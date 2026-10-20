CruxOCM Joins the Pipeline Open Data Standard Association

Industrial autonomy software provider joins the pipeline industry's data standards community to help shorten automation deployment timelines

HOUSTON, TX AND CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / CruxOCM, an industrial autonomy software company serving midstream pipeline operators, today announced that it has joined the Pipeline Open Data Standard (PODS) Association, the pipeline industry's organization for open pipeline data standards.

Membership gives CruxOCM a direct role in the community that develops and maintains the PODS data model, which pipeline operators use to organize and manage pipeline asset data. CruxOCM will contribute the perspective of a company that depends on that data to automate real-time pipeline control.

The decision follows CruxOCM's own experience in the field. While preparing a deployment on a West Texas pipeline, CruxOCM's engineering team found that inconsistent elevation records required extensive manual verification before the project could move forward. Standardized, PODS-aligned data would have removed much of that work.

"Every control action our software takes depends on an accurate picture of the pipeline itself," said Vicki Knott, CEO and Co-Founder of CruxOCM. "When elevation and attribute data is consistent and standardized, we can build that picture faster and with more confidence. Joining PODS lets us help shape the standards our industry relies on, and it helps our customers get to production sooner."

Why Pipeline Data Standards Matter for Automation

CruxOCM's pipeBOT automates liquid pipeline operations in a closed loop. It executes control actions through the operator's existing SCADA system, measures how the pipeline responds and adjusts in seconds. Operators keep full oversight and can override the system at any time.

That control depends on an accurate hydraulic model of the pipeline, including its elevation profile, which shapes how pressure behaves along the line. When elevation or attribute data is incomplete or inconsistent, the additional model validations are required.

For operators whose pipeline data follows the PODS data model, CruxOCM can work from structured, pre-validated attribute data. That reduces manual verification and shortens the path from deployment to production.

About CruxOCM

CruxOCM builds industrial autonomy software for midstream pipeline operators. Its control applications, including pipeBOT, run closed-loop automation on top of existing SCADA systems, increasing throughput by 2-7% while reducing operating costs and standardizing operations, with operators in full control. CruxOCM is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at cruxocm.com

About the PODS Association

The Pipeline Open Data Standard (PODS) Association is the industry standard and community for efficient pipeline data management. Since 1998, the PODS Data Model has helped increase the safety and integrity of pipelines worldwide by providing an enterprise database architecture that is comprehensive, open, vendor-neutral, highly scalable and proven. Learn more at pods.org

Contact:

Adam Marsden (CRO)

adam@cruxocm.com

SOURCE: CruxOCM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cruxocm-joins-the-pipeline-open-data-standard-pods-association-1236345