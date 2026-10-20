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WKN: 675407 | ISIN: US5873761044 | Ticker-Symbol: MCS
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20.10.26 | 08:04
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51,5053,5013:17
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 11:05 Uhr
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Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Robust Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net interest income growth, loan portfolio expansion, strong local deposit generation, and continued strength in asset quality metrics and capital levels highlight the quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $24.1 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net income of $23.8 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Net income during the first nine months of 2026 totaled $72.7 million, or $4.21 per diluted share, compared with net income of $65.9 million, or $4.06 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2025. Excluding non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation and core and digital banking system conversion and the impacts of other one-time items (non-GAAP measurements), adjusted net income was $24.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, $24.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, $76.1 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2026, and $66.4 million, or $4.09 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025. Using these non-GAAP measures, adjusted earnings per diluted share increased $0.32, or 7.8 percent, in the first nine months of 2026 compared to the respective 2025 period.

"Our financial performance metrics remained strong during the third quarter of 2026," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The robust operating results were fueled by net interest income expansion, reflecting solid earning asset growth and a higher net interest margin, a significant increase in treasury management fees, strong local deposit growth, a relatively low level of provision expense stemming from ongoing strength in asset quality measures, and the maintenance of a sound regulatory capital profile. As evidenced by the growth in the loan and local deposit portfolios, our team members have continued to meet the needs of existing customers and secure new client relationships. At the same time, we have devoted significant efforts and resources on core and digital banking system conversion-related activities to ensure a smooth transition that is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2027, which we believe will provide for a superior experience and a more durable platform for us and our customers. The notable net growth in local deposits provided for a further reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio. We believe ample opportunities are available to us to expand our presence in Southeast Michigan, and as such, we have made meaningful investments in talented individuals to serve that area and gain market share."

Third quarter highlights include:

  • Return on average assets of 1.4 percent and return on average equity of 12.6 percent
  • Tangible book value per common share of $37.81 as of September 30, 2026, up nearly 4 percent on an annualized basis since December 31, 2025
  • Net revenue expansion of over 17 percent compared to the prior-year third quarter, including net interest income and noninterest income growth of approximately 17 percent and 18 percent, respectively
  • Improved net interest margin, primarily reflecting lower cost of funds, commercial loan growth, and ongoing upward repricing of matured fixed-rate loans and securities
  • Notable increase in treasury management fees of approximately 28 percent
  • Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline
  • Continued low level of nonperforming assets and nominal past due loans and loan charge-offs
  • Substantial reduction in loan-to-deposit ratio from approximately 96 percent as of September 30, 2025, to approximately 88 percent as of September 30, 2026, primarily reflecting solid local deposit generation and the onboarding of Eastern Michigan Bank's deposit portfolio
  • Noteworthy decreases in brokered deposits of $110 million during the first nine months of 2026, and $159 million during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, leaving a balance of only $20.1 million that is scheduled to mature in late 2026
  • Strong tangible and regulatory capital positions

Operating Results

Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $73.2 million during the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $10.8 million, or 17.3 percent, from $62.4 million during the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2026 was $60.9 million, up $8.9 million, or 17.1 percent, from $52.0 million during the respective 2025 period mainly due to growth in earning assets and a higher net interest margin. Eastern Michigan Bank's net interest income totaled $5.8 million during the third quarter of 2026. Noninterest income totaled $12.3 million during the current-year third quarter, up $1.9 million, or 18.4 percent, from $10.4 million during the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in treasury management fees, interest rate swap income, and mortgage banking income. Eastern Michigan Bank generated $0.5 million in noninterest income during the third quarter of 2026, mainly consisting of deposit service charges.

The net interest margin was 3.73 percent in the third quarter of 2026, up from 3.49 percent in the prior-year third quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.52 percent during the third quarter of 2026, a decrease from 5.74 percent during the respective 2025 period. The lower yield largely resulted from a reduced yield on loans, which more than offset an improved yield on securities resulting from the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and investment portfolio expansion activities, along with the positive impact stemming from the addition of Eastern Michigan Bank's securities portfolio. The yield on loans was 6.12 percent during the third quarter of 2026, down from 6.35 percent during the third quarter of 2025, mainly due to lower interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") reducing the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of September, October, and December of 2025, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 77 percent of average total commercial loans. The yield on securities equaled 3.43 percent during the third quarter of 2026, up from 2.90 percent during the prior-year third quarter. A change in earning asset mix, consisting of a decrease in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets and an increase in relatively lower-yielding securities as a percentage of earning assets and reflecting a strategic initiative to reduce the loan-to-deposit ratio and the onboarding of Eastern Michigan Bank's liquid balance sheet, and a lower yield on other interest-earning assets, reflecting the aforementioned decreased interest rate environment, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets during the third quarter of 2026.

