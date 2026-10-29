Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQX: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) (NSX: GM1) (ARBN: 693 952 895) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-grade copper drilling results from the Southern Limb of its Cowley Prospect at the Whitehorse Copper Project, Yukon.
HIGHLIGHTS:
1. Follow-up Drilling: Has returned broad zones of copper mineralization with associated silver and molybdenum as extensions to the Southern Limb continue to return strong results, including:
CPG-176: 36.0 m @ 2.63% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 12.06 g/t Ag & 856 ppm Mo from 68.0 m, Incl.:
20.0 m @ 3.61% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 13.68 g/t Ag & 732 ppm Mo
CPG-178: 52.2 m @ 1.17% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 6.00 g/t Ag & 454 ppm Mo from 70.8 m, Incl.:
26.0 m @ 2.00% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 9.72 g/t Ag & 736 ppm Mo
2. Southern Limb Expansion: Results from CPG-176 and CPG-178 build on the previously reported CPG-173 intersection of 62.0 m at 1.34% Cu, supporting further drilling to define the extent and continuity of mineralization, with three separate drill fences (CPG-173, CPG-176 and CPG-178) having now confirmed broad copper mineralization across approximately 50 m strike extent, with the Southern Limb remaining open.
3. Expanded Drilling Program: More than 16,000 m completed at Cowley in 2026 following expansion from the initial 8,000 m program, further drilling focused on resource delineation and extensions of the mineralized system.
Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo commented:
"The Southern Limb is emerging as a significant new growth front at Cowley. CPG-176's 36.0 m @ 2.63% Cu, including 20.0 m @ 3.61% Cu, together with CPG-178 and CPG-173, has returned broad, near-surface copper mineralization with silver and molybdenum credits in a part of the system that remains materially less defined than the Northern Limb.
"Strategically, these results strengthen the case for adding tonnes and grade at Cowley as we work toward a maiden NI 43-101 resource. With improved Class 3 access, a program expanded to more than 16,000 meters and a second rig on site, we are positioned to systematically infill and extend the system.
"As we receive outstanding assays for more than 7,000 m of drilling from the 2026 program, we will continue to test continuity of the Southern Limb along strike and down dip and further define its relationship with the Northern Limb. A further 7,000 m of drilling is further planned for completion at Cowley in 2026."
SUMMARY
This release reports assay results from six drill holes totaling 1,390 m across Cowley's Southern and Northern Limbs. The Southern Limb continues to emerge as a major near-surface growth front, highlighted by CPG-176: 36.0 m @ 2.63% Cu, 12.06 g/t Ag and 856 ppm Mo from 68.0 m, including 20.0 m @ 3.61% Cu and 13.68 g/t Ag, and CPG-178: 52.2 m @ 1.17% Cu from 70.8 m, including 26.0 m @ 2.00% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 9.72 g/t Ag and 736 ppm Mo.
Together with previously reported CPG-173: 62.0 m @ 1.34% Cu, 8.99 g/t Ag and 512 ppm Mo from 48.6 m, including 47.3 m @ 1.48% Cu from 52.0 m, these results confirm thick copper mineralization with silver and molybdenum credits in the less drill defined Southern Limb.
The Northern Limb, CPG-158D2 returned 18.2 m @ 0.69% Cu and 383 ppm Mo from 86.5 m, including 5.8 m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 7.51 g/t Ag.
Overall, the results support continuity across the Cowley system and the Southern Limb's potential to add near-surface tons and grade while reducing geological uncertainty.
