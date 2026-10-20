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WKN: 923499 | ISIN: US7097891011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.10.26 | 21:59
36,450 US-Dollar
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PEOPLES BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PEOPLES BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Peoples Bancorp Inc. Announces Results For The Third Quarter 2026

MARIETTA, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Net income totaled $32.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.91. In comparison, Peoples reported net income of $28.0 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.78, for the second quarter of 2026 and net income of $29.5 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.83, for the third quarter of 2025. Non-core items, which include one-time losses and acquisition-related expenses, negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.13 for the third quarter of 2026, $0.18 for the second quarter of 2026, and $0.07 for the third quarter of 2025.

"We are very pleased with our strong performance for the third quarter of 2026, highlighted by continued improvement in our net interest margin, net interest income, our fee-based revenue streams, and overall profitability," said Tyler Wilcox, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect disciplined execution, and we remain committed to maintaining our momentum through the fourth quarter to close the year in a strong financial position."

Citizens Acquisition:
On April 21, 2026, Peoples announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which Peoples will acquire Citizens National Corporation ("Citizens"), a bank holding company headquartered in Paintsville, Kentucky, and the parent company of Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Inc. ("Citizens Bank"), in a cash and stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens will merge with and into Peoples, and Citizens Bank will subsequently merge with and into Peoples' wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank, in a transaction valued at approximately $76.6 million. As of September 30, 2026, Peoples recognized $0.9 million in acquisition-related expenses associated with this pending transaction.

Capital Acquisition:
On September 30, 2026, Peoples announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which Peoples will acquire Capital Bancorp, Inc. ("Capital"), a bank holding company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, and the parent company of Capital Bank, N.A., in an all stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Capital will merge with and into Peoples, and Capital Bank, N.A. will subsequently merge with and into Peoples Bank, in a transaction valued at approximately $728.1 million. As of September 30, 2026, Peoples recognized $1.0 million in acquisition-related expenses associated with this pending transaction.

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026 increased to 4.31% when compared to 4.23% for the linked quarter driven by increased investment and loan yields.
    • Net interest income increased $1.1 million compared to the linked quarter driven by higher loan income.
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $1.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.
    • The reduction in the provision for credit losses was due to declines in reserves for individually-analyzed loans and leases, coupled with updates to prepayment, curtailment, and funding rates, partially offset by higher net charge-offs.
  • Period-end total loan and lease balances at September 30, 2026, increased $19.2 million, or 1% annualized, when compared to the linked quarter.
    • The loan growth was largely due to increases in construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity lines of credit, partially offset by decreases in other commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, and leases.
  • Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $1.5 million, or 5%, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter.
    • The growth was due to increases in lease income, driven by gains on terminated leases, other non-interest income, driven by swap fee income, deposit account service charges, trust and investment income, and bank owned life insurance income.
  • Total period-end core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, increased $19.2 million compared to the linked quarter.
    • The increase was attributable to increases in interest-bearing demand accounts and money market deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases in retail certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $93.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, which increased by $1.1 million compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 4.31% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 4.23% for the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher loan income, while the increase in net interest margin was driven by higher investment and loan yields.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $2.5 million, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin increased 15 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin were primarily driven by lower deposit and borrowing costs compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, $1.1 million for the linked quarter and $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, which added four basis points, five basis points and eight basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decrease in accretion income for the third quarter of 2026 when compared to the linked quarter and third quarter of 2025 was driven by less accretion income recognized in the current period from the 2023 merger with Limestone Bancorp, Inc.

For the first nine months of 2026, net interest income increased $12.8 million compared to the same period of 2025, while net interest margin increased eight basis points to 4.23%. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin were driven by lower deposit costs compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, was $3.4 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $7.8 million of accretion income recognized in the first nine months of 2025. Accretion income contributed five basis points and 12 basis points to net interest margin in the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses:
The provision for credit losses was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $4.7 million for the linked quarter, and $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2026 was driven by net charge-offs, partially offset by a decrease in reserves for individually-analyzed loans and leases and updates to prepayment, curtailment, and funding rates. The provision for credit losses for the linked quarter was primarily driven by net charge-offs and an increase in reserves for individually analyzed loans and leases, partially offset by a reduction of balances within higher loss rate segments. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by (i) net charge-offs, (ii) loan growth, and (iii) a slight deterioration in the economic forecasts used within the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, partially offset by reductions in reserves for individually analyzed loans and leases.

The provision for credit losses during the first nine months of 2026 was $18.0 million and was primarily driven by net charge-offs and a deterioration of macroeconomic conditions used within the CECL model, partially offset by updates to prepayment, curtailment, and funding rates, and a reduction in balances of loans and leases within higher loss rate segments. The provision for credit losses for the same period of 2025 was $34.1 million and was mainly a result of (i) net charge-offs, (ii) an increase in reserves for individually analyzed loans and leases, (iii) an increase in reserves for leases originated by the North Star Leasing division, (iv) deterioration in the economic forecasts used within the CECL model, and (v) loan growth.

The provision for credit losses recorded represents the amount needed to maintain the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses based on management's quarterly estimates. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.08 for the third quarter of 2026, $0.10 for the second quarter of 2026, and $0.16 for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.39 and $0.75 for the first nine months of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

For additional information on net charge-offs, credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:
Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Income. The net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million for the linked quarter, and a net loss of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. The net loss for each of the third and second quarter of 2026 was driven by the sale of $58.5 million of available-for-sale securities at a net loss of $4.5 million and the sale of $135.2 million of available-for-sale investment securities at a net loss of $8.2 million, respectively, as Peoples continued to manage its balance sheet under $10 billion in assets ahead of the Citizens merger. The net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was driven by a $2.7 million net loss on the sale of lower yielding available-for-sale securities.

The net losses realized during the first nine months of 2026 and 2025 were $13.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively. The net loss for the first nine months of 2026 was driven by the aforementioned investment portfolio restructures during the second and third quarters. The net loss for the first nine months of 2025 was primarily driven by the $2.7 million net loss on the sale of lower yielding available-for-sale investment securities.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:
Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the third quarter of 2026 increased $1.5 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was primarily impacted by increases of $0.7 million in lease income, driven by an increase in gains on terminated leases, $0.2 million in other non-interest income, driven by swap fee income, $0.2 million in deposit account service charges, and $0.2 million in trust and investment income, driven by higher assets under management. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the third quarter of 2026 was 25% of total revenue (defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income excluding net gains and losses), compared to 24% for the linked quarter.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $3.6 million due to increases of $2.1 million in lease income, driven by higher operating lease income and gains on terminated leases, $0.8 million in trust and investment income, driven by an increase in assets under administration and management, $0.4 million in deposit account services charges, and $0.3 million in mortgage banking income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in insurance income.

During the first nine months of 2026, total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, increased $6.6 million, or 8%, when compared to the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $3.9 million in lease income, driven by operating lease income, $2.0 million in trust and investment income, driven by an increase in assets under administration and management, $1.1 million in deposit account service charges, and $0.7 million in mortgage banking income, partially offset by decreases of $0.9 million in both insurance income and other non-interest income, driven by lower swap fee income.

