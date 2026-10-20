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WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 14:20
68,65 Euro
-6,98 % -5,15
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,0669,2914:48
69,0269,3014:48
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
83 Leser
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General Motors: GM releases 2026 third-quarter results and updates full-year 2026 guidance; Board approves new $20 billion share repurchase authorization, declares quarterly dividend

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $50.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.3 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $4.1 billion.

The company is updating its full-year 2026 EBIT-adjusted guidance, narrowing the range. The company expects net income attributable to stockholders to be $8.9 billion to $9.5 billion; Automotive operating cash flow to be $17.3 billion to $20.3 billion; and EPS-diluted to be $9.72 to $10.72 based on its updated guidance and the impact of adjustments recorded year to date. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The table below shows the revised guidance and how it compares to prior guidance.


Updated 2026 guidance

Previous 2026 guidance

EBIT-adjusted

$14.5 billion - $15.5 billion

$14.0 billion - $16.0 billion

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$11.5 billion - $12.5 billion

$9.5 billion - $11.5 billion

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$12.75 - $13.75

$12.00 - $14.00

Board approves share repurchase program and quarterly dividend
The company also announced it has completed the $6.0 billion share repurchase program announced in January of 2026, and its Board of Directors has approved a new $20.0 billion multi-year share repurchase authorization.

The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, will be executed in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations and may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion.

As of September 30, 2026, the company had 849 million shares outstanding, down from 904 million at the end of 2025. There were 995 million shares outstanding at the end of 2024, and 1.2 billion at the end of 2023.

GM also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.18 per share, payable December 17, 2026, to holders of the company's common stock at the close of trading on December 4, 2026.

An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below. Visit the GM Investor Relations website to download the company's earnings deck and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra's Letter to Shareholders.

Conference call for investors and analysts

Mary Barra and GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson will host a conference call for the?investment community at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results.

Conference call details are as follows:

  • 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
  • 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
  • Conference call passcode: General Motors
  • An audio replay will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

Results Overview


Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Change

% Change

Revenue

$ 50,015

$ 48,591

$ 1,424

2.9 %

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders(a)

$ 3,335

$ 1,327

$ 2,008

n.m.

EBIT-adjusted

$ 4,106

$ 3,376

$ 730

21.6 %

Net income margin(a)

6.7 %

2.7 %

4.0 ppts

n.m.

EBIT-adjusted margin

8.2 %

6.9 %

1.3 ppts

18.8 %

Automotive operating cash flow

$ 8,049

$ 6,070

$ 1,979

32.6 %

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 5,882

$ 4,201

$ 1,681

40.0 %

EPS-diluted(a)

$ 3.73

$ 1.35

$ 2.38

n.m.

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 3.70

$ 2.80

$ 0.90

32.2 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$ 3,592

$ 2,506

$ 1,087

43.4 %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

8.7 %

6.2 %

2.5 ppts

40.3 %

GMI EBIT-adjusted

$ 28

$ 226

$ (198)

(87.7) %

China equity income (loss)

$ 32

$ 80

$ (48)

(60.3) %

GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$ 668

$ 804

$ (136)

(16.9) %







(a)

n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):


Year Ending December 31, 2026


Updated(a)


Previous

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 8.9-9.5


$ 8.4-9.8

Income tax expense

2.0-2.4


2.2-2.8

Automotive interest (income) expense, net

(0.1)


(0.1)

Adjustments

3.7


3.5

EBIT-adjusted

$ 14.5-15.5


$ 14.0-16.0







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:


Year Ending December 31, 2026


Updated(a)


Previous

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 9.72-10.72


$ 8.98-10.98

Adjustments

3.03


3.02

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 12.75-13.75


$ 12.00-14.00







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):


Year Ending December 31, 2026


Updated(a)


Previous

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 17.3-20.3


$ 15.4-19.4

Less: Capital expenditures

10.0-12.0


10.0-12.0

Adjustments

4.2


4.1

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 11.5-12.5


$ 9.5-11.5







(a)

These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

Combining Income Statement Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Automotive


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue


















Automotive

$ 45,706


$ -


$ -


$ 45,706


$ 44,256


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 44,256

GM Financial

-


4,312


(3)


4,309


-


-


4,337


(2)


4,335

Total net sales and revenue

45,706


4,312


(3)


50,015


44,256


-


4,337


(2)


48,591

Costs and expenses


















Automotive and other cost of
sales

40,739


-


-


40,739


41,937


-


-


(1)


