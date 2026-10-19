Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBCP) (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $1.5 million from $11.6 million, or $1.48 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2026.

"Quarterly results demonstrated the resilience of our core earnings, with net interest income holding essentially stable despite credit related interest reversals and continued deposit pricing pressure," said John W. Bordelon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Although net interest margin declined five basis points to 4.19%, disciplined balance sheet management partially offset the impact of loans moving to nonaccrual status and higher funding cost. We remain focused on protecting capital, preserving liquidity and deploying resources in ways that support sustainable earnings and long-term shareholder value."

"We moved promptly to recognize and address emerging credit issues during the quarter," said Darren E. Guidry, President of the Company and the Bank. "Six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million were placed on nonaccrual status, increasing criticized and nonperforming loans. Based on our current assessment, we do not anticipate sizable losses from these relationships. Our priorities remain disciplined underwriting, active portfolio management and measured balance sheet growth that produces appropriate risk adjusted returns."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2026, down $4.0 million, or less than 1% (a decrease of 1% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2026.

Deposits totaled $3.1 billion at September 30, 2026, down $15.4 million, or 0.5% (a decrease of 2% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2026. Core deposits decreased $28.3 million, or 1.2% (a decrease of 5% on an annualized basis), during the third quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $35.9 million, up $110,000, or less than 1%, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.19% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 4.24% in the second quarter of 2026. Credit related interest reversals and higher deposit costs were the primary headwinds, while higher interest-earning asset yields and funding mix provided partial offsets. Net interest income remained essentially stable at $35.9 million, demonstrating the earnings benefit of active balance sheet management.

Nonperforming assets totaled $53.7 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns during the third quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a $1.0 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $762,000 provision in the second quarter of 2026. The increase primarily reflected higher reserves on individually analyzed loans, partially offset by the reduction in total loans.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2026, down $4.0 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2026. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2026 through September 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2026

6/30/2026

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 469,700

$ 475,602

$ (5,902)

(1) % Home equity loans and lines

91,279

90,529

750

1 Commercial real estate

1,224,277

1,215,828

8,449

1 Construction and land

303,735

323,541

(19,806)

(6) Multi-family residential

194,134

197,624

(3,490)

(2) Total real estate loans

2,283,125

2,303,124

(19,999)

(1) Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

462,665

446,352

16,313

4 Consumer

29,074

29,414

(340)

(1) Total other loans

491,739

475,766

15,973

3 Total loans

$ 2,774,864

$ 2,778,890

$ (4,026)

- %

The average loan yield was 6.40% for the third quarter of 2026, down 6 basis points from the second quarter of 2026. Loans transferred to nonaccrual status and related interest income reversals of approximately $862,000 reduced the quarterly loan yield by approximately 12 basis points. Loan pricing and portfolio mix recaptured approximately half of that pressure, limiting the reported decline to six basis points and supporting stable net interest income.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $53.7 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, up $14.5 million, or 37%, from $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to six loan relationships totaling $19.5 million placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter, partially offset by payoffs and paydowns. Management's timely recognition of these credits and ongoing workout efforts are intended to contain loss exposure. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $586,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $448,000 during the second quarter of 2026.

The Company provisioned $1.0 million to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $34.4 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $34.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at June 30, 2026. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.



September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 462,451

$ -

$ 7,249

$ 469,700 Home equity loans and lines

90,766

-

513

91,279 Commercial real estate

1,170,731

14,422

39,124

1,224,277 Construction and land

288,674

1,814

13,247

303,735 Multi-family residential

191,842

1,304

988

194,134 Commercial and industrial

436,301

4,643

21,721

462,665 Consumer

29,055

-

19

29,074 Total

$ 2,669,820

$ 22,183

$ 82,861

$ 2,774,864



















June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 468,132

$ -

$ 7,470

$ 475,602 Home equity loans and lines

89,820

-

709

90,529 Commercial real estate

1,162,045

19,973

33,810

1,215,828 Construction and land

314,811

1,826

6,904

323,541 Multi-family residential

194,864

1,166

1,594

197,624 Commercial and industrial

424,029

3,946

18,377

446,352 Consumer

29,389

-

25

29,414 Total

$ 2,683,090

$ 26,911

$ 68,889

$ 2,778,890

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $415.6 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $6.5 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $36.5 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $25.0 million at June 30, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.6 years and 3.4 years at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $40.7 million, compared to $39.3 million during the second quarter of 2026. The Company had no securities sales during the third quarter of 2026 and second quarter of 2026.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 341,618

