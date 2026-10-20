Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: AI in Telecommunication Market Outlook: Set to Reach USD 29.17 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising 5G and AI Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

AI in Telecommunication Market Outlook: Set to Reach USD 29.17 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising 5G and AI Adoption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the AI in telecommunication market is projected to grow from USD 5.78 billion in 2026 to USD 29.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 38.23% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market continues to witness rapid expansion as telecom operators increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to optimize network operations, enhance customer experience, strengthen fraud detection, and automate service management. Growing investments in 5G infrastructure, cloud-native telecom networks, predictive analytics, and Generative AI applications are expected to accelerate AI In Telecommunication Market growth and drive innovation across the global telecommunications sector over the forecast period.

AI in Telecommunication Market Key Growth Factors

AI-Powered Network Automation Improves Operational Efficiency

Telecommunication providers are increasingly deploying AI solutions to automate network planning, traffic management, fault detection, and predictive maintenance. AI-driven network automation enables operators to reduce downtime, optimize bandwidth utilization, and improve service reliability while lowering operational costs.

Generative AI Enhances Customer Experience

The adoption of Generative AI-powered virtual assistants and intelligent customer support platforms is transforming customer engagement across telecom operators. AI-driven chatbots, personalized recommendations, and automated issue resolution are improving response times while reducing customer support expenses.

5G Expansion Accelerates AI Deployment

The rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure continues to create new opportunities for AI-enabled network management. Telecom companies are leveraging machine learning algorithms for network slicing, spectrum optimization, and real-time performance monitoring to support increasingly complex communication networks.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "As telecommunications networks become increasingly intelligent and data-driven, dependable market intelligence requires transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research methodology to provide decision-makers with reliable insights into technology adoption, competitive dynamics, and long-term opportunities in the AI in Telecommunication market."

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/ai-in-telecommunication-market?utm_source=prnewswire

AI in Telecommunications Market: Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region for the AI in telecommunication market, driven by 5G expansion, data center investments, and increasing adoption of AI-powered network operations. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are advancing telecom infrastructure through network modernization, AI-enabled maintenance, edge computing, and cloud development. These initiatives are strengthening the region's role in supporting next-generation connectivity and preparing networks for future 6G applications.

North America maintains a strong position in the AI in telecommunication market, supported by established cloud ecosystems, advanced network infrastructure, and investments from leading telecom operators. The United States drives regional adoption through AI model development, network automation, and collaboration between technology providers and telecom companies. Canada and Mexico are also advancing through 5G expansion and intelligent network management initiatives.

Europe is advancing AI adoption through telecom operator initiatives focused on network optimization, automation, and operational efficiency. In the Middle East, investments in 5G infrastructure and digital transformation are supporting demand for AI-driven telecommunications solutions. South America is progressing through network modernization and 5G expansion, particularly in Brazil, while Africa presents longer-term opportunities as operators in countries such as South Africa and Nigeria expand connectivity and develop more advanced telecommunications infrastructure.

Explore AI in Telecommunications Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions Software Tools Platforms

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Hybrid / Edge

By Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Reinforcement Learning

By Application

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Network Optimization

Predictive Maintenance / Self-Diagnostics

Virtual Assistance / Chatbots

Fraud Management and Revenue Assurance

Others

By Operator Type

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

Fixed / Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) / Satellite Operators

Over-the-Top (OTT) Service Providers

By Geography

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

United States, Canada, Mexico South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East: GCC, Turkey, Israel, Rest of Middle East

GCC, Turkey, Israel, Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of Africa

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/ai-in-telecommunication-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence

Telecom Generative AI Applications Market -

The telecom generative AI applications market is projected to grow from USD 0.84 billion in 2026 to USD 3.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 33.38% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of generative AI for customer support automation, network optimization, predictive analytics, intelligent virtual assistants, and operational efficiency across telecom service providers.

Telecom Edge Infrastructure Market

The telecom edge infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 7.83 billion in 2026 to USD 17.52 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 17.48% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growth is fueled by expanding 5G deployments, increasing edge computing adoption, rising demand for low-latency applications, and the growing use of AI-enabled telecom services.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/telecom-edge-infrastructure-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Hybrid Terrestrial-Satellite Telecom Networks Market

The hybrid terrestrial-satellite telecom networks market is projected to grow from USD 13.20 billion in 2026 to USD 33.45 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.44% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market is driven by rising demand for seamless connectivity, expansion of satellite communication networks, remote area coverage, and the integration of terrestrial and satellite technologies for resilient telecommunications infrastructure.

About Mordor Intelligence:

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