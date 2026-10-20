Global solar supply chains are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by growing protectionism and industrial policies aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing. This is the key takeaway from an interview with pv magazine featuring Laura Sartore, CEO of Ecoprogetti, an Italian company specializing in machinery and production lines for solar module manufacturing. According to Sartore, this trend is increasingly evident across major international markets. "All the world's primary supply chains, with the exception of China's, are shifting toward a form of protectionism and price floors," ...

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