Total Non-interest Expense:
Total non-interest expense increased $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $0.7 million in professional fees, driven by acquisition-related expenses, $0.5 million in salaries and employee benefits costs, driven by an increase in sales-based incentives, $0.4 million in marketing expense, due to a vendor incentive received in the second quarter of 2026, and $0.2 million in operating lease expense, which were partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in travel and entertainment expense, driven by timing of travel.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, total non-interest expense increased $4.6 million. The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily driven by increases of $1.9 million in professional fees, driven by acquisition-related expenses, $1.9 million in salaries and benefit costs due to annual merit increases coupled with higher sales levels and overall company performance measures used in calculating incentive awards, $1.0 million in operating lease expense, $0.5 million in data processing and software expense due to costs associated with recent technology projects, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in amortization of other intangible assets, driven by decreases in amortization on core deposits and customer relationship intangibles.

For the first nine months of 2026, total non-interest expense increased $7.9 million, when compared to the same period of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by increases of $3.0 million in salaries and employee benefit costs due to annual merit increases and an increase in sales incentives, $2.5 million in operating lease expense, driven by the increase in operating lease volume, $2.0 million in professional fees, driven by acquisition-related expenses, and $1.6 million in data processing and software expenses driven by recent technology projects, partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in amortization of other intangible assets, due to decreases in amortization on core deposits and customer relationship intangibles.

The table below summarizes the amount of acquisition-related expenses for each line item that is a component of non-interest expense. Acquisition-related expenses are considered a non-core non-interest expense by Peoples. This information is used by Peoples to provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends.


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Non-interest expense:










Salaries and employee benefit costs

40,560


40,012


38,698


$ 120,407


$ 117,412

Data processing and software expense

7,890


7,850


7,356


23,276


21,717

Net occupancy and equipment expense

5,806


5,765


5,896


17,795


17,198

Professional fees

4,743


4,018


2,798


11,514


9,495

Electronic banking expense

2,337


2,225


2,161


6,643


6,204

Operating lease expense

2,010


1,797


1,039


5,611


3,077

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,697


1,697


2,211


5,091


6,635

Other loan expenses

1,309


1,278


1,385


3,710


3,717

FDIC insurance premiums

1,260


1,370


1,284


4,040


3,786

Marketing expense

1,004


604


1,001


2,494


2,622

Franchise tax expense

956


972


916


2,932


2,523

Communication expense

598


605


664


1,792


2,110

Travel and entertainment expense

595


726


796


1,904


2,009

Other non-interest expense

3,775


3,840


3,689


11,725


12,538

Total non-interest expense

74,540


72,759


69,894


218,934


211,043

Acquisition-related non-interest expense:







Professional fees

1,442


338


-


1,795


-

Marketing expense

32


52


-


84


-

Travel and entertainment expense

22


10


-


32


-

Other non-interest expense

2


10


-


12


-

Net occupancy and equipment expense

-


-


-


1


-

Total acquisition-related non-interest expense

1,498


410


-


1,924


-

Non-interest expense excluding acquisition-related expense:







Salaries and employee benefit costs

40,560


40,012


38,698


120,407


117,412

Data processing and software expense

7,890


7,850


7,356


23,276


21,717

Net occupancy and equipment expense

5,806


5,765


5,896


17,794


17,198

Professional fees

3,301


3,680


2,798


9,719


9,495

Electronic banking expense

2,337


2,225


2,161


6,643


6,204

Operating lease expense

2,010


1,797


1,039


5,611


3,077

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,697


1,697


2,211


5,091


6,635

Other loan expenses

1,309


1,278


1,385


3,710


3,717

FDIC insurance premiums

1,260


1,370


1,284


4,040


3,786

Marketing expense

972


552


1,001


2,410


2,622

Franchise tax expense

956


972


916


2,932


2,523

Communication expense

598


605


664


1,792


2,110

Travel and entertainment expense

573


716


796


1,872


2,009

Other non-interest expense

3,773


3,830


3,689


11,713


12,538

Total non-interest expense excluding acquisition-related expense

73,042


72,349


69,894


$ 217,010


$ 211,043

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 was 58.5%, compared to 58.3% for the linked quarter and 57.1% for the third quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio increased slightly compared to the linked quarter mainly as the result of higher non-interest expense, largely driven by acquisition-related expenses. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2026 was 58.5%, compared to 59.0% for the same period of 2025. The efficiency ratio improved compared to the same period of 2025 due to higher revenue. The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items was 57.3% and 57.9% for the third and second quarters of 2026, respectively. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:
Peoples recorded income tax expense of $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 21.2% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to income tax expense of $7.7 million with an effective tax rate of 21.6% for the linked quarter and income tax expense of $8.5 million with an effective tax rate of 22.4% for the third quarter of 2025. Income tax expense for each of the first nine months of 2026 and 2025 was $24.8 million and $21.8 million, respectively, with an associated effective tax rate of 21.7% and 22.5%, respectively. The increase in income tax expense when compared to the linked quarter was driven by higher pretax income in the third quarter of 2026 and a $0.5 million benefit relating to tax credits purchased in the second quarter of 2026. The increase in income tax expense when compared to the nine month period ended September 30, 2025, was driven by higher pretax income.

Investment Securities and Liquidity:
Peoples' investment portfolio primarily consists of available-for-sale investment securities reported at fair value and held-to-maturity investment securities reported at amortized cost. The available-for-sale investment securities balance at September 30, 2026, decreased $68.9 million when compared to at June 30, 2026, decreased $179.2 million when compared to at December 31, 2025, and decreased $171.8 million when compared to at September 30, 2025. The decrease in available-for-sale investment securities compared to all prior periods was driven by the aforementioned sales of available-for-sale investment securities. The unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale investment securities recognized within accumulated other comprehensive loss were $99.8 million at September 30, 2026, $71.2 million at June 30, 2026, $71.0 million at December 31, 2025, and $90.9 million at September 30, 2025. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss compared to the linked quarter was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period. At September 30, 2026, Peoples' investment securities represented approximately 18.3% of total assets, compared to 19.1% at June 30, 2026, and 20.5% at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. As of the third quarter of 2026, the decrease in the percentage of investment securities was mainly due to the aforementioned available-for-sale investment restructures.

The held-to-maturity investment securities balance at September 30, 2026, increased $10.7 million when compared to at June 30, 2026, decreased $44.8 million when compared to at December 31, 2025, and decreased $53.7 million when compared to at September 30, 2025. The increase when compared to the linked quarter was driven by purchases of higher yielding, longer duration securities for pledging purposes as market rates impacted the market value of pledged securities during the quarter. The decrease when compared to December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 was driven by prepayments and maturities of collateralized mortgage obligations.

