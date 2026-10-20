Highlights:

Fully Funded 40,000-Metre Drill Program: Across McGarry, Omega and Kirkland West, with drilling at McGarry expected to begin in November 2026.

McGarry: 20,000 Metres Targeting Two Gold Corridors: Test the connection between Barber-Larder and McGarry along the Cadillac Break, while following up on gold mineralization along the underexplored Armistice Fault.

Omega: Updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") expected in December 2026, followed by 12,000 metres of infill and depth-extension drilling. Sampling of previously unassayed mineralized core offers additional resource growth potential.

Kirkland West: 8,000 Metres Targeting New Discoveries: Test shallow extensions of high-grade mineralization around the historic Baldwin Mine and deeper targets with potential for a South Mine Complex-style setting. Stardust considers Kirkland West its strongest new discovery potential in the district.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (TSXV: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its exploration plan through December 2027. Following its October 2026 financing, Stardust is fully funded for a 40,000-metre drilling program designed to expand gold resources at McGarry and Omega and pursue a new discovery at Kirkland West (Figure1). Drilling is targeted to begin at McGarry in November.

The program follows a summer spent on field work, compiling historical records, refining geological models and completing LiDAR surveys.

"We spent the year to date doing the work needed to prepare these larger programs, and we now have the capital to move it forward. We see clear opportunities to grow resources at McGarry and Omega and pursue a new discovery at Kirkland West. Our focus now is getting the drills turning, following up the strongest results and delivering steady progress for shareholders," said Janet Meiklejohn of Stardust.

Figure 1: Stardust The Three Assets Across a World-Class District

Figure 2: McGarry Project Geology, Structures and Exploration Targets

McGarry: 20,000 Metres on Two Gold Corridors

McGarry is a past-producing high-grade mine on the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, on strike with the historic Kerr-Addison mine. The planned program will advance two mineralized corridors: the Cadillac Break, testing the connection between Barber-Larder and McGarry, and the Armistice Fault, where historical and modern drilling provide a basis for follow-up exploration (Figure 2).

Cadillac Break - Connecting Barber-Larder and McGarry

Gold mineralization is established in the historic Barber-Larder's open pit and workings and at depth within McGarry, but much of the intervening ground remains largely undrilled. The objective is to determine whether these areas connect as part of a larger mineralized corridor extending from near surface toward approximately 750 metres depth, providing the foundation for a substantial gold resource.

Existing infrastructure adds significant exploration and development optionality and value. McGarry's shaft, hoist, headframe and underground development include a drift extending about 800 meters toward Barber-Larder at approximately the 2250ft level (750-metre depth). This development provides valuable geological context as Stardust works to establish the connection between shallow and deeper mineralization.

Armistice Fault -Following up an Underexplored Gold Corridor

The Armistice Fault represents a second corridor, with multiple known gold occurrences and limited modern exploration. Stardust interprets movement along the fault as potentially having displaced or preserved favourable host rocks and mineralized systems, creating targets both near surface and at depth. Historic drilling, geological modelling and the completed ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey will guide follow-up drilling along this underexplored structure.

Metallurgical and density testing of the McGarry tailings are also underway. Additional winter drilling is planned in areas that were underwater and inaccessible during the summer.

McGarry Infrastructure - Detailed Engineering

Stardust has initiated detailed engineering studies on the McGarry shaft and the existing McGarry tailings storage facility. The work program will include a shaft condition assessment and dewatering plan, and a geotechnical and capacity evaluation of the tailings facility, including options to raise the existing embankment. The studies will help quantify the infrastructure's potential to support underground exploration and future development, whether as a standalone Stardust operation or as part of a broader district development. They will also assess opportunities to reduce future capital requirements and development timelines.

Omega: Two Paths to Resource Growth

Omega is a near-surface gold deposit on the Cadillac Break with a historical resource estimate of 219,800 ounces of gold in the Indicated categories at 1.39 g/t Au and 365,400 ounces in the Inferred category at 2.43 g/t Au1. An updated MRE is expected in December 2026, providing the foundation for a program designed to build on the existing deposit through historical core sampling and new drilling.

