Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915272 | ISIN: US1924461023 | Ticker-Symbol: COZ
Tradegate
19.10.26 | 19:36
59,23 Euro
-0,59 % -0,35
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,8659,7410:48
58,8559,7310:49
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 10:06 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cognizant Technology Solutions: Ingenico Selects Cognizant as Global Strategic Technology Partner

Ingenico Selects Cognizant as Global Strategic Technology Partner

Five-year agreement will help simplify and modernize Ingenico's global technology operations

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been chosen by Ingenico, the smart technology powering in-person commerce, as its global strategic technology partner. Under the five-year agreement, Cognizant has been tasked with embedding AI across Ingenico's infrastructure and operations, security and data to support the modernization of Ingenico's technology operations, including infrastructure, security, business and corporate applications and data systems, while providing managed services across end-user services, service desk, application support and engineering.

Every day, Ingenico's smart technology powers millions of interactions worldwide, helping businesses deliver better customer experiences, build loyalty and drive growth. By combining seamless payment acceptance with powerful data and insights, Ingenico enables customers to reduce complexity and get more from every interaction, all backed by the security, reliability and trust the company is known for. To support its next phase of growth and innovation, Ingenico sought a strategic technology partner to simplify and modernize its technology operations and create a scalable foundation for future growth.

Cognizant will support the consolidation and modernization of Ingenico's IT environment, helping strengthen security, improve operational efficiency and increase agility across the business.

"The payments industry continues to evolve rapidly, with growing demands around security, resilience, operational efficiency and innovation," said Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant. "We're proud to have been selected by Ingenico as a strategic partner. Together, we'll help modernize key operations, strengthen core technology foundations and support Ingenico's long-term growth ambitions."

"At Ingenico, we're constantly evolving our technology and capabilities to help our customers grow, simplify complexity and deliver superior customer experiences," commented Tim Fulton, CIO at Ingenico. "As we looked for a partner to support the next phase of that journey, Cognizant stood out through its industry expertise, global scale and understanding of our business. Together, we will modernize key IT operations, strengthen the foundations that underpin the trusted solutions our customers rely on, and increase agility across the business to support future growth and innovation."

About Cognizant
Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

About Ingenico
Ingenico is the smart technology powering in-person commerce. Every day, its intelligent solutions help businesses turn millions of payment interactions into opportunities to deliver superior customer experiences, build loyalty and increase revenue.

With more than four decades of innovation and expertise, over 3,000 employees worldwide, and tens of millions of devices deployed across more than 120 countries, Ingenico combines seamless acceptance with powerful data and insights. Its intelligent solutions help businesses reduce complexity, grow faster and get more from every customer interaction, backed by the reliability, security and trust for which Ingenico is known. For more information, visit www.ingenico.com

Media contacts:

U.S.
Alex Dudley
alex.dudley@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC
Sarah Douglas
sarah.douglas@cognizant.com

India
Vipin Nair
vipin.nair@cognizant.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ingenico-selects-cognizant-as-global-strategic-technology-partner-302912741.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.