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Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit returns to Livingstone for third edition



20.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit returns to Livingstone for third edition The Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit (Zim-Zam) returns to the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya in Livingstone from 3-5 November 2026, placing investment, projects and delivery across both markets at the centre of its third edition. Organised by EnergyNet, the Summit runs under the theme "Celebrating How Zambia and Zimbabwe Have Unlocked FDI Through Connectivity, Credibility and Cooperation." Growing industrial demand continues to drive power investment, from Copperbelt Energy Corporation's green bond-financed Itimpi expansion to First Quantum Minerals' partnerships with independent power producers. In Zimbabwe, ZESA Holdings reports 635MW of private generation under construction, with a further 730MW progressing towards financial close. Discussions will examine generation, transmission and regional power trading, spotlighting projects such as Lumwana Super Pit, Kansanshi S3, Chisamba Solar and Kariba Floating Solar. Key participants include Zimbabwe's Minister of Energy and Power Development, H.E. Honourable July Moyo; Zambia's Minister of Green Economy & Environment, H.E. Honourable Dr Gilbert Siame; and senior representatives from ZESA Holdings, IDC, Southern African Power Pool, PIDG and Solarcentury Africa. Copperbelt Energy Corporation joins as Country Host, Petrodex as Summit Sponsor, Bowmans and Standard Bank as Lead Sponsors, Soleos as Sponsor, and Metmin, Modaso Energy and Tatanga as Associate Sponsors. "Southern Africa is proving that interconnection through SAPP and a credible, investor-friendly regulatory environment translate directly into deal flow. Across the region, projects are reaching financial close, lenders are backing new offtake models and private capital is moving into transmission and trading. The Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit brings together the governments, utilities, financiers and developers behind that progress, giving us all the chance to celebrate what has been achieved and to plan for more of it. Bowmans is proud to sponsor the summit and to be alongside our clients making these transactions happen." - Aleem Tharani, Partner at Bowmans "Regional integration is essential to unlocking Africa's full power and renewable-energy potential. Stronger cross-border transmission networks and coordinated markets will allow countries to share diverse energy resources and improve the region's energy supply. This can in-turn attract long-term investment. This event has continued to enable meaningful engagement between public- and private-sector stakeholders who share our commitment to driving growth across Africa. By aligning regulation, planning and infrastructure development, we can accelerate the delivery of reliable, affordable and cleaner power to support inclusive economic growth," - Sherrill Byrne, Head Project Finance in Energy and Infrastructure at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking Zim-Zam returns to Livingstone this November as both markets look to build on recent reform and investment and move the next generation of energy projects towards delivery. ENDS



20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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