New Southern Limb intersections:
|Hole
|Type
|From-To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Mo ppm
|Highlight
|CPG-176
|68.00-104.00
|36.00
|2.63
|0.09
|12.06
|856
|36.0 m high-grade copper-silver-molybdenum
|Incl.
|84.00-104.00
|20.00
|3.61
|0.12
|13.68
|732
|20.0 m very high-grade copper with silver
|And
|50.00-52.00
|2.00
|0.98
|0.01
|3.10
|1,475
|2.0 m copper with strong molybdenum
|CPG-178
|70.80-123.00
|52.20
|1.17
|0.15
|6.00
|454
|52.2 m high-grade copper with gold and silver
|Incl.
|97.00-123.00
|26.00
|2.00
|0.25
|9.72
|736
|26.0 m high-grade copper-gold-silver-molybdenum
New Northern Limb intersections:
|Hole
|Type
|From-To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Mo ppm
|Highlight
|CPG-158D2
|86.50-104.69
|18.19
|0.69
|0.08
|3.29
|383
|18.2 m copper mineralization with molybdenum
|Incl.
|90.70-96.50
|5.80
|1.49
|0.20
|7.51
|667
|5.8 m high-grade copper with gold and silver
Assays remain pending for the lower Northern Limb zone of CPG-176 that was drilled through both the Southern & Northern Limbs (Refer Figure 2).
Southern Limb Drilling
Follow-up drilling on the Southern Limb at Cowley continues to deliver broad, high-grade, near-surface copper mineralization with strong silver and molybdenum credits, rapidly building a significant new resource-growth front in an area that remains materially less defined than the Northern Limb with assays returned from two holes (CPG-176 & CPG-178) returning:
- CPG-176: 36.0 m @ 2.63% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 12.06 g/t Ag & 856 ppm Mo from 68.0 m, Incl.:
- 20.0 m @ 3.61% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 13.68 g/t Ag & 732 ppm Mo from 84.0 m
- CPG-178: 52.2 m @ 1.17% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 6.00 g/t Ag & 454 ppm Mo from 70.8 m, Incl.:
- 26.0 m @ 2.00% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 9.72 g/t Ag & 736 ppm Mo from 97.0 m
CPG-176 and CPG-178 were drilled to follow up the first Southern Limb hole, CPG-173 (previously released), and to test the continuity of thick, high-grade copper-silver-molybdenum mineralization along the Southern Limb. Assays remain pending for the lower zone of CPG-176.
CPG-173, CPG-176 and CPG-178 were drilled from separate collars on similar north-northeast orientations. CPG-176 is collared approximately 25 m east of CPG-173, and CPG-178 approximately 43 m southeast of CPG-176. All three holes intersected a single broad copper-bearing interval at a similar downhole position (starting between 48.6 m and 70.8 m and ending between 104.0 m and 123.0 m). This is consistent with a mineralized skarn horizon extending laterally across an approximately 50 m east-west section that remains open. Assays are pending for the lower zone of CPG-176, which is interpreted as the Northern Limb.
Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley over LiDAR hillshade. Drillholes reported in this release are highlighted in yellow, and Northern Limb holes with assays pending are shown with white collars. The section line indicates the location of Figure 2. Historical Hudbay intersections are shown in blue; refer to Gladiator news releases dated April 3, April 27 and May 15, 2022.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/321528_a6a4bd9d24af1b6f_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Section 9,970E through Cowley, viewed west, showing Gladiator drilling. New drill results reported in this release are highlighted in red. Refer to Figure 1 for the section location.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/321528_a6a4bd9d24af1b6f_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Section 10,000E through Cowley, viewed west, showing Gladiator drilling. New drill results reported in this release are highlighted in red Refer to Figure 1 for the section location.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/321528_a6a4bd9d24af1b6f_004full.jpg
Northern Limb Drilling
Results from drilling on the Northern Limb continue to return copper-molybdenum mineralization within the core of the Cowley system. Assays from 4 holes (CPG-158D2, CPG-158D3, CPG-163 & CPG-164) for 779 metres are contained in this release.
CPG-158D2 intersected 18.2 m @ 0.69% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 3.29 g/t Ag & 383 ppm Mo from 86.5 m, including 5.8 m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 7.51 g/t Ag & 667 ppm Mo from 90.7 m, while CPG-163 returned 6.0 m @ 0.28% Cu from 17.0 m. CPG-158D3 and CPG-164 returned no significant assays.
