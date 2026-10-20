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WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Tradegate
19.10.26 | 08:04
11,290 Euro
+1,94 % +0,215
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,19011,19514:47
11,19011,19514:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Castellum AB: Castellum divests properties in Linköping and Umeå for SEK 258 million

Castellum has signed agreements with Emilshus and Runnstaden to divest six properties in Linköping and Umeå, with a total underlying property value of SEK 258 million.

The underlying property value in the transactions amounts to SEK 258 million, compared to the book value as of June 30 2026, of SEK 231 million.

The estimated total effect on earnings from the transactions amounts to approximately SEK 30 million. Of this, approximately SEK 10 million is expected to be recorded as changes in the value of properties, approximately SEK -10 million as changes in the value of goodwill and approximately SEK 30 million as deferred tax in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The total leasable area of the properties amounts to approximately 24,700 sq.m. As of 30 June 2026, the annual rental value amounted to SEK 26 million and the economic occupancy rate was 78 percent. For the period January-June 2026, rental income amounted to SEK 9.7 million and net operating income amounted to SEK 4.1 million, where operating expenses amounted to SEK 3.5 million, maintenance SEK 0.1 million, property tax SEK 0.3 million and property administration SEK 1.4 million.

The property in Umeå is the only property Castellum owns in Umeå.

The transactions in brief

Real Estate: Grundet 9, Greken 5, Prislappen 1, Magnetbandet 3 and Glasflaskan 1 in Linköping and Laven 6 in Umeå
Type of property: Warehouse, light industry, retail, office
Closing date: 2 November 2026 in Linköping and 1 December 2026 in Umeå
Rental value: SEK 26 million
Leasable area: 24,700 sqm
Occupancy rate: 78%

For more information, please contact:
Pål Ahlsén, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02
Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum
Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 30 June 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 134 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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