$ 314,724 Collateralized mortgage obligations

43,090

41,813 Municipal bonds

52,703

45,116 U.S. government agency

9,636

8,942 Corporate bonds

5,000

5,000 Total available for sale

$ 452,047

$ 415,595

Approximately 31% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2026 to secure public deposits and the discount window with the Federal Reserve. As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company had $129.6 million and $139.9 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits, and $572,000 and none, respectively, pledged to the Federal Reserve discount window.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.1 billion at September 30, 2026, down $15.4 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2026. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits decreased $28.3 million, or 1%, during the third quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2026

6/30/2026

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 827,696

$ 835,118

$ (7,422)

(1) % Savings

192,180

197,412

(5,232)

(3) Money market

585,742

571,474

14,268

2 NOW

697,892

727,839

(29,947)

(4) Certificates of deposit

749,990

737,040

12,950

2 Total deposits

$ 3,053,500

$ 3,068,883

$ (15,383)

(1) %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 5 basis points from 2.28% for the second quarter of 2026 to 2.33% for the third quarter of 2026. At September 30, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $729.4 million, or 97%, of total certificates of deposit.

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $933.7 million at September 30, 2026 and $959.4 million at June 30, 2026. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $110,000 to $35.9 million in the third quarter, even as NIM decreased 5 basis points from 4.24% for the second quarter of 2026 to 4.19% for the third quarter of 2026. The margin decline was primarily due to lower loan yields following the transfer of loans to nonaccrual status, which resulted in approximately $862,000 of interest income reversals, and an increase in funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 5 basis points in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026. The increase in deposit costs reflects increases in deposit rates to remain competitive in the market.

Average other interest-earning assets were $150.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, down $7.3 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $187,000 for the third quarter of 2026, down $14,000, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $4.2 million, up $282,000, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026. The increase was related primarily to other income (up $190,000) and service fees and charges (up $105,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans, net (down $75,000), for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $26.3 million, up $1.8 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily related to foreclosed assets, net (up $1.7 million), and franchise and shares tax (up $192,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in other expenses (down $155,000) during the third quarter of 2026.

Capital

At September 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $453.1 million, down $359,000, or less than 1%, compared to $453.5 million at June 30, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities, which was partially offset by the Company's earnings of $10.1 million during the third quarter of 2026. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.33% and 16.09%, respectively, at September 30, 2026, compared to 12.11% and 15.61%, respectively, at June 30, 2026.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.32 per share payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2026.

The Company repurchased 350 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $69.34. An additional 382,820 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $57.55 and $46.97, respectively, at September 30, 2026.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Reported net income

