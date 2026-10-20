Grid operators across Germany are facing a growing number of connection requests for battery energy storage systems and rooftop solar installations. To manage the increasing workload, distribution system operators (DSOs), including Netze BW, are turning to digital solutions. The southern German grid operator has unveiled an automated assessment process for PV systems with capacities of up to 15 kW. The system can reduce processing times from an average of 12 days to around five minutes in areas where sufficient grid capacity is available. Netze BW launched the system in late July 2026, following ...

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