During the third quarter of 2026, the cost of funds was 1.79 percent, down from 2.25 percent during the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment. An increase in low-cost deposit products as a percentage of total funding sources, mainly resulting from the addition of Eastern Michigan Bank's deposit base and successful client acquisition efforts, also contributed to the reduced cost of funds. Furthermore, the expansion of existing deposit relationships and a reduction in brokered deposits positively impacted the cost of funds during the third quarter of 2026. The latter reflects a strategy to refine the deposit base whereby the brokered deposit market will be accessed on a limited basis and reliance on other higher-priced deposit relationships will be lessened.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $0.7 million and $0.2 million during the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter primarily reflected increases in specific and qualitative factor allocations of $1.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively, along with allocations of $0.6 million necessitated by net loan growth. These factors were partially offset by decreases in the required reserve of $1.5 million and $0.7 million stemming from an increase in residential mortgage and consumer loan prepayment speeds and a decline in baseline loss allocations, respectively. The recording of net loan recoveries and ongoing strength in loan quality metrics during both periods positively impacted necessary provision levels.

Noninterest income totaled $12.3 million during the third quarter of 2026, up $1.9 million, or 18.4 percent, from $10.4 million during the prior-year third quarter. The increase primarily stemmed from growth in treasury management fees, interest rate swap income, and mortgage banking income. The rise in treasury management fees largely resulted from new commercial customer acquisitions and clients' expanded use of products and services. The growth in interest rate swap income, which can vary from period to period due to the timing of closing transactions, mainly reflected a higher volume of new swap transactions.

Noninterest expense totaled $43.6 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $34.8 million during the third quarter of 2025. Costs related to the core and digital banking system conversion aggregated $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2026, while costs associated with the acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation totaled $0.2 million and $0.6 million during the current-year third quarter and third quarter of 2025, respectively. Excluding these non-recurring costs, noninterest expense increased $8.8 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the prior-year third quarter. Eastern Michigan Bank's noninterest expense totaled $4.1 million during the third quarter of 2026, including salary and benefit costs of $1.7 million and core deposit intangible asset amortization of $0.9 million. The remaining increase in noninterest expense largely stemmed from higher salary and benefit costs, mainly reflecting increased bonus accruals, annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, and talent acquisitions to assist with the core and digital banking system conversion and expand deposit and loan market share in Southeast Michigan, along with cost inflation and a larger balance sheet.

Federal income tax expense was $4.9 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.7 million during the prior-year third quarter. The increase in federal income tax expense mainly resulted from a higher level of income before federal income tax and a lower level of net benefits from transferable energy tax credits. Mercantile's effective tax rate, which equaled 16.8 percent and 13.4 percent during the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively, has been positively impacted by tax benefits derived from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and low-income housing and historic tax credit investments.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "The notable increase in net interest income during the third quarter of 2026 resulted from robust earning asset growth and a higher net interest margin, primarily reflecting a lower cost of funds and the upward repricing of matured fixed-rate loans and securities. We are pleased with the significant increase in treasury management fees, reflecting customers' expanded use of products and services and our ongoing success in cultivating new client relationships. Meeting asset growth objectives in a cost-effective manner while remaining focused on providing customers with excellent service and market-leading products and services remain important strategic objectives. Excluding costs related to the core and digital banking system conversion and acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, overhead costs as a percentage of net revenue during the third quarter of 2026 increased slightly compared to the third quarter of 2025, in part reflecting investments in personnel to assist with the core and digital banking system conversion and expansion activities in Southeast Michigan."

