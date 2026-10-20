After more than ten years in passenger transport, the Black Forest family business strengthens its presence in Stuttgart for executives, delegations and international guests

Stuttgart, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Chauffeur & Limousinenservice Gondal, a family-run chauffeur and limousine service from Baden-Württemberg, has opened a new customer office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart Airport. Brothers Sharjeel and Hashir Gondal have been in passenger transport since 2015 and today drive business travellers, diplomats and international guests across southern Germany. With the new office, they are moving closer to the clients who arrive in the Stuttgart region every day.

Chauffeur & Limousinenservice Gondal - private chauffeur service at Stuttgart Airport

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A family business with high standards

The company's roots and headquarters are in the Black Forest region, about an hour from Stuttgart. Over more than ten years the Gondal family has built up its transport business step by step and today operates more than 20 vehicles. One idea has stayed the same from the start: the guest should arrive relaxed, on time and without having to worry about anything.

"For many of our guests, the ride with us is their first impression of the region," says Hashir Gondal, co-owner of the company. "Whether it's an executive landing for a board meeting or a family visiting Germany for the first time, that impression has to be right."

Closer to the client

The new customer office near the airport gives clients a direct point of contact in Stuttgart. From here the team coordinates airport transfers to and from Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich, as well as chauffeur services throughout the region.

"Being close to the airport makes a real difference," Gondal explains. "We follow every flight in real time, and our chauffeur is waiting in the arrivals hall when the guest comes out."

Discretion as a principle

The company's clients have included consulates, official delegations, companies, artists and media professionals. Many of them value one thing above all: confidentiality. The chauffeurs hold the required passenger transport licence and are trained to be calm and attentive and to stay in the background.

Security awareness is part of the company's DNA. Hashir Gondal himself holds a qualification under Section 34a of the German Trade Regulation Act (GewO), the legal standard for professionals in the security sector. "When you drive diplomats or public figures, you have to think one step ahead," he says. "A good chauffeur is noticed for the right reasons. He's there when you need him, and invisible when you don't."

More than a transfer

Guests travel in Mercedes-Benz business sedans and vans. Bookings range from a single airport transfer to hourly and full-day hire, roadshows, corporate events and weddings. Longer journeys into neighbouring countries are possible on request.

International visitors often book day trips to Heidelberg, Hohenzollern Castle, Baden-Baden or the Black Forest. "We know the region well," says Gondal. "Sometimes the best part of the day is a good tip on where to stop for lunch."

The chauffeurs speak German and English. Prices are agreed in advance, and waiting time at the airport is included. Travel agencies, DMCs and hotel concierges can book through a dedicated partner program.

Looking ahead

For the Gondal brothers, the office near Stuttgart Airport is the next step, not the last. "We've grown step by step," says Hashir Gondal. "Our goal is to keep that personal, family-run quality as we grow."

About Chauffeur & Limousinenservice Gondal

Chauffeur & Limousinenservice Gondal is a family-run chauffeur and limousine service with its headquarters in the Black Forest region and a customer office near Stuttgart Airport. Since 2015, the company has provided airport transfers, hourly and full-day chauffeur service, corporate, diplomatic and event transport, and private tours throughout southern Germany. More information at stuttgart-chauffeur.de.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319682