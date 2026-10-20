Culture To Fit: LEADERSHIP EXPERTS WHO STUDIED AI AT OXFORD AND MIT: HUMANITY FIRST, LEADERSHIP NEXT, THEN AI

LEADERSHIP EXPERTS WHO STUDIED AI AT OXFORD AND MIT: HUMANITY FIRST, LEADERSHIP NEXT, THEN AI

IN-PACT LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AND INAUGURAL PUBLICATION TO LAUNCH AT ROYAL SOCIETY OF ARTS ON 3 NOVEMBER 2026 AT 6PM

Dr Annie-Mariel Arroyo and Dr Hady Khalaf: Leaders need to be human first, leaders second and use AI with good judgement

AI transformation begins with leaders

Leaders must ensure that AI-driven decisions can be challenged by human judgement and are grounded in human values

Launch of IN-PACT Leadership Institute

Book launch: IN-PACT LEADERSHIP: The World has AI, You have YOU - A blueprint to lead AI transformation

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership experts Dr Annie-Mariel Arroyo and Dr Hady Khalaf will launch a new institute and book in London next month, arguing that AI transformation must start with the judgement and values of the people leading it. The book, IN-PACT LEADERSHIP: The World has AI, You have YOU, is published by The Book Chief in October 2026.

Dr Annie-Mariel Arroyo commented, "Nobody knows how far AI's capabilities will go. What we do know is that leaders can't afford to wait and find out. When every leader has the same AI, wisdom is the only competitive advantage left. Leadership must evolve as fast as the technology, beyond knowledge and beyond intelligence."

Dr Hady Khalaf commented, "We are spending billions making machines more intelligent, while doing dangerously little to make humans wiser." He added, "The real danger isn't artificial intelligence. It's artificial leadership. The CEO of the future won't be the one who knows the most about AI. It will be the one who knows most about being human."

The keynote speaker is Dr. Siddharth Arora, Associate Professor of Machine Learning and Management Science, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

About the authors:

Annie-Mariel Arroyo, PhD: organisational psychologist and founder of Culture To Fit.

Hady Khalaf, DBA: executive coach and Chief Capability Officer, global consumer goods.

About the book: IN-PACT Leadership is a leadership book for the age of AI, written for leaders at every level who are guiding people and organisations through AI-driven change, and who want to do it as humans first. Its guiding principle is Human First, Leader Second, Artificial Last. Published by The Book Chief and available in paperback, Kindle and hardback, approx. 320 pages.

Website: www.inpactleadership.com

Media enquiries, interview requests and launch invitations: Alexandra Foley, alex@alexfoleyassociates.com

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