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.16 billion as of September 30, 2026, up $328 million from December 31, 2025. Total loans increased $37.4 million, or an annualized 3.0 percent, during the third quarter of 2026, and $131 million, or an annualized 3.6 percent, during the first nine months of 2026, primarily reflecting commercial loan portfolio expansion of $20.4 million, or an annualized 2.0 percent, and $152 million, or an annualized 5.2 percent, during the respective periods. Commercial loans grew in both 2026 periods notwithstanding the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated $147 million during the third quarter of 2026, and $448 million during the first nine months of 2026. The payoffs and paydowns, reflecting sales of assets, secondary market refinancings, and customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit reductions, remained above the historical average of approximately $50 million per quarter during the third quarter of 2026. Payoffs and paydowns during 2025 were also well above historical levels, totaling approximately $363 million and averaging about $91 million per quarter. Commercial loan originations, consisting of loans to new customers and growth in existing credit relationships, stayed strong across all segments during the first nine months of 2026. Residential mortgage loans increased $13.2 million during the third quarter of 2026 and declined $27.1 million during the first nine months of 2026, while other consumer loans were up $3.8 million and $6.1 million during the respective periods.

During the first nine months of 2026, interest-earning deposits grew $151 million, and securities available for sale were down $4.2 million. The increase in interest-earning deposits primarily resulted from strong local deposit growth during the third quarter of 2026, while the reduction in securities available for sale mainly reflected an increase in the net unrealized loss on these securities stemming from the recent higher interest rate environment.

As of September 30, 2026, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $266 million and $43.9 million, respectively. The unused balance on construction loans remains relatively stable as new construction loan opportunities are identified and as construction loans shift to term real estate loans upon completion of the projects.

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2026, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.

Total deposits equaled $5.61 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $5.28 billion as of December 31, 2025. Local deposits grew $438 million, or an annualized 11.4 percent, during the first nine months of 2026, while brokered deposits decreased $110 million. The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite the customary level of seasonal noninterest-bearing deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, reflected successful customer acquisition efforts and net growth in various existing deposit relationships. The loan-to-deposit ratio equaled 88.3 percent as of September 30, 2026, down from 92.8 percent and 91.2 percent as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively, largely due to local deposit portfolio expansion. As of September 30, 2026, wholesale funds, consisting of Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis advances and brokered deposits, were $325 million, or approximately 5 percent of total funds, compared to $457 million, or approximately 8 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 26 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2026, compared to about 25 percent as of year-end 2025.

Mr. Reitsma noted, "The commercial loan portfolio grew during the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 despite elevated levels of payoffs and line of credit paydowns, reflecting ongoing strength in loan originations. Based on our current pipeline and continuing discussions with existing and prospective borrowers, we believe ample opportunities to book commercial loans will exist in upcoming periods. We are pleased with the noteworthy increase in local deposits during the third quarter of 2026 and related decline in our loan-to-deposit ratio and remain focused on funding loan originations and investment purchases through local deposit generation."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.8 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, as of September 30, 2026, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, and $9.8 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of September 30, 2025. The level of past due loans remains nominal. During the third quarter of 2026, loan charge-offs were less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our asset quality measures remained strong during the third quarter of 2026 as evidenced by ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs. We remain steadfast in our commitment to underwrite loans across all portfolio segments cautiously and in adherence with internal policy guidelines and identify any weakening commercial loan relationships or emerging sector-specific or systemic credit issues as early as possible to minimize the impact of such on our overall financial condition. Our commercial borrowers have generally continued to operate effectively during the extended and continuing period of uncertain macro-economic conditions, and our residential mortgage loan and consumer loan portfolios have also continued to perform well."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $744 million as of September 30, 2026, up $19.0 million from December 31, 2025. Positively impacting shareholders' equity during the first nine months of 2026 was net income of $72.7 million and activity related to the issuance and sale of common stock through various stock-based compensation programs and our dividend reinvestment plan totaling $4.1 million, which was partially offset by a $37.8 million after-tax decrease in the market value of our available for sale securities portfolio, generally reflecting the recent increase in market interest rates, and the payment of cash dividends totaling $20.1 million. Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank each maintained "well-capitalized" positions as of September 30, 2026, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.4 percent and 23.9 percent, respectively. As of September 30, 2026, Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank had approximately $200 million and $39 million, respectively, in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.

