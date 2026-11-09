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WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 08:06
12,225 Euro
-0,08 % -0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,31012,32010:33
12,31012,32010:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
62 Leser
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Castellum AB: Change to Castellum's Executive Management

As part of Castellum's previously announced organisational change, Anna-Karin Nyman is leaving her role as Communications Director and stepping down from Executive Management to take up the position of Business Area Manager in Stockholm.

In her new role, Anna-Karin Nyman will have full profit and loss responsibilitybe for a property portfolio of approximately SEK 20 billion in Stockholm. The role of Communications Director will no longer be part of Castellum's Executive Management.

- I was pleased when Anna-Karin told me that she wanted to move into property management. She has recently completed her Executive MBA and now has the opportunity to put her knowledge to use in a new role. It's great when employees want to develop and take on new challenges, says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum AB.

The change takes effect on 1 December 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Pål Ahlsén, CEO, Castellum Aktiebolag, +46 76-807 97 02

About Castellum
Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 30 September 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 129 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.