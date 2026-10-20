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PR Newswire
20.10.2026 09:30 Uhr
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EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: EXPO 2027 Belgrade to Connect Austrian and Serbian Businesses in Vienna

EXPO 2027 Belgrade to Connect Austrian and Serbian Businesses in Vienna

B2B networking event on 22 October will highlight opportunities for trade, investment and tourism ahead of EXPO 2027

VIENNA, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPO 2027 Belgrade will convene Austrian and Serbian business leaders in Vienna on 22 October to explore trade, investment and tourism opportunities ahead of the Western Balkans' first Specialised Expo.

The event connects companies and tourism professionals seeking partnerships. Participants will include Igor Kovacevic, Chief Operating Officer and Director of the International Participants Department at EXPO 2027 Belgrade; Philipp Gady, Austrian Section Commissioner; and Alf Netek, Deputy Austrian Section Commissioner.

"EXPO 2027 Belgrade offers Austria an international platform to present its innovative businesses, technological expertise and cultural strengths to a global audience. With more than 800 Austrian companies already operating in Serbia, the exhibition provides an opportunity to build on our strong economic ties and develop long-term partnerships before, during and beyond the event," said Kovacevic.

The programme features opening remarks, a press conference, business panel, tourism B2B meetings and networking reception. Austrian travel professionals will explore partnerships and itineraries combining EXPO 2027 with destinations across Serbia.

According to the Austrian Embassy, Austria is Serbia's third-largest foreign investor, with approximately €3.5 billion invested. Some 870 Austrian establishments employ around 26,000 people.

Austria's Join the Flow pavilion will highlight the Danube as a symbol of cooperation.

Event details: 22 October 2026, 10:00-15:00 CEST; Hilton Vienna Waterfront, Handelskai 269, 1020 Vienna.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade: Held from 15 May to 15 August 2027, the Specialised Expo will explore "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All". More than 140 international participants have confirmed, with several million visits expected over 93 days.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More detailed information about Expo 2027 Belgrade can be found at the following LINK.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expo-2027-belgrade-to-connect-austrian-and-serbian-businesses-in-vienna-302913664.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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