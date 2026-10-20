HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Offering Summary:- The Hong Kong Public Offering will open on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 and close at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2026 ;- Total number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering: 37,275,800 H Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option);- Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares: 3,727,600 H Shares (subject to reallocation);- Number of International Placing Shares: 33,548,200 H Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option);- Maximum Offer Price: HK$21.46 per H share- Board lot size for trading: 100 H Shares per board lot- Expected listing date on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Stock Exchange'): Wednesday, October 28, 2026.Changzhou Microintelligence Co., Ltd ('Changzhou Microintelligence' or 'the Company', stock code: 03275.HK) announces its Global Offering and proposed listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'Stock Exchange').Changzhou Microintelligence Co., Ltd. is a technology company focused on Embodied Industrial Intelligent Robots (EIIR). The Company concentrates on the research, development and commercial deployment of embodied intelligence technologies for industrial settings, with its business mainly covering the research and development, production and sale of EIIR products, AI-empowered equipment and modular products. The Company has completed full-stack in-house development of core algorithms, key software and hardware, has built a software and hardware technology system based on its 'Cloud-Edge-Device' integrated architecture. Since its establishment, Changzhou Microintelligence has strategically focused on real factory scenarios to advance commercial deployment. As its products roll out at scale on production lines, the Company has continuously accumulated on-site data and built a 'data-model-product-redeployment' data flywheel. Its database of precisely labelled unstructured industrial data, accumulated from real industrial settings, provides important strategic support for product iteration, model optimisation and efficient commercial deployment. The Company also continues to invest in research and development to strengthen its competitive barriers in technology and data and commits to driving industrial robots from traditional automation towards intelligence and supports the long-term development goal of flexible upgrading in manufacturing.Changzhou Microintelligence plans to offer 37,275,800 H Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option), comprising 3,727,600 Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to reallocation) and 33,548,200 International Placing Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option). The Maximum Offer Price is HK$21.46, and the board lot size for trading is 100 H Shares.The Hong Kong Public Offering commenced on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, and is scheduled to close at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2026 (applications via White Form eIPO service will close at 11:30 a.m. on the same day). The H Shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.Assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised and the Offer Price is set at HK$19.05 per share (being the mid-point of the Offer Price range), after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses, the Company estimates that the net proceeds to be raised from the Global Offering will amount to approximately HK$640 million before the exercise of any Over-allotment Option. The Company intends to allocate the net proceeds from the Global Offering as follows:Approximately 60.3% will be used for core technological research and development to enhance the intelligence and performance of Embodied Industrial Intelligent Robots (EIIR) products;Approximately 10.6% will be used to establish a localised overseas sales and service network and deepen global business presence;Approximately 14.7% will be used for strategic investments and acquisitions to build an open and mutually beneficial application ecosystem;Approximately 4.4% will be used to expand production and manufacturing capacity;Approximately 10.0% will be used as working capital and for other general corporate purposes;Orient Capital (Hong Kong) Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Elbe Rhein Investment Limited is the Cornerstone Investor.About Changzhou Microintelligence Co., LtdChangzhou Microintelligence Co., Ltd. was founded in 2018, is a provider of Embodied Industrial Intelligent Robots (EIIR) products in China. The Company has built a software and hardware technology system based on its 'Cloud-Edge-Device' integrated architecture. It is dedicated to the deep integration of AI and industrial robotics, providing flexible and efficient intelligent solutions to manufacturing customers worldwide and driving the shift in industrial settings from automation to intelligence. The Company principally engages in the research and development, production and sale of EIIR products, AI-empowered equipment and modular products.Source: Changzhou Microintelligence Co., LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.