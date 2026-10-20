Cognizant Technology Solutions: Ingenico Selects Cognizant as Global Strategic Technology Partner

Ingenico Selects Cognizant as Global Strategic Technology Partner

Five-year agreement will help simplify and modernize Ingenico's global technology operations

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been chosen by Ingenico, the smart technology powering in-person commerce, as its global strategic technology partner. Under the five-year agreement, Cognizant has been tasked with embedding AI across Ingenico's infrastructure and operations, security and data to support the modernization of Ingenico's technology operations, including infrastructure, security, business and corporate applications and data systems, while providing managed services across end-user services, service desk, application support and engineering.

Every day, Ingenico's smart technology powers millions of interactions worldwide, helping businesses deliver better customer experiences, build loyalty and drive growth. By combining seamless payment acceptance with powerful data and insights, Ingenico enables customers to reduce complexity and get more from every interaction, all backed by the security, reliability and trust the company is known for. To support its next phase of growth and innovation, Ingenico sought a strategic technology partner to simplify and modernize its technology operations and create a scalable foundation for future growth.

Cognizant will support the consolidation and modernization of Ingenico's IT environment, helping strengthen security, improve operational efficiency and increase agility across the business.

"The payments industry continues to evolve rapidly, with growing demands around security, resilience, operational efficiency and innovation," said Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant. "We're proud to have been selected by Ingenico as a strategic partner. Together, we'll help modernize key operations, strengthen core technology foundations and support Ingenico's long-term growth ambitions."

"At Ingenico, we're constantly evolving our technology and capabilities to help our customers grow, simplify complexity and deliver superior customer experiences," commented Tim Fulton, CIO at Ingenico. "As we looked for a partner to support the next phase of that journey, Cognizant stood out through its industry expertise, global scale and understanding of our business. Together, we will modernize key IT operations, strengthen the foundations that underpin the trusted solutions our customers rely on, and increase agility across the business to support future growth and innovation."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About Ingenico

Ingenico is the smart technology powering in-person commerce. Every day, its intelligent solutions help businesses turn millions of payment interactions into opportunities to deliver superior customer experiences, build loyalty and increase revenue.

With more than four decades of innovation and expertise, over 3,000 employees worldwide, and tens of millions of devices deployed across more than 120 countries, Ingenico combines seamless acceptance with powerful data and insights. Its intelligent solutions help businesses reduce complexity, grow faster and get more from every customer interaction, backed by the reliability, security and trust for which Ingenico is known. For more information, visit www.ingenico.com

Media contacts:

U.S.

Alex Dudley

alex.dudley@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC

Sarah Douglas

sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India

Vipin Nair

vipin.nair@cognizant.com

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