The effective durations of the available-for-sale investment securities and the held-to-maturity investment securities as of September 30, 2026, were approximately 6.15 and 7.46 years, respectively. The duration of Peoples' investments is managed as part of Peoples' Asset Liability Management program and has the potential to impact both liquidity and capital, as mismatches in duration may require a liquidation of investment securities at market prices to meet funding needs. These assets are a component of Peoples' liquidity profile.

Peoples maintains a number of liquid and liquefiable assets, borrowing capacity, and other sources of liquidity to ensure the availability of funds. At September 30, 2026, Peoples had liquid and liquefiable assets totaling $667.9 million, which included (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) unpledged government and agency investment securities and (iii) unpledged non-agency investment securities that could be liquidated. At September 30, 2026, Peoples had a total borrowing capacity of $654.3 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB"), and federal funds. Additionally, at September 30, 2026, Peoples had contingent sources of liquidity totaling $3.8 billion. Contingent sources of liquidity are generally comprised of borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB, unpledged securities, liquifiable securities, and available capacity from wholesale funding sources. Cash and cash equivalents increased $111.8 million when compared to December 31, 2025, as the level of cash fluctuates given Peoples' total liquidity position.

Loans and Leases:
The period-end total loan and lease balances at September 30, 2026, increased $19.2 million, or 1% annualized, compared to at June 30, 2026. The increase in loans was driven by increases of $40.4 million in construction loans, $34.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $10.2 million in home equity lines of credit, partially offset by decreases of $38.4 million in other commercial real estate loans, $13.8 million in residential real estate loans, and $11.6 million in leases.

Total loans and leases increased by $83.9 million, or 1%, when compared to at December 31, 2025. The loan growth was driven by increases of $188.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $33.8 million in construction loans, and $30.3 million in home equity lines of credit, partially offset by decreases of $119.2 million in other commercial real estate loans, $29.1 million in residential real estate loans, and $23.3 million in leases.

The period-end total loan and lease balances at September 30, 2026, increased $112.1 million, or 2%, compared to at September 30, 2025, driven by increases of $234.6 million in commercial and industrial loans and $73.7 million in construction loans, partially offset by decreases of $124.7 million in other commercial real estate loans, $43.1 million in residential real estate loans, and $40.4 million in leases.

Quarterly average total loan balances increased $35.0 million compared to the linked quarter and $175.2 million when compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in average total loan balances when compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of increases of $42.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, $28.7 million in construction loans, and $23.4 million in premium finance loans, partially offset by decreases of $46.7 million and $11.2 million in other commercial real estate loans and residential real estate loans, respectively. The increase in average total loans when compared to the prior year quarter was driven by increases of $266.7 million in commercial and industrial loans and $34.6 million in home equity lines of credit, partially offset by decreases of $58.0 million, $44.3 million, and $22.2 million in residential real estate loans, leases, and construction loans, respectively.

For the first nine months of 2026, the average total loan balances increased $294.9 million compared to the first nine months of 2025. The increase in average total loan balances was primarily the result of increases of $270.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, $96.2 million in other commercial real estate loans, and $28.7 million in home equity lines of credit, partially offset by decreases of $38.4 million and $32.6 million in leases and construction loans, respectively.

Asset Quality:
Key asset quality metrics were stable during the third quarter of 2026. Delinquency trends improved as loans considered current comprised 99.2%, 99.1%, and 99.0% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2026, at June 30, 2026, and at September 30, 2025, respectively. Total nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026, decreased $4.1 million, or 10%, compared to at June 30, 2026, and decreased $7.8 million, or 18%, compared to at September 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to at June 30, 2026, was driven by reductions in nonaccrual leases of $2.0 million, other commercial real estate loans of $1.8 million, and commercial and industrial loans of $1.3 million, partially offset by an increase in residential real estate loans 90+ days past due and accruing of $1.2 million. Compared to at September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets decreased because of the sale of an OREO property in the fourth quarter of 2025, coupled with reductions in nonaccrual leases, partially offset by increases in other commercial real estate loans 90+ days past due and accruing. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO was 0.54% at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.60% at June 30, 2026, and 0.66% at September 30, 2025.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard, doubtful or loss decreased $17.7 million, or 6%, compared to at June 30, 2026, and decreased $12.3 million, or 5%, compared to at September 30, 2025. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 3.74% at September 30, 2026, compared to 4.01% at June 30, 2026, and 3.99% at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the amount of criticized loans compared to at June 30, 2026, and at September 30, 2025, was driven by loan upgrades and paydowns.

Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard, doubtful or loss increased $30.1 million, or 21%, compared to at June 30, 2026, and increased $12.3 million, or 8%, compared to at September 30, 2025. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 2.50% at September 30, 2026, compared to 2.06% at June 30, 2026, and 2.36% at September 30, 2025. The increase in classified loans compared to at June 30, 2026, and at September 30, 2025, was primarily driven by loan downgrades.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.35% of average total loans for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 0.31% for the linked quarter, and 0.41% for the third quarter of 2025. Compared to the linked quarter, net charge-offs increased because of increased net charge-offs in commercial and industrial loans associated with one customer relationship. Compared to the prior year third quarter, net charge-offs decreased driven by a reduction in net charge-offs by North Star Leasing, partially offset by increases in net charge-offs of other commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans.

At September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses decreased $2.4 million when compared to at June 30, 2026, and increased $0.9 million when compared to at September 30, 2025. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.11% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2026, and 1.11% at September 30, 2025. The ratio of allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans was 206.83% at September 30, 2026, compared to 190.78% at June 30, 2026, and 193.01% at September 30, 2025.

Deposits:
As of September 30, 2026, period-end core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $19.2 million compared to at June 30, 2026. The increase in core deposits was attributable to increases of $51.9 million in interest-bearing demand accounts and $46.4 million in money market deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases of $44.4 million in retail certificates of deposit and $33.6 million in non-interest bearing deposits.

Compared to at December 31, 2025, period-end core deposit balances increased $55.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $96.6 million in money market deposit accounts, $54.5 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, $26.4 million in savings accounts, and $15.6 million in governmental deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $152.1 million in retail certificates of deposits.

Compared to at September 30, 2025, period-end core deposit balances increased $34.6 million. The increase in core deposits was primarily driven by increases of $93.7 million in money market deposit accounts, $78.3 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, $29.6 million in savings accounts, and $24.1 million in non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $177.0 million in retail certificates of deposit.

The total deposit balances attributable to retail deposits and commercial deposits were 78% and 22%, respectively, at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and 77% and 23%, respectively, at September 30, 2025.

Uninsured deposits were 27% of total deposits for each period ending at September 30, 2026, at June 30, 2026, and at September 30, 2025. Uninsured amounts were based on the portion of customer account balances that exceeded the FDIC limit of $250,000. Peoples pledges investment securities against certain governmental deposit accounts, which collateralized $574.8 million, or 28%, $595.7 million, or 30%, and $660.0 million, or 32%, of the uninsured deposit balances at September 30, 2026, at June 30, 2026, and at September 30, 2025, respectively.

