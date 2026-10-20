

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as a recovery in artificial intelligence shares faltered and Brent crude prices topped $110 a barrel due to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.



Widespread protests and unrest in countries like France and Italy driven by rising fuel costs, reduced public services and housing issues also prompted investors to adopt a more cautious stance.



The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.6 percent to 635.59 after falling 0.8 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX fell 0.9 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dropped around 0.6 percent



French advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe edged up slightly after saying it had reached a deal with the Federal Trade Commission to address the concerns over its proposed acquisition of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.



Cloud operator OVH Groupe soared nearly 9 percent after its annual results showed both improved profitability and accelerating growth.



Nokia tumbled 3.6 percent. The Finnish telecom and network technology company announced an agreement with SoftBank Corp. to conduct a commercial AI-RAN field trial in Japan in 2027.



Swedish telecom firm Tele2 AB rose 1.4 percent after Q3 revenue came in slightly above expectations.



Swedish-Swiss technology company ABB plunged 5 percent after third-quarter earnings dropped from last year.



British distribution and services group Bunzl fell 2.8 percent despite posting a rise in Q3 revenue and maintaining its annual forecast.



Miner BHP tumbled 3.5 percent after reporting a steep fall in copper production in the first quarter.



Barco plunged 14 percent. The Belgium-based visualization technology group reported weak Q3 results and said it expects fiscal 2026 sales to come in slightly below last year.



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