COWLEY RESOURCE DELINEATION DRILLING
Cowley drilling commenced on 20 April and has expanded from an initial 8,000-meter program to more than 16,000 meters completed following extensions of the mineralized zone and stronger-than-expected results across the northeastern Northern Limb. The expanded grid is designed to accelerate resource definition, test extensions and unlock Cowley's near-surface, high-grade potential.
The initial priority is to:
Complete step-out, sectional and infill drilling in areas where high-grade mineralization may be incorporated into future resource models; and
Assess near-surface high-grade mineralization for inclusion in future resource models on both the Southern and Northern limbs of the deposit. This work is intended to maximize shallow resource potential in areas where drilling directly above mineralization has not previously been possible, including zones that outcrop at surface or lie beneath shallow cover of approximately less than 10 meters.
Since the resumption of drilling, Gladiator has completed 89 holes for 16,125 meters at Cowley, with assay results for holes CPG-158D2, CPG-158D3, CPG-163, CPG-164, CPG-176 and CPG-178 contained in this release.
EXPLORATION STRATEGY - 2026-27
These results form part of Gladiator's fully funded and fully permitted 2026 drill program, which remains focused on accelerating resource definition at Cowley and rapidly expanding the high-grade Cub East discovery.
With a planned fully funded exploration budget of greater than CAD $40 million and > 100,000 meters of drilling planned for 2026 & 2027, Gladiator is poised to complete a very exciting and positive year focused on the drill bit.
Plans are also underway to extend the geophysical "road map" across the broader belt and build on the successful 2025 geophysical targeting workflow of gravity surveying followed by induced polarization. Gladiator has doubled its geophysical budget following the new discovery at Cub East in 2025, where recent drilling, utilizing this geophysical targeting has returned (refer to Company news release dated May 21 & June 04, 2026):
- BCG-020: 40m @ 2.01% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au & 19.43g/t Ag from 176m
- Incl. 24m @ 3.03% Cu, 1.08 g/t Au & 28.91 g/t Ag from 190m
- BCG-023: 35.9m @ 2.68% Cu, 1.35 g/t Au & 19.55g/t Ag from 172.1m
- Incl. 22m @ 4.24% Cu, 2.16 g/t Au, & 31.04g/t Ag from 172.1m
Combined with the generation of the Great Southern Target south of Cowley (Figure 4), this ensures that Gladiator maintains a pipeline of high-quality resource opportunities into the future.
Figure 4: Plan map of Black Cub to Cowley over ground gravity, showing completed IP Lines.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/321528_a6a4bd9d24af1b6f_005full.jpg
|Hole Id
|Target
|Depth
|East
|North
|RL
|Dip
|Azim
|Note
|From
|To
|Interval
(m)
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|Remarks
|CPG-158D2
|NL
|181.36
|506,262
|6,715,381
|754
|-90
|190
|86.50
|104.69
|18.19
|0.69
|0.08
|3.29
|383
|Incl.
|90.70
|96.50
|5.80
|1.49
|0.20
|7.51
|667
|CPG-158D3
|NL
|301.75
|506,261
|6,715,381
|754
|-81
|172
|NSA
|CPG-163
|NL
|166.12
|506,293
|6,715,450
|755
|-61
|3
|17.00
|23.00
|6.00
|0.28
|0.03
|1.10
|84
|CPG-164
|NL
|129.54
|506,266
|6,715,450
|757
|-58
|5
|NSA
|CPG-165
|NL
|140.21
|506,237
|6,715,462
|760
|-57
|6
|Assays Pending
|CPG-166
|NL
|82.29
|506,242
|6,715,492
|761
|-57
|7
|Assays Pending
|CPG-167
|NL
|140.20
|506,208
|6,715,467
|761
|-59
|14
|Assays Pending
|CPG-168
|NL
|140.21
|506,178
|6,715,481
|762
|-59
|14
|Assays Pending
|CPG-169
|NL
|112.79
|506,182
|6,715,499
|762
|-59
|5
|Assays Pending
|CPG-170
|NL
|121.92
|506,149
|6,715,491
|762
|-60
|6
|8.00
|32.00
|24.00
|2.37
|0.07
|7.79
|125
|Previously Released
|Incl.
