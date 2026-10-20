Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG to Go Ringside at BKFC This Weekend to Capture Content for Its "RMTG Brief" Investor-Awareness Campaign

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced that its content team will be ringside at this Saturday's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event to capture footage for "RMTG Brief," the Company's host-led investor-awareness and brand-visibility campaign.

The on-site shoot is the latest step in RMTG's broader effort to strengthen communication with shareholders and expand awareness of the Company among the investment community, building on its recently launched investor website and inaugural investor call.

Bringing the RMTG Story to a Wider Audience

About the RMTG Brief Campaign

"RMTG Brief" is a host-led video and social-media series created to communicate the Company's story, business model, and ongoing initiatives in an accessible, engaging format. The campaign is designed to reach both existing shareholders and a broader audience of prospective investors through short-form video content distributed across the Company's social channels, including Instagram.

The Company's sponsorship of BKFC provides a visible backdrop and a built-in audience for this content. By filming ringside at Saturday's event, the RMTG Brief team intends to produce material that pairs the visibility of the Company's BKFC sponsorship with clear, straightforward information about RMTG and its regenerative medicine platform.

Part of a Broader Investor-Engagement Focus

The BKFC content shoot reflects RMTG's continued emphasis on transparency, timely communication, and shareholder engagement. In recent weeks, the Company has launched a dedicated investor website at RMTG.com, established a direct investor-relations contact at ir@rmtg.com, and held its first-ever investor call featuring prepared remarks responding to shareholder questions.

The Company intends to continue using the RMTG Brief platform to keep shareholders and interested parties informed about its business and growth initiatives, and expects to share the content produced at Saturday's event across its channels in the days that follow.

"Our goal with RMTG Brief is to tell our story clearly and meet investors where they are," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG . "Our BKFC sponsorship gives us a platform to raise awareness of the Company, and being ringside this weekend lets us create content that connects the event with information about regenerative medicine. We are committed to keeping our shareholders engaged and informed."

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company's social channels for RMTG Brief content and to review the Company's filings at www.sec.gov.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the "RMTG Brief" campaign, the Company's content and social-media initiatives, its sponsorship of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, its investor-engagement and brand-visibility efforts, and any statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, liquidity and capital resource constraints, substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of such debt, regulatory developments and compliance requirements in the United States, Argentina and other jurisdictions, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, operational execution risks, competitive conditions, and the other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no assurance that the Company's marketing or investor-awareness initiatives will achieve their intended results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-to-go-ringside-at-bkfc-this-weekend-to-capture-content-for-its-%22rmtg-brief%22-1238716