Average deposit balances during the third quarter of 2026 decreased $65.7 million when compared to the linked quarter and decreased $232.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease over the linked quarter was driven by decreases of $66.0 million in governmental deposit accounts, $60.8 million in retail certificates of deposit, and $24.8 million in interest-bearing demand accounts, partially offset by increases of $59.0 million and $23.1 million in brokered deposits and money market deposit accounts, respectively. The decrease when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was driven by decreases of $186.7 million in brokered deposits and $150.9 million in retail certificates of deposit, partially offset by increases of $66.2 million, $38.8 million, and $26.3 million in non-interest bearing deposits, money market deposit accounts, and savings accounts, respectively. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 36% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, 36% at June 30, 2026, and 33% at September 30, 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, average deposit balances decreased $113.8 million when compared to the first nine months of 2025. The decrease was primarily a result of decreases of $176.1 million in brokered deposits and $66.5 million in retail certificates of deposits, partially offset by increases of $85.4 million, $27.6 million, and $26.2 million in non-interest bearing deposits, money market deposit accounts, and savings accounts, respectively.

Stockholders' Equity:
Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2026, decreased $8.6 million, or 1%, compared to at June 30, 2026. This change was primarily driven by an increase of $28.5 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends paid of $15.1 million during the third quarter of 2026, partially offset by net income of $32.6 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2026 increased $21.3 million, or 2%, when compared to at December 31, 2025. This change was driven by net income of $89.6 million, partially offset by an increase of $28.8 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the quarter and dividends paid of $44.9 million.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2026, increased $45.1 million, or 4%, compared to at September 30, 2025, which was due to net income of $121.3 million for the last twelve months, partially offset by an increase in other comprehensive loss of $21.8 million and dividends paid of $59.5 million.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and specialty financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.7 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2026, and 144 locations, including 127 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of United States ("U.S.") publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance, Peoples Life Premium Finance, and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:
Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 results of operations on October 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating. Analysts, media and individual investors are invited to participate in the conference call by calling (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio and earnings conference call presentation will be available online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.peoplesbancorp.com. Participants are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time to ensure participation and, if required, to download and install the necessary software. A replay of the call will be available on Peoples' website in the "Investor Relations" section for one year.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:
This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than those in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

  • Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.
  • The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses and the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.
  • Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.
  • Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.
  • Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized core net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, and acquisition-related expenses) divided by average assets. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, and acquisition-related expenses.
  • Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:
Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

(1)

the effects of interest rate policies, including any changes to such policies that may result from potential changes in the composition of the Federal Reserve Board, changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve Board, including changes in the Federal Funds Target Rate, in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity;



(2)

the effects of inflationary pressures on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay;



(3)

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, the completion and successful integration of acquisitions, including the pending mergers with Citizens National Corporation (the "Citizens merger") and Capital Bancorp, Inc (the "Capital merger"), and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities;



(4)

competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals;



(5)

uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies, including the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements;



(6)

the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry;



(7)

current and future local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, high unemployment rates in the local or regional economies in which Peoples operates and/or the U.S. economy generally, a future U.S. government shutdown, an increasing federal government budget deficit, the failure of the federal government to raise the federal debt ceiling, potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and U.S. global trading partners), and changes in the federal, state, and local governmental policy and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, Peoples' customers and Peoples' counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated;



(8)

Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders;



(9)

changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of recent inflationary pressures and continued elevated interest rates, and may adversely impact the amount of interest income generated;



(10)

Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;



(11)

future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses;



(12)

changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations;



(13)

the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model;



(14)

adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including inflationary pressures and the impacts of potential or imposed tariffs on markets, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities;



(15)

the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;



(16)

Peoples' ability to receive dividends from Peoples' subsidiaries;



(17)

Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity;



(18)

the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity, including Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits or maintain adequate deposit levels, and may further result in potential increased regulatory requirements, increased reputational risk and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions;



(19)

Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and avoid misappropriation of confidential information in connection with the delivery of products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss;



(20)

Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;



(21)

operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and Peoples' subsidiaries are highly dependent;



(22)

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated;



(23)

the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business;



(24)

the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence;



(25)

the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters including severe weather events, pandemics, cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts, including Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, the continued U.S. political and military presence in Venezuela, and the conflict in Iran (and the resulting disruptions in oil, energy and other commodity markets and supply chains);



(26)

the potential deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political or other shocks;



(27)

the potential influence on the U.S. financial markets and economy from the effects of climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs;



(28)

the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property;



(29)

risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets;



(30)

Peoples' ability to integrate the pending Citizens merger and/or the pending Capital merger, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;



(31)

the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the Capital merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) and the possibility that the proposed Capital merger does not close when expected or at all because of the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, or other approvals or because the other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all;



(32)

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed Citizens merger and Capital merger, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings, will not be realized or will not be realized within expected time periods;



(33)

changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases;



(34)

the vulnerability of Peoples' network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Peoples contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches;



(35)

regulatory and legal matters, including the failure to resolve any outstanding matters on a timely basis and the potential of new regulatory matters, litigation, or other legal actions, which may result in, among other things, additional costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on our business activities, reputational harm, or other adverse consequences;



(36)

the impact on Peoples of increased political and regulatory scrutiny of corporate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices;



(37)

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on Peoples' asset and wealth management business;



(38)

the risk that energy tax credits purchased and used by Peoples to reduce tax liabilities will be disallowed by the Internal Revenue Service; and



(39)

other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2026.

Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website - www.peoplesbancorp.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

As required by US GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its September 30, 2026 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and/or to revise its financial information from the estimates and information contained in this news release.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Capital merger, Peoples intends to file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Peoples common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus, and Peoples and Capital may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF PEOPLES AND CAPITAL ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PEOPLES, CAPITAL, AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about Peoples and Capital, without charge, at the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov).

Participants in Solicitation

Peoples and Capital, along with their respective directors, executive officers, management, and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed Capital merger. Information concerning Peoples' participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated March 6, 2026, for Peoples' 2026 annual meeting of shareholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Information concerning Capital's participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated April 7, 2026, for Capital's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Additional information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and interests of participants of Peoples and Capital in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger will be included in the registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended


At or For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

PER COMMON SHARE:










Earnings per common share:










Basic

$ 0.92


$ 0.79


$ 0.83


$ 2.52


$ 2.13

Diluted

0.91


0.78


0.83


2.49


2.10

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.42


0.42


0.41


1.25


1.22

Book value per common share (a)

34.15


34.41


33.13


34.15


33.13

Tangible book value per common share (a)(b)

23.35


23.56


22.05


23.35


22.05

Closing price of common shares at end of period

$ 36.59


$ 38.41


$ 29.99


$ 36.59


$ 29.99











SELECTED RATIOS:










Return on average stockholders' equity (c)

10.44 %


9.13 %


10.06 %


9.75 %


8.76 %

Return on average tangible equity (c)(d)

15.84 %


14.03 %


16.17 %


14.93 %


14.40 %

Return on average assets (c)

1.36 %


1.17 %


1.22 %


1.25 %


1.07 %

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (c)(h)

1.57 %


1.47 %


1.32 %


1.43 %


1.11 %

Efficiency ratio (e)

58.50 %


58.27 %


57.11 %


58.46 %


58.99 %

Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (f)(i)

57.30 %


57.93 %


57.11 %


57.93 %


58.99 %

Net interest margin (c)(f)

4.31 %


4.23 %


4.16 %


4.23 %


4.15 %

Dividend payout ratio (g)

46.36 %


54.04 %


49.72 %


50.10 %


57.98 %

(a)

Data presented as of the end of the period indicated.