$ 10,097

$ 11,615

$ 11,360

$ 11,411

$ 12,357 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

165

166

185

203

213 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 10,262

$ 11,781

$ 11,545

$ 11,614

$ 12,570





















Total assets

$ 3,596,367

$ 3,603,193

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074 Less: Intangible assets

83,304

83,513

83,723

83,957

84,214 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,513,063

$ 3,519,680

$ 3,470,920

$ 3,408,669

$ 3,409,860





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 453,098

$ 453,457

$ 444,410

$ 435,094

$ 423,044 Less: Intangible assets

83,304

83,513

83,723

83,957

84,214 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 369,794

$ 369,944

$ 360,687

$ 351,137

$ 338,830





















Return on average equity

8.74 %

10.34 %

10.41 %

10.52 %

11.78 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.12

2.54

2.64

2.79

3.24 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

10.86 %

12.88 %

13.05 %

13.31 %

15.02 %





















Common equity ratio

12.60 %

12.58 %

12.50 %

12.46 %

12.11 % Less: Intangible assets

2.07

2.07

2.11

2.16

2.17 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.53 %

10.51 %

10.39 %

10.30 %

9.94 %





















Book value per share

$ 57.55

$ 57.63

$ 56.73

$ 55.56

$ 54.05 Less: Intangible assets

10.58

10.61

10.69

10.72

10.76 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 46.97

$ 47.02

$ 46.04

$ 44.84

$ 43.29

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 179,053

$ 188,224

$ 223,484

$ 141,605

$ 189,324 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

415,595

408,582

385,729

391,448

383,340 Investment securities held to maturity

-

530

530

1,065

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

774

1,566

1,558

1,558

1,932 Loans, net of unearned income

2,774,864

2,778,890

2,728,146

2,744,023

2,705,895 Allowance for loan losses

(34,427)

(33,994)

(33,680)

(33,142)

(32,827) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,740,437

2,744,896

2,694,466

2,710,881

2,673,068 Office properties and equipment, net

51,467

51,538

50,502

48,995

45,223 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

50,426

50,131

49,842

49,557

49,269 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

83,304

83,513

83,723

83,957

84,214 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

75,311

74,213

64,809

63,560

66,639 Total Assets

$ 3,596,367

$ 3,603,193

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074





















Liabilities



















Deposits

$ 3,053,500

$ 3,068,883

$ 3,026,781

$ 2,972,806

$ 2,975,503 Other borrowings

-

-

-

-

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,838

54,784

54,729

54,675

54,621 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

-

3,024

3,059 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

34,931

26,069

28,723

27,027

32,308 Total Liabilities

3,143,269

3,149,736

3,110,233

3,057,532

3,071,030





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock

79

79

78

78

78 Additional paid-in capital

172,362

171,234

169,995

168,963

168,016 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(714)

(803)

(893)

(982)

(1,071) Retained earnings

309,679

302,171

293,554

284,834

275,912 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,308)

(19,224)

(18,324)

(17,799)

(19,891) Total Shareholders' Equity

453,098

453,457

444,410

435,094

423,044 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,596,367

$ 3,603,193

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074



HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025 Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 45,236

$ 45,001

$ 45,607

$ 133,954

$ 134,926 Investment securities

3,134

2,804

2,504

8,498

7,764 Other investments and deposits

1,373

1,414

1,111

4,250

2,362 Total interest income

49,743

49,219

49,222

146,702

145,052 Interest Expense



















Deposits

12,984

12,569

13,805

37,959

39,569 Other borrowings

-

-

54

-

160 Subordinated debt expense

844

845

845

2,534

2,534 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

412

7

3,583 Total interest expense

13,828

13,414

15,116

40,500

45,846 Net interest income

35,915

35,805

34,106

106,202

99,206 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

1,019

762

(229)

2,703

654 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

34,896

35,043

34,335

103,499

98,552 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,512

1,407

1,408

4,356

4,062 Bank card fees

1,773

1,718

1,646

5,085

4,974 Gain on sale of loans, net

154

229

144

613

635 Income from bank-owned life insurance

295

289

288

869

848 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

-

(1)

-

(1)