Mercantile reported 17,288,352 total shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our ongoing financial strength enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program and once again provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. We believe we are well positioned to effectively address any issues emerging from the extended period of unstable economic and operating conditions as a result of sustained strength in our operating results, asset quality metrics, capital levels, and commercial loan funding opportunities, along with the anticipated attainment of solid financial performance in future periods. Our firm commitment to meeting clients' needs has been successful in retaining existing and fostering new relationships, and we believe the continuation of this commitment will present us with abundant opportunities to originate loans and generate local deposits in upcoming periods. Due to the outstanding efforts of our team members, we are making steady progress regarding the core and digital banking system conversion and expect it to be completed in the first quarter of 2027 as originally planned."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2026 conference call on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank. Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank provide financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities they serve, Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank together comprise one of the largest Michigan-based banking organizations with total combined assets of approximately $7.2 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, each of which excludes costs associated with (i) Mercantile's acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2025 ($0.2 million and $0.5 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, respectively), and (ii) the previously announced core and digital banking system conversion ($0.4 million and $3.9 million during the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, respectively), on an after-tax basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are identified in this news release where they appear. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors, analysts, and other interested parties with meaningful supplementary information to assess Mercantile's underlying operational performance by removing the effect of costs we consider to be non-recurring in nature and not reflective of Mercantile's core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to evaluate Mercantile's ongoing operations, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and to assess period-over-period comparability. Management believes it is useful for the reader to review these non-GAAP adjusted measures alongside the GAAP measures. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. Our net income and diluted earnings per share are presented on a GAAP-basis in the first paragraph of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "endeavor," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include difficulties and delays in the ongoing integration of Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank and achieving anticipated synergies, cost savings and other benefits from the transaction; delays, cost overruns, disruptions, or other difficulties in completing the core and digital banking system conversion, or failure to realize its anticipated benefits; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other factors; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)











SEPTEMBER 30,


DECEMBER 31,


SEPTEMBER 30,



2026


2025


2025

ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$

56,105,000

$

54,755,000

$

58,593,000

Interest-earning deposits and Federal Funds sold


572,393,000


418,569,000


418,426,000

Total cash and cash equivalents


628,498,000


473,324,000


477,019,000








Securities available for sale


1,098,016,000


1,102,230,000


855,138,000

Mortgage loans held for sale


22,439,000


17,160,000


17,433,000








Loans


4,952,942,000


4,821,888,000


4,615,160,000

Allowance for credit losses


(56,415,000)


(58,191,000)


(59,129,000)

Loans, net


4,896,527,000


4,763,697,000


4,556,031,000








Premises and equipment, net


60,799,000


62,468,000


56,155,000

Bank owned life insurance


117,407,000


105,342,000


94,848,000

Goodwill


73,689,000


72,656,000


49,473,000

Core deposit intangible, net


16,442,000


20,388,000


0

Other assets


249,051,000


217,954,000


202,390,000








Total assets

$

7,162,868,000

$

6,835,219,000

$

6,308,487,000















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing

$

1,446,357,000

$

1,339,666,000

$

1,182,775,000

Interest-bearing


4,165,919,000


3,944,786,000


3,629,038,000

Total deposits


5,612,276,000


5,284,452,000


4,811,813,000








Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


197,453,000


232,291,000


251,499,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


305,322,000


326,221,000


346,221,000

Subordinated debentures


51,529,000


51,015,000


50,844,000

Subordinated notes


89,914,000


89,657,000


89,571,000

Term note


22,500,000


30,000,000


0

Accrued interest and other liabilities


140,039,000


96,699,000


100,909,000

Total liabilities


6,419,033,000


6,110,335,000


5,650,857,000








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock


353,553,000


349,431,000


303,463,000

Retained earnings


452,046,000


399,448,000


382,679,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(61,764,000)


(23,995,000)


(28,512,000)

Total shareholders' equity


743,835,000


724,884,000


657,630,000








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,162,868,000

$

6,835,219,000

$

6,308,487,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)






























THREE MONTHS ENDED


THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

INTEREST INCOME














Loans, including fees

$

76,630,000



$

74,659,000


$

221,820,000


$

220,003,000


Investment securities


9,345,000




5,855,000



27,368,000



16,227,000


Other interest-earning assets


4,294,000




5,129,000



13,203,000



11,710,000


Total interest income


90,269,000




85,643,000



262,391,000



247,940,000
















INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits


23,121,000




26,817,000



69,507,000



77,735,000


Short-term borrowings


1,430,000




1,974,000



4,396,000



5,656,000


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


2,611,000




2,895,000



7,762,000



8,689,000


Other borrowed money


2,207,000




1,955,000



6,666,000



5,831,000


Total interest expense


29,369,000




33,641,000



88,331,000



97,911,000
















Net interest income


60,900,000




52,002,000



174,060,000



150,029,000
















Provision for credit losses


700,000




200,000



(2,900,000)