(b)

Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(c)

Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

(d)

Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(e)

The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(f)

Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

(g)

This ratio is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

(h)

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses and acquisition-related expenses. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

(i)

The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of all gains and losses and acquisition-related expenses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Total interest income

$ 128,492


$ 127,580


$ 132,808


$ 382,893


$ 383,757

Total interest expense

34,650


34,852


41,459


105,903


119,576

Net interest income

93,842


92,728


91,349


276,990


264,181

Provision for credit losses

3,569


4,709


7,280


17,972


34,112

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

90,273


88,019


84,069


259,018


230,069











Non-interest income:










Electronic banking income

6,649


6,543


6,538


19,119


18,695

Trust and investment income

6,176


5,986


5,414


17,767


15,756

Lease income

5,696


4,977


3,643


15,254


11,322

Deposit account service charges

4,679


4,488


4,274


13,434


12,348

Insurance income

4,222


4,331


4,469


14,133


15,072

Bank owned life insurance income

1,364


1,189


1,143


3,715


3,388

Mortgage banking income

582


598


245


1,556


861

Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions

(311)


(446)


(478)


(1,167)


(1,119)

Net loss on investment securities

(4,512)


(8,181)


(2,580)


(12,693)


(2,582)

Other non-interest income

1,100


893


1,159


3,159


4,065

Total non-interest income

25,645


20,378


23,827


74,277


77,806











Non-interest expense:










Salaries and employee benefit costs

40,560


40,012


38,698


120,407


117,412

Data processing and software expense

7,890


7,850


7,356


23,276


21,717

Net occupancy and equipment expense

5,806


5,765


5,896


17,795


17,198

Professional fees

4,743


4,018


2,798


11,514


9,495

Electronic banking expense

2,337


2,225


2,161


6,643


6,204

Operating lease expense

2,010


1,797


1,039


5,611


3,077

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,697


1,697


2,211


5,091


6,635

Other loan expenses

1,309


1,278


1,385


3,710


3,717

FDIC insurance expense

1,260


1,370


1,284


4,040


3,786

Marketing expense

1,004


604


1,001


2,494


2,622

Franchise tax expense

956


972


916


2,932


2,523

Communication expense

598


605


664


1,792


2,110

Travel and entertainment expense

595


726


796


1,904


2,009

Other non-interest expense

3,775


3,840


3,689


11,725


12,538

Total non-interest expense

74,540


72,759


69,894


218,934


211,043

Income before income taxes

41,378


35,638


38,002


114,361


96,832

Income tax expense

8,772


7,685


8,526


24,796


21,808

Net income

$ 32,606


$ 27,953


$ 29,476


$ 89,565


$ 75,024


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Cont.)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

PER COMMON SHARE DATA:










Net income available to common shareholders

$ 32,606


$ 27,953


$ 29,476


$ 89,565


$ 75,024

Less: Dividends paid on unvested common shares

211


212


208


623


628

Less: Undistributed income allocated to unvested common shares

88


81


46


223


100

Net earnings allocated to common shareholders

$ 32,307


$ 27,660


$ 29,222


$ 88,719


$ 74,296











Weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,197,746


35,173,525


35,003,054


35,160,300


34,957,341

Effect of potentially dilutive common shares

464,688


393,041


395,755


413,759


370,475

Total weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding

35,662,434


35,566,566


35,398,809


35,574,059


35,327,816











Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.92


$ 0.79


$ 0.83


$ 2.52


$ 2.13

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.91


$ 0.78


$ 0.83


$ 2.49


$ 2.10

Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.42


$ 0.42


$ 0.41


$ 1.25


$ 1.22











Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic

35,197,746


35,173,525


35,003,054


35,160,300


34,957,341

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

35,662,434


35,566,566


35,398,809


35,574,059


35,327,816

Common shares outstanding at the end of period

35,961,276


35,939,954


35,705,369


35,961,276


35,705,369

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


September 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$ 92,955


$ 107,864

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

207,820


81,087

Total cash and cash equivalents

300,775


188,951

Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of




$934,740 at September 30, 2026 and $1,076,980 at December 31, 2025) (a)

805,119


984,367

Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of




$766,426 at September 30, 2026 and $867,714 at December 31, 2025) (a)

878,076


922,837

Other investment securities, at cost

81,529


68,656

Total investment securities (a)

1,764,724


1,975,860

Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b)

6,840,809


6,756,907

Allowance for credit losses

(75,727)


(75,676)

Net loans and leases

6,765,082


6,681,231

Loans held for sale

3,251


2,667

Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

96,721


100,508

Bank owned life insurance

151,820


148,264

Goodwill

363,199


363,199

Other intangible assets

25,106


30,120

Other assets

181,417


158,830

Total assets

$ 9,652,095


$ 9,649,630

Liabilities




Deposits:




Non-interest-bearing

$ 1,560,184


$ 1,545,428

Interest-bearing

5,881,910


6,159,155

Total deposits

7,442,094


7,704,583

Short-term borrowings

704,120


435,926

Long-term borrowings

155,054


204,138

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

122,924


98,381

Total liabilities

$ 8,424,192


$ 8,443,028





Stockholders' Equity




Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at September 30, 2026 or at
December 31, 2025

-


-

Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 36,868,595 shares issued at September 30,
2026 and 36,836,943 shares issued at December 31, 2025, including shares in treasury

871,896


871,571

Retained earnings

481,443


436,748

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes

(99,385)


(70,628)

Treasury stock, at cost, 996,472 common shares at September 30, 2026 and 1,215,120 common shares at
December 31, 2025

(26,051)


(31,089)

Total stockholders' equity

1,227,903


1,206,602

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,652,095


$ 9,649,630

(a)

Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $233 and $0 and $236 at September 30, 2026, and at December 31, 2025, respectively.

