.1 million, down $359,000, or less than 1%, compared to $453.5 million at June 30, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities, which was partially offset by the Company's earnings of $10.1 million during the third quarter of 2026. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.33% and 16.09%, respectively, at September 30, 2026, compared to 12.11% and 15.61%, respectively, at June 30, 2026.
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.32 per share payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026.
The Company repurchased 350 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $69.34. An additional 382,820 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $57.55 and $46.97, respectively, at September 30, 2026.
Conference Call
Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
Reported net income
$ 10,097
$ 11,615
$ 11,360
$ 11,411
$ 12,357
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
165
166
185
203
213
Non-GAAP tangible income
$ 10,262
$ 11,781
$ 11,545
$ 11,614
$ 12,570
Total assets
$ 3,596,367
$ 3,603,193
$ 3,554,643
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
Less: Intangible assets
83,304
83,513
83,723
83,957
84,214
Non-GAAP tangible assets
$ 3,513,063
$ 3,519,680
$ 3,470,920
$ 3,408,669
$ 3,409,860
Total shareholders' equity
$ 453,098
$ 453,457
$ 444,410
$ 435,094
$ 423,044
Less: Intangible assets
83,304
83,513
83,723
83,957
84,214
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
$ 369,794
$ 369,944
$ 360,687
$ 351,137
$ 338,830
Return on average equity
8.74 %
10.34 %
10.41 %
10.52 %
11.78 %
Add: Average intangible assets
2.12
2.54
2.64
2.79
3.24
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
10.86 %
12.88 %
13.05 %
13.31 %
15.02 %
Common equity ratio
12.60 %
12.58 %
12.50 %
12.46 %
12.11 %
Less: Intangible assets
2.07
2.07
2.11
2.16
2.17
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
10.53 %
10.51 %
10.39 %
10.30 %
9.94 %
Book value per share
$ 57.55
$ 57.63
$ 56.73
$ 55.56
$ 54.05
Less: Intangible assets
10.58
10.61
10.69
10.72
10.76
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
$ 46.97
$ 47.02
$ 46.04
$ 44.84
$ 43.29
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 179,053
$ 188,224
$ 223,484
$ 141,605
$ 189,324
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
415,595
408,582
385,729
391,448
383,340
Investment securities held to maturity
-
530
530
1,065
1,065
Mortgage loans held for sale
774
1,566
1,558
1,558
1,932
Loans, net of unearned income
2,774,864
2,778,890
2,728,146
2,744,023
2,705,895
Allowance for loan losses
(34,427)
(33,994)
(33,680)
(33,142)
(32,827)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
2,740,437
2,744,896
2,694,466
2,710,881
2,673,068
Office properties and equipment, net
51,467
51,538
50,502
48,995
45,223
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
50,426
50,131
49,842
49,557
49,269
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
83,304
83,513
83,723
83,957
84,214
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
75,311
74,213
64,809
63,560
66,639
Total Assets
$ 3,596,367
$ 3,603,193
$ 3,554,643
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 3,053,500
$ 3,068,883
$ 3,026,781
$ 2,972,806
$ 2,975,503
Other borrowings
-
-
-
-
5,539
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
54,838
54,784
54,729
54,675
54,621
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
3,024
3,059
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
34,931
26,069
28,723
27,027
32,308
Total Liabilities
3,143,269
3,149,736
3,110,233
3,057,532
3,071,030
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
79
79
78
78
78
Additional paid-in capital
172,362
171,234
169,995
168,963
168,016
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
(714)
(803)
(893)
(982)
(1,071)
Retained earnings
309,679
302,171
293,554
284,834
275,912
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(28,308)
(19,224)
(18,324)
(17,799)
(19,891)
Total Shareholders' Equity
453,098
453,457
444,410
435,094
423,044
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,596,367
$ 3,603,193
$ 3,554,643
$ 3,492,626
$ 3,494,074
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
9/30/2025
9/30/2026
9/30/2025
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 45,236
$ 45,001
$ 45,607
$ 133,954
$ 134,926
Investment securities
3,134
2,804
2,504
8,498
7,764
Other investments and deposits
1,373
1,414
1,111
4,250
2,362
Total interest income
49,743
49,219
49,222
146,702
145,052
Interest Expense
Deposits
12,984
12,569
13,805
37,959
39,569
Other borrowings
-
-
54
-
160
Subordinated debt expense
844
845
845
2,534
2,534
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
412
7
3,583
