Automotive Suspension Market worth $43.16 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Suspension Market is estimated to grow from USD 39.60 billion in 2026 to USD 43.16 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 1.2%.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Automotive Suspension Market'

Automotive Suspension Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 39.60 Billion

USD 39.60 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 43.16 Billion

USD 43.16 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 1.2%

Automotive Suspension Market Trends & Insights:

MacPherson suspensions are expected to show the largest share during the forecast period.

Active suspension is projected to be the fastest-growing suspension type over the forecast period.

Rest of the World is expected to be a key market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=939

The automotive suspension market is expected to expand as chassis systems shift from passive mechanical components to electronically controlled, software-coordinated systems: increasing adoption of adaptive/semi-active dampers and air suspension allows OEMs to independently optimize ride comfort, handling, and body control rather than relying on fixed spring-damper characteristics. At the same time, the emergence of software-defined vehicles and automated driving is increasing the need to coordinate suspension with steering, braking, and vehicle-motion-control systems; suppliers such as ZF are already integrating active/semi-active damping with centralized chassis software.

Higher vehicle mass and altered weight distribution from large battery packs, combined with growing SUV/large-vehicle adoption, are also increasing the technical requirements for load management, ride-height control, and roll/pitch suppression, supporting higher-value suspension architectures. A further growth avenue is sensor- and camera-informed predictive suspension, where road-surface information is used to pre-emptively adjust damping; ZF's AI Road Sense, for example, feeds road-condition data into chassis software to control damping in real time. However, the transition towards active/semi-active suspension has increased system complexity, sensor/actuator content, functional-safety requirements, and calibration effort, where OEMs must justify the higher system cost against measurable improvements in ride, handling, and safety - making scalable architectures and software reuse critical for mass-market adoption.

MacPherson suspensions are expected to show the largest share during the forecast period.

The MacPherson strut remains the largest and most widely adopted front-suspension architecture globally, with Asia Pacific representing the largest volume base because of its high production of compact and mid-size passenger cars and LCVs. Its low cost, compact packaging, simplified component architecture, and lower weight, particularly the elimination of a separate upper control arm, make it well suited to high-volume, space-constrained platforms while providing adequate ride and handling performance. In 2025, more than 70% of front suspension applications in compact and mid-size vehicles across China, India, and Southeast Asia are estimated to use MacPherson struts, reinforcing its scale advantage. Its compatibility with modular vehicle platforms also lets OEMs standardize suspension layouts across multiple models, reducing engineering, tooling, and assembly complexity while supporting both ICE and EV packaging requirements.

Regionally, MacPherson remains dominant in mainstream vehicles across APAC, Europe, and North America, while premium SUVs, performance vehicles, and higher-end EVs increasingly use double wishbone or multi-link front architectures to achieve greater wheel control, handling precision, and ride refinement. This creates a clear value-based segmentation, with MacPherson retaining volume leadership in cost-sensitive applications while advanced architectures capture higher-value vehicles. For suppliers, the opportunity is shifting toward higher-content MacPherson systems, including lightweight struts, integrated knuckles, advanced dampers, and electronically controlled modules, rather than replacing the architecture itself.

Request for Proposal:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=939

Active suspension is projected to be the fastest-growing suspension type over the forecast period.

The active suspension segment is seeing accelerated adoption, driven by growing requirements for ride comfort, handling precision, safety, and real-time vehicle-dynamics control, particularly in premium passenger vehicles and SUVs. In 2025, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 60% of new-vehicle SUV sales, creating a significant addressable base for adaptive and active suspension systems as higher curb weights and elevated ride heights increase body-motion management requirements. High-end EVs and luxury SUVs, including the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, and BMW iX, are adopting electronically controlled suspension technologies to manage higher battery-related mass, variable loading, pitch, roll, and ride comfort. Active suspensions can continuously generate counterforces at each wheel, enabling far greater control of body motion than passive or semi-active systems. The shift toward integrated chassis control is accelerating adoption, as active suspension can coordinate with steering, braking, and torque-vectoring systems to independently manage pitch, roll, heave, and wheel load during acceleration, braking, and cornering. High-performance EVs and premium SUVs are also creating a stronger need for suspension systems that can compensate for higher vehicle mass and rapidly changing axle loads while maintaining ride comfort and handling. In parallel, camera/ADAS and road-preview technologies are enabling predictive suspension, allowing the system to detect road disturbances before the wheel encounters them and proactively adjust actuator force, moving suspension from reactive damping toward software-controlled vehicle-motion management. Integrating sensors, ADAS, and software-defined vehicle platforms further enables predictive damping and load-sensitive suspension control, shifting value toward software and electronic content. Strategically, this is moving suspension from a passive mechanical component toward an intelligent chassis system, allowing suppliers to differentiate through adaptive control, software calibration, and integrated vehicle-dynamics functions while supporting premium OEMs' efforts to differentiate EV and SUV driving experiences.

