Paris has claimed Europe's AI crown, ranking higher than London as the continent's leading hub of AI excellence. Yet Europe is struggling to compete with cities across the US and Asia, whose AI hubs lead the global rankings.

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The Observer AI Cities Index Top Ten Cities 2026

This is according to The Observer's inaugural AI Cities Index a first-of-its-kind report identifying which cities are leading the global AI race when it comes to originating, building, financing and integrating artificial intelligence (AI).

The new ranking has scored 57 cities across 36 countries based on levels of AI investment (assessing public, private and procedural investments in AI), innovation (capturing breakthroughs in technology that are indicative of greater capacity for AI in the future) and implementation (the availability of the infrastructure, institutions and systems needed to put AI to work).

While most analysis of global AI development takes a national lens, this report goes deeper to understand which metropolitan hubs are truly driving the sector's growth. The findings build on The Observer's Global AI Index which has been benchmarking AI impact at a national level for seven years.

TAKEAWAY 1: Paris claims Europe's AI crown

Following the analysis, Paris has been named as Europe's leading AI city overall. Ranked in fifth place globally, it sits behind San Francisco, New York, Seoul and Beijing, pushing London into sixth place.

When it comes to AI investment, the French capital is the third best city in the world, bested only by San Francisco and New York. This buoyancy is exemplified by Mistral AI, the Paris-based AI darling which raised a €1.7bn round in 2025 at a valuation of roughly €12bn making it Europe's most valuable AI company.

This private capital momentum sits on top of strong state backing: President Macron pledged €109bn in AI investment at the Paris AI Action Summit in February 2025, while state investment bank Bpifrance has deployed some €10bn to build out France's AI ecosystem, including taking direct stakes in Mistral itself.

Despite outperforming Paris on both AI implementation and innovation, London failed to claim Europe's AI crown landing sixth in the ranking overall. But Paris leads by a fine margin: London scored just 0.2 points less than the French capital. Paris is also the only French city to make the power list compared to four in the UK: London, Oxford, Cambridge and Edinburgh.

London is home to more than 6,500 AI companies, including unicorns Nscale, ElevenLabs, DeepMind and Wayve. That density of opportunity is pulling in talent: permanent London job postings citing AI skills more than doubled year-on-year in the last six months.

The Observer's AI Index researcher Hannah Schuller said:

"Paris might lead the ranking for Europe, but its lead is slight. Paris and London are almost neck and neck. That said, the two capital cities have very different profiles: London outperforms on the innovation and implementation pillars, but ranks lower overall on investment. London is third globally when it comes to the strength of its commercial ecosystem and institutions, whereas Paris is leading the world on public investment, and ranks highly for its open-source models. Paris is getting strong state backing from a top-down push to lead the world in open models, particularly pursuing the sovereign European market an alternative to the dominance of US closed commercial models.

TAKEAWAY 2: Europe jostles for top spots in a market led by US and East Asian powerhouses

Europe dominates the AI Cities Index by volume, home to 40% of the cities featured in the ranking overall. But scale isn't the same as leadership: only London and Paris break into the global top ten, in a market where leading places are held by tech hubs across the US and East and Southeast Asia.

San Francisco, New York, Seoul and Beijing lead the ranking, with Shenzhen, Shanghai, Tokyo and Singapore also ranking in the top ten. Seoul stands out as the strongest performer outside the US, ranking first in the world for AI implementation thanks to strong state-led initiatives designed to foster AI growth.

Yet East Asia's overall strength doesn't extend to capital. US cities still dominate when it comes to attracting investment: three of the five top-ranked cities for capital San Francisco, New York and San Jose call the United States home. Paris comes in third, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai also making the top ten in this category.

Patricia Clarke, The Observer's Technology Editor, said:

"This is the first time anyone has mapped AI's ever-expanding reach beyond the national level.

"Unsurprisingly, San Francisco defends its reputation as the capital of technology and innovation. But Europe's story is more nuanced. Paris has built momentum on the back of state investment and homegrown AI champion Mistral, while London's strength lies in the scale of its commercial ecosystem. Neither city has yet matched the East Asia hubs setting the pace on implementation, but together they show Europe is not a passive observer in this race.

"What this Index makes clear is that the map of AI power is redrawing itself around cities. Some of tomorrow's most important AI decisions may not be made in Washington or Beijing, or even Paris or London, but in Seoul, Shenzhen and a handful of other emerging hubs."

The full AI Cities Index is available via this link.

About The Observer

The Observer is the world's oldest Sunday newspaper, founded in 1791. Acquired by Tortoise Media in April 2025 from Guardian Media Group, it operates under editor-in-chief James Harding as an independent title combining its historic print heritage with Tortoise's slow-journalism approach to news and analysis.

Methodology

The AI Cities Index is a composite Index built from 50 indicators drawn from quantitative sources and qualitative fieldwork, covering 57 cities worldwide. The Index design, methodology and indicator selection was devised by The Observer's AI Index team with extensive consultation with experts, including an advisory panel of technical and subject matter experts.

The Index takes the same underlying conception of AI capacity as the Global AI Index, but offers a more granular view of AI capacity within countries. We define a city's AI capacity as its demonstrated ability to originate, build, finance and absorb artificial intelligence.

It is intended to be iterated and improved annually.

The 50 indicators that comprise the AI Cities Index have been selected because they:

Sizably relate and contribute to key developments in artificial intelligence

Draw on readily publicly-available information

Use up-to-date data sources

Our indicators are grouped by associative themes around three main pillars:

Implementation: capturing the availability of institutions, systems and practitioners required to operationalise AI in business, government, education and communities. This pillar contains the sub-pillars of infrastructure and operating environment.

capturing the availability of institutions, systems and practitioners required to operationalise AI in business, government, education and communities. This pillar contains the sub-pillars of infrastructure and operating environment. Innovation: capturing breakthroughs in technology that are indicative of greater capacity for AI in the future. This pillar contains the sub-pillars of research, development and commercial ecosystem.

capturing breakthroughs in technology that are indicative of greater capacity for AI in the future. This pillar contains the sub-pillars of research, development and commercial ecosystem. Investment: thematically reflecting financial and procedural investments in AI. This pillar is sub-divided into pillars of public and private investment.

The full methodology is available here.

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Contacts:

Media contact information: press@observer.co.uk