Total interest expense
13,828
13,414
15,116
40,500
45,846
Net interest income
35,915
35,805
34,106
106,202
99,206
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
1,019
762
(229)
2,703
654
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
34,896
35,043
34,335
103,499
98,552
Noninterest Income
Service fees and charges
1,512
1,407
1,408
4,356
4,062
Bank card fees
1,773
1,718
1,646
5,085
4,974
Gain on sale of loans, net
154
229
144
613
635
Income from bank-owned life insurance
295
289
288
869
848
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net
-
(1)
-
(1)
7
Other income
467
277
252
936
937
Total noninterest income
4,201
3,919
3,738
11,858
11,463
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
15,156
15,036
13,531
43,906
39,505
Occupancy
2,463
2,614
2,544
7,506
7,618
Marketing and advertising
435
522
515
1,451
1,405
Data processing and communication
2,834
2,655
2,556
8,118
7,826
Professional fees
422
417
406
1,240
1,207
Forms, printing and supplies
178
179
175
576
578
Franchise and shares tax
532
340
475
1,212
1,434
Regulatory fees
471
460
459
1,393
1,477
Foreclosed assets, net
2,042
385
377
2,481
1,023
Amortization of acquisition intangible
209
210
268
653
830
Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
-
-
(970)
Other expenses
1,581
1,736
1,225
5,281
4,584
Total noninterest expense
26,323
24,554
22,531
73,817
66,517
Income before income tax expense
12,774
14,408
15,542
41,540
43,498
Income tax expense
2,677
2,793
3,185
8,468
8,847
Net income
$ 10,097
$ 11,615
$ 12,357
$ 33,072
$ 34,651
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.30
$ 1.49
$ 1.60
$ 4.26
$ 4.45
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.28
$ 1.48
$ 1.59
$ 4.21
$ 4.41
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
$ 0.29
$ 0.94
$ 0.83
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
9/30/2025
9/30/2026
9/30/2025
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$ 49,743
$ 49,219
$ 49,222
$ 146,702
$ 145,052
Total interest expense
13,828
13,414
15,116
40,500
45,846
Net interest income
35,915
35,805
34,106
106,202
99,206
Provision for loan losses
1,019
762
(229)
2,703
654
Total noninterest income
4,201
3,919
3,738
11,858
11,463
Total noninterest expense
26,323
24,554
22,531
73,817
66,517
Income tax expense
2,677
2,793
3,185
8,468
8,847
Net income
$ 10,097
$ 11,615
$ 12,357
$ 33,072
$ 34,651
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$ 3,588,774
$ 3,564,832
$ 3,467,070
$ 3,562,136
$ 3,463,833
Total interest-earning assets
3,363,094
3,341,316
3,255,291
3,338,553
3,252,602
Total loans
2,773,575
2,762,370
2,743,695
2,757,008
2,750,985
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,211,365
2,208,807
2,128,540
2,205,625
2,085,330
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,266,175
2,263,561
2,228,117
2,261,009
2,256,278
Total deposits
3,043,559
3,029,628
2,918,938
3,025,372
2,852,176
Total shareholders' equity
458,174
450,365
416,239
450,440
408,083
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.30
$ 1.49
$ 1.60
$ 4.26
$ 4.45
Earnings per share - diluted
1.28
1.48
1.59
4.21
4.41
Book value at period end
57.55
57.63
54.05
57.55
54.05
Tangible book value at period end
46.97
47.02
43.29
46.97
43.29
Shares outstanding at period end
7,873,701
7,868,139
7,827,481
7,873,701
7,827,481
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
7,795,970
7,768,468
7,712,707
7,768,603
7,789,001
Diluted
7,874,209
7,853,358
7,782,979
7,851,618
7,862,712
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
Return on average assets
1.12 %
1.31 %
1.41 %
1.24 %
1.34 %
Return on average equity
8.74
10.34
11.78
9.82
11.35
Common equity ratio
12.60
12.58
12.11
12.60
12.11
Efficiency ratio (2)
65.62
61.81
59.54
62.52
60.10
Average equity to average assets
12.77
12.63
12.01
12.65
11.78
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
12.33
12.11
11.80
12.33
11.80
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
16.09
15.61
15.24
16.09
15.24
Net interest margin (4)
4.19
4.24
4.10
4.20
4.02
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
10.53 %
10.51 %
9.94 %
10.53 %
9.94 %
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
10.86
12.88
15.02
12.24
14.59
(1)
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
(2)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(5)
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
(6)
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
9/30/2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,773,575
$ 45,236
6.40 %
$ 2,762,370
$ 45,001
6.46 %
$ 2,743,695
$ 45,607
6.53 %
Investment securities (TE)(1)
438,596
3,134
2.87
420,771
2,804
2.68
411,889
2,504
2.45
Other interest-earning assets
150,923
1,373
3.61
158,175