Previous operators selectively sampled higher grade intervals, such that portions of the core were never cut or assayed despite the logging of visibly favourable, potentially gold bearing lithologies. The Company is initiating a program to sample historical drill core currently stored at the Omega site. With the original drilling costs already incurred, sampling this core provides a highly cost-effective opportunity to generate new assay data and enhance the Omega geological database and model, at a fraction of the cost of drilling equivalent new metres. Subject to assay results and independent resource evaluation, this work could help define more complete mineralized widths and have a positive impact on a future mineral resource estimate.

Approximately 12,000 metres of drilling are planned, beginning in Q1 2027, with two objectives: infill within the pit envelope to improve resource confidence and convert Inferred ounces to Indicated, and step-outs down-plunge to test the potential for an underground resource. The lower corridor is sparsely drilled and open at depth.

The Company's aim is to grow Omega beyond one million ounces by building on the existing deposit and testing its deeper potential. This is a corporate growth objective, not an established mineral resource.

Kirkland West: Advancing Shallow and Deep Discovery Opportunities

Stardust views Kirkland West as a strong opportunity for a new gold discovery in the Kirkland Lake district. Building on the geological interpretation outlined in the Company's recent technical release, the planned 8,000-metre program will evaluate shallow mineralization around the historical Baldwin Mine and deeper targets west of the Amikougami Fault. Drilling at Baldwin, expected to commence in spring 2027, will test extensions beyond those workings and assess the potential to define a shallow resource.

The deeper program will test Stardust's interpretation of a potential South Mine Complex-style setting. Previous high-grade drill results support further exploration2, while geophysical surveys and additional geological modelling will refine target locations ahead of drilling expected in fall 2027.

With funding in place, the Company can systematically evaluate both opportunities with the objective of defining near-surface mineralization while testing the potential for a significant new gold discovery at depth.

Milestone Outlook

November 2026: McGarry drill mobilization.

December 2026: updated Omega MRE expected.

Winter 2026-2027: McGarry corridor drilling and initial results; Omega drilling begins; Kirkland West surveys and modelling advance.

Spring/Summer 2027: Baldwin drilling; continued drilling along McGarry's Cadillac Break and Armistice corridors; Omega infill and depth-extension drilling.

Summer/Fall 2027: Deeper Kirkland West drilling; further McGarry drilling and assessment of the scope for an updated resource; results across the portfolio guide subsequent programs.

Drilling allocations and sequencing will respond to results as the program advances. Timing reflects management's current expectations.

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world-class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick and Cadillac Mines. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, both of which are updating their historical mineral resource estimates, in addition to its Kirkland West and Goldie projects. McGarry also contains the largest historic tailings complex in the Kirkland Lake region.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Mynyr Hoxha, P.Geo, VP Exploration at Stardust Metal Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Stardust, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous quality assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the scope, funding, timing and objectives of the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs at McGarry, Omega and Kirkland West; the timing of the updated Omega mineral resource estimate; the potential to expand or upgrade mineral resources, identify extensions of mineralization and make new discoveries; the potential benefits of sampling historical core; the Company's geological interpretations and exploration targets; and the scope and anticipated benefits of infrastructure studies, including potential reductions in future capital requirements and development timelines Words such as "plan", "expect", "intend", "interpret", "potential", "target", "may", "will", "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the risk that the Company's geological interpretations prove incorrect or that mineralized structures do not continue onto the Project as interpreted; risks inherent in mineral exploration; the risk that permits are not obtained on anticipated timelines or at all; geological uncertainties; adverse economic, market and gold-price developments; cost increases and labour shortages; availability of financing; work-site accidents; government and community support; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company believes its expectations are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct, and forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Additional risk factors are contained in Stardust's filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1The historical estimate for the Omega Property reflects a mineral resource estimate prepared by AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) which has an effective date of May 10, 2013. The historical estimate is contained in a technical report titled "Omega Property, McVittie Township, Ontario, Canada Technical Report for Mistango River Resources Inc." dated July 10, 2013, and is available under the Stardust profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A Qualified Person ("QP") has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources.

2For further information regarding these previously disclosed drill results, including data validation, sampling procedures, and quality assurance and quality control measures, refer to the Company's news release dated March 14, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319912