41,936

GM Financial interest,
operating, and other
expenses

-


3,651


(1)


3,651


-


-


3,542


-


3,542

Automotive and other selling,
general, and
administrative expense

2,029


-


(2)


2,027


2,038


-


-


(1)


2,037

Total costs and expenses

42,768


3,651


(3)


46,416


43,975


-


3,542


(2)


47,515

Operating income (loss)

2,938


660


-


3,598


281


-


795


-


1,076

Automotive interest expense

162


-


-


162


206


-


-


3


209

Interest income and other non-
operating income, net

274


-


-


274


473


-


-


3


475

Equity income (loss)

225


8


-


233


68


-


9


-


77

Income (loss) before income
taxes

$ 3,274


$ 668


$ -


$ 3,943


$ 615


$ -


$ 804


$ -


$ 1,419

Income tax expense (benefit)







565










127

Net income (loss)







3,377










1,293

Net loss (income) attributable to
noncontrolling interests







(42)










35

Net income (loss) attributable
to stockholders







$ 3,335










$ 1,327



















Net income (loss) attributable
to common stockholders







$ 3,305










$ 1,297




















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Automotive


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue


















Automotive

$ 128,817


$ -


$ -


$ 128,817


$ 126,985


$ 1


$ -


$ -


$ 126,986

GM Financial

-


12,855


(7)


12,848


-


-


12,756


(9)


12,747

Total net sales and revenue

128,817


12,855


(7)


141,665


126,985


1


12,756


(9)


139,732

Costs and expenses


















Automotive and other cost of
sales

116,462


-


-


116,462


116,255


163


-


(2)


116,416

GM Financial interest,
operating, and other
expenses

-


10,928


(2)


10,926


-


-


10,599


-


10,600

Automotive and other selling,
general, and
administrative expense

6,298


-


(5)


6,293


6,054


111


-


(3)


6,161

Total costs and expenses

122,760


10,928


(7)


133,681


122,309


274


10,599


(5)


133,177

Operating income (loss)

6,056


1,928


-


7,984


4,676


(273)


2,156


(4)


6,555

Automotive interest expense

472


-


-


472


557


30


-


(27)


560

Interest income and other non-
operating income, net

804


(1)


-


803


1,174


2


(1)


(23)


1,151

Equity income (loss)

507


35


-


542


182


-


37


-


219

Income (loss) before income
taxes

$ 6,896


$ 1,962


$ -


$ 8,858


$ 5,474


$ (301)


$ 2,193


$ -


$ 7,366

Income tax expense (benefit)







1,422










1,326

Net income (loss)







7,436










6,040

Net loss (income) attributable
to noncontrolling interests







(168)










(33)

Net income (loss)
attributable to
stockholders







$ 7,267










$ 6,007



















Net income (loss)
attributable to
common stockholders







$ 7,206










$ 6,510







1

Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Basic earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 3,335


$ 1,327


$ 7,267


$ 6,007

Adjustments(a)

(31)


(30)


(62)


503

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 3,305


$ 1,297


$ 7,206


$ 6,510









Weighted-average common shares outstanding

872


944


893


965









Basic earnings per common share

$ 3.79


$ 1.37


$ 8.07


$ 6.75

Diluted earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders -
diluted

$ 3,305


$ 1,297


$ 7,206


$ 6,510









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

887


964


908


980









Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.73


$ 1.35


$ 7.94


$ 6.64

Potentially dilutive securities(b)

-


-


-


-







(a)

Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(b)

Potentially dilutive securities attributable to Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PSUs) at September 30, 2026 and outstanding stock options, PSUs, and RSUs at September 30, 2025 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

Combining Balance Sheet Information

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


Automotive


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

ASSETS


















Current Assets


















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,765


$ 4,431


$ -


$ 23,196


$ 15,062


$ 56


$ 5,826


$ -


$ 20,945

Marketable debt securities

4,351


258


-


4,609


6,685


-


39


-


6,724

Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)

15,589


2,335


(786)


17,138


12,199


76


1,506


(727)


13,054

GM Financial receivables, net(b)

-


46,802


(349)


46,453


-


-


45,661


(395)


45,266

Inventories

15,644


-


(3)


15,640


14,472


-


-


(5)


14,467

Other current assets

3,158


5,664


8


8,831


3,167


9


5,130


6


8,312

Total current assets

57,507


59,491


(1,130)


115,867


51,585


141


58,162


(1,120)