3,900,000
















Net interest income after














provision for credit losses


60,200,000




51,802,000



176,960,000



146,129,000
















NONINTEREST INCOME














Service charges on accounts


2,744,000




2,064,000



7,874,000



5,871,000


Mortgage banking income


3,359,000




3,066,000



9,474,000



9,686,000


Credit and debit card income


2,912,000




2,371,000



8,421,000



6,922,000


Interest rate swap income


774,000




377,000



1,880,000



1,687,000


Payroll services


851,000




825,000



2,799,000



2,648,000


Earnings on bank owned life insurance


789,000




858,000



2,230,000



1,961,000


Other income


874,000




827,000



2,759,000



1,777,000


Total noninterest income


12,303,000




10,388,000



35,437,000



30,552,000
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and benefits


26,853,000




21,094,000



75,155,000



61,362,000


Occupancy


2,308,000




2,122,000



6,985,000



6,395,000


Furniture and equipment


1,016,000




846,000



2,967,000



2,458,000


Data processing costs


4,829,000




3,945,000



13,872,000



11,315,000


Core conversion costs


438,000




0



3,897,000



0


Acquisition costs


153,000




606,000



547,000



628,000


Core deposit intangible amortization


865,000




0



2,596,000



0


Other expense


7,091,000




6,137,000



18,964,000



17,075,000


Total noninterest expense


43,553,000




34,750,000



124,983,000



99,233,000
















Income before federal income














tax expense


28,950,000




27,440,000



87,414,000



77,448,000
















Federal income tax expense


4,878,000




3,682,000



14,729,000



11,535,000
















Net Income

$

24,072,000



$

23,758,000


$

72,685,000


$

65,913,000
















Basic earnings per share


$1.39




$1.46



$4.21



$4.06


Diluted earnings per share


$1.39




$1.46



$4.21



$4.06
















Average basic shares outstanding


17,286,048




16,249,267



17,267,297



16,229,243


Average diluted shares outstanding


17,286,048




16,249,267



17,267,297



16,229,243


MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)


















Quarterly


Year-To-Date

(dollars in thousands except per share data)


2026


2026


2026


2025


2025







3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2026


2025

EARNINGS















Net interest income

$

60,900


57,258


55,901


51,015


52,002


174,060


150,029

Provision for credit losses

$

700


(1,800)


(1,800)


(700)


200


(2,900)


3,900

Noninterest income

$

12,303


11,498


11,688


11,056


10,388


35,437


30,552

Noninterest expense

$

43,553


39,375


42,107


36,726


34,750


124,983


99,233

Net income before federal income















tax expense

$

28,950


31,181


27,282


26,045


27,440


87,414


77,448

Net income

$

24,072


25,927


22,685


22,841


23,758


72,685


65,913

Basic earnings per share

$

1.39


1.50


1.32


1.40


1.46


4.21


4.06

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.39


1.50


1.32


1.40


1.46


4.21


4.06

Average basic shares outstanding


17,286,048


17,278,057


17,237,249


16,263,884


16,249,267


17,267,297


16,229,243

Average diluted shares outstanding


17,286,048


17,278,057


17,237,249


16,263,884


16,249,267


17,267,297


16,229,243
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets


1.37 %


1.52 %


1.35 %


1.44 %


1.50 %


1.41 %


1.44 %

Return on average equity


12.61 %


13.97 %


12.54 %


13.50 %


14.72 %


13.04 %


14.28 %

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)


3.73 %


3.59 %


3.55 %


3.43 %


3.49 %


3.62 %


3.48 %

Efficiency ratio


59.50 %


57.27 %


62.30 %


59.17 %


55.70 %


59.66 %


54.95 %

Full-time equivalent employees


812


827


766


770


683


812


683
















YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS















Yield on loans


6.12 %


6.01 %


6.04 %


6.12 %


6.35 %


6.06 %


6.31 %

Yield on securities


3.43 %


3.36 %


3.27 %


2.96 %


2.90 %


3.35 %


2.82 %

Yield on other interest-earning assets


3.96 %


4.04 %


4.00 %


4.25 %


4.63 %


4.00 %


4.75 %

Yield on total earning assets


5.52 %


5.42 %


5.42 %


5.52 %


5.74 %


5.45 %


5.74 %

Yield on total assets


5.16 %


5.09 %


5.09 %


5.20 %


5.41 %


5.11 %


5.43 %

Cost of deposits


1.69 %


1.74 %


1.77 %


2.04 %


2.20 %


1.73 %


2.22 %

Cost of borrowed funds


3.66 %


3.57 %


3.58 %


3.56 %


3.61 %


3.60 %


3.62 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


2.49 %


2.53 %


2.54 %


2.87 %


3.06 %


2.52 %


3.08 %

Cost of funds (total earning assets)


