A research team led by the University of Science and Technology of China has developed a framework to assess the fire performance of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) façades. The framework identifies key fire risk factors and prioritizes measures to prevent ignition and limit fire spread. "Although previous studies have investigated the fire behavior of PV materials and modules, systematic fire risk assessment and resilience optimization for BIPV façades remain limited," corresponding author Yu Wang told pv magazine. "In this work, data-driven sensitivity analysis and expert-judgment-based ...

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