108,767

Non-current Assets


















GM Financial receivables, net

-


44,979


-


44,979


-


-


44,384


-


44,384

Equity in net assets of
nonconsolidated affiliates

4,387


992


-


5,379


4,564


-


1,117


-


5,681

Property, net

54,657


142


-


54,798


51,458


99


126


-


51,683

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,926


1,350


-


4,276


3,018


-


1,348


-


4,366

Equipment on operating leases, net

-


32,244


-


32,244


-


-


33,686


-


33,686

Deferred income taxes

23,789


(1,644)


-


22,145


24,446


-


(1,486)


-


22,960

Other assets(b)

7,751


1,744


-


9,495


8,226


47


1,483


-


9,756

Total non-current assets

93,510


79,805


-


173,315


91,712


147


80,658


-


172,517

Total Assets

$ 151,017


$ 139,296


$ (1,130)


$ 289,183


$ 143,297


$ 288


$ 138,820


$ (1,120)


$ 281,284

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


















Current Liabilities


















Accounts payable (principally trade)(a)

$ 29,917


$ 628


$ (781)


$ 29,764


$ 24,075


$ 1


$ 491


$ (649)


$ 23,919

Short-term debt and current portion of
long-term debt


















Automotive(b)

878


-


(349)


529


1,120


7


-


(471)


656

GM Financial

-


42,939


-


42,939


-


-


35,012


-


35,012

Cruise

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Accrued liabilities

27,534


5,563


-


33,097


28,956


54


4,744


-


33,754

Total current liabilities

58,329


49,130


(1,130)


106,330


54,151


63


40,248


(1,120)


93,342

Non-current Liabilities


















Long-term debt


















Automotive

15,270


-


-


15,270


15,522


70


-


-


15,591

GM Financial

-


70,005


-


70,005


-


-


79,018


-


79,018

Cruise

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Postretirement benefits other than
pensions

3,905


-


-


3,905


4,025


-


-


-


4,025

Pensions

4,482


14


-


4,496


4,977


-


11


-


4,988

Other liabilities

21,033


3,626


-


24,659


17,495


281


3,375


-


21,151

Total non-current liabilities

44,690


73,645


-


118,335


42,019


351


82,404


-


124,775

Total Liabilities

103,019


122,775


(1,130)


224,664


96,170


414


122,652


(1,120)


218,116

Equity


















Common stock, $0.01 par value

8


-


-


8


9


-


-


-


9

Additional paid-in capital(c)

18,749


1,018


(1,017)


18,749


18,086


1,842


1,077


(1,076)


19,928

Retained earnings

37,434


16,775


1


54,210


37,024


(1,968)


16,467


1


51,524

Accumulated other comprehensive
loss

(8,889)


(1,273)


-


(10,162)


(8,966)


-


(1,377)


-


(10,343)

Total stockholders' equity

47,302


16,521


(1,016)


62,806


46,153


(126)


16,167


(1,075)


61,119

Noncontrolling interests(c)

696


-


1,016


1,712


974


-


-


1,075


2,049

Total Equity

47,998


16,521


-


64,518


47,127


(126)


16,167


-


63,168

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 151,017


$ 139,296


$ (1,130)


$ 289,183


$ 143,297


$ 288


$ 138,820


$ (1,120)


$ 281,284







(a)

Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial at September 30, 2026; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.1 billion primarily due from GM Financial at December 31, 2025.

(b)

Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive.

(c)

Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B, and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries 1

Combining Cash Flow Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Cash flows from operating activities




















Net income (loss)

$ 6,000


$ -


$ 1,436


$ -


$ 7,436


$ 4,732


$ (302)


$ 1,610


$ -


$ 6,040

Depreciation and impairment of
Equipment on operating leases, net

-


-


3,882


-


3,882


-


-


3,675


-


3,675

Depreciation, amortization, and
impairment charges on Property, net

5,099


-


26


-


5,126


6,375


12


25


-


6,412

Foreign currency remeasurement and
transaction (gains) losses

(37)


-


(8)


-


(45)


276


-


9


-


285

Undistributed earnings of
nonconsolidated affiliates, net

(99)


-


(35)


-


(134)


433


-


(37)


-


396

Pension contributions and OPEB
payments

(618)


-


(1)


-


(619)


(432)


-


(1)


-


(433)

Pension and OPEB (income) expense,
net

44


-


2


-


46


21


-


1


-


23

Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes

757


-


174


-


931


(64)


-


191


-


127

Change in other operating assets and
liabilities(a)(c)

2,508


-


(532)


(1,978)


(3)


1,787


(511)