Rest of the World is expected to be a key market during the forecast period.

The Rest of the World is an important automotive suspension market, with passenger cars, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles shaping suspension demand across the Rest of the World & South Africa, and other emerging markets. Passenger cars commonly use MacPherson strut front suspension and torsion-beam or multi-link rear suspension, while SUVs increasingly adopt MacPherson or double-wishbone front suspension with multi-link or independent rear suspension. Higher-end SUVs and premium vehicles are gradually adopting air suspension, adaptive dampers, and electronically controlled suspension systems. Pickups and LCVs typically use double-wishbone/independent front suspension with leaf-spring rear suspension, particularly where payload, durability, and off-road capability are important. Suspension technology is evolving through lightweight components, improved bushings, variable damping, air springs, and electronically controlled systems, although adoption varies significantly by country and vehicle price segment, especially where payload, durability, and off-road capability matter. Major suppliers include Tenneco, ZF, Thyssenkrupp Bilstein, KYB, Hitachi Astemo, and Marelli.

Heavy trucks and buses across Rest of the World prioritize durability, high-load capability, ride comfort, and low maintenance. Heavy trucks commonly use leaf and parabolic spring systems for high-load and rough-road applications, while air suspension is increasingly used in long-haul, premium, and fleet applications where ride quality, load equalization, and axle protection are important. Buses increasingly use air suspension, particularly in urban, intercity, and premium applications, to improve passenger comfort, maintain ride height, and accommodate varying passenger loads. Technology improvements include lightweight suspension components, optimized suspension geometry, maintenance-free bushings, automatic ride-height control, air springs, and electronically controlled damping systems. Key suppliers include Hendrickson, ZF, Tenneco, ThyssenKrupp Bilstein, Cummins-Meritor, and KYB.

Request Pricing:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=939

Top Companies in Automotive Suspension Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Suspension Market Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), KYB Corporation (Japan), and Tenneco Inc. (US), among others.

Automotive Suspension Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The automotive suspension market is witnessing increasing investment and technology funding as OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers respond to vehicle electrification, rising SUV and premium-vehicle penetration, higher vehicle weights, and demand for improved ride, handling, and safety. Investment is shifting from conventional mechanical suspension components toward air suspension, adaptive/semi-active dampers, electronically controlled suspension, lightweight components, integrated chassis systems, and fully active suspension technologies. EV platforms are particularly accelerating this transition, as larger battery packs and longer driving ranges increase vehicle mass and place greater demands on damping, body control, and load management. OEMs and suppliers are therefore investing in R&D, sensor-based suspension control, software, actuator technologies, lightweight materials, and EV-specific suspension platforms, while commercial-vehicle suppliers are expanding capabilities for load-adaptive and air-suspension systems for electric trucks and buses. These investments are strengthening opportunities across suspension components, electronic controls, sensors, actuators, lightweight materials, software, and aftermarket services, while increasing the technology content and value per vehicle in the automotive suspension market.

Revenue Shift Context

The automotive suspension market is shifting revenue from conventional mechanical suspension components to higher-value, technology-enabled suspension systems. Revenue is increasingly moving beyond basic springs, dampers, and linkages toward air suspension, adaptive/semi-active damping, electronically controlled suspension, active suspension, integrated chassis systems, sensors, actuators, and suspension-control software. The shift is particularly significant in EVs, premium SUVs, pickups, HCVs, and buses, where higher vehicle weight, larger battery packs, varying payloads, and greater ride and handling requirements are increasing suspension content per vehicle. OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are also developing predictive and load-adaptive suspension systems that use vehicle, road, and sensor inputs to continuously adjust damping and ride height, creating additional value through electronics and software. Consequently, the market is gradually shifting from a component-centric revenue model to an integrated, electronically controlled, lifecycle-oriented model, increasing revenue opportunities for suspension, actuator, sensor, electronics, software, and aftermarket suppliers.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The automotive suspension market is witnessing increasing mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and asset transactions as OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers seek to strengthen their ride-control portfolios, expand geographic coverage, and move toward higher-value suspension technologies. Recent activity has focused on premium suspension, electronically controlled damping, air suspension, commercial-vehicle ride systems, and advanced mechatronic technologies. For example, Brembo completed the USD 405 million acquisition of Öhlins Racing in January 2025, adding premium suspension, shock-absorber, and mechatronic capabilities to its portfolio. TVS Mobility's SI Air Springs acquired Roberto Nuti Group, strengthening its commercial-vehicle air-suspension and aftermarket presence, while Gabriel India acquired manufacturing assets of Marelli Motherson Auto Suspension Parts in 2025, adding approximately 3.2 million shock-absorber and 1 million gas-spring annual capacity. Overall, M&A activity is increasingly focused on acquiring advanced suspension technologies, expanding air and electronic suspension capabilities, increasing manufacturing scale, accessing premium and HCV applications, and strengthening regional customer relationships, rather than simply expanding conventional suspension-component capacity.

