Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQX: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) (NSX: GM1) (ARBN: 693 952 895) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an expanded drill program at the high-priority Best Chance and Grafter prospects, located within the Company's 100%-owned Whitehorse Copper Project in Canada's Yukon Territory (the "Project").
HIGHLIGHTS:
Fifth drill rig mobilized, Drilling has commenced at the Best Chance prospect within highly prospective 2km-long Arctic Chief trend that includes the Grafter Prospect
Program designed to rapidly target and expand known, near-surface, high-grade and broad copper intercepts and mineralization
Historical drilling at Best Chance includes high-grade intercepts such as:
BCH-024: 15.94m @ 3.19% Cu plus 9.69m @ 1.15% Cu
BCH-023: 46.27m @ 1.00% Cu including 25.30m @ 1.37% Cu.
GR-005: 5.49m at 1.66% Cu, plus 6.22m at 3.95%.
GR-001: 11.58m at 2.11% Cu, including 6.19m at 3.19% Cu.
Recent gravity and Induced Polarization geophysical modelling have materially strengthened the exploration target, highlighting the potential for a much larger, interconnected mineralized system extending along the Arctic Chief Trend
Best Chance has the potential to be the third prospect area within the Whitehorse Copper Project for near term resource potential
Multiple high-priority targets being drilled simultaneously across the Whitehorse Copper Belt including Best Chance, Cub Trend and Cowley
Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:
"Best Chance-Grafter have the potential to become the third near-term resource opportunity within the Whitehorse Copper Project. Broad, shallow copper intercepts from initial drilling by Gladiator in 2024 and 2025 returned 77.25 metres at 0.70% copper from just 2.75 metres in ACG-009, underscoring the scale and grade potential of a compelling mineralised system along the Arctic Chief Trend.
Importantly, historical drilling across Best Chance and Grafter returned multiple high-grade intervals. At Best Chance, results include 15.94m at 3.19% copper in BCH-024 and 46.27m at 1.00% copper in BCH-023, including 25.3m at 1.37% copper. At Grafter, standout holes include GR-005 with 5.49m at 1.66% copper plus 6.22m at 3.95% copper; GR-001 with 11.58m at 2.11% copper, including 6.19m at 3.19% copper; GR-018 with 5.94m at 2.33% copper plus 1.52m at 6.80% copper; and GR-06-25 with 22.00m at 0.85% copper, 0.14 g/t gold and 7.38 g/t silver. Together, these results demonstrate that ACG-009 is not an isolated occurrence but part of a broader mineralised system.
The mobilization of our fifth drill rig marks a major acceleration for Gladiator. With five rigs turning, we are advancing the most compelling and significant exploration campaign ever undertaken in the Whitehorse Copper Belt-driving near-term resource growth potential at Cowley while aggressively testing Cub,Cub East, Best Chance & Grafter and a pipeline of high-impact district-scale targets. This expanded program positions Gladiator for further potential exploration success and a strong flow of results over the remainder of the 2026 field season until December."
SUMMARY
Best Chance and Grafter represent compelling opportunities to potentially unlock a significant near-surface copper system within Gladiator's 100%-owned Whitehorse Copper Project. The expanded drill program will systematically test the strike and depth continuity of mineralisation across both prospects and the intervening Arctic Chief Trend. At Best Chance, ACG-009 returned 77.25m at 0.70% Cu from only 2.75m downhole, including a higher-grade interval of 18m at 1.10% Cu. At Grafter, historical drilling returned intervals including 11.58m at 2.11% Cu in GR-001, including 6.19m at 3.19% Cu, and 6.22m at 3.95% Cu in GR-005. Drilling will evaluate these zones and additional targets defined through integrated geological and geophysical interpretation, with the objective of rapidly establishing the scale, geometry and grade distribution of the mineralised corridor.
Recent gravity and Induced Polarization geophysical modelling have materially strengthened the exploration target, highlighting the potential for a much larger, interconnected mineralized system extending along the Arctic Chief Trend. The interpreted corridor links the Best Chance, Arctic Chief and Grafter copper occurrences and provides Gladiator with a high-impact opportunity to test whether these historically discrete zones form part of a broader mineralising system concealed beneath shallow cover.
The mobilization of a fifth drill rig marks a decisive step-up in the scale and pace of Gladiator's 2026 exploration campaign. With five rigs operating across the Project, the Company can advance resource delineation and growth drilling at Cowley while simultaneously mounting an aggressive discovery program across Best Chance, Grafter and other priority prospects. This expanded capacity gives Gladiator the flexibility to pursue multiple value-driving workstreams in parallel and rapidly follow up encouraging geological and assay results.