7 Other income

467

277

252

936

937 Total noninterest income

4,201

3,919

3,738

11,858

11,463 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

15,156

15,036

13,531

43,906

39,505 Occupancy

2,463

2,614

2,544

7,506

7,618 Marketing and advertising

435

522

515

1,451

1,405 Data processing and communication

2,834

2,655

2,556

8,118

7,826 Professional fees

422

417

406

1,240

1,207 Forms, printing and supplies

178

179

175

576

578 Franchise and shares tax

532

340

475

1,212

1,434 Regulatory fees

471

460

459

1,393

1,477 Foreclosed assets, net

2,042

385

377

2,481

1,023 Amortization of acquisition intangible

209

210

268

653

830 Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

-

-

-

(970) Other expenses

1,581

1,736

1,225

5,281

4,584 Total noninterest expense

26,323

24,554

22,531

73,817

66,517 Income before income tax expense

12,774

14,408

15,542

41,540

43,498 Income tax expense

2,677

2,793

3,185

8,468

8,847 Net income

$ 10,097

$ 11,615

$ 12,357

$ 33,072

$ 34,651





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.30

$ 1.49

$ 1.60

$ 4.26

$ 4.45





















Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.28

$ 1.48

$ 1.59

$ 4.21

$ 4.41





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.29

$ 0.94

$ 0.83



HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025

9/30/2026

9/30/2025 EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 49,743

$ 49,219

$ 49,222

$ 146,702

$ 145,052 Total interest expense

13,828

13,414

15,116

40,500

45,846 Net interest income

35,915

35,805

34,106

106,202

99,206 Provision for loan losses

1,019

762

(229)

2,703

654 Total noninterest income

4,201

3,919

3,738

11,858

11,463 Total noninterest expense

26,323

24,554

22,531

73,817

66,517 Income tax expense

2,677

2,793

3,185

8,468

8,847 Net income

$ 10,097

$ 11,615

$ 12,357

$ 33,072

$ 34,651





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,588,774

$ 3,564,832

$ 3,467,070

$ 3,562,136

$ 3,463,833 Total interest-earning assets

3,363,094

3,341,316

3,255,291

3,338,553

3,252,602 Total loans

2,773,575

2,762,370

2,743,695

2,757,008

2,750,985 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,211,365

2,208,807

2,128,540

2,205,625

2,085,330 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,266,175

2,263,561

2,228,117

2,261,009

2,256,278 Total deposits

3,043,559

3,029,628

2,918,938

3,025,372

2,852,176 Total shareholders' equity

458,174

450,365

416,239

450,440

408,083





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.30

$ 1.49

$ 1.60

$ 4.26

$ 4.45 Earnings per share - diluted

1.28

1.48

1.59

4.21

4.41 Book value at period end

57.55

57.63

54.05

57.55

54.05 Tangible book value at period end

46.97

47.02

43.29

46.97

43.29 Shares outstanding at period end

7,873,701

7,868,139

7,827,481

7,873,701

7,827,481 Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,795,970

7,768,468

7,712,707

7,768,603

7,789,001 Diluted

7,874,209

7,853,358

7,782,979

7,851,618

7,862,712





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.12 %

1.31 %

1.41 %

1.24 %

1.34 % Return on average equity

8.74

10.34

11.78

9.82

11.35 Common equity ratio

12.60

12.58

12.11

12.60

12.11 Efficiency ratio (2)

65.62

61.81

59.54

62.52

60.10 Average equity to average assets

12.77

12.63

12.01

12.65

11.78 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

12.33

12.11

11.80

12.33

11.80 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

16.09

15.61

15.24

16.09

15.24 Net interest margin (4)

4.19

4.24

4.10

4.20

4.02





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

10.53 %

10.51 %

9.94 %

10.53 %

9.94 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

10.86

12.88

15.02

12.24

14.59

(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans receivable

$ 2,773,575

$ 45,236

6.40 %

$ 2,762,370

$ 45,001

6.46 %

$ 2,743,695

$ 45,607

6.53 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

438,596

3,134

2.87

420,771

2,804

2.68

411,889

2,504

2.45 Other interest-earning assets

150,923

1,373

3.61

158,175

1,414

3.59

99,707

1,111

4.42 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,363,094

$ 49,743

5.82 %

$ 3,341,316

$ 49,219

5.85 %

$ 3,255,291

$ 49,222

5.95 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,467,688

$ 6,524

1.76 %

$ 1,471,806

$ 6,297

1.72 %

$ 1,301,888

$ 5,783

1.76 % Certificates of deposit

743,677

6,460

3.45

737,001

6,272

3.41

826,652

8,022

3.85 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,211,365

12,984

2.33

2,208,807

12,569

2.28

2,128,540

13,805

2.57 Other borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,539

54

3.80 Subordinated debt

54,810

844

6.17

54,754

845

6.17

54,593

845

6.19 FHLB advances

-

-

-

-

-

-

39,445

412

4.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,266,175

$ 13,828

2.42 %

$ 2,263,561

$ 13,414

2.38 %

$ 2,228,117

$ 15,116

2.69 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 832,194









$ 820,821









$ 790,398







Net interest spread (TE)(1)









