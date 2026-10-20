Saab launches Allied Mission System for operations in space

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab introduces the Allied Mission System (AMS), a cloud-based software platform that enables the user to monitor, understand and respond to activity in space. Combining space domain awareness, mission management and command-and-control capabilities in a single, open architecture system, AMS brings data from multiple sensors and sources together to support faster, more informed decisions.

Designed for continuous development, the AMS fuses data from integrated sensors and third-party assets, performs automated analysis to deliver insights and decision support, and ultimately provides command and control capabilities, enabling operators to coordinate assets, task systems and manage missions. The system enables future integration with broader multi-domain operations ecosystems.

The system's modular architecture allows data services, mission services and applications to evolve independently - enabling rapid integration of emerging technologies to counter evolving threats.

Designed and built in Australia for deployment globally, the AMS will be provided as Software as a Service (SaaS), with a focus on enabling customers to tailor and expand capabilities to meet operational requirements.

"Almost everything we do relies on space in some way and we have designed our new AMS platform to give the user the capability to act in this highly congested and contested domain. This innovative and purpose driven technology leverages Saab's experience delivering trusted multi-domain command and control systems and exemplifies our commitment to ongoing sovereign capability development," says Andy Keough, Managing Director of Saab Australia.

"South Australia is the home of the nation's space industry and Saab's AMS demonstrates the advanced technologies being developed right here in SA. As space becomes an increasingly important domain for national security, South Australian based companies like Saab are helping develop the sovereign capabilities Australia needs while creating high-skilled jobs and strengthening our defence industry," says Chris Picton MP, South Australian Minister for Defence and Space Industries.

By combining data, analysis and mission management in a single open architecture platform, the AMS provides customers with the flexibility to adapt and respond to evolving operational challenges in the space domain.

Saab is a leading provider of surveillance and command and control solutions for armed forces across the world in the sea, land and air domains.

Contact

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4412135/4327185.pdf Saab launches Allied Mission System for operations in space https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-launches-allied-mission-system-for-operations-in-space,c3573721 Saab launches Allied Mission System for operations in space https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-announces-allied-mission-system-for-operations-in-space-at-a-launch-event-in-adelaide-south-aus,c3573722 Saab announces Allied Mission System for operations in space at a launch event in Adelaide South Australia https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-allied-mission-system-launch-event,c3573723 Saab Allied Mission System launch event

SOURCE Saab