AUTOMOTIVE SUSPENSION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description October 2025 Acquisition Infinity Engineered Products / Turnspire Capital (US) Meklas Otomotiv (Türkiye) Infinity Engineered Products acquired Turkish air-spring manufacturer Meklas Otomotiv, expanding its global air-spring manufacturing capacity and aftermarket footprint. The transaction strengthened Infinity's ability to serve commercial vehicles and trailer applications, particularly in Europe, while providing additional manufacturing and sourcing capabilities for its Goodyear-branded air-spring business. May 2025 Strategic Investment / Acquisition of Stake NTN Europe (France/Japan) LTM - Mecatech Group (France) NTN Europe acquired a 35% stake in LTM, a specialist in shock absorbers, following an earlier commercial partnership launched under the SNR brand. The investment strengthened NTN Europe's position in the shock-absorber independent aftermarket and supported its transition from distributor/partner to manufacturer in the segment. April 2025 Acquisition / Asset Purchase Gabriel India (India) Marelli Motherson Auto Suspension Parts (India) Gabriel India completed the acquisition of identified MMAS assets related to manufacturing passive shock absorbers, struts, and gas dampers. The transaction, valued at approximately INR 521.4 million, added annual capacity of around 3.2 million shock absorbers and 1 million gas springs, strengthening Gabriel India's ride-control manufacturing capacity and customer base. January 2025 Acquisition Brembo (Italy) Öhlins Racing (Sweden) Brembo completed its 100% acquisition of Öhlins Racing for USD 405 million, its largest acquisition at the time. Öhlins brings premium, high-performance suspension technology for cars and motorcycles, including shock absorbers, suspension software, algorithms, and mechatronic technologies. The deal expanded Brembo's portfolio toward integrated and intelligent vehicle systems. The agreement was announced in October 2024 and completed in January 2025. It is included as a key recent transaction but falls just outside the April 2025 start date.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the automotive suspension market account for over 50% of the total market, indicating a consolidated market, with leading Tier-1 suppliers holding significant positions across specific suspension technologies, vehicle segments, and regions, but no single company exercising dominant control over the global market. ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Magna International Inc. are among the major players, supported by broad ride-control portfolios, global manufacturing footprints, long-term OEM relationships, and capabilities spanning dampers, struts, springs, air suspension, and electronically controlled systems. Competition varies by region and application, with ZF, Tenneco, Thyssenkrupp, and Marelli having strong positions across European and North American OEM programs, while KYB, Hitachi Astemo, and other Japanese suppliers maintain strong positions in Asia. The market also includes specialized and regional suppliers such as BWI Group, Gabriel India, NHK Spring, Hendrickson, Sogefi, and Mubea, particularly across shock absorbers, springs, commercial-vehicle suspension, and specialty applications. Unlike highly fragmented aftermarket component markets, the OEM suspension business has relatively high entry barriers because suppliers must meet vehicle-specific engineering, validation, safety, quality, localization, and long-term OEM sourcing requirements. Competitive positioning is therefore increasingly determined by technology content, lightweighting, air and adaptive suspension capabilities, electronic damping, EV-platform integration, manufacturing scale, cost competitiveness, and global OEM relationships, creating opportunities for further consolidation and strategic partnerships as suppliers move toward higher-value intelligent suspension systems.

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Air Suspension Market

Fluid Transfer System Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automobile-suspension-systems-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automobile-suspension-systems.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-suspension-market-worth-43-16-billion-by-2033--marketsandmarkets-302912599.html