3.40 %









3.47 %









3.26 % Net interest margin (TE)(1)









4.19 %









4.24 %









4.10 %

(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



9/30/2026

9/30/2025 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,757,008

$ 133,954

6.42 %

$ 2,750,985

$ 134,926

6.49 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

422,340

8,498

2.70

425,915

7,764

2.45 Other interest-earning assets

159,205

4,250

3.57

75,702

2,362

4.17 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,338,553

$ 146,702

5.82 %

$ 3,252,602

$ 145,052

5.90 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,457,177

$ 18,629

1.71 %

$ 1,301,660

$ 16,715

1.72 % Certificates of deposit

748,448

19,330

3.45

783,670

22,854

3.90 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,205,625

37,959

2.30

2,085,330

39,569

2.54 Other borrowings

-

-

-

5,550

160

3.84 Subordinated debt

54,755

2,534

6.17

54,540

2,534

6.20 FHLB advances

629

7

1.51

110,858

3,583

4.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,261,009

$ 40,500

2.39 %

$ 2,256,278

$ 45,846

2.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 819,747









$ 766,846







Net interest spread (TE)(1)









3.43 %









3.19 % Net interest margin (TE)(1)









4.20 %









4.02 %

(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans:



















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 6,792

$ 6,423

$ 8,337

$ 6,531

$ 6,402 Home equity loans and lines

513

709

542

531

1,008 Commercial real estate

22,354

10,092

10,837

9,011

10,016 Construction and land

4,808

5,277

12,812

15,367

9,847 Multi-family residential

679

1,281

1,281

1,281

973 Commercial and industrial

6,721

2,585

1,945

1,344

1,161 Consumer

19

25

41

46

60 Total nonaccrual loans

$ 41,886

$ 26,392

$ 35,795

$ 34,111

$ 29,467 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

282

32

14

65

55 Total nonperforming loans

42,168

26,424

35,809

34,176

29,522 Foreclosed assets and ORE

11,568

12,786

4,093

1,929

1,384 Total nonperforming assets

$ 53,736

$ 39,210

$ 39,902

$ 36,105

$ 30,906





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.49 %

1.09 %

1.12 %

1.03 %

0.88 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

1.17

0.73

1.01

0.98

0.84 Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.52

0.95

1.31

1.25

1.09





















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$ 33,994

$ 33,680

$ 33,142

$ 32,827

$ 33,432 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

1,019

762

922

480

(229) Charge-offs

(653)

(564)

(413)

(189)

(488) Recoveries

67

116

29

24

112 Net charge-offs

(586)

(448)

(384)

(165)

(376) Ending balance

$ 34,427

$ 33,994

$ 33,680

$ 33,142

$ 32,827





















Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)



















Beginning balance

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,730

$ 1,730 Reversal for losses on unfunded lending commitments

-

-

-

(105)

- Ending balance

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,730 Total allowance for credit losses

36,052

35,619

35,305

34,767

34,557





















Total loans

$ 2,774,864

$ 2,778,890

$ 2,728,146

$ 2,744,023

$ 2,705,895 Total unfunded commitments

553,656

520,729

533,398

509,331

509,709





















Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets

64.07 %

86.70 %

84.41 %

91.79 %

106.22 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

81.64

128.65

94.05

96.97

111.20 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.24

1.22

1.23

1.21

1.21 Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.30

1.28

1.29

1.27

1.28





















Year-to-date loan charge-offs

$ (1,630)

$ (977)

$ (413)

$ (1,363)

$ (1,174) Year-to-date loan recoveries

212

145

29

455

431 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs

$ (1,418)

$ (832)

$ (384)

$ (908)

$ (743) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.07) %

(0.06) %

(0.06) %

(0.03) %

(0.04) %

(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.