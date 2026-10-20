AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market worth $20.39 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is projected to grow from USD 3.52 billion in 2026 to USD 20.39 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2022-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 3.52 billion

USD 3.52 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 20.39 billion

USD 20.39 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 34.0%

AI Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends & Insights:

The major trends contributing to the expansion of the global AI data center liquid cooling market include the rapid growth of AI and GPU-intensive data centers, rising rack power density, increasing adoption of direct-to-chip and other liquid cooling architectures, and the growing focus on energy and water efficiency. The deployment of high-performance AI hardware is pushing rack densities well beyond the levels that conventional air cooling can efficiently support, creating greater demand for liquid-based thermal management systems. Meanwhile, the shift toward purpose-built AI data centers and modernization of existing facilities is encouraging operators to adopt hybrid and modular liquid cooling systems that can support higher compute densities while allowing infrastructure to scale with evolving AI workloads.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR (35.2%) during the forecast period.

150 kW & above segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (78.0%) during the forecast period.

The hyperscale segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (34.7%) during the forecast period.

The solutions segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The direct-to-chip segment will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US) were identified as leading players in the AI data center liquid cooling market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Kollance Inc. (US), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Teimmers (Netherlands) are leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The market is on a strong growth trajectory, propelled by the explosive expansion of AI-powered computing infrastructure, massive hyperscale data center construction, and escalating cloud services adoption worldwide. Liquid cooling is becoming increasingly indispensable as operators prioritize superior thermal management, energy efficiency, and higher rack densities to withstand the intense heat loads generated by modern AI processors. A notable industry shift is underway as direct-to-chip and immersion cooling technologies are deployed across hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise facilities, delivering measurable advantages in heat dissipation, operational costs, and compute density.

The direct-to-chip cooling type segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AI data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period in terms of value.

The direct-to-chip cooling segment is expected to account for a significant share of the AI data center liquid cooling industry during the forecast period, supported by its suitability for managing heat generated by high-performance processors and densely configured computing systems. Its ability to provide targeted cooling directly to key heat-generating components makes it an important solution for AI-focused data center environments. Growing deployment of advanced processors, increasing computing intensity, and the need for efficient thermal management are expected to support the continued adoption of direct-to-chip cooling solutions.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing deployment of large-scale computing infrastructure designed to support intensive AI workloads and expanding digital services. Hyperscale facilities require advanced thermal management solutions to accommodate high-density computing environments and maintain reliable operations. The continued expansion of AI infrastructure and development of large-scale data center facilities is expected to support the adoption of liquid cooling solutions within the segment.

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North America is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period, supported by the region's established data center infrastructure and growing adoption of AI and high-performance computing technologies. The increasing deployment of advanced computing systems is creating greater demand for efficient thermal management solutions capable of supporting high-density data center environments. Continued investments in AI infrastructure, expansion of data center capacity, and the adoption of advanced cooling technologies are expected to support the growth of the AI data center liquid cooling market in the region.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this AI data center liquid cooling companies include Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling System (Poland), and CoolIT Systems (Ecolab) (Canada), among others.

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Investment Funding

The AI data center liquid cooling market is attracting capital from both strategic buyers and venture investors. Rising rack densities are pushing operators past what air-based systems can handle. Startup funding has followed. ZutaCore raised USD 100 million Series C in June 2026 for waterless, direct-to-chip, two-phase cooling, with Mitsubishi Electric, Carrier Ventures, and Samsung Ventures participating. Iceotope closed USD 26 million Series B in May 2026 to develop its precision liquid cooling technology. The investor mix is notable. HVAC and electrical majors are backing cooling specialists directly, often ahead of acquiring them.

Revenue Shift

Liquid cooling is moving from a niche add-on to the core thermal architecture for AI racks, and the revenue mix of the largest assets shows it. Boyd Thermal forecasts 2026 sales of USD 1.7 billion, of which USD 1.5 billion is liquid cooling, or roughly 88% of the business. CoolIT is expected to generate about USD 550 million in sales over the next 12 months. Incumbents are also repositioning their portfolios. Vertiv now offers coolant distribution units from 70 kW to 1,350 kW, direct-to-chip cold plate systems, and rear-door heat exchangers. Vertiv's backlog reached USD 15.0 billion at the end of 2025, up 109% year-over-year. That figure covers its whole portfolio, not just liquid cooling.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A in the AI data center liquid cooling market is on pace to exceed prior-year volume, with a rising share of deals valued above USD 1 billion as buyers prioritize integrated, liquid-ready thermal platforms. Three mega-deals defined the period: Eaton's acquisition of Boyd Thermal and Ecolab's acquisition of CoolIT Systems, announced within days of each other, alongside Trane Technologies' acquisition of LiquidStack.

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