1.79 %


1.83 %


1.87 %


2.09 %


2.25 %


1.83 %


2.26 %

Cost of funds (total assets)


1.68 %


1.72 %


1.75 %


1.97 %


2.12 %


1.72 %


2.14 %
















MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY















Total mortgage loans originated

$

142,377


159,105


127,939


141,451


136,840


429,421


379,157

Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

117,615


126,798


68,769


85,973


107,993


313,182


300,734

Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

24,762


32,307


59,170


55,478


28,847


116,239


78,423

Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell

$

92,569


107,447


105,873


116,886


111,334


305,889


304,110

Income on sale of mortgage loans

$

3,215


3,156


3,049


3,375


3,482


9,420


9,156
















CAPITAL















Tangible equity to tangible assets


9.24 %


9.87 %


9.41 %


9.37 %


9.72 %


9.24 %


9.72 %

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


11.11 %


11.04 %


10.61 %


11.30 %


10.90 %


11.11 %


10.90 %

Common equity risk-based capital ratio


11.44 %


11.44 %


11.27 %


11.01 %


11.33 %


11.44 %


11.33 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


12.23 %


12.25 %


12.09 %


11.83 %


12.20 %


12.23 %


12.20 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.60 %


14.65 %


14.59 %


14.35 %


14.87 %


14.60 %


14.87 %

Tier 1 capital

$

768,377


749,048


723,395


704,776


685,440


768,377


685,440

Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

917,167


896,267


872,668


854,876


835,263


917,167


835,263

Total risk-weighted assets

$

6,283,913


6,116,615


5,981,420


5,958,763


5,617,005


6,283,913


5,617,005

Book value per common share

$

43.03


43.68


42.66


42.19


40.46


43.03


40.46

Tangible book value per common share

$

37.81


38.42


37.34


36.78


37.41


37.81


37.41

Cash dividend per common share

$

0.40


0.39


0.39


0.38


0.38


1.18


1.12
















ASSET QUALITY















Gross loan charge-offs

$

46


10


5


2,842


172


61


273

Recoveries

$

319


514


351


206


726


1,184


1,048

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(273)


(504)


(346)


2,636


(554)


(1,123)


(775)

Net loan charge-offs to average loans


(0.02 %)


(0.04 %)


(0.03 %)


0.23 %


(0.05 %)


(0.03 %)


(0.02 %)

Allowance for credit losses

$

56,415


55,441


56,736


58,191


59,129


56,415


59,129

Allowance to loans


1.14 %


1.13 %


1.18 %


1.21 %


1.28 %


1.14 %


1.28 %

Nonperforming loans

$

9,742


5,803


7,543


7,870


9,844


9,742


9,844

Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

82


0


0


0


0


82


0

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.20 %


0.12 %


0.16 %


0.16 %


0.21 %


0.20 %


0.21 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.14 %


0.09 %


0.11 %


0.12 %


0.16 %


0.14 %


0.16 %
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION














Commercial:















Commercial & industrial

$

2,880


942


1,122


1,393


1,509


2,880


1,509

Land development & construction

$

0


0


0


201


0


0


0

Owner occupied comm'l real estate

$

3,789


953


494


517


0


3,789


0

Nonowner occupied comm'l real estate

$

0


0


2,732


2,732


5,532


0


5,532

Multi-family & residential rental

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Total commercial

$

6,669


1,895


4,348


4,843


7,041


6,669


7,041

Retail:















1-4 family mortgages

$

3,049


3,811


3,114


2,971


2,767


3,049


2,767

Other consumer

$

106


97


81


56


36


106


36

Total retail

$

3,155


3,908


3,195


3,027


2,803


3,155


2,803

Total nonperforming assets

$

9,824


5,803


7,543


7,870


9,844


9,824


9,844































NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON















Beginning balance

$

5,803


7,543


7,870


9,844


9,743


7,870


5,743

Additions

$

6,136


1,284


410


1,299


426


7,830


6,641

Return to performing status

$

0


0


(12)