|12.30
|25.40
|13.10
|3.89
|0.13
|12.45
|146
|Plus
|60.10
|64.00
|3.90
|0.76
|0.03
|3.60
|479
|CPG-171
|NL
|228.60
|506,162
|6,715,382
|758
|-67
|5
|42.40
|46.73
|4.33
|0.29
|0.05
|2.88
|79
|Previously Released
|56.39
|132.00
|75.61
|0.81
|0.06
|3.97
|417
|Includes 0.6m of Core Loss
|Incl.
|56.39
|90.50
|34.11
|1.22
|0.10
|6.20
|405
|CPG-172
|NL
|300.23
|506,131
|6,715,327
|756
|-64
|14
|Assays Pending
|CPG-173
|SL
|373.38
|506,054
|6,715,248
|752
|-61
|7
|2.40
|12.00
|9.60
|0.86
|0.03
|8.52
|19
|Previously Released
|48.60
|110.60
|62.00
|1.34
|0.10
|8.99
|512
|Incl.
|52.00
|99.30
|47.30
|1.48
|0.13
|11.14
|655
|Incl.
|52.00
|61.00
|9.00
|2.14
|0.16
|10.86
|65
|Plus
|78.00
|110.60
|32.60
|1.70
|0.13
|11.96
|815
|176.80
|203.00
|26.20
|0.58
|0.06
|4.02
|317
|CPG-174
|SL
|256.03
|506,050
|6,715,226
|752
|-60
|11
|Assays Pending
|CPG-175
|SL
|320.04
|506,041
|6,715,188
|748
|-60
|9
|Assays Pending
|CPG-176
|SL
|280.42
|506,079
|6,715,246
|752
|-60
|10
|50.00
|52.00
|2.00
|0.98
|0.01
|3.10
|1,475
|Lower Zone (NL) - Assays Pending
|68.00
|104.00
|36.00
|2.63
|0.09
|12.06
|856
|Incl.
|84.00
|104.00
|20.00
|3.61
|0.12
|13.68
|732
|Lower Zone (NL) - Assays Pending (Approx 170-184m)
|CPG-177
|SL
|330.71
|506,138
|6,715,239
|749
|-60
|9
|Assays Pending
|CPG-178
|SL
|330.71
|506,103
|6,715,211
|748
|-58
|13
|70.80
|123.00
|52.20
|1.17
|0.15
|6.00
|454
|Incl.
|97.00
|123.00
|26.00
|2.00
|0.25
|9.72
|736
Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley drill holes. Note that the quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true widths. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system are complex, with different grade distributions present related to the form of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units, as well as different vein generations and orientations within the various intervals.
Where core loss is noted in the remarks column, part of the reported interval returned no core. That portion is assigned no value when calculating the weighted average assay result. NSA refers to No Significant Assays Returned, SL Refers to Southern Limb & NL Refers to Northern Limb.
THE WHITEHORSE COPPER PROJECT
The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage high-grade copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.
Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt and comprises over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 km long by 5 km wide on the western margin of Whitehorse City, Yukon.
Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since 1897, with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982, when production from primarily the Little Chief deposit totaled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 10.5 million tonnes of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984). The Whitehorse Copper Project is accessible by numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
Advanced 35 km long high-grade copper belt.
Located on western margin of infrastructure rich Whitehorse City, Yukon.
50,000 m of drilling planned for 2026, focused initially on near-term high-grade copper skarn resource prospects including the cornerstone Cowley Prospect, the recently discovered Cub East Prospect and the significant exploration potential surrounding the Cowley and Cub East mineralized systems.
