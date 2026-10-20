Bybit Renews RLUSD Hold & Earn Phase 4 with 1.3 Million XRP Rewards and Zero Fee

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, is pleased to announce Phase 4 of its exclusive RLUSD Hold & Earn program, continuing its dual-token rewards extravaganza powered by Ripple on Bybit, boasting 1.3 million XRP in prizes in the latest round.

From now until Nov 18, 2026, eligible Bybit users can hold RLUSD in their accounts and earn daily rewards in both RLUSD and XRP. Optimizing returns and convenience, no staking, lock-up, or subscription is required. The RLUSD/USDT pair on Bybit Spot also continues to offer 0% maker and taker fees throughout the phase.

Highlights - Phase 4

Dual Rewards : Participants earn RLUSD at a base APR of up to 3.75%, alongside XRP bonus rewards drawn from a 1.3M XRP prize pool, powered by Ripple. The XRP bonus is subject to a holding-duration multiplier of up to 2x for participants who continuously hold RLUSD for 90 days or more.

: Participants earn RLUSD at a base APR of up to 3.75%, alongside XRP bonus rewards drawn from a 1.3M XRP prize pool, powered by Ripple. The XRP bonus is subject to a holding-duration multiplier of up to 2x for participants who continuously hold RLUSD for 90 days or more. Competitive APR : The total actual APR combines RLUSD Base APR, bonus APR from a 1.3 million XRP Prize Pool , plus XRP Base APR multiplier, offering up to 2x for 90+ days continuous holding.

: The total actual APR combines RLUSD Base APR, bonus APR from a , plus XRP Base APR multiplier, offering up to 2x for 90+ days continuous holding. Zero-Fee Spot Trading : The RLUSD/USDT spot pair continues to waive both maker and taker fees.

: The RLUSD/USDT spot pair continues to waive both maker and taker fees. Same Simplicity: Qualified participants holding a minimum of 1 RLUSD in their Bybit account stand to earn rewards automatically. Rewards are distributed daily.

RLUSD is a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Ripple, fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury bills, USD deposits, and other cash equivalents, maintaining a stable 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar. XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, co-founded by Ripple, designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments.

Terms and conditions apply. Actual fee rates may vary by region, and users are advised to refer to the My Fee Rate page for accurate rates. For full details on the APR, multiplier, eligibility, and potential restrictions, users may visit: RLUSD Hold & Earn Phase 4 - Up to 3.75% APR on RLUSD and 1.3M XRP rewards

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