With drilling accelerating across a growing portfolio of high-priority targets, Gladiator expects a sustained flow of assay results over the coming months. The combined program is designed to deliver multiple near-term catalysts: expand and define the mineralised footprints at Best Chance and Grafter, advance Cowley towards resource definition and build a pipeline of high-grade copper opportunities across the Whitehorse Copper Project. Together, these initiatives position Gladiator to pursue its broader objective of defining multiple high-grade copper resources within one of Canada's most prospective and infrastructure-advantaged historic copper districts.
Best Chance and Grafter Selective Drill Intersections from Previous and Historic Drilling include:
|Hole Id
|Note
|From
|To
|Interval (m)
|Cu (%)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Remarks
|BEST CHANCE
|ACG-009
|2.75
|80.00
|77.25
|0.70
|0.04
|7.18
|Incl.
|2.75
|8.00
|5.25
|1.40
|0.04
|2.56
|And
|28.00
|46.00
|18.00
|1.10
|0.06
|12.04
|ACG-007
|16.00
|59.00
|43.00
|0.65
|0.05
|9.32
|Incl.
|28.00
|47.00
|19.00
|1.05
|0.05
|14.57
|And
|54.78
|59.00
|4.22
|1.46
|0.26
|24.13
|BCH-024
|29.96
|45.90
|15.94
|3.19
|Plus
|73.61
|83.30
|9.69
|1.15
|BCH-023
|24.38
|70.65
|46.27
|1.00
|Incl.
|24.38
|49.68
|25.30
|1.37
|BCH-006
|12.13
|63.79
|51.66
|0.67
|Incl.
|12.13
|15.24
|3.11
|1.72
|And
|28.96
|40.75
|11.79
|1.46
|BCH-015
|54.32
|85.71
|31.39
|1.04
|Incl.
|62.85
|71.99
|9.14
|2.39
|BCH-010
|88.51
|108.69
|20.18
|1.50
|Incl.
|93.09
|103.45
|10.36
|2.56
|BCH-017
|46.06
|55.02
|8.96
|2.94
|BCH-029
|27.43
|42.37
|14.94
|1.75
|BCH-022
|25.15
|41.15
|16.00
|1.60
|BCH-037
|74.37
|91.44
|17.07
|1.50
|BCH-018
|46.79
|74.34
|27.55
|0.92
|Incl.
|46.79
|67.94
|21.15
|1.17
|BCH-016
|52.06
|61.20
|9.14
|2.67
|BCH-005
|3.66
|32.77
|29.11
|0.84
|Incl.
|12.80
|23.41
|10.61
|1.52
|BCH-026
|54.25
|80.16
|25.91
|0.79
|Incl.
|73.00
|80.16
|7.16
|1.43
|GRAFTER
|GR-005
|176.48
|181.97
|5.49
|1.66
|Plus
|191.29
|197.51
|6.22
|3.95
|GR-001
|106.68
|118.26
|11.58
|2.11
|Incl.
|106.68
|112.87
|6.19
|3.19
|Includes 2.04m unsampled core
|GR-06-25
|27.00
|49.00
|22.00
|0.85
|0.14
|7.38
|GR-018
|187.76
|193.70
|5.94
|2.33
|GR-008
|338.02
|346.86
|8.84
|1.48
|Notes on Table: For Holes Prefixed with "BCH-" or "GR-", Au & Ag were not assayed.
1 Refer to Gladiator news releases dated December 16, 2024 and July 15, 2025 for the original disclosure of Gladiator drill results for holes prefixed "ACG-", and to the Gladiator announcement "Exploration to Commence at the Arctic Chief Trend" dated November 2, 2023 for the source of the historical drill results for holes prefixed "BCH-" and "GR-".
The historical results are re-reported in this release for context only, were not prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 or the JORC Code and should not be treated as NI 43-101- or JORC-compliant exploration results. Gladiator has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analysed the historical exploration results to verify them. The Company believes that the historical drill results currently do not conform to presently accepted industry standards. Gladiator considers the historical drill results relevant because the Company uses the data to guide future exploration and drilling programs. The Company also considers the data reliable for these purposes; however, future exploration work will include verification through drilling.
Figure 1: Plan map of the Best Chance-Grafter-Arctic Chief mineralized corridor showing drilling with selective quoted intersections over ground gravity.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/319918_1d2dfb16d41e4a7a_002full.jpg
EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026-27
Drilling forms part of Gladiator's fully funded and fully permitted 2026 drill program, which remains focused on accelerating resource definition at Cowley, rapidly expanding the high-grade Cub East discovery and outlining a pipeline of potential resources including Best Chance and Grafter.
With a planned fully funded exploration budget of greater than $40 million and > 100,000 meters of drilling planned for 2026 & 2027, Gladiator is poised to complete a very exciting and positive year focused on the drill bit.
