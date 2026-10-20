DJ Removal - National Grid Electricity Distribution plc

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal - National Grid Electricity Distribution plc 20-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/10/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL National Grid Electricity Distribution plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 20/10/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 3.500% Notes due 16/10/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1893807XXX -- including GBP199,000)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 446662 EQS News ID: 2417652 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)