Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Lynx Resources Corp. (CSE: LYNX) ("Lynx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the mechanical trenching and channel sampling component of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Turner's Ridge Property (the "Property") in western Newfoundland. The Phase 1 exploration program is being conducted based on the recommendations outlined in the technical report for the Property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A copy of the technical report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The trenching program was designed to follow up on and further evaluate priority exploration targets refined through the Company's 2026 soil sampling program. Mechanical trenching and channel sampling focused on the area surrounding the historic trench, the area near the 508,000 ppm lead (Pb) soil anomaly and selected targets in the southern portion of the Property (Figure 1). Field observations identified galena mineralization in several exposed areas, including stringer to semi-massive, breccia-infill galena (Figure 2). Two trenches completed in the southern portion of the Property encountered unmineralized igneous intrusive bedrock beneath approximately 1.5 metres of overburden.

Figure 1. Overview of the trench and channel sample locations as well as the 2023 and 2026 soil sample results for lead. Also shown, is the location of the historic 2023 trench.

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Figure 2. Semi-massive, breccia-infill galena mineralization in channel sample 437015.

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A total of 26 channel samples and one additional grab sample were collected during the program. The Company also added six quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") samples, for a total of 33 samples.

Following completion of the trenching and channel sampling program, the Company expects to commence an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey at Turner's Ridge. The survey will be conducted by Simcoe Geoscience Limited ("Simcoe"), an independent geophysical contractor of the Company, using its Alpha IP time-domain induced polarization/resistivity system and will comprise a minimum of approximately 3.0 line-kilometres across three survey lines, each approximately 1.0 kilometre in length and spaced approximately 200 metres apart. The survey will utilize 100-metre dipole spacing and is designed to investigate to depths of approximately 300 metres. The results of the IP survey will be integrated with the Company's soil sampling, trenching and channel sampling results to further refine priority exploration targets at the Project.

Sampling Methodology

Channel samples were collected from exposed bedrock using a portable diamond saw. Sample locations and relevant geological observations were recorded by field personnel. The QA/QC program for the channel samples includes certified reference standards, blanks and duplicates, with one of each type of QA/QC sample inserted approximately every tenth sample. The samples will be submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador, an independent laboratory of the Company, for analysis once the QA/QC standards are received. The samples will be analysed using Au 30g fire assay and inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP-34). For samples which had elemental concentrations exceeding the limits of the trace geochemical package, Ore grade multi-acid digestion will be used. ICP-34 uses a 200mg sub sample which is totally dissolved in four acids and analysed by ICP-OES. Fire assay is a lead-collection/fusion, for refinement of total sub-sample into a silver dore bead. The silver bead is dissolved in an aqua-regia digestion and analysis by atomic absorption (AA). Ore grade analysis provides a higher dissolution for samples with a higher metal concentration. This is a more precise method than the trace geochemistry. Before analysis by atomic absorption, 0.200g to 2.00g of sample is digested with three acids.

Eastern Analytical Ltd. has implemented a quality system compliant with the International Standards Organization (ISO) requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. The company regularly participates in the Canmet Round-Robin proficiency test and passes all criteria. Foreseeing the need for a globally recognized mark of quality; Eastern Analytical Ltd. in February 2014 achieved *ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. Samples submitted are analyzed with the strictest quality control: blanks (analytical & method), duplicates and standard reference material (CANMET, CDN, OREAS & GEOSTAT) are inserted into the sequences of client samples.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P.Geo, a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101 and independent from Lynx, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Lynx Resources Corp.

Lynx is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its principal project is the Turner's Ridge Property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in which it holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest. The Company may, from time to time, evaluate and acquire additional mineral properties of merit.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans at the Property. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Property, the Company's exploration programs and results, and commodities prices that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the exploration potential of the Property and the nature and style of mineralization at the Property; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and resource commodities prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

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