594


1,678


3,548

Net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities

13,653


-


4,945


(1,978)


16,620


13,127


(800)


6,067


1,678


20,072

Cash flows from investing activities




















Expenditures for property

(5,758)


-


(42)


-


(5,800)


(6,054)


(2)


(27)


-


(6,083)

Available-for-sale marketable
securities, acquisitions

(1,915)


-


(351)


-


(2,266)


(1,768)


-


(17)


-


(1,785)

Available-for-sale marketable
securities, liquidations

4,232


-


128


-


4,361


2,398


-


-


-


2,398

Purchases of finance receivables(a)

-


-


(29,287)


782


(28,505)


-


-


(28,246)


(5)


(28,251)

Principal collections and recoveries on
finance receivables(a)(b)

-


-


26,676


-


26,676


-


-


29,539


(3,016)


26,524

Proceeds from sale of finance
receivables

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


2,005


-


2,005

Purchases of leased vehicles

-


-


(9,565)


-


(9,565)


-


-


(12,609)


-


(12,609)

Proceeds from termination of leased
vehicles

-


-


8,267


-


8,267


-


-


7,780


-


7,780

Other investing activities(b)

209


-


-


66


276


(3,353)


-


1


901


(2,451)

Net cash provided by (used in)
investing activities

(3,231)


-


(4,173)


848


(6,556)


(8,777)


(2)


(1,574)


(2,120)


(12,473)

Cash flows from financing activities




















Net increase (decrease) in short-term
debt

(3)


-


(56)


-


(59)


(10)


-


23


-


13

Proceeds from issuance of debt
(original maturities greater than
three months)(b)

190


-


34,127


-


34,316


2,019


555


35,103


(555)


37,122

Payments on debt (original maturities
greater than three months)

(315)


-


(34,375)


(20)


(34,710)


(1,862)


(4)


(35,502)


(24)


(37,391)

Payments to purchase common stock

(5,301)


-


-


-


(5,301)


(3,512)


-


-


-


(3,512)

Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary
stock(b)

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


(29)


(29)

Dividends paid(c)

(927)


-


(1,269)


1,150


(1,046)


(401)


-


(1,169)


1,050


(519)

Other financing activities

(401)


-


(95)


-


(496)


(160)


-


(114)


-


(274)

Net cash provided by (used in)
financing activities

(6,757)


-


(1,667)


1,130


(7,295)


(3,926)


551


(1,658)


442


(4,591)

Effect of exchange rate changes on
cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash

(34)


-


5


-


(29)


163


1


73


-


237

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents, and restricted cash

3,631


-


(890)


-


2,740


588


(250)


2,909


-


3,246

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash at beginning of period

15,241


-


9,043


-


24,284


14,561


322


8,081


-


22,964

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash at end of period

$ 18,871


$ -


$ 8,153


$ -


$ 27,024


$ 15,148


$ 72


$ 10,990


$ -


$ 26,210






(a)

Includes eliminations of $0.9 billion and $2.7 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.

(b)

Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(c)

Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Note: Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

The following tables summarize key financial information (dollars in millions):


GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


















Net sales and revenue

$ 41,419


$ 4,085


$ 201


$ -


$ 45,706


$ -


$ 4,312


$ (3)


$ 50,015

Expenditures for property

$ 2,235


$ 98


$ 1


$ -


$ 2,333


$ -


$ 13


$ -


$ 2,346

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,564


$ 121


$ 6


$ -


$ 1,691


$ -


$ 1,244


$ -


$ 2,935

Impairment charges

$ (79)


$ 19


$ -


$ -


$ (60)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (60)

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c)

$ 229


$ 30


$ (39)


$ -


$ 219


$ -


$ 8


$ -


$ 228




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


















Net sales and revenue

$ 40,551


$ 3,645


$ 60


$ -


$ 44,256


$ -


$ 4,337


$ (2)


$ 48,591

Expenditures for property

$ 2,011


$ 92


$ 11


$ -


$ 2,113


$ -


$ 17


$ -


$ 2,130

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,703


$ 114


$ 4


$ -


$ 1,821


$ -


$ 1,245


$ -


$ 3,066

Impairment charges

$ 1,044


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 1,044


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 1,044

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$ 214


$ 83


$ (16)


$ -


$ 281


$ -


$ 9


$ -


$ 290




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


















Net sales and revenue

$ 117,732


$ 10,635


$ 450


$ -


$ 128,817


$ -


$ 12,855


$ (7)


