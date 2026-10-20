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WKN: A3DRY7 | ISIN: SE0017831795 | Ticker-Symbol: FN1
Frankfurt
20.10.26 | 08:04
5,410 Euro
+1,31 % +0,070
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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NORION BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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NORION BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
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5,3905,62012:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 11:50 Uhr
107 Leser
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Norion Bank AB: Communication from Norion Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting

Norion Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 20 October 2026. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a reduction of the share capital by SEK 13,379,223.760391 through redemption of the 16,993,100 shares held in treasury by Norion Bank, which have been repurchased under the two share buyback programmes implemented during 2026. The purpose of the reduction is allocation to unrestricted equity.

In order to achieve a time-efficient procedure for the reduction without the need for permission from a court of general jurisdiction, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to increase the share capital by way of a bonus issue of SEK 13,379,223.760391 without issuing new shares, whereby the amount by which the share capital is to be increased shall be transferred to the share capital from Norion Bank's unrestricted equity.

The Extraordinary General Meeting's resolutions on the reduction of the share capital and the bonus issue are conditional upon the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority approving that the reduction of the share capital is carried out without court permission. Pursuant to the Swedish Banking Act (SFS 2004:297), the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority may grant such an approval since Norion Bank also carries out the bonus issue, which entail that neither Norion Bank's restricted equity nor its share capital is reduced.

For more information, please contact:
Martin Nossman, CEO
Phone: +46 70 330 26 75
E-mail: martin.nossman@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank
Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. Norion Bank also offers Wealth Management services. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.
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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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