(b)

Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Loan Portfolio






Construction

$ 334,701

$ 294,350

$ 269,571

$ 300,941

$ 261,048

Commercial real estate, other

2,244,721

2,283,163

2,340,833

2,363,967

2,369,396

Commercial and industrial

1,724,108

1,689,817

1,646,797

1,535,755

1,489,505

Premium finance

270,634

266,015

228,883

253,075

273,297

Leases

342,343

353,952

350,226

365,649

382,753

Residential real estate

832,656

846,475

852,011

861,722

875,773

Home equity lines of credit

284,173

273,965

260,909

253,864

247,383

Consumer, indirect

685,329

693,529

699,854

700,582

710,385

Consumer, direct

120,536

119,273

119,859

120,338

118,206

Deposit account overdrafts

1,608

1,041

1,265

1,014

982

Total loans and leases

$ 6,840,809

$ 6,821,580

$ 6,770,208

$ 6,756,907

$ 6,728,728

Total acquired loans and leases (a)

$ 1,084,152

$ 1,140,586

$ 1,225,112

$ 1,299,543

$ 1,380,354

Total originated loans and leases

$ 5,756,657

$ 5,680,994

$ 5,545,096

$ 5,457,364

$ 5,348,374

Total investment securities

$ 1,764,724

$ 1,817,481

$ 1,961,522

$ 1,975,860

$ 1,972,721

Deposit Balances






Non-interest-bearing deposits (b)

$ 1,560,184

$ 1,593,799

$ 1,586,514

$ 1,545,428

$ 1,536,094

Interest-bearing deposits:






Retail certificates of deposit

1,831,665

1,876,056

1,968,441

1,983,791

2,008,619

Interest-bearing demand accounts (b)

1,146,769

1,094,873

1,111,875

1,092,252

1,068,443

Money market deposit accounts

1,041,921

995,487

958,413

945,313

948,177

Savings accounts

913,816

915,505

918,557

887,402

884,230

Governmental deposit accounts

755,584

755,024

842,087

739,939

769,782

Brokered deposits

192,155

225,621

262,553

510,458

617,179

Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 5,881,910

$ 5,862,566

$ 6,061,926

$ 6,159,155

$ 6,296,430

Total deposits

$ 7,442,094

$ 7,456,365

$ 7,648,440

$ 7,704,583

$ 7,832,524

Total demand deposits (b)

$ 2,706,953

$ 2,688,672

$ 2,698,389

$ 2,637,680

$ 2,604,537

Asset Quality






Nonperforming assets (NPAs):






Loans 90+ days past due and accruing

$ 8,114

$ 7,838

$ 2,846

$ 6,156

$ 4,898

Nonaccrual loans

28,500

33,101

36,714

36,886

33,889

Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (f)

36,614

40,939

39,560

43,042

38,787

Other real estate owned (OREO)

341

115

97

123

6,013

Total NPAs (f)

$ 36,955

$ 41,054

$ 39,657

$ 43,165

$ 44,800

Criticized loans (c)

$ 256,049

$ 273,791

$ 224,124

$ 236,468

$ 268,326

Classified loans (d)

170,916

140,811

141,940

147,175

158,577

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (f)

206.83 %

190.78 %

198.16 %

175.82 %

193.01 %

NPLs as a percent of total loans (f)

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.58 %

0.64 %

0.58 %

NPAs as a percent of total assets (f)

0.38 %

0.43 %

0.41 %

0.45 %

0.47 %

NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (f)

0.54 %

0.60 %

0.59 %

0.64 %

0.66 %

Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (c)

3.74 %

4.01 %

3.31 %

3.50 %

3.99 %

Classified loans as a percent of total loans (d)

2.50 %

2.06 %

2.10 %

2.18 %

2.36 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans

1.11 %

1.14 %

1.16 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

Total demand deposits as a percent of total deposits (b)

36.37 %

36.06 %

35.28 %

34.24 %

33.25 %

Capital Information (e)(g)






Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (h)

12.81 %

12.66 %

12.45 %

12.29 %

12.11 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.24 %

13.10 %

12.89 %

12.73 %

12.54 %

Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2)

14.29 %

14.19 %

13.98 %

13.78 %

13.79 %

Leverage ratio

10.67 %

10.33 %

10.14 %

9.91 %

9.74 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 949,924

$ 928,639

$ 911,986

$ 893,970

$ 875,454

Tier 1 capital

982,293

960,823

943,986

925,616

906,900

Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2)

1,059,990

1,041,030

1,023,777

1,002,226

997,309

Total risk-weighted assets

$ 7,417,087

$ 7,334,717

$ 7,323,344

$ 7,273,985

$ 7,231,476

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

12.72 %

12.96 %

12.60 %

12.50 %

12.29 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets (i)

9.06 %

9.25 %

8.91 %

8.79 %

8.53 %

(a)

Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter.

(b)

The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing demand accounts is considered total demand deposits.

(c)

Includes loans categorized as special mention, substandard, doubtful or loss.

(d)

Includes loans categorized as substandard, doubtful or loss.

(e)

Data presented as of the end of the period indicated.

(f)

Nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and OREO.

(g)

September 30, 2026 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision.

(h)

Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 6.29% at September 30, 2026, 6.19% at June 30, 2026, 5.98% at March 31, 2026, 5.78% at December 31, 2025, and 5.79% at September 30, 2025, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50%

(i)

This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Provision for credit losses










Provision for credit losses

$ 3,307


$ 4,477


$ 7,004


$ 17,199


$ 33,514

Provision for checking account overdrafts

262


232


276


773


598

Total provision for credit losses

$ 3,569


$ 4,709


$ 7,280


$ 17,972


$ 34,112











Net Charge-Offs










Gross charge-offs

$ 7,580


$ 6,766


$ 7,841


$ 22,105


$ 24,430

Recoveries

1,568


1,581


1,012


4,263


2,516

Net charge-offs

$ 6,012


$ 5,185


$ 6,829


$ 17,842


$ 21,914











Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) by Type










Commercial real estate, other

$ 688


$ 167


$ 26


$ 855


$ 272

Commercial and industrial

879


196


446


1,329


1,359

Premium finance

77


50


102


173


257

Leases

2,549


3,403


4,487


10,206


14,734

Residential real estate

-


62


31


99


74

Home equity lines of credit

-


32


27


52


39

Consumer, indirect

1,290


841


1,189


3,723


4,089

Consumer, direct

301


183


263


662


480

Deposit account overdrafts

228


251


258


743


610

Total net charge-offs

$ 6,012


$ 5,185


$ 6,829


$ 17,842


$ 21,914











As a percent of average total loans (annualized)

0.35 %


0.31 %


0.41 %


0.35 %


0.45 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025











Trust assets under administration and management

$ 2,503,011


$ 2,521,031


$ 2,178,467


$ 2,219,650


$ 2,271,536

Brokerage assets under administration and management

1,998,810


1,984,252


1,844,940


1,846,084


1,800,781

Mortgage loans serviced for others

328,922


326,021


319,664


322,139


323,347

Employees (full-time equivalent)

1,463


1,443


1,458


1,454


1,454

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/
Cost


Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/
Cost


Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/
Cost

Assets












Short-term investments

$ 76,128

$ 757

3.95 %


$ 112,726

$ 1,084

3.86 %


$ 71,028

$ 782

4.37 %

Investment securities (a)(b)

1,781,294

16,477

3.70 %


1,887,908

17,133

3.63 %


2,018,463

19,119

3.79 %

Loans (b)(c):