$ 141,665

Expenditures for property

$ 5,495


$ 211


$ 52


$ -


$ 5,758


$ -


$ 42


$ -


$ 5,800

Depreciation and amortization

$ 4,754


$ 362


$ 17


$ -


$ 5,133


$ -


$ 3,909


$ -


$ 9,042

Impairment charges

$ (53)


$ 19


$ -


$ -


$ (34)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (34)

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)(c)

$ (18)


$ 273


$ (121)


$ -


$ 134


$ -


$ 35


$ -


$ 169




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


















Net sales and revenue

$ 117,424


$ 9,398


$ 163


$ -


$ 126,985


$ 1


$ 12,756


$ (9)


$ 139,732

Expenditures for property

$ 5,729


$ 274


$ 50


$ -


$ 6,054


$ 2


$ 27


$ -


$ 6,083

Depreciation and amortization

$ 4,933


$ 347


$ 39


$ -


$ 5,319


$ 5


$ 3,701


$ -


$ 9,026

Impairment charges

$ 1,044


$ 18


$ -


$ -


$ 1,063


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 1,063

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$ 469


$ 208


$ (30)


$ -


$ 647


$ -


$ 37


$ -


$ 684







(a)

Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $32 million and $280 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and $80 million and $197 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(b)

Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, is presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity has historically been integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity income (loss) related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC was insignificant in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and $213 million and $465 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(c)

Equity income (loss) in GMNA includes gains from the sale of an equity investment in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and impacts of impairment charges for EV strategic realignment in the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
 Supplemental Material1
 (Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted); and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment, and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting, and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders) EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense, and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we cannot provide an expected effective tax rate without unreasonable efforts because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow starting with automotive operating cash flow from operations. We subtract capital expenditures, add the imputed cash effects of third-party payments made on our behalf for inventory banking, and subtract the cash effects when the banked inventory is consumed. The result is then adjusted for management actions, which can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 3,335


$ 1,327


$ 7,267


$ 6,007

Income tax expense (benefit)

565


127


1,422


1,326

Automotive interest expense

162


209


472


560

Automotive interest income

(195)


(220)


(551)


(611)

Adjustments








EV strategic realignment(a)

238


1,592


3,594


1,922

China restructuring actions(b)

-


-


99


140

Legal matters(c)

-


300


-


300

Restructuring and other strategic actions(d)

-


41


-


260

Total adjustments

238


1,933


3,693


2,622

EBIT-adjusted

4,106


3,376


12,302


9,903

Operating segments








GM North America (GMNA)

3,592


2,506


10,699


8,207

GM International (GMI)

28


226


342


460

Cruise

-


-


-


(273)

GM Financial(e)

668


804


1,962


2,193

Total operating segments

4,289


3,536


13,003


10,587

Corporate and eliminations(f)

(183)


(160)


(700)


(684)

EBIT-adjusted

$ 4,106


$ 3,376


$ 12,302


$ 9,903







(a)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to our strategic realignment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint, including Ultium's strategic realignment.

(b)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-than-temporary impairment and restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our Automotive China JVs.

(c)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to investigations and litigation associated with our former OnStar Smart Driver product.

(d)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring and strategic actions associated with employee separations, autonomous and assisted driving, manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador, and the GM headquarters relocation.

(e)

GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.

(f)

GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, corporate expenditures, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3,305


$ 3.73


$ 1,297


$ 1.35


$ 7,206


$ 7.94


$ 6,510


$ 6.64

Adjustments(a)

238


0.27


1,933


2.01


3,693


4.07


2,622


2.67

Tax effect on adjustments(b)

(57)


(0.06)


(536)


(0.56)


(736)


(0.81)


(606)


(0.62)

Tax adjustments(c)

(208)


(0.23)


-


-


(208)


(0.23)


-


-

Return from preferred shareholders(d)

-


-


-


-


-


-


(593)


(0.60)

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 3,278


$ 3.70


$ 2,694


$ 2.80


$ 9,955


$ 10.97


$ 7,933


$ 8.09







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

(c)

These adjustments consist of tax benefits from a change to a subsidiary's legal entity tax classification.