1,414
3.59
99,707
1,111
4.42
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,363,094
$ 49,743
5.82 %
$ 3,341,316
$ 49,219
5.85 %
$ 3,255,291
$ 49,222
5.95 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,467,688
$ 6,524
1.76 %
$ 1,471,806
$ 6,297
1.72 %
$ 1,301,888
$ 5,783
1.76 %
Certificates of deposit
743,677
6,460
3.45
737,001
6,272
3.41
826,652
8,022
3.85
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,211,365
12,984
2.33
2,208,807
12,569
2.28
2,128,540
13,805
2.57
Other borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,539
54
3.80
Subordinated debt
54,810
844
6.17
54,754
845
6.17
54,593
845
6.19
FHLB advances
-
-
-
-
-
-
39,445
412
4.12
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,266,175
$ 13,828
2.42 %
$ 2,263,561
$ 13,414
2.38 %
$ 2,228,117
$ 15,116
2.69 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 832,194
$ 820,821
$ 790,398
Net interest spread (TE)(1)
3.40 %
3.47 %
3.26 %
Net interest margin (TE)(1)
4.19 %
4.24 %
4.10 %
(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2026
9/30/2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,757,008
$ 133,954
6.42 %
$ 2,750,985
$ 134,926
6.49 %
Investment securities (TE)(1)
422,340
8,498
2.70
425,915
7,764
2.45
Other interest-earning assets
159,205
4,250
3.57
75,702
2,362
4.17
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,338,553
$ 146,702
5.82 %
$ 3,252,602
$ 145,052
5.90 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,457,177
$ 18,629
1.71 %
$ 1,301,660
$ 16,715
1.72 %
Certificates of deposit
748,448
19,330
3.45
783,670
22,854
3.90
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,205,625
37,959
2.30
2,085,330
39,569
2.54
Other borrowings
-
-
-
5,550
160
3.84
Subordinated debt
54,755
2,534
6.17
54,540
2,534
6.20
FHLB advances
629
7
1.51
110,858
3,583
4.27
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,261,009
$ 40,500
2.39 %
$ 2,256,278
$ 45,846
2.71 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 819,747
$ 766,846
Net interest spread (TE)(1)
3.43 %
3.19 %
Net interest margin (TE)(1)
4.20 %
4.02 %
(1)
Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 6,792
$ 6,423
$ 8,337
$ 6,531
$ 6,402
Home equity loans and lines
513
709
542
531
1,008
Commercial real estate
22,354
10,092
10,837
9,011
10,016
Construction and land
4,808
5,277
12,812
15,367
9,847
Multi-family residential
679
1,281
1,281
1,281
973
Commercial and industrial
6,721
2,585
1,945
1,344
1,161
Consumer
19
25
41
46
60
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 41,886
$ 26,392
$ 35,795
$ 34,111
$ 29,467
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
282
32
14
65
55
Total nonperforming loans
42,168
26,424
35,809
34,176
29,522
Foreclosed assets and ORE
11,568
12,786
4,093
1,929
1,384
Total nonperforming assets
$ 53,736
$ 39,210
$ 39,902
$ 36,105
$ 30,906
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.49 %
1.09 %
1.12 %
1.03 %
0.88 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
1.17
0.73
1.01
0.98
0.84
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.52
0.95
1.31
1.25
1.09
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$ 33,994
$ 33,680
$ 33,142
$ 32,827
$ 33,432
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
1,019
762
922
480
(229)
Charge-offs
(653)
(564)
(413)
(189)
(488)
Recoveries
67
116
29
24
112
Net charge-offs
(586)
(448)
(384)
(165)
(376)
Ending balance
$ 34,427
$ 33,994
$ 33,680
$ 33,142
$ 32,827
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)
Beginning balance
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,730
$ 1,730
Reversal for losses on unfunded lending commitments
-
-
-
(105)
-
Ending balance
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,625
$ 1,730
Total allowance for credit losses
36,052
35,619
35,305
34,767
34,557
Total loans
$ 2,774,864
$ 2,778,890
$ 2,728,146
$ 2,744,023
$ 2,705,895
Total unfunded commitments
553,656
520,729
533,398
509,331
509,709
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
64.07 %
86.70 %
84.41 %
91.79 %
106.22 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
81.64
128.65
94.05
96.97
111.20
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.24
1.22
1.23
1.21
1.21
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.30
1.28
1.29
1.27
1.28
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
$ (1,630)
$ (977)
$ (413)
$ (1,363)
$ (1,174)
Year-to-date loan recoveries
212
145
29
455
431
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
$ (1,418)
$ (832)
$ (384)
$ (908)
$ (743)
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.07) %
(0.06) %
(0.06) %
(0.03) %
(0.04) %
(1)
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
(2)
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.