Construction

311,630

5,319

6.68 %


282,906

4,989

6.98 %


333,782

5,759

6.75 %

Commercial real estate, other

2,158,376

33,088

6.00 %


2,205,065

33,969

6.09 %


2,144,859

34,751

6.34 %

Commercial and industrial

1,695,539

27,586

6.37 %


1,652,813

25,826

6.18 %


1,428,843

25,090

6.87 %

Premium finance

267,007

5,648

8.28 %


243,558

5,154

8.37 %


273,730

5,820

8.32 %

Leases

346,190

8,004

9.05 %


352,662

8,180

9.18 %


390,499

9,520

9.54 %

Residential real estate (d)

932,038

12,940

5.55 %


943,268

12,927

5.48 %


990,040

13,466

5.44 %

Home equity lines of credit

279,640

4,962

7.04 %


267,892

4,684

7.01 %


245,024

4,765

7.72 %

Consumer, indirect

689,424

11,275

6.49 %


698,460

11,322

6.50 %


703,619

11,545

6.51 %

Consumer, direct

129,695

2,647

8.10 %


127,928

2,533

7.94 %


123,927

2,470

7.91 %

Total loans

6,809,539

111,469

6.44 %


6,774,552

109,584

6.42 %


6,634,323

113,186

6.71 %

Allowance for credit losses

(78,067)




(78,113)




(74,485)



Net loans

6,731,472




6,696,439




6,559,838



Total earning assets

8,588,894

128,703

5.91 %


8,697,073

127,801

5.84 %


8,649,329

133,087

6.07 %













Goodwill and other intangible assets

389,131




390,753




396,636



Other assets

504,341




498,500




528,305



Total assets

$ 9,482,366




$ 9,586,326




$ 9,574,270















Liabilities and Equity












Interest-bearing deposits:












Savings accounts

$ 916,584

$ 177

0.08 %


$ 917,693

$ 181

0.08 %


$ 890,316

$ 196

0.09 %

Governmental deposit accounts

752,278

3,869

2.04 %


818,274

4,151

2.03 %


787,079

4,745

2.39 %

Interest-bearing demand accounts

1,066,987

698

0.26 %


1,091,757

602

0.22 %


1,084,051

617

0.23 %

Money market deposit accounts

993,573

5,309

2.12 %


970,487

4,977

2.06 %


954,778

5,671

2.36 %

Retail certificates of deposit

1,856,852

14,693

3.14 %


1,917,698

15,357

3.21 %


2,007,768

18,094

3.58 %

Brokered deposits (e)

304,331

3,063

3.99 %


245,378

2,455

4.01 %


491,041

5,211

4.21 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,890,605

27,809

1.87 %


5,961,287

27,723

1.87 %


6,215,033

34,534

2.21 %

Short-term borrowings (e)

453,056

4,347

3.81 %


487,109

4,550

3.75 %


308,916

3,400

4.37 %

Long-term borrowings

155,077

2,494

6.37 %


182,032

2,579

5.66 %


229,388

3,525

6.07 %

Total borrowed funds

608,133

6,841

4.46 %


669,141

7,129

4.26 %


538,304

6,925

5.10 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,498,738

34,650

2.12 %


6,630,428

34,852

2.11 %


6,753,337

41,459

2.44 %













Non-interest-bearing deposits

1,636,258




1,631,305




1,544,184



Other liabilities

107,805




96,401




113,981



Total liabilities

8,242,801




8,358,134




8,411,502



Stockholders' equity

1,239,565




1,228,192




1,162,768



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,482,366




$ 9,586,326




$ 9,574,270















Net interest income/spread (b)


$ 94,053

3.79 %



$ 92,949

3.73 %



$ 91,628

3.63 %

Net interest margin (b)



4.31 %




4.23 %




4.16 %

(a)

Average balances are based on carrying value.

(b)

Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

(c)

Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented.

(d)

Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income.

(e)

Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for the periods presented in which FHLB advances and brokered deposits were being utilized.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/ Cost


Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/ Cost

Assets








Short-term investments

$ 90,550

$ 2,631

3.88 %


$ 82,135

$ 2,720

4.43 %

Investment securities (a)(b)

1,876,389

51,168

3.64 %


1,942,572

52,524

3.61 %

Loans (b)(c):








Construction

294,889

14,893

6.66 %


327,512

17,266

6.95 %

Commercial real estate, other

2,204,782

101,716

6.08 %


2,108,596

101,444

6.34 %

Commercial and industrial

1,634,908

78,522

6.33 %


1,363,990

71,727

6.93 %

Premium finance

249,931

15,354

8.10 %


266,808

17,148

8.48 %

Leases

351,534

24,762

9.29 %


389,933

30,004

10.15 %

Residential real estate (d)

944,457

38,916

5.49 %


973,555

37,906

5.19 %

Home equity lines of credit

268,109

14,051

7.01 %


239,401

13,687

7.64 %

Consumer, indirect

696,058

33,890

6.51 %


688,234

33,130

6.44 %

Consumer, direct

128,687

7,667

7.97 %


120,411

7,042

7.82 %

Total loans

6,773,355

329,771

6.44 %


6,478,440

329,354

6.73 %

Allowance for credit losses

(77,165)




(67,619)



Net loans

6,696,190




6,410,821



Total earning assets

8,663,129

383,570

5.87 %


8,435,528

384,598

6.04 %









Goodwill and other intangible assets

390,779




398,956



Other assets

502,257




521,144



Total assets

$ 9,556,165




$ 9,355,628











Liabilities and Equity








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings accounts

$ 912,492

$ 542

0.08 %


$ 886,316

$ 633

0.10 %

Governmental deposit accounts

784,254

11,943

2.04 %


793,581

14,271

2.40 %

Interest-bearing demand accounts

1,071,518

1,873

0.23 %


1,081,313

1,703

0.21 %

Money market deposit accounts

963,491

14,827

2.06 %


935,873

16,554

2.36 %

Retail certificates of deposit

1,915,433

46,505

3.25 %


1,981,959

54,762

3.69 %

Brokered deposit (e)

322,534

9,534

3.95 %


498,640

15,889

4.26 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,969,722

85,224

1.91 %


6,177,682

103,812

2.25 %

Short-term borrowings (e)

457,692

12,793

3.74 %


158,072

5,058

4.28 %

Long-term borrowings

175,883

7,886

5.96 %


233,468

10,705

6.09 %

Total borrowed funds

633,575

20,679

4.35 %


391,540

15,763

5.36 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,603,297

105,903

2.14 %


6,569,222

119,575

2.43 %









Non-interest-bearing deposits

1,624,206




1,530,040



Other liabilities

99,876




111,926



Total liabilities

8,327,379




8,211,188



Stockholders' equity

1,228,786




1,144,440



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,556,165




$ 9,355,628











Net interest income/spread (b)


$ 277,667

3.73 %



$ 265,023

3.61 %

Net interest margin (b)



4.23 %




4.15 %

(a)

Average balances are based on carrying value.

(b)

Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

(c)

Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented.

(d)

Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income.