Later in the year, focus will revert to the known mineralized areas adjacent to previous operating mines, including the Chiefs and Arctic Chief-Best Chance trends.
Targeting to report maiden high-grade copper NI 43-101 compliant Indicated & Inferred resource(s), in 2027 for Cowley on completion of Class 3 delineation drilling.
The Project area was a previous producer at Little Chief, Arctic Chief, Keewenaw & Black Cub South and other deposits.
Between 1967-82 Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting mined 10.5 mt at 1.5% Cu plus 0.75 g/t Au (Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1).
Key Institutional Investors - BlackRock, Dynamic, Mackenzie, Macquarie Bank and Orimco.
QA / QC
Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems. Holes are directionally surveyed utilizing a north-seeking gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilizing a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system. Diamond drilling is usually cased, then cored utilizing HTW diameter before reducing at shallow depth in stable ground to NTW diameter drill core.
Mineralized quoted intersections are reported as interval widths and not true width. True widths of the intersected mineralized skarn system are complex, making an estimate of the true width unreliable. This is due to different grade distributions and angle geometries present related to the form or outline of the contact between the granodiorite and sedimentary units as well as different vein paragenesis and orientations within the various intervals. Where possible, drilling is conducted perpendicular to interpreted mineralization.
Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQDs and taking core photographs.
Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval. The drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are sent for analysis and the remaining half core is retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 20 samples to monitor the laboratory.
Samples are submitted to the Whitehorse-based prep facility of ALS Global Laboratory (Canada). Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2 mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Assay pulps are then transported by ALS to the Vancouver (Langley) facility to be analyzed. On occasions where the Whitehorse prep facility has reduced capacity to complete preparation of the samples in a timely manner, samples may be forwarded by ALS Global to its Langley facility for preparation utilizing the same method as described above.
Samples were then analyzed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish), with over-limits for Cu analyzed by method CU-OG62 (four-acid digestion with ICP finish). Au is analyzed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30 g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may use it to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.
As part of this process, Gladiator captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling may be required to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future, including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required where Gladiator is unable to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location, re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or confirm that the QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and informing future drilling and exploration campaigns.
References:
Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)
Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia800602.us.archive.org/7/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf)
Qualified Person
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to historical estimates and exploration results is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project, is based on, and fairly represents, information either compiled or reviewed by Mr. Kell Nielsen who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Nielsen is the Company's Vice President Exploration. Mr. Nielsen has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (CP) as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Nielsen consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Jason Bontempo"
Jason Bontempo
Director and CEO
For further information please contact:
info@gladiatormetals.com
+1 778 726 3356
This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Gladiator Metals Corp. (ARBN 693 952 895)
JORC Table 1.
The following Tables are provided for the reporting of Exploration Results in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section applies to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
Hole Prefixes (ACG, BCG, LCG, VLG & CPG)
|Drilling techniques
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Drill sample recovery
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Logging
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Location of data points
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Sample security
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
|Audits or reviews
|Gladiator Drilling 2023 to Present:
No independent audit of the data has been completed, though the data has been reviewed by internal consultants, this is planned to be completed as part of the resource estimation. Data is constantly validated and reviewed by the Company, with data stored in a secure safe process that has its own internal checks and validation processes
Historic Data Prior to 2023 (Pre-Gladiator):
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
The drone magnetic, IP and gravity datasets are considered to be of industry-standard quality and have been interpreted in conjunction with geological mapping, surface geochemistry and drilling to delineate and prioritise targets. They are used qualitatively to inform drill-hole siting and to support the interpretation of mineralized systems but are not used quantitatively in the calculation of the reported drill-hole intersections, nor do they form the sole basis of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimates. In the opinion of the Competent Person, the geophysical results are meaningful in understanding the exploration context but are not, on their own, determinative of grade or thickness.
|Further work
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321528