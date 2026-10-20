Uruguay's state-owned power utility, Administración Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE), plans to tender for electricity from three solar plants with a combined grid injection capacity of 99 MW under 20-year power purchase agreements. UTE presented the preliminary terms of public tender P104220 at a technical event in Montevideo involving the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining. Tender documents are scheduled for publication on Oct. 28, 2026, with bids due to be opened in the final week of January 2027. The tender comprises three independent projects, each with 33 MW of active ...

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