Dyna.Ai and Bahrain FinTech Bay Join Forces to Deliver AI Solutions Across Bahrain's Financial Ecosystem

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna.Ai, a global AI-as-a-Service provider headquartered in Singapore, and Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), the Kingdom's leading fintech hub, signed a partnership agreement to bring practical, results-driven AI solutions to businesses across Bahrain and the wider GCC. The agreement was signed at Fintech Forward 2026, the region's flagship financial services forum.

Under the partnership, BFB will include activities such as events and workshops, as the company brings its AI-as-a-Service offering, including its customer experience (CX) AI solutions, to businesses across the Kingdom. Dyna.Ai will adapt its solutions to the needs of Bahraini and regional businesses, with a natural focus on financial services where both organizations see strong demand and a clear path to measurable outcomes.

"The Middle East is not one market, and AI that works in one ecosystem won't automatically work in another," said Carlton Liew, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai. "Bahrain Fintech Bay has spent years building the connective tissue between financial institutions, startups, regulators, and investors in the Kingdom. That ecosystem knowledge is what turns AI from a generic tool into a solution that's relevant and useful for local businesses. Partnering with BFB lets us meet Bahraini organizations where they are, with AI that fits their reality."

"Our role at Bahrain FinTech Bay is to bring the right partners into our ecosystem and connect them with institutions that can put their technology to work. This partnership with Dyna.Ai gives us a practical way to introduce that capability across Bahrain, and, over time, the wider GCC and MENA region," said Bader Sater, Chief Executive Officer, Bahrain FinTech Bay.

The partnership addresses a gap that is becoming increasingly visible across the region. Artificial intelligence is no longer in short supply. What is in short supply is AI that fits, solutions tuned to the way local businesses operate, the customers they serve, and the regulations they navigate. According to PwC's 29th Global CEO Survey, more than a third of Middle East and GCC leaders report integrating AI directly into their offerings, compared with fewer than one in five globally, yet increasingly recognize the need to strengthen data readiness and governance before scaling AI across the value chain. The barrier for most organizations is not access to AI. It is access to AI that is relevant to their context and deployable within their environment.

The partnership builds on Bahrain's growing position as a regional fintech hub, recognized for its agile regulatory framework and pioneering initiatives in open banking, digital assets, and cloud adoption. BFB, which has supported over 160 startups and teams since its launch in 2018 and has a partner network spanning banking, insurance, investment, and technology, provides the institutional bridge between global technology and local deployment.

The agreement marks another step in Dyna.Ai's broader push to bring results-driven AI to the Middle East, working alongside partners who understand their local markets. Globally, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and enterprises across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, with solutions validated in regulated environments from Hong Kong's GenAI Sandbox programs to live deployments with leading banks and fintechs.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. Dyna.Ai's Results-as-a-Service approach prioritizes measurable revenue outcomes, combining domain-specific expertise, AI agent builders, task-ready AI agents, and fully operational agentic applications. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.dyna.ai.

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