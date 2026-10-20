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ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 12:02 Uhr
121 Leser
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enBio Corp: HHSC Kaua'i Region Welcomes enBio as Biomedical Equipment Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / The Hawai?i Health Systems Corporation (HHSC) Kaua?i Region is pleased to begin a new partnership with enBio Corp, effective November 1, 2026, to support biomedical equipment management and services across Kaua?i Veterans Memorial Hospital, Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, and HHSC Kaua?i Region Clinics.

"Our medical equipment is an essential part of the care we provide to our community," said Lance Segawa, Regional Chief Executive Officer, HHSC Kaua?i Region. "We're pleased to partner with enBio to help ensure the equipment our healthcare teams rely on is safe, reliable, and ready when needed."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting our healthcare teams and the people of Kaua?i. HHSC Kaua?i Region looks forward to working closely with enBio and building a strong, long-term partnership focused on service, collaboration, and exceptional care for our community.

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp delivers Healthcare Technology Management services, biomedical engineering, medical equipment planning, hospital bed and gurney management, healthcare staffing to hospitals nationwide, and CMS and Joint Commission compliance services. The company is committed to transparency, operational excellence, and value-optimized service, with a mission of "Solving Healthcare Equipment Challenges, Every Day."

For more information, please visit www.enBio.com | (818) 953-9976

SOURCE: enBio Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hhsc-kauai-region-welcomes-enbio-as-biomedical-equipment-partner-1237841

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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