0


(27)


(12)


(27)

Principal payments

$

(2,086)


(3,016)


(725)


(466)


(222)


(5,827)


(2,351)

Sale proceeds

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Loan charge-offs

$

(29)


(8)


0


(2,807)


(76)


(37)


(162)

Valuation write-downs

$

0


0


0


0


0


0


0

Ending balance

$

9,824


5,803


7,543


7,870


9,844


9,824


9,844
















LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION















Commercial:















Commercial & industrial

$

1,499,086


1,537,029


1,429,830


1,374,522


1,337,729


1,499,086


1,337,729

Land development & construction

$

112,646


119,386


119,560


117,373


70,806


112,646


70,806

Owner occupied comm'l real estate

$

757,329


803,884


799,066


778,869


729,451


757,329


729,451

Nonowner occupied comm'l real estate

$

1,159,659


1,091,844


1,101,758


1,110,674


1,091,210


1,159,659


1,091,210

Multi-family & residential rental

$

542,058


498,253


485,175


537,224


521,111


542,058


521,111

Total commercial

$

4,070,778


4,050,396


3,935,389


3,918,662


3,750,307


4,070,778


3,750,307

Retail:















1-4 family mortgages

$

763,715


750,526


768,237


790,857


780,917


763,715


780,917

Other consumer

$

118,449


114,631


113,067


112,369


83,936


118,449


83,936

Total retail

$

882,164


865,157


881,304


903,226


864,853


882,164


864,853

Total loans

$

4,952,942


4,915,553


4,816,693


4,821,888


4,615,160


4,952,942


4,615,160
















END OF PERIOD BALANCES















Loans

$

4,952,942


4,915,553


4,816,693


4,821,888


4,615,160


4,952,942


4,615,160

Securities

$

1,098,016


1,125,529


1,125,433


1,102,230


855,138


1,098,016


855,138

Other interest-earning assets

$

619,830


327,399


577,619


458,548


457,373


619,830


457,373

Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

6,670,788


6,368,481


6,519,745


6,382,666


5,927,671


6,670,788


5,927,671

Total assets

$

7,162,868


6,819,490


6,945,035


6,835,219


6,308,487


7,162,868


6,308,487

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,446,357


1,420,591


1,331,947


1,339,666


1,182,775


1,446,357


1,182,775

Interest-bearing deposits

$

4,165,919


3,875,797


4,087,571


3,944,786


3,629,038


4,165,919


3,629,038

Total deposits

$

5,612,276


5,296,388


5,419,518


5,284,452


4,811,813


5,612,276


4,811,813

Total borrowed funds

$

668,270


690,554


704,853


730,778


739,688


668,270


739,688

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

4,834,189


4,566,351


4,792,424


4,675,564


4,368,726


4,834,189


4,368,726

Shareholders' equity

$

743,835


755,124


736,947


724,884


657,630


743,835


657,630
















AVERAGE BALANCES















Loans

$

4,967,799


4,891,868


4,828,031


4,627,544


4,668,173


4,896,411


4,664,356

Securities

$

1,126,018


1,128,063


1,119,988


880,619


841,853


1,124,712


803,026

Other interest-earning assets

$

424,354


413,729


467,991


426,758


433,055


435,198


324,920

Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

6,518,171


6,433,660


6,416,010


5,934,921


5,943,081


6,456,321


5,792,302

Total assets

$

6,957,917


6,851,065


6,837,239


6,296,341


6,294,841


6,882,516


6,125,953

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,440,772


1,376,108


1,318,537


1,227,100


1,215,918


1,378,920


1,171,789

Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,999,140


3,956,008


3,999,141


3,599,012


3,610,600


3,984,763


3,506,005

Total deposits

$

5,439,912


5,332,116


5,317,678


4,826,112


4,826,518


5,363,683


4,677,794

Total borrowed funds

$

677,906


707,080


712,240


720,499


749,679


698,949


746,080

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

4,677,046


4,663,088


4,711,381


4,319,511


4,360,279


4,683,712


4,252,085

Shareholders' equity

$

757,527


744,193


733,366


671,029


640,495


745,117


617,126

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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