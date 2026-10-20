Custom Health's existing commercial program with BKC Pain Specialists & Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Ohio is demonstrating early results through the integration of in-home medication technology, pharmacy services and pharmacist-led clinical support for patients managing complex chronic pain.

The program provides continuous visibility into patients' medication use and experiences between physician visits, enabling personalized patient engagement, pharmacist-led clinical support and more coordinated care.

Early program results are supporting plans to expand connected medication management across BKC's broader patient population, demonstrating the potential to scale Custom Health's integrated model within existing specialty care relationships.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Custom Health Holdings Inc. (TSX: CHLT) ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home, today highlighted early results from its ongoing commercial program with BKC Pain Specialists & Regenerative Medicine Clinic ("BKC") in Ohio, demonstrating the application of its integrated medication management model, which connects pharmacy services, in-home medication technology and pharmacist-led clinical support for patients managing chronic pain.

Through the program, Custom Health provides participating BKC patients with prescription fulfillment and pharmacy services through its Ohio operations, connected in-home medication management technology, and ongoing pharmacist-led clinical support. The Company's spencer technology captures medication-taking activity and facilitates personalized patient engagement, while AdhereNet connects these insights with its clinical team to support medication management and coordination with BKC's treating physicians.

Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, commented, "Healthcare has historically operated in disconnected environments. The physician manages the treatment plan, the pharmacy dispenses medication, and the patient is left to navigate much of the journey between visits. Our work with BKC demonstrates a different approach. By connecting physicians, pharmacists and patients through AdhereNet, we are creating continuous visibility into medication use and the opportunity to act earlier when patients need attention. We believe medication management should be an integral part of clinical care rather than a separate activity."

Moving from Episodic Care to Continuous, Connected Care

Chronic pain management is complex, with participants in the BKC program taking an average of 6.6 medications. Traditional care often provides physicians with limited insight into medication adherence, treatment responses and patients' daily functioning between visits.

Early program data from an initial patient population demonstrates the depth of medication management and patient engagement enabled by the model. Based on internal Company data for the period from April 1, 2026, to present, patients achieved approximately 94% medication adherence, with more than 7,400 patient survey responses captured through the Company's connected platform.

The Custom Health-BKC program seeks to address these gaps by connecting in-home medication technology with pharmacy services and pharmacist-led clinical support. Through AdhereNet, medication-taking activity and patient-reported information are made available to Custom Health's clinical team, helping pharmacists identify potential concerns, engage patients and coordinate follow-up with BKC's physicians.

Bringing the Physician, Pharmacist and Patient Together

Rather than relying on standardized surveys, Custom Health's pharmacist-led team uses medication-taking activity and patient responses to personalize follow-up questions about pain, daily functioning and potential medication-related concerns. These insights help pharmacists identify adherence issues, review potential risks and coordinate follow-up with BKC's treating physicians, supporting more informed treatment decisions. All prescribing and treatment decisions remain with BKC's authorized clinicians.

Dr. Adil Katabay, Founder and Medical Director of BKC Pain Specialists & Regenerative Medicine Clinic, commented, "Managing chronic pain requires understanding what patients experience beyond their appointments. Greater visibility into medication use, pain levels and daily functioning helps us identify concerns earlier and make more informed treatment decisions. Our collaboration with Custom Health connects these insights with pharmacist-led support, allowing us to deliver more personalized and coordinated care. Based on the encouraging initial results, we look forward to expanding the program across our broader patient population."

A Scalable Model for Specialty Pain Management

The collaboration demonstrates Custom Health's ability to integrate pharmacy infrastructure, connected medication technology and pharmacist-led clinical support into existing specialty care workflows. Encouraging early results are supporting plans to expand the program across BKC's broader patient population, while demonstrating the potential to replicate this model across additional pain management practices and other specialty providers in the U.S.

Custom Health intends to continue expanding the program with BKC, building on encouraging early results and evaluating its impact on medication adherence, patient engagement, clinical workflows and patient outcomes.

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Holdings Inc.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home. The Company connects in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's medication use and support timely clinical action. Powered by its proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, medication-use insights, and pharmacist-led care to enable earlier intervention and better medication management at home. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

About BKC Pain Specialists & Regenerative Medicine Clinic

BKC is an Ohio-based specialty medical practice providing pain management and regenerative medicine services, with an individualized approach to helping patients manage chronic pain, improve function and enhance quality of life. For more information, visit www.bkcpainandregenerative.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Custom Health. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "look forward to" or similar expressions and includes, without limitation, information regarding: the collaboration between Custom Health and BKC and the anticipated benefits thereof; the planned expansion of the program across BKC's broader patient population; the evaluation of the program's impact on medication adherence, patient engagement, clinical workflows and patient outcomes; the deployment and use of the Company's technologies, including the AdhereNet platform and the spencer technology; the scalability of the Company's integrated model and the potential to replicate it across additional pain management practices and other specialty providers in the U.S.; and future business plans.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Custom Health's management estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Custom Health believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are, without limitation, the following: the collaboration with BKC not achieving its intended clinical, operational or commercial objectives; risks associated with business relationships and partnerships, including reliance on third-party healthcare providers; risks related to the dispensing and monitoring of controlled substances, including opioids; risks related to the collection, use and protection of personal health information; results from business operations not matching management expectations; risks related to operating in a regulated environment; competition; risks associated with being a newly listed issuer including diversion of management time and attention and additional costs associated with being a public company; risks related to the Company's indebtedness; risks relating to the Company's ability to access capital on acceptable terms or at all; supply chain risks; operations in multiple markets; exchange rate fluctuations; valuation of intangible assets; risks relating to litigation and administrative proceedings including tax disputes, intellectual property disputes and other potential proceedings; interests of significant shareholders; health and safety risks including with respect to the outbreak of infectious diseases or viruses; reliance on key personnel; ability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel; internal controls; counterparty and concentration risks; the ability of Custom Health to meet its obligations under its material agreements; business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 as well as the Company's other public disclosure documents, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Custom Health and market conditions. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain material assumptions, including, without limitation: that BKC will continue its collaboration with Custom Health and proceed with the planned expansion of the program; that early program results, including medication adherence and patient engagement levels, will be maintained as the program expands to a broader patient population; that patients and physicians will continue to adopt and use the Company's technologies and services; that the Company will be able to enter into similar arrangements with additional specialty providers on acceptable terms; that the Company will maintain the licenses, permits and regulatory approvals required to operate its pharmacy and clinical services, including the dispensing of controlled substances; that the Company will have access to sufficient capital and personnel to support expansion; and that there will be no material adverse changes in applicable laws, reimbursement or general economic and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Custom Health has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Custom Health does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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