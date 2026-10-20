

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced earnings for third quarter of $224.45 million



The company's bottom line totaled $224.45 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $226.17 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $285.95 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $6.521 billion from $6.260 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $224.45 Mln. vs. $226.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $6.521 Bln vs. $6.260 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.50 To $ 7.75 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 5.5 %



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