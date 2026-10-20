Xinhua Silk Road: Beijing financial forum highlights openness, cooperation and inclusiveness

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2026 opened on Monday, a crowd of high-profile guests gathered in Beijing to exchange views and build consensus on financial openness, cooperation and inclusiveness.

Under the theme "Building an Open, Collaborative and Inclusive Ecosystem for Global Financial Development", the yearly financial event organized by Beijing municipal government, Chinese financial authorities and Xinhua News Agency will last until October 22.

During the opening ceremony, Yin Li, Party chief of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, said that Beijing, as a bridge linking domestic and foreign financial markets, is willing to deepen financial exchanges and practical cooperation with all parties to jointly build an open financial market ecosystem.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), stressed the central bank's efforts in advancing the transformation and improvement of its monetary policy framework.

With a further enriched monetary policy toolkit and clearer market-based interest rate regulation mechanisms, the PBOC will continue to assess and improve the monetary policy framework and enhance the internationalization of the renminbi, Pan noted.

While adhering to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) will actively explore new space for financial opening-up to facilitate international economic and trade exchanges and the optimization of the global financial governance system, said Ding Xiangqun, head of the NFRA.

Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), noted that the CSRC will further enrich the functions of the capital market with coordinated investment and financing, improve market resilience and confidence, safeguard market safety and stability, deepen inclusive reforms, cultivate a regulated and healthy market ecosystem and orderly broaden high-level opening-up.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said that creating a favorable public opinion climate for financial reform and development is an important part of building a new ecosystem for financial development, adding that Xinhua stands ready to make an effort toward that end.

Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said that a batch of incremental measures will be rolled out to better support enterprises in engaging in international cooperation and competition.

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