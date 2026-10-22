Norion Bank AB: Interim report January-September 2026

Norion Bank AB publishes its interim report for the period January-September 2026 and intends to initiate an additional share buyback program of up to SEK 500 million.

THIRD QUARTER OF 2026 (COMPARED TO THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 56,933 million (49,051)

Total income amounted to SEK 1,042 million (919)

The C/I ratio amounted to 29.6% (30.0) and the adjusted C/I ratio 1) amounted to 28.9%

amounted to 28.9% The credit loss level amounted to 1.6% (1.7)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 512 million (434) and adjusted operating profit 1) amounted to SEK 520 million

amounted to SEK 520 million Net profit amounted to SEK 397 million (340) and adjusted net profit 1) amounted to SEK 404 million

amounted to SEK 404 million Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.18 (1.70) and adjusted earnings per share 1) amounted to SEK 2.22

amounted to SEK 2.22 Return on equity amounted to 16.4% (14.0) and adjusted return on equity 1) amounted to 16.7%

amounted to 16.7% Adjusted return on equity 1) , excluding excess capital 2) , amounted to 17.0% (15.4)

, excluding excess capital , amounted to 17.0% (15.4) The CET1 ratio amounted to 13.1% (16.1) and the total capital ratio amounted to 16.1% (18.1)

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026 (COMPARED TO JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2025)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 56,933 million (49,051)

Total income amounted to SEK 2,943 million (2,919)

The C/I ratio amounted to 35.7% (29.1) and the adjusted C/I ratio 3) amounted to 31.8%

amounted to 31.8% The credit loss level amounted to 1.7% (1.7)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,231 million (1,431) and adjusted operating profit 3) amounted to SEK 1,346 million

amounted to SEK 1,346 million Net profit amounted to SEK 931 million (1,121) and adjusted net profit 3) amounted to SEK 1,040 million

amounted to SEK 1,040 million Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.88 (5.52) and adjusted earnings per share 3) amounted to SEK 5.48

amounted to SEK 5.48 Return on equity amounted to 12.6% (16.0) and adjusted return on equity 3) amounted to 14.1%

amounted to 14.1% Adjusted return on equity 3) , excluding excess capital 2) , amounted to 15.2% (17.4)

, excluding excess capital , amounted to 15.2% (17.4) The CET1 ratio amounted to 13.1% (16.1) and the total capital ratio amounted to 16.1% (18.1)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Completed acquisition of Strand Kapitalförvaltning

On 17 August 2026, Norion Bank announced the completion of the acquisition of Strand Kapitalförvaltning. Together with the previously completed acquisition of Consensus Asset Management, the bank has established the business area Norion Wealth.

Sale of NPL portfolio

On 3 August 2026, Norion Bank announced an agreement to sell a portfolio of NPL loans to subsidiaries of Brocc Finance AB. The portfolio comprises non-performing loans with a gross value of approximately SEK 6.2 billion at the time the agreement was entered into. The transaction reduces risk, improves capital adequacy and enhances balance sheet efficiency.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Decision to reduce the number of shares and votes

During the period January-September 2026, Norion Bank repurchased approximately 17 million of its own shares for a total amount of approximately SEK 1 billion. The Board therefore resolved to propose a reduction of the share capital through cancellation of the repurchased shares. The purpose of the proposal is to reduce the number of own shares held by the bank to provide greater flexibility when establishing potential new share buyback programs. The proposal was adopted at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 October 2026. As of the date of publication of the quarterly report, the

number of shares and votes in Norion Bank amounted to 189,782,534.

Intention to initiate an additional share buyback program

In line with the dividend policy, to return potential surplus capital relative to the capital adequacy target to shareholders, the Board intends to initiate an additional share buyback program of up to SEK 500 million after the completion of the NPL sale 4).

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held in Swedish on 22 October 2026 at 10:00 CET, during which CEO Martin Nossman and CFO Peter Olsson will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The webcast is available via this link. Those wishing to participate in the conference call can register via this link. After registration, participants will receive a telephone number and conference ID to access the conference call. The presentation material will be in English and will be available in connection with the conference call at our website, where a recording of the presentation will also be available afterwards.

Adjusted for non-recurring transaction costs related to the acquisition of Strand Kapitalförvaltning. Excess capital calculated relative to the midpoint of the financial target to maintain capital buffers of 200-400 bps. Adjusted for non-recurring costs related to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's administrative fee and transaction costs related to the acquisitions of Consensus Asset Management and Strand Kapitalförvaltning. The intention is to commence the share buyback program once the NPL sale has been completed, the previously repurchased shares have been cancelled and the necessary approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been obtained.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Almgren, IR Manager

Phone: +46 76 946 45 13

E-mail: jessica.almgren@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. Norion Bank also offers Wealth Management services. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Norion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:30 CEST.