(d)

This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate

Effective tax rate

$ 3,943


$ 565


14.3 %


$ 1,419


$ 127


8.9 %


$ 8,858


$ 1,422


16.1 %


$ 7,366


$ 1,326


18.0 %

Adjustments(a)

238


57




1,933


536




3,693


736




2,622


606



Tax adjustments(b)

-


208




-


-




-


208




-


-



ETR-adjusted

$ 4,181


$ 830


19.9 %


$ 3,352


$ 663


19.8 %


$ 12,551


$ 2,366


18.9 %


$ 9,988


$ 1,932


19.3 %







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

(b)

Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings (loss) per common share to EPS-diluted adjusted for adjustment details.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):


Four Quarters Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 4.0


$ 3.0

Average equity(a)

$ 62.1


$ 65.2

ROE

6.4 %


4.7 %







(a)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):


Four Quarters Ended


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

EBIT-adjusted(a)

$ 15.1


$ 12.4

Average equity(b)

$ 62.1


$ 65.2

Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)

15.9


16.1

Add: Average automotive net pension and OPEB liability

7.6


8.7

Less: Average automotive net income tax asset

(24.5)


(22.9)

ROIC-adjusted average net assets

$ 61.1


$ 67.1

ROIC-adjusted

24.8 %


18.5 %







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 8,049


$ 6,070


$ 13,653


$ 13,127

Less: Capital expenditures

(2,333)


(2,113)


(5,758)


(6,054)

Add: Imputed operating cash outflows

39


-


39


-

Add(less): EV strategic realignment

139


-


4,242


(103)

Add: Restructuring and other strategic actions

1


243


7


859

Add: China restructuring actions

-


1


-


10

Less: Legal matters

(13)


-


-


-

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$ 5,882


$ 4,201


$ 12,184


$ 7,840

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the nine months ended September 30, 2026, 27.6% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive operations (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

GMNA

870


840


2,511


2,516

GMI

159


137


407


346

Total

1,028


977


2,917


2,862

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business, including but not limited to courtesy transportation vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture, including vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors, and joint ventures; commercially available data sources, such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share

North America
























United States

4,174


671


16.1 %


4,229


710


16.8 %


12,277


2,012


16.4 %


12,567


2,150


17.1 %

Other

1,045


126


12.1 %


1,015


127


12.5 %


3,032


376


12.4 %


3,007


384


12.8 %

Total North America

5,219


797


15.3 %


5,244


837


16.0 %


15,309


2,388


15.6 %


15,574


2,534


16.3 %

Asia/Pacific, Middle East,
and Africa
























China(a)

5,403


358


6.6 %


6,934


469


6.8 %


15,816


1,065


6.7 %


19,333


1,359


7.0 %

Other

5,778


115


2.0 %


5,718


149


2.6 %


17,501


329


1.9 %


17,010


369


2.2 %

Total Asia/Pacific, Middle
East, and Africa

11,181


474


4.2 %


12,652


618


4.9 %


33,317


1,394


4.2 %


36,342


1,729


4.8 %

South America
























Brazil

836


84


10.1 %


711


72


10.1 %


2,255


225


10.0 %


1,910


192


10.1 %

Other

485


35


7.1 %


456


35


7.7 %


1,408


103


7.3 %


1,268


95


7.5 %

Total South America

1,321


119


9.0 %


1,168


107


9.2 %


3,663


328


9.0 %


3,177


287


9.0 %

Total in GM markets

17,721


1,390


7.8 %


19,064


1,562


8.2 %


52,288


4,111


7.9 %


55,093


4,549


8.3 %

Total Europe

4,007


1


- %


4,002


1


- %


13,020


1


- %


12,611


2


- %

Total Worldwide(b)

21,729


1,390


6.4 %


23,066


1,563


6.8 %


65,309


4,112


6.3 %


67,704


4,551


6.7 %

United States
























Cars

667


12


1.7 %


649


12


1.8 %


1,991


36


1.8 %


2,076


44


2.1 %

Trucks

1,159


359


31.0 %


1,142


369


32.3 %


3,343


1,061


31.7 %


3,414


1,115


32.6 %

Crossovers

2,348


300


12.8 %


2,437


330


13.5 %


6,943


915


13.2 %


7,076


992


14.0 %

Total United States

4,174


671


16.1 %


4,229


710


16.8 %


12,277


2,012


16.4 %


12,567


2,150


17.1 %

China(a)
























SGMS



90






130






300






381



SGMW



269






339






765






978



Total

5,403


358


6.6 %


6,934


469


6.8 %


15,816


1,065


6.7 %


19,333


1,359


7.0 %







(a)

Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW).

(b)

Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Sudan have been subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

GMNA

160


148


551


498

GMI

107


113


302


277

Total fleet sales

267


261


853


775









Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales

19.2 %


16.7 %


20.7 %


17.0 %

SOURCE General Motors

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KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.