DJ Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc (EQSU) Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Oct-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.5596 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9882788 CODE: EQSU ISIN: LU2991918XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2991918XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EQSU LEI Code: 213800TUH1VSFHZ1BX49 Sequence No.: 446882 EQS News ID: 2418626 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)