(e)

Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for the periods presented in which FHLB advances and brokered deposits were being utilized.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. The following tables summarize the non-US GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











Core non-interest expense:










Total non-interest expense

$ 74,540


$ 72,759


$ 69,894


$ 218,934


$ 211,043

Less: acquisition-related expenses

1,498


410


-


1,924


-

Core non-interest expense

$ 73,042


$ 72,349


$ 69,894


$ 217,010


$ 211,043



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











Efficiency ratio:










Total non-interest expense

$ 74,540


$ 72,759


$ 69,894


$ 218,934


$ 211,043

Less: amortization of other intangible assets

1,697


1,697


2,211


5,091


6,635

Adjusted total non-interest expense

72,843


71,062


67,683


213,843


204,408











Total non-interest income

25,645


20,378


23,827


74,277


77,806

Less: net loss on investment securities

(4,512)


(8,181)


(2,580)


(12,693)


(2,582)

Less: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions

(311)


(446)


(478)


(1,167)


(1,119)

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses

30,468


29,005


26,885


88,137


81,507











Net interest income

93,842


92,728


91,349


276,990


264,181

Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a)

211


221


279


677


842

Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis

94,053


92,949


91,628


277,667


265,023











Adjusted revenue

$ 124,521


$ 121,954


$ 118,513


$ 365,804


$ 346,530











Efficiency ratio

58.50 %


58.27 %


57.11 %


58.46 %


58.99 %











Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:









Core non-interest expense

$ 73,042


$ 72,349


$ 69,894


$ 217,010


$ 211,043

Less: amortization of other intangible assets

1,697


1,697


2,211


5,091


6,635

Adjusted core non-interest expense

71,345


70,652


67,683


211,919


204,408











Adjusted revenue

$ 124,521


$ 121,954


$ 118,513


$ 365,804


$ 346,530











Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items

57.30 %


57.93 %


57.11 %


57.93 %


58.99 %

(a)

Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)




At or For the Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026


2026


2026


2025


2025











Tangible equity:










Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,227,903


$ 1,236,551


$ 1,216,040


$ 1,206,602


$ 1,182,776

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

388,305


389,963


391,601


393,319


395,535

Tangible equity

$ 839,598


$ 846,588


$ 824,439


$ 813,283


$ 787,241











Tangible assets:










Total assets

$ 9,652,095


$ 9,540,161


$ 9,648,087


$ 9,649,630


$ 9,623,944

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

388,305


389,963


391,601


393,319


395,535

Tangible assets

$ 9,263,790


$ 9,150,198


$ 9,256,486


$ 9,256,311


$ 9,228,409











Tangible book value per common share:










Tangible equity

$ 839,598


$ 846,588


$ 824,439


$ 813,283


$ 787,241

Common shares outstanding

35,961,276


35,939,954


35,925,945


35,714,484


35,705,369











Tangible book value per common share

$ 23.35


$ 23.56


$ 22.95


$ 22.77


$ 22.05











Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:










Tangible equity

$ 839,598


$ 846,588


$ 824,439


$ 813,283


$ 787,241

Tangible assets

$ 9,263,790


$ 9,150,198


$ 9,256,486


$ 9,256,311


$ 9,228,409











Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.06 %


9.25 %


8.91 %


8.79 %


8.53 %












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











Pre-provision net revenue:










Income before income taxes

$ 41,378


$ 35,638


$ 38,002


$ 114,361


$ 96,832

Add: provision for credit losses

3,569


4,709


7,280


17,972


34,112

Add: net (gain) loss on OREO

(403)


-


-


(377)


(30)

Add: net loss on investment securities

4,512


8,181


2,580


12,693


2,582

Add: net loss on other assets

366


453


424


1,203


1,021

Add: net (gain) loss on other transactions

348


(7)


54


341


128

Pre-provision net revenue

$ 49,770


$ 48,974


$ 48,340


$ 146,193


$ 134,645

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items:





Net income

$ 32,606


$ 27,953


$ 29,476


$ 89,565


$ 75,024

Add: net loss on investment securities

4,512


8,181


2,580


12,693


2,582

Less: tax effect of net loss on investment securities (a)

948


1,718


542


2,666


542

Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions

311


446


478


1,167


1,119

Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (a)

65


94


100


245


235

Add: acquisition-related expenses

1,498


410


-


1,924


-

Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a)

315


86


-


404


-

Net income adjusted for non-core items

$ 37,599


$ 35,092


$ 31,892


$ 102,034


$ 77,948











Days in the period

92


91


92


273


273

Days in the year

365


365


365


365


365

Annualized net income

$ 129,361


$ 112,119


$ 116,943


$ 119,748


$ 100,307

Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items

$ 149,170


$ 140,754


$ 126,528


$ 136,419


$ 104,216

Return on average assets:










Annualized net income

$ 129,361


$ 112,119


$ 116,943


$ 119,748


$ 100,307

Total average assets

$ 9,482,366


$ 9,586,326


$ 9,574,270


$ 9,556,165


$ 9,355,628

Return on average assets

1.36 %


1.17 %


1.22 %


1.25 %


1.07 %

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items:





Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items

$ 149,170


$ 140,754


$ 126,528


$ 136,419


$ 104,216

Total average assets

$ 9,482,366


$ 9,586,326


$ 9,574,270


$ 9,556,165


$ 9,355,628

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items

1.57 %


1.47 %


1.32 %


1.43 %


1.11 %

(a)

Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



For the Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026


2026


2025


2026


2025











Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets:





Net income

$ 32,606


$ 27,953


$ 29,476


$ 89,565


$ 75,024

Add: amortization of other intangible assets

1,697


1,697


2,211


5,091


6,635

Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a)

356


356


464


1,069


1,393

Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets

$ 33,947


$ 29,294


$ 31,223


$ 93,587


$ 80,266











Days in the period

92


91


92


273


273

Days in the year

365


365


365


365


365

Annualized net income

$ 129,361


$ 112,119


$ 116,943


$ 119,748


$ 100,307

Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets

$ 134,681


$ 117,498


$ 123,874


$ 125,125


$ 107,315











Average tangible equity:





Total average stockholders' equity

$ 1,239,565


$ 1,228,192


$ 1,162,768


$ 1,228,786


$ 1,144,440

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

389,131


390,753


396,636


390,779


398,956

Average tangible equity

$ 850,434


$ 837,439


$ 766,132


$ 838,007


$ 745,484











Return on average stockholders' equity ratio:






Annualized net income

$ 129,361


$ 112,119


$ 116,943


$ 119,748


$ 100,307

Average stockholders' equity

$ 1,239,565


$ 1,228,192


$ 1,162,768


$ 1,228,786


$ 1,144,440











Return on average stockholders' equity

10.44 %


9.13 %


10.06 %


9.75 %


8.76 %







Return on average tangible equity ratio:






Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets

$ 134,681


$ 117,498


$ 123,874


$ 125,125


$ 107,315

Average tangible equity

$ 850,434


$ 837,439


$ 766,132


$ 838,007


$ 745,484











Return on average tangible equity

15.84 %


14.03 %


16.17 %


14.93 %


14.40 %

(a)

Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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