Plans are also underway to extend the geophysical "road map" across the broader belt and build on the successful 2025 geophysical targeting workflow of gravity surveying followed by induced polarization. Gladiator has doubled its geophysical budget following the new discovery at Cub East in 2025, where recent drilling, utilizing this geophysical targeting has returned (refer to Company news release dated May 21 & June 04, 2026):
BCG-020: 40m @ 2.01% Cu + 0.72g/t Au + 19.43g/t Ag from 176m
Incl. 24m @ 3.03% Cu+ 1.08g/t Au + 28.91g/t Ag from 190m
BCG-023: 35.9m @ 2.68% Cu, 1.35 g/t Au & 19.55g/t Ag from 172.1m
Incl. 22m @ 4.24% Cu, 2.16 g/t Au, & 31.04g/t Ag from 172.1m
Combined with the generation of the Great Southern target south of Cowley (Figure 2), this ensures that Gladiator maintains a pipeline of high-quality resource opportunities into the future.
Figure 2: Whitehorse Copper Project & Prospect Location Map.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/319918_1d2dfb16d41e4a7a_003full.jpg
THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT
The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high-grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.
Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.
Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897, with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982, when production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totalled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tonnes of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt.
Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon
Greater than 50,000 m of drilling planned for 2026, focused initially on near-term high-grade copper skarn resource prospects including the cornerstone Cowley Prospect, the recently discovered Cub East Prospect and the significant exploration potential surrounding the Cowley and Cub East mineralised systems.
Later in the year, focus will revert to the known mineralised areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends.
Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant indicated and inferred resource(s), in 2027 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling.
The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.
Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).
Key Institutional Investors - BlackRock, Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.
QA / QC
Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralised systems. Holes are directionally surveyed utilising a north-seeking gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilising HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.
Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralised skarn system are complex, making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralisation.
Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQDs and taking core photographs.
Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval. The drill core is then cut in half utilising a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are sent for analysis and the remaining half core is retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the laboratory.
Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse-based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2 mm before pulverising to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analysed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples in a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to its Langley facility for preparation utilising the same method as described above.
Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish), with over-limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (four-acid digestion with ICP finish.). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30 g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilise the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may use it to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.
As part of this process, Gladiator captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilise the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling may be required to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future, including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralisation. This may be required where Gladiator is unable to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location, re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or confirm that the QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and informing future drilling and exploration campaigns.
References:
Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)
Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to historical estimates and exploration results is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project, is based on, and fairly represents, information either compiled or reviewed by Mr. Kell Nielsen who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Nielsen is the Company's Vice President Exploration. Mr. Nielsen has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (CP) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Nielsen consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Hudbay Drilling Disclaimer
The Hudbay BCH- and GR-series intersections set out in this release are historical results that were previously disclosed and are re-reported in this release for geological context only. These historical results were not prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 or the JORC Code and should not be relied upon as NI 43-101- or JORC-compliant exploration results. Gladiator has not completed sufficient work to independently verify the historical drilling, sampling, analytical methods, quality assurance/quality control procedures or true widths, and the results should be considered indicative until validated by the Company's current drilling program.
Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Jason Bontempo"
Jason Bontempo
Director and CEO
For further information please contact:
info@gladiatormetals.com
+1 778 726 3356
This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Gladiator Metals Corp. (ARBN 693 952 895)
JORC Table 1.
The following Tables are provided for the reporting of Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section applies to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
Hole Prefixes (ACG, BCG, LCG, VLG & CPG)
|Drilling techniques
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Drill sample recovery
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Logging
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Location of data points
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Sample security
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
• Chain of Custody is managed by Gladiator's staff and its contractors. Samples are transported directly to the Lab by truck from Gladiator's processing facility in secured palletised bins for analysis
Historic Data Prior to 2023 (Pre-Gladiator):
|Audits or reviews
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
No independent audit of the data has been completed, though the data has been reviewed by internal consultants, this is planned to be completed as part of the resource estimation. Data is constantly validated and reviewed by the Company, with data stored in a secure safe process that has its own internal checks and validation processes
Historic Data Prior to 2023 (Pre-Gladiator):
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
The drone magnetic, IP and gravity datasets are considered to be of industry-standard quality and have been interpreted in conjunction with geological mapping, surface geochemistry and drilling to delineate and prioritise targets. They are used qualitatively to inform drill-hole siting and to support the interpretation of mineralised systems but are not used quantitatively in the calculation of the reported drill-hole intersections, nor do they form the sole basis of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimates. In the opinion of the Competent Person, the geophysical results are meaningful in understanding the exploration context but are not, on their own, determinative of grade or thickness.
|Further work
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