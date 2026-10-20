HONOR X9e Pro Raises the Bar, Challenging Competitors to Keep Up

DUBAI, UAE , Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When choosing a smartphone, people often have to decide what matters most to them. A bigger battery, a better camera, a brighter screen or a phone that can handle the occasional drop. It is not always easy to find everything they want in one device.

The HONOR X9e Pro aims to change that. With an industry's largest 11,000mAh battery, an industry-leading brightness display, a 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera and protection designed for challenging conditions, it brings together features that people usually look for separately. More importantly, it does so without turning the phone into a bulky, rugged device.

Built for Life Beyond the Perfect Conditions

Most people do not spend their day worrying about dropping their phones, getting caught in the rain or taking them near the water. But these things happen, and they can quickly turn an ordinary day into an expensive inconvenience.

The HONOR X9e Pro is designed to offer greater peace of mind. Its reinforced construction supports drop resistance from heights of up to 3 metres, and the device has earned the SGS Premium Performance 5-Star Certification for Drop Resistance in Harsh Scenarios.

Water protection takes things further. With IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, the phone is designed to withstand dust, water immersion and high-pressure water jets. HONOR laboratory data also indicates that it can withstand submersion at depths of up to 10 metres. With underwater shooting and intelligent colour correction, users can capture moments beneath the surface rather than leaving their phones behind.

The phone is also designed to withstand hot-water splashes at temperatures of up to 85°C under specified conditions. Together, these features make durability about more than surviving an accidental drop.

A Battery That Keeps Up With You

Few things are more frustrating than watching your battery percentage fall when you still have hours ahead of you. Whether it is a long workday, a road trip or a weekend spent taking photos and videos, having to search for a charger can interrupt the experience.

The HONOR X9e Pro tackles this with an industry's largest 11,000mAh battery, offering approximately 33% more capacity than the previous X Series benchmark of 8,300mAh.

Despite the large battery, the phone measures approximately 8.08mm thick and weighs around 203g. Its battery is designed for endurance at temperatures of up to 50°C under specified conditions, while its 6 years battery durability design focuses on maintaining usability over the longer term.

When charging is needed, 80W HONOR SuperCharge helps users get back to their day sooner. The 27W wired reverse-charging capability also allows the phone to share power with compatible devices.

A Brighter Screen and More Ways to Capture the Moment

A phone is something people look at hundreds of times a day, so the display matters just as much as what is happening inside the device.

The HONOR X9e Pro features an industry highest brightness display with 10,000 nits, a 6.8-inch 1.5K screen and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. From checking messages outdoors to watching videos or browsing photos, the screen is designed to deliver clear visuals and smooth interactions across different situations.

The camera brings another dimension to the experience. Its industry-leading 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera is supported by CIPA 6.0-level stabilization, helping reduce the effects of hand movement when capturing photos on the go.

AI That Makes Everyday Experiences Smarter

With more than 27 AI features across different scenarios, the HONOR X9e Pro brings AI into everyday interactions, creativity and productivity. AI FreeGrip intelligently recognizes whether the phone is held in the left or right hand and automatically positions the capsule on the active side, making it easier to answer calls with one hand.

AI Image to Video 2.0 transforms still images into short video clips, bringing memorable moments to life, while Google Gemini helps users explore ideas, ask questions and handle everyday tasks. Together, these capabilities make AI more practical, offering new ways to interact, create and get things done.

Raising Expectations, Not Just Specifications

What makes the HONOR X9e Pro stand out is not simply its battery size, camera resolution or drop resistance in isolation. It is how these features come together in one device.

For consumers, that means less need to choose between lasting power, creative possibilities, display quality and durability. For competitors, it raises a bigger question: when a smartphone can bring all these capabilities together, is offering just one standout feature enough?

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