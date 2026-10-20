Jack Rawden will lead product expansion across risk signals, registry intelligence and perpetual KYB

The appointment continues the reshaping of Kyckr's senior team under CEO Steve Lamb, following the appointment of Ian Jones as Chief Technology Officer

Kyckr has been named a Category Leader for KYC Data Solutions by Chartis Research in each of the last three years, and this year received a Disruptor Award for Risk Intelligence and Data Management in Chartis Research RiskTech100 2027

Kyckr, the global KYB data provider, has appointed Jack Rawden as Head of Product. Rawden will lead an ambitious programme of product expansion across risk signals, registry intelligence and perpetual KYB three areas where regulated firms are under mounting pressure to move beyond static, third-party data and toward live, verified sources.

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Jack Rawden, Head of Product, Kyckr

Rawden brings more than 15 years' experience building product teams in regulated environments. He was previously Chief Product Officer at Detected, where he led the development of its KYB platform, and Head of Product at Fraudfinder.

The appointment comes as Kyckr's recent State of Onboarding 2026 research highlighted the scale of the opportunity in business identity, with regulated firms citing data quality, verification friction and fragmented registry access as their biggest onboarding challenges. Rawden's remit will be to build products that directly addresses those pain points at scale.

Rawden's arrival continues the transformation of Kyckr's senior team over the past twelve months. Following Steve Lamb's appointment as CEO in August 2025 and Ian Jones's as Chief Technology Officer in early 2026, Kyckr has significantly increased investment in Product and Engineering, with further hires planned as the business positions itself to capture the growth opportunity in business identity.

Now in its 20th year, Kyckr is one of the longest-established KYB data providers in the market. The company connects regulated firms to live company and beneficial ownership data from more than 300 official company and beneficial ownership registers worldwide, and has been named a Category Leader for KYC Data Solutions by Chartis Research for three consecutive years, as well as receiving a Disruptor Award for Risk Intelligence and Data Management in Chartis Research RiskTech100 2027.

Jack Rawden, Head of Product, Kyckr, said:

"I'm delighted to join Kyckr at a pivotal and ambitious moment in its journey. Having spent over a decade in regulated environments, I know well how Kyckr has established itself as the go-to for business registry data, and I'm looking forward to building on that reputation and product set. With the mounting pressure on businesses to overhaul onboarding processes, there's real scope to add value and simplicity for our customers, and I can't wait to get started."

Steve Lamb, CEO, Kyckr, said:

"We've admired Jack's work with Detected from afar for a long time, so I'm delighted he has chosen Kyckr as the next step in his career. He also couldn't be joining at a better moment, with the business growing strongly and increasing investment into product innovation, which his expertise will help to accelerate further. For our customers, this means greater expertise and experience being brought to our product development, and an expansion of the risk intelligence and KYB solutions that directly address the pain points of friction and fragmented data access."

About Kyckr

Kyckr is a KYB data provider, connecting regulated firms to live company and beneficial ownership data from more than 300 official company registers worldwide. Kyckr's platform helps banks, fintechs, professional services firms and enterprises verify business customers with confidence, meet their AML and regulatory obligations, and fight financial crime. Now in its 20th year, Kyckr serves clients across banking, fintech, payments, professional services and insurance globally.

Learn more at www.kyckr.com.

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