3M Company: 3M announces collaboration with GSEO to advance Expanded Beam Optical manufacturing and development

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced a collaboration with Genius Electronic Optical Co., Ltd. (GSEO, Taiwan: 3406), an optical technology company, to advance technology development and manufacturing for 3M's Expanded Beam Optical (EBO) solutions. In support of these efforts, 3M expects to make a strategic investment to acquire approximately 4.7% of GSEO's common shares as part of the company's private placement of newly issued shares, subject to customary closing conditions.

The collaboration brings together 3M's EBO technology leadership, optical interconnect expertise, materials science, manufacturing scale and customer relationships with GSEO's precision optics manufacturing capabilities and production scale. Together, the companies aim to support EBO commercialization and long-term capacity expansion to meet growing demand from hyperscale data centers and other advanced connectivity applications.

"3M is investing in capabilities and partnerships that can accelerate innovation for our customers," said William Brown, 3M Chairman and CEO. "By selecting GSEO as a manufacturing partner and investing in the company, we are strengthening the path to scale next-generation optical connectivity solutions for high-performance data center infrastructure."

GSEO's existing precision optics manufacturing capabilities and technical development experience are expected to support manufacturing readiness for 3M's EBO ferrules, co-packaged optics solutions and related optical interconnect applications. The collaboration is part of 3M's broader EBO ecosystem strategy, which includes continued work with customers and partners across the optical interconnect market.

"GSEO is pleased to expand its relationship with 3M as we work together to advance optical interconnect solutions for next-generation data center infrastructure," said Micro Kuo, GSEO CEO and President. "This collaboration brings together complementary technology and manufacturing strengths to support continued innovation and help meet the performance demands of high-growth connectivity markets."

3M expects the strategic investment to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are considered "forward-looking statements" under the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and are intended to enjoy the protection of those laws. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this release and are typically identified by the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "guidance," "impact," "initial," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and other words that are similar to, or have the opposite meanings of, those words. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, 3M assumes no duty to update those statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of those statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of 3M's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

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SOURCE 3M Company