Sisram Medical Ltd: Sisram Medical Announces NMPA Acceptance of Profhilo Registration Application for Facial Indication

Advancing Commercialization Preparations to Expand Injectables Presence in China

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices ("EBD"), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced China's National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") had formally accepted the registration application for Profhilo's facial indication in September. This milestone marks a significant step toward introducing the product to the Chinese market, further enriching Sisram's medical aesthetics portfolio in China.

Profhilo is a high-concentration sodium hyaluronate product featuring a BDDE-free formulation developed using patented NAHYCO® technology. Through biostimulation and deep skin hydration, the product seeks to promote collagen and elastin production, aimed at helping improve skin texture, firmness, and elasticity. With its differentiated technology and unique product attributes, Profhilo holds a distinct competitive advantage in the medical aesthetics skin rejuvenation segment.

Sisram currently holds exclusive distribution rights for Profhilo across several markets, including Israel, India, and Thailand. The product has been successfully commercialized in multiple international markets, establishing a solid track record of clinical applications and market recognition. In Thailand, Profhilo has maintained robust growth momentum, gaining widespread acceptance among leading medical aesthetics clinics and experienced practitioners. Building on this success, Sisram has introduced combination treatment protocols integrating Profhilo with its Soprano series of EBD platforms, leveraging synergies between its EBD and injectables businesses to deliver differentiated treatment solutions. These proven commercial practices and accumulated clinical expertise provide valuable insights and a foundation for Profhilo's planned entry into the Chinese market.

Alongside the ongoing registration process, Sisram has initiated comprehensive commercialization preparations for Profhilo in China, covering market positioning, channel strategy, medical education, end-user engagement, and operational planning. Drawing on its longstanding customer network in China's medical aesthetics market, together with the medical education, localized operations, and clinic support capabilities developed through the commercialization of premium injectables, Sisram will continue to refine its tailored commercialization strategy for Profhilo, laying a solid foundation for rapid market penetration and scalable growth following regulatory approval.

"The NMPA's acceptance of Profhilo's registration application for its facial indication marks an important milestone for our injectables business in China and underscores our strategy of selectively expanding into key markets through our global portfolio," said Mr. Jiahong Li, Co-CEO and CFO of Sisram. "Building on this development, we will progress Profhilo's regulatory review alongside ongoing commercialization preparations, leveraging our existing portfolio and distribution network to support its future launch. Looking ahead, we will draw on our global expertise and local market insights to bring more high-quality products to China and broaden our offerings. At the same time, closer collaboration between our EBD and injectables businesses across treatment combinations, distribution channels, and clinical applications will unlock further synergies. As our portfolio expands and commercial capabilities continue to strengthen, we are poised to enhance our competitiveness within China's medical aesthetics market and underpin